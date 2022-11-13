Restaurant header imageView gallery

High Park Bar & Grill

625 E Whitaker Mill

Raleigh, NC 27608

Order Again

Starters

Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Hand breaded all white meat chicken, tossed in any sauce

Buffalo Spinach Dip

$9.00

Cheesy, flavorful buffalo style spinach dip, with pita

Cheese and Bacon Fries

$6.00

Spicy fries, cheddar/jack cheese and bacon

Deep Fried Banana Peppers

$8.00

Sliced banana pepper rings fried to perfection, served with ranch

Fried Pickles/Mushrooms

$8.00

Beer battered pickles, mushrooms, or both, with ranch

Grilled Quesadilla

$9.00

With sautéed onions, green peppers, and jalapeños. Chicken +$3, black bean mix +$3, shrimp +$4, or steak +$4

High Park Chili

$6.00+

Cheese, diced onions, & jalapeños on top, served with homemade tortilla chips & a side of sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with our homemade marinara sauce

Half Nacho Platter

$9.00

Diced tomatoes, jalapeños, lettuce, cheese sauce & choice of chili, shredded chicken, black bean mix, or pulled pork

Full Nacho Platter

$12.00

Diced tomatoes, jalapeños, lettuce, cheese sauce & choice of chili, shredded chicken, black bean mix, or pulled pork

Reuben Eggrolls

$8.00

House-made corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, served with thousand island

Shrimp Appetizer

$12.00

Grilled, Blackened or Fried, side of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Tartar or Cocktail sauce. Tossed in wing Sauce +1

Signature Sliders

$9.00

Either Cheeseburger, Black Bean, Buffalo Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Prime Rib sliders (+$3), served with fries

Salads

High Park Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers

Ahi Tuna Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, red bell pepper, almond slices, mandarins and crispy wontons, served with a rare Ahi tuna steak and sesame ginger vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing.

Pear Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, grilled pears, sliced avocado, red onion, candied walnuts, goat cheese, served with a Dijon balsamic

Chef Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, cheddar, provolone, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, carrots, cabbage, cucumbers, crispy onion straws

Garden Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$10.00

Avocado, hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on white or wheat toast

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on Kaiser roll. Toss in sauce +$1

Chk/Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Clubhouse

$13.00

Turkey, ham, hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white or wheat toast

Cuban

$12.00

Smoked ham, melted Swiss cheese, slow-cooked pulled pork, pickles, and yellow mustard on a toasted hoagie

French Dip

$12.00

Shaved marinated steak and melted Swiss on a hoagie, side au jus

HP Hot Dogs

$12.00+

Meatball Grinder

$10.00

Melted provolone and homemade marinara layered over meatballs on a toasted hoagie

Philly Steak

$13.00

Marinated steak or grilled chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone on a toasted hoagie

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.00

10oz Angus Prime Rib, sautéed onions, provolone cheese, side au jus, and horseradish sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Reuben

$10.00

Shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on toasted rye bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.00

Hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Homemade black bean patty, mixed greens, guacamole, red onion, tomato (vegan)

Black & Bleu Burger

$11.00

Steak sauce, bleu cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onion straws, mayo

Carolina Burger

$11.00

Topped with our homemade chili and coleslaw

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

Sliced, sautéed mushrooms with melted Swiss cheese

Build Your Own

$9.00

Beef or black bean patty with your choice of toppings

Wraps

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Cajun grilled chicken breast, rice, romaine, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar, tomato, ranch

Black Bean Wrap

$10.00

Homemade patty mix made of black beans, brown rice, and sauteed veggies, topped with mixed greens and sliced tomato (vegan)

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled or fried chicken, romaine, homemade croutons, parmesan, diced tomato, creamy Caesar dressing

Entrees

Vegetable Plate

$10.00

Pick 4 of our veggies/sides

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Flaky, breaded Haddock bites served with fries and tartar

Fish Fry

$15.00

Haddock fried, grilled, or blackened, served with choice of two sides

Homemade Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with fries and your choice of dressing. Toss in wing sauce (+ $1)

Mushroom Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Sautéed spinach and mushrooms in parmesan cream sauce over spaghetti, your choice of Grilled Chicken or Shrimp, served with garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$13.00

Spaghetti, homemade marinara sauce, & meatballs, with garlic bread

Pork Chop

$18.00

Chargrilled bone-in pork chop , garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, and topped with a red wine mushroom reduction

Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Two freshly made patties topped with caramelized onions and brown gravy, served with choice two sides

Meatloaf

$13.00

Our famous meatloaf topped with brown gravy or homemade marinara; served with choice of two sides

Beef Tips

$15.00

Savory beef tips slow cooked and smothered in brown gravy, over rice or mashed potatoes; served with a choice of two sides

Salmon Cakes

$13.00

Two homemade salmon patties, served with two sides and tartar

Buffalo Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Grecian Chicken

$9.99

Pizza

BBQ Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Greek Pizza

Margherita

Vegetarian Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cukes & Onions

$3.00

Field Peas

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Hand-Cut Chips

$3.00

Lima Beans

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Onion Straws

$3.00

Peaches

$3.00

Pickled Beets

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Sauerkraut

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$4.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Stir Fried Squash

$3.00

String Beans

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Quart of Side

$21.60+

Desserts

Cobbler

$9.00+

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream

$1.50

Tiramisu

$8.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Water

Hot Tea

$2.50

TAKEOUT DRINK

$2.50
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Your neighborhood restaurant and bar since 1999, we have loved being everyone's favorite place to spend time with friends and family! Whether you are looking to enjoy a hot meal or grab a cold drink, we are the bar to be at! Come see us!

625 E Whitaker Mill, Raleigh, NC 27608

