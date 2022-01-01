  • Home
  • /
  • Fullerton
  • /
  • High Horse Saloon/Mickey's Irish Pub - 100 N Harbor Blvd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

High Horse Saloon/Mickey's Irish Pub 100 N Harbor Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

100 N Harbor Blvd

Fullerton, CA 92832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Speed Screen

H2O

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Adios MF

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Sex on Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Water bottle

$2.50

Jameson

$9.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Henrys Root Beer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda

$1.50

LD Still Water

$4.00

LD Sparkling Water

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Tonic

$1.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Vanilla Cream Soda

$5.00

FT Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

OJ Fresh

$5.00

Grapefruit Fresh

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Pickle Back

$2.00

High Horse Sig Drinks

Boy Named Sue

$15.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Honey Hive

$15.00

LL Outlaws

$14.00

Midnight Rider

$14.00

Rhinestone Cowboy

$15.00

Smoking Gun

$16.00

The Skinny Dipper

$14.00

Waylon's

$14.00

Woodford Julep

$15.00

WW Dolly do

$15.00

Pistol Whipper

$14.00

Mickey's Sig Drinks

Irish Coffee

$10.00

The Sour Irishmen

$14.00

Irish Old Fashioned

$16.00

My Fair Maiden

$14.00

Irish Tea Party

$14.00

Wake Up Call

$14.00

Irish Blonde

$14.00

Black Velvet

$8.00

Black and Tan

$8.00

Liquor

Angels Envy Rye

$24.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Minor Case Rye

$13.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Russells RSV 6Yr Rye

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Templeton 4yr Rye

$13.00

WhistlePig 6yr Rye

$14.50

WhistlePig 10yr Rye

$27.00

WhistlePig 12yr Rye

$44.00

WhistlePig Smokestack Rye

$20.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$10.00

RabbitHole Boxergrail Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Bushmills 10yr Single Malt

$13.00

Connemara 12Yr

$22.00

Glendalough DBL Barrel

$12.00

Glendalough Mizunara

$27.00

Glendalough Pot Still Oak

$16.00

Green Spot 80

$15.00

Green Spot Chateau Mont

$26.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Jameson IPA Edition

$10.00

Jameson Stout Edition

$10.00

Limavady Whiskey

$16.00

Paddys

$10.00

Powers Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Redbreast 12yr 112

$27.00

Redbreast 12yr 80

$18.00

Redbreast 15yr 92

$34.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Slane

$10.00

Slane 40th Anniversary

$12.00

Teeling Single Pot Still

$18.00

Teeling Small Batch

$11.00

The Irishman Founders RSV

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Tullamore Dew Spec Reserve 12yr

$19.00

Writers Tears

$14.00

Writers Tears Mizunara

$37.00

Ojo De Tigre

$12.00

Illegal

$11.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Beers

Mango Cart 16oz

$7.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$6.00

BL She Shot Hazy IPA

$8.00

Kilkeny 16oz

$8.00

Smithwicks 16oz

$8.00

Harp 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard 16oz

$6.00

BL Palomino 16oz

$7.00

Bottle Logic 714

$7.00

Coors Light 16oz

$6.00

Elysian Spacedust 16oz

$7.00

Guinness 16oz

$8.00

KS Red Trolly

$7.00

Pacifico 16oz

$7.00

Truly 16oz

$7.00

Snakebite 16oz

$8.00

Black and Tan 16oz

$8.00

Mango Cart 32oz

$14.00

Michelob Ultra 32oz

$12.00

Kilkeny 32oz

$16.00

Smithwicks 32oz

$16.00

Harp 32oz

$16.00

Angry Orchard 32oz

$12.00

BL Palomino 32oz

$14.00

Bottlelogic 714 32oz

$14.00

Coors Light 32oz

$12.00

Elysian Spacedust 32oz

$14.00

Guinness 32oz

$15.00

KS Red Trolley 32oz

$14.00

Pacifico 32oz

$14.00

Truly 32oz

$14.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Banquet Btl

$6.00

Happy Dads

$6.00

High Noon Cans

$6.00

Hoppy Refresher NA

$6.00

Mickey's Granade

$7.00

Mickeys

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Stella Btl

$6.00

Wines

Steep Ridge Cabernet (Happy Hour Red)

$7.50

Josh Cabernet

$11.00

Federalist Red Blend

$11.00

Z Alex Brown Pinot Noir

$12.00

Banshee Pinot Noir

$15.00

Federalist Barrel Aged CAB

$16.00

Cooper & Thief Barrel Aged PN

$16.00

Steep Ridge Cabernet Bottle

$19.50

Josh Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Federalist Red Blend Bottle

$30.00

Z Alex Brown Pinot Noir Bottle

$33.00

Banshee Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Federalist Barrel Aged Cab Bottle

$45.00

Cooper & Thief Barrel Aged PN Bottle

$45.00

Aqua di Venus Pinot Grigio

$13.50

Robert Mondavi Chardonay (Happy Hour White)

$7.50

Josh Chardonay

$10.00

Chalk Hill Chard Glass

$12.50

Coppola Directors Cut Chardonay

$13.00

Dashwood Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Z Alex Brown Sauv Blanc

$11.00

House Champagne

$6.00

Sanford Rose

$16.00

Aqua di Venus Pinot Grigio Bottle

$37.50

Robert Mondavi Chardonay Bottle

$19.50

Chalk Hill Chardonay Bottle

$37.00

Coppola Directors Cut Chardonay Bottle

$36.00

Dashwood Sauv Blanc Bottle

$27.00

Z Alex Brown Sauv Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Sanford Rose Bottle

$48.00

House Champagne Bottle

$20.00

HAPPY DAD $5

Watermelon

$5.00

Wild Cherry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Lemon Lime

$5.00

Appetizers

Brussels

$14.00

Eggrolls

$12.00

Wings

$16.00

Irish Nachos

$14.00

Skins

$14.00

Sausage Platter

$15.00

Banger Bites

$14.00

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Corn Bread

$9.00

Sliders

$14.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Soup/Salad

Soup Cup Chili

$6.00

Soup Cup Potato

$6.00

Soup Bowl Chili

$11.00

Soup Bowl Potato

$11.00

Soup Cup Irish Stew

$7.00

Soup Bowl Irish Stew

$14.00

House Salad

$8.00

Thai Chicken Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

American Outlaw Burger

$15.00

Bison Burger

$15.00

Blue Burger

$15.00

French Dip

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Boomtown Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Ruben Sandwich

$14.00

Nashville Fried Chk Sand

$14.00

Entrees

Bangers and Mash

$17.00

Corned Beef

$20.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Loaded Potato

$17.00

Meatloaf

$17.00Out of stock

16 oz. Ribeye W/gnocchi

$36.00

Salmon

$26.00

Shepards Pie

$17.00

Steak

$23.00

Tri Tip

$20.00

10oz Ribeye

$25.00

Half Slab Ribs

$18.00

Dessert

Campfire Brownie

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Sides

Slaw

$5.00

Reg Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Tots

$7.00

Mash

$8.00

Veggies

$8.00

Baked Potato

$9.00

Gnocchi

$12.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Kids Breakfast

Kids Flap Jacks Mini

$8.00

Kids Texas Toast

$8.00

Kids Rooster Eggs

$8.00

Kids Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Buckaroo Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bennies & Weenies

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
141 E Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Roman Cucina
orange starNo Reviews
211 North Harbor Boulevard Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street - 110 East Commonwealth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
110 East Commonwealth Avenue Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Cupid's Hotdogs OC - 106 North Harbor Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
106 North Harbor Boulevard Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
301 E Amerige Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,692
128 W Wilshire Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000482 - Amerige Center
orange star4.4 • 906
1949 W. Malvern Ave. Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fullerton
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston