QUICK~FIX

GUMBO FRIED RICE

GUMBO FRIED RICE

$10.00

THE QUINTESSENTIAL STEW OF THE SOUTH TRANSFORMED INTO FRIED RICE! WE'VE GOT SHRIMP, CHICKEN, SAUSAGE, BELL PEPPERS, RICE, ONION, CELERY, OKRA AND A FEW OTHER SECRET INGREDIENTS; ALL FRIED IN A WOK. PERFECT!!!

MAIN~THING

THIS IS WHAT YA CAME FOR!!!
CRISPY FRIED WHOLE WINGS

CRISPY FRIED WHOLE WINGS

$8.00

THREE WHOLE WINGS SEASONED WITH OUR SPECIAL SPICE BLEND HAND BATTERED AND THEN FRIED TO GOLDEN PERFECTION. CHOICE OF SAUCE Our whole wings are perfect when served plain; yet, if you like it saucy, we have the best choices…

CRISPY FRIED WHOLE WINGS Goodie Box

$10.50

Three Whole Wings seasoned with our special spice blend, hand battered and fried to golden perfection! Goodie Box served with our Fresh Hand Cut Fries, House-made Coleslaw and our addictive Sweet Potatoe Corn Muffin.

BARBECUED BEEF BRISKET Goodie Box

$14.50
BARBECUED COUNTRY STYLE RIBS

BARBECUED COUNTRY STYLE RIBS

$14.00

Pork ribs grill smoked over pecan and hard-wood charcoal until tender and then basted with our made in house from scratch barbecue sauce.

BARBECUED COUNTRY STYLE RIBS Goodie Box

$16.00

FRESH FRIED FISH Goodie Box

$15.50

The freshest wild caught perch that we could find, cornmeal crusted and fried up crispy. Served with our freshly made coleslaw, potato corn muffin and classic chow~chow. Pro Tip: avoid the regret and order an extra side of the muffins!

SOUTHERN STYLE SANDWICHES

BARBECUED BEEF BRISKET BISCUIT

BARBECUED BEEF BRISKET BISCUIT

$12.75

SMOKED AND SLOW ROASTED BEEF BRISKET COOKED UNTIL IT’S FORK TENDER; IT’S THEN MARRIED WITH OR FROM SCRATCH BARBECUE SAUCE PUT INSIDE A HOMEMADE BISCUIT, TOPPED WITH OUR COLESLAW…MADE TO BE EATEN BY YOU!

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN & BRIOCHE WAFFLE

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN & BRIOCHE WAFFLE

$10.00

FRESH CHICKEN BREAST MARINATED WITH OUR SPECIAL SPICE BLEND, DIPPED IN BUTTERMILK, DREDGED THROUGH OUR DOUBLE SEASONED FLOUR AND FRIED TO PERFECTION. TOPPED WITH OUR SWEET & SPICY HONEY MUSTARD SAUCE, CRISP LEAF LETTUCE AND VINE RIPPED TOMATO; PUT ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE WAFFLE BUN.

FRESH FRIED FISH SANDWICH

FRESH FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$12.00

THE FRESHEST WILD CAUGHT PERCH WE COULD FIND, CORNMEAL CRUSTED, FRIED UP CRISPY AND SERVED ON A SOFT AND WARM BRIOCHE BUN… OOH WE DIDN’T STOP THERE, WE TOPPED IT WITH OUR MADE IN HOUSE CHOW~CHOW

GEORGIA GRINDER

GEORGIA GRINDER

$12.75

2-BEEF STEAK PATTIES, FRIED SALAMI, COUNTRY HAM, WHITE AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, DUKES, AND HIGHHOG HOUSE DRESSING ALL HUGGED BY A WARM HOAGIE ROLL.

SOUTHERN Po'GIRL

$9.25

Southern Po'Girl in Boy Shorts: Barbecued Fried Chicken, ChowChow, Fresh Hand Cut Fries Rolled tight in a hoagie roll.

SOUTHERN Po'BOY

SOUTHERN Po'BOY

$9.25

A SKILLET FRIED GEORGIA SMOKED SAUSAGE ON THE PERFECT HOAGIE ROLL TOPPED BARBECUE SAUCE (WE MAKE IT FROM SCRATCH), OUR FRESH HANDCUT FRIES, MORE MADE FROM SCRATCH BARBECUE SAUCE AND MADE IN-HOUSE COLESLAW. NOTE: THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE!

SIDE~THING

BRAISED KALE W/SMOKED TURKEY

BRAISED KALE W/SMOKED TURKEY

$5.00

MOVE OVER COLLARDS… THERE’S A NEW GREEN IN TOWN. FRESH KALE SLOW BRAISED WITH SMOKED TURKEY

FRIED CORN on the COB

FRIED CORN on the COB

$3.75

SOUTHERN TWIST ON MEXICAN STREET CORN. FRIED CORN SLATHERED IN BUTTER, SPRINKLED WITH SMOKED BARBECUE SPICES AND TOPPED WITH CRUMBLED CHEESE AND HAND CHOPPED BACON BITS

FRESH HAND CUT FRIES

FRESH HAND CUT FRIES

$3.00

FRESH, REALLY FRESH!!! HAND CUT FRIES, FRIED TO GOLDEN PERFECTION AND SEASONED WITH OUR SPECIAL BLEND OF SPICES AND THEN TOSSED IN JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF GARLIC BUTTER

MACARONI & CHEESE

$5.00

THE ORIGINAL RECIPE JAMES HEMINGS STYLE!!!

SWEET POTATO CORN MUFFINS

SWEET POTATO CORN MUFFINS

$2.00

SWEET AND CRUNCHY ON THE OUTSIDE SWEET AND SOFT ON THE INSIDE…CAUTION THESE MUFFINS ARE INSANLY ADDICTIVE!

SWEET~THING

It'll make you think that your Granny worked in the kitchen
WARM BANANA PUDDING

WARM BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

LAYERED WITH HANDMADE CUSTARD, VANILLA WAFERS AND SLICED BANANAS; TOPPED WITH WARM CRISP MERINGUE… IT WILL MAKE YOU THINK YOUR GRANNY WORKS IN OUR KITCHEN

FRIED PEACH COBBLER

FRIED PEACH COBBLER

$5.00

EVERYTHING YOU THAT YOU COULD WANT IN A PEACH COBBLER BUT FRIED…

HOGWASH

SOUTHERN SWEET TEA

$2.00

FRESH BREWED BLACK TEA… SWEETENED LIKE A TRUE SOUTHERNER

GEORGIA SWEET PEACH TEA

$2.00