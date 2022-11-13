High Park Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Your neighborhood restaurant and bar since 1999, we have loved being everyone's favorite place to spend time with friends and family! Whether you are looking to enjoy a hot meal or grab a cold drink, we are the bar to be at! Come see us!
Location
625 E Whitaker Mill, Raleigh, NC 27608
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chido Taco - 2330 Bale Street, Suite #100
No Reviews
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh