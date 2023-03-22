A map showing the location of High Noon SaloonView gallery

High Noon Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

425 San Felipe St NW

Albuquerque, NM 87104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Desserts

Spanish Flan

$10.00

This family recipe is a customer favorite. Topped with caramel and toasted pine nuts.

Chocolate Torte

$10.00Out of stock

Our hand made flourless chocolate cake. Topped with chocolate mousse, shaved chocolate, and raspberry drizzle

Tres Leches

$10.00

This classic recipe is a customer favorite. Baked in house, and then topped with caramel and whipped cream.

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$10.00

Delicious classic cheesecake with a crumb crust. Topped with our homemade caramel and whipped cream.

Steaks & Plates

High Noon Tenderloin

$42.00

Ribeye

$45.00

Meatloaf

$27.00

Steak Frites

$31.00

Shrimp Papardelle

$25.00

Specials

Salmon

$31.00

Starters

Brie Empanadas

$15.00

Tres Amigos

$16.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Guac & Chips

$10.00

Queso & Chips

$9.00

Salsa & Chips

$7.00

Nachos

$12.00

Beef Bites

$17.00

Side Relleno

$14.00

Add-ons & Extras

Side Relleno

$14.00

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

3 Chicken Taquitos

$10.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Calabacitas

$6.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Taco

$4.00

Egg

$2.00

Tortilla

$3.00

2 Blue Corn Tortilla

$3.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

2 Rolled Echiladas

$6.00

Side Dressing

$1.50

Side of Mayo

$1.00

Side of Whole Green Chile

$2.00

Side of Chopped Green Chile

$2.00

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$12.00

Slice Cheddar

$1.00

Provolone

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Feta Crumbles

$1.00

Shredded Cheddar

$1.00

Shredded Beef

$4.00

Shredded Chicken

$4.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Chopped Onions

$1.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Beef Patty

$8.00

Cup of Posole

$6.00

Cup of Green Chile Stew

$6.00

Flat Iron

$11.00

Salads

Full Caesar Salad

$14.00

Full House Salad

$11.00

Full Cranberry Apple Spinach

$16.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Cranberry Apple Spinach

$11.00

Soup

Bowl Green Chile Stew

$10.00

Bowl Posole

$10.00

Cup Green Chile Stew

$6.00

Cup Posole

$6.00

New Mexican

San Felipe Burrito

$20.00

Plaza Platter

$26.00

Three Sisters Veggie Burrito

$20.00

Enchiladas

$19.00

Relleno & Taco Platter

$26.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$24.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Buffalo Burger

$19.00

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$16.00

Black and Bleu Burger

$20.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Green Chile Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Tortilla Burger

$13.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Mac N' Cheese

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

425 San Felipe St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Downshift Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
301 Romero Street Northwest Suite S205 Albuquerque, NM 87104
View restaurantnext
ROTI N.M.
orange starNo Reviews
1909 Bellamah Avenue Northwest Albuquerque, NM 87104
View restaurantnext
Two Cranes Bistro & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
901 Rio Grande Blvd. NW Albuquerque, NM 87104
View restaurantnext
Garcia's Kitchen - Central
orange starNo Reviews
1736 Central Ave SW Albuquerque, NM 87104
View restaurantnext
Range Cafe Rio Grande
orange starNo Reviews
1050 Rio Grande Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87104-2090
View restaurantnext
Los 2 Guys - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1601 4th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Albuquerque

Grassburger - Heights
orange star4.7 • 3,996
11225 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
orange star4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Grassburger - Coors
orange star4.7 • 3,675
5600 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
M'tucci's Italian
orange star4.4 • 2,064
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 1,344
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston