High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N

Roseville, MN 55113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheddar & Bacon
Cheeseburger
Bacon Jam

Crowlers To-Go

Chapalita Crowler

Chapalita Crowler

$12.00
Coconut Carousel Crowler

Coconut Carousel Crowler

$10.00

Egagtrom Crowler

$10.00
Gopher The Win Crowler

Gopher The Win Crowler

$10.00

5% Golden Ale Let's go Gophers!

Coconut Lime Crowler

$13.00

5.5% Prickly Pear Seltzer

Home Improvements Crowler

Home Improvements Crowler

$12.00

5.7% alc/vol Black Lager 🏡 - Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity has brought the collaborative spirit of the craft brewery community together to build something great! Local craft brewers have teamed up to sponsor the construction of a NEW HOME in partnership with a local Habitat homebuyer! Sales of our Black Lager will be donated to this amazing organization! This beer has hints of chocolate and coffee. It is light and refreshing despite its look 😉

Honey Pines Crowler

Honey Pines Crowler

$10.00

5% Blonde Ale brewed with Honey malt to give it a deceptively dark hue.

Never Gonna Give You Up Crowler

$11.00

4.8% Irish Stout, roasty, and creamy without the nitro.

Old Man Frank

$13.00
The Rose & the Wolf Crowler

The Rose & the Wolf Crowler

$13.00

6% IPA with Belma hops, 42 pounds of strawberry and just a bit of rose hips. *This beer is a collab with Roseville's Local 5051 firefighters to help Fill the Boot to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Penny the Traitor Crowler

$13.00

Coastal Clash

$13.00

Hazy West Coast IPA

Beverages

Flavored Soda Cans

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Starters

Armadillo Eggs

Armadillo Eggs

$13.00

Ground sausage and beef, stuffed with cream cheese, goat cheese, charred jalapenos, bacon, drizzle of raspberry chipotle sauce over a bed of fries

Baked Avocados

Baked Avocados

$13.50

Fresh Avocado half (2), crab meat, spicy mayo, onion, red pepper, cheddar cheese, drizzle of unagi sushi sauce

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.50

Served with Gouda cheese sauce

Vegan Nachos

Vegan Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortillas, vegan chorizo and cheese, black bean & roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro lime aioli, lettuce

Seared Tenderloin Tips

Seared Tenderloin Tips

$15.50

Seasoned seared tenderloin tips served with a jumbo onion ring, and a Kolsch horseradish sauce drizzle.

Bacon Lolipops

Bacon Lolipops

$11.00

Thick center cut bacon, dry rub, sweet raspberry chipotle glaze, arugula

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.50

Fries, honey mustard

IPA Onion Rings

IPA Onion Rings

$10.00

Thick cut onions, lager horseradish sauce

WAM Bread

WAM Bread

$8.00

$1 goes to Wishes & More Fresh baked in our kitchen & served warm. Bread flour, spent grains, honey butter glazed, side of pimento cheese spread & honey butter

Jimmer Nachos

Jimmer Nachos

$14.00

Cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, charred jalapeno, rojo salsa, lettuce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.50

Breaded bite size shrimp, Bang Bang sauce, lemon basil aioli

Coyote Rolls

$13.50
Duck Bacon Wontons

Duck Bacon Wontons

$14.00

Crunchy wontons, cream cheese, charred sweet corn, red peppers, green onions, chipotle raspberry drizzle

Burrata Board

Burrata Board

$17.00

Burrata, marinated tomato, olive tapenade, fig spread, basil, prosciutto, marinated roasted pears, crostinis

Pile of Fries

Pile of Fries

$9.00

Natural-cut fries, gouda cheese sauce, bacon, chives

Side of Fries

$5.00

Fried Green Tomato App

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Ranch dressing

Greens

Champagne Shrimp

Champagne Shrimp

$15.50

Bronzed Argentina red shrimp, arugula, romaine, roasted marinated pear, radish, goat cheese tossed in champagne vinaigrette

Tenderloin Wedge

Tenderloin Wedge

$16.00

Seared tenderloin tips, tossed in blue cheese dressing, iceburg, romaine, bacon, red onion, gorgonzola, heirloom tomato

Pomegranate Power

Pomegranate Power

$13.50

Green, baby kale mix, shaved Brussels sprouts, quinoa pomegranate blend, dried cherries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, avocado and pomegranate vinaigrette. Add chicken for $3

Side Greens

Side Greens

$6.00

Fresh greens, heirloom tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese, choice dressing

Small House Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens, roasted red pepper garlic dressing, heirloom tomato, red onion, pork belly croutons, grated parmesan, spent grain granola

Large House Salad

$12.00

Fresh greens, roasted red pepper garlic dressing, heirloom tomato, red onion, pork belly croutons, grated parmesan, spent grain granola

Tacos

Chicken Rojo Avocado

Chicken Rojo Avocado

$13.50

Chicken Tinga, Rojo salsa, charred jalapenos, avacado, pico de gallo, queso fresco All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$13.50

Chopped brisket, bbq, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, lemon basil aioli. All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$13.50

Black bean & roasted corn salsa, Violife cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime aioli

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Breaded bite size shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli. All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. Two patties with Cheddar Cheese GF bun charge $2.00....see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

Cheddar & Bacon

Cheddar & Bacon

$15.50

Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. Two patties, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon GF bun charge $2.00..see toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see toppings

Pimento & Olive

Pimento & Olive

$15.50

Pimento Cheese, olive tapenade, roasted red peppers Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. Two patties GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

Faribault Pride

Faribault Pride

$15.50

Gorganzola, aged cheddar, caramlized onions, bacon GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty no charge...see burger toppings

Bacon Jam

Bacon Jam

$15.50

Bacon onion jam, brie cheese, chives, charred jalapeno aioli GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

Hazy Sunrize

Hazy Sunrize

$14.50

Short ribs, BBQ, fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

Impossible

Impossible

$14.50

Vegan burger with a ¼ lb Meatless patty, Violife cheese, roasted red pepper, avocado, basil pesto. Served on a Vegan bun. Served with natural-cut fries. GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Cranberry walnut bread, Brie, avocado, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomato, micro greens Served with natural-cut fries. GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

"Lil" Spicy

"Lil" Spicy

$15.00

Tennessee hot sauce, pepper jack, brie, jalapeno aioli, pickles, arugula and charred jalapenos GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings

Bayou Burger

Bayou Burger

$16.50

Beef patty, bronzed Argentina red shrimp, pepper jack cheese, creole cream sauce, onion, garlic aioli

Sandwiches

Sassy Steak Sandwich

Sassy Steak Sandwich

$19.00

French loaf, garlic aioli, onion, marinated tomato, adobe coffee rubbed sirloin, chimichurri. (Order Pink or No Pink)

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Short rib, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, fried green tomatoes, caramelized onions. Served with natural-cut fries

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$19.00

French roll, garlic aioli, red onion, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese, bronzed Argentina red shrimp, creole cream sauce

Raspberry Brie Chicken Melt

Raspberry Brie Chicken Melt

$15.00

Cranberry walnut bread, raspberry chipotle sauce, Brie cheese, micro greens, lemon basil aioli Served with natural-cut fries Can sub a Gluten Free bun

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$14.00

Thick cut dry rubbed bacon, lettuce, avocado, heirloom tomato, truffle mayo, grilled sourdough Served with natural-cut fries

Tennessee Hot Chicken

Tennessee Hot Chicken

$15.00

Southern fried chicken breast, Tennessee hot sauce, pickles, truffle mayo, kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw, butter grilled bun

Fake Chick

Fake Chick

$15.00

Grilled Vegan Chicken, marinated tomato, arugula, onion, violife cheese, micro greens, chimichurri, vegan bun

Pizzas

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$14.50

Gluten Free Crust $2.00 charge...see toppings Classic Cheese Pizza with Red Sauce Mozzarella Cheese

Stars & Stripes

Stars & Stripes

$16.50

Gluten Free Crust charge $2.00..see toppings Classic Cheese with Red Sauce, Pepperoni and Sausage Mozzarella Cheese

The "Flight"

The "Flight"

$17.50

Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, olive tapenade, mushrooms, extra cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$15.50

Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Brewers Take

Brewers Take

$17.00

Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, prosciutto, basil, bacon

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$16.50

Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Chicken, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted pine nuts, heirloom, tomato, micro greens, pesto swirl

Up in Smoke

Up in Smoke

$17.50

A "smoked to order" pizza. Barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, beef brisket, bacon jam, roasted red pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese, charred jalapeno emulsion. Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings

Fig & Pear

$15.00

Thin cauliflower crust, fig spread, prosciutto, roasted pear, goat cheese, arugula

Tipsy Pickle

$16.00

Kids / Desserts

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$7.00

6" inch kids pizza. Choice of Pepperoni, Sausage or cheese Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and cream Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Served with natural-cut fries Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Cheddar Cheese Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10 May sub Gluten Free Bun Served with natural-cut fries

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10 May Sub Gluten Free Bun Served with natural-cut fries

Kid Taco

Kid Taco

$7.00

Two Chicken Tinga and cheddar cheese tacos on a flour tortilla Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10

Birthday Cake Shake

Birthday Cake Shake

$8.00

Cake batter flavored ice cream with confetti sprinkles & a slice of birthday cake

Red Velvet Cheesecake Shake

Red Velvet Cheesecake Shake

$8.00

Vanilla cream, red velvet cake, cheesecake

Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$8.00

Crushed Oreo, Oreo Brownie, whipped cream and more Crushed Oreo!

Chocolate Dream Shake

Chocolate Dream Shake

$8.00

Chocolate chunk brownie, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Brownie, chocolate bar, chocolate & more chocolate!

Shake of the Month

Shake of the Month

$8.00

Stop, Drop and Whopp it Vanilla malt with Whopper candy pieces, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, chocolate fudge Whopper cookie with a cherry on top

Plain Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Plain vanilla shake

$8.00

Faves

Sunnies & Chips

Sunnies & Chips

$16.50

Crispy seasoned sunnies, fries, house tarter

El Bol

El Bol

$15.50+

Cauliflower rice, Kale crunch, black bean & roasted corn salsa, Violife cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime aioli. Choice of plain, short rib, chicken Tinga or Vegan Chorizo

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.50

Belgian waffle, southern fried chicken breast, spicy maple syrup, side of kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$14.00+

Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzerella, parmesan, garlic and cream add tenderloin tips and gorgonzola add dry rub chicken and chives

Merchandise

Beer Chip

$7.00

Buy a friend a beer! Sharing is caring.

Sticker

$1.00

Patch

$5.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Beanie

$20.00

Tanktop

$25.00+

V-Cut T-Shirt

$25.00+

Regular Cut T-Shirt

$25.00+

Pullover Hoodie

$50.00+

Zip Hoodie

$50.00+

High Pine Membership

$1,000.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Local beer. Sassy brew food.

Location

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113

Directions

