High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N
Roseville, MN 55113
Popular Items
Crowlers To-Go
Chapalita Crowler
Coconut Carousel Crowler
Egagtrom Crowler
Gopher The Win Crowler
5% Golden Ale Let's go Gophers!
Coconut Lime Crowler
5.5% Prickly Pear Seltzer
Home Improvements Crowler
5.7% alc/vol Black Lager 🏡 - Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity has brought the collaborative spirit of the craft brewery community together to build something great! Local craft brewers have teamed up to sponsor the construction of a NEW HOME in partnership with a local Habitat homebuyer! Sales of our Black Lager will be donated to this amazing organization! This beer has hints of chocolate and coffee. It is light and refreshing despite its look 😉
Honey Pines Crowler
5% Blonde Ale brewed with Honey malt to give it a deceptively dark hue.
Never Gonna Give You Up Crowler
4.8% Irish Stout, roasty, and creamy without the nitro.
Old Man Frank
The Rose & the Wolf Crowler
6% IPA with Belma hops, 42 pounds of strawberry and just a bit of rose hips. *This beer is a collab with Roseville's Local 5051 firefighters to help Fill the Boot to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Penny the Traitor Crowler
Coastal Clash
Hazy West Coast IPA
Starters
Armadillo Eggs
Ground sausage and beef, stuffed with cream cheese, goat cheese, charred jalapenos, bacon, drizzle of raspberry chipotle sauce over a bed of fries
Baked Avocados
Fresh Avocado half (2), crab meat, spicy mayo, onion, red pepper, cheddar cheese, drizzle of unagi sushi sauce
Bavarian Pretzels
Served with Gouda cheese sauce
Vegan Nachos
Corn tortillas, vegan chorizo and cheese, black bean & roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro lime aioli, lettuce
Seared Tenderloin Tips
Seasoned seared tenderloin tips served with a jumbo onion ring, and a Kolsch horseradish sauce drizzle.
Bacon Lolipops
Thick center cut bacon, dry rub, sweet raspberry chipotle glaze, arugula
Chicken Fingers
Fries, honey mustard
IPA Onion Rings
Thick cut onions, lager horseradish sauce
WAM Bread
$1 goes to Wishes & More Fresh baked in our kitchen & served warm. Bread flour, spent grains, honey butter glazed, side of pimento cheese spread & honey butter
Jimmer Nachos
Cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, charred jalapeno, rojo salsa, lettuce.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Breaded bite size shrimp, Bang Bang sauce, lemon basil aioli
Coyote Rolls
Duck Bacon Wontons
Crunchy wontons, cream cheese, charred sweet corn, red peppers, green onions, chipotle raspberry drizzle
Burrata Board
Burrata, marinated tomato, olive tapenade, fig spread, basil, prosciutto, marinated roasted pears, crostinis
Pile of Fries
Natural-cut fries, gouda cheese sauce, bacon, chives
Side of Fries
Fried Green Tomato App
Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Ranch dressing
Greens
Champagne Shrimp
Bronzed Argentina red shrimp, arugula, romaine, roasted marinated pear, radish, goat cheese tossed in champagne vinaigrette
Tenderloin Wedge
Seared tenderloin tips, tossed in blue cheese dressing, iceburg, romaine, bacon, red onion, gorgonzola, heirloom tomato
Pomegranate Power
Green, baby kale mix, shaved Brussels sprouts, quinoa pomegranate blend, dried cherries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, avocado and pomegranate vinaigrette. Add chicken for $3
Side Greens
Fresh greens, heirloom tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese, choice dressing
Small House Salad
Fresh greens, roasted red pepper garlic dressing, heirloom tomato, red onion, pork belly croutons, grated parmesan, spent grain granola
Large House Salad
Fresh greens, roasted red pepper garlic dressing, heirloom tomato, red onion, pork belly croutons, grated parmesan, spent grain granola
Tacos
Chicken Rojo Avocado
Chicken Tinga, Rojo salsa, charred jalapenos, avacado, pico de gallo, queso fresco All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
Brisket Tacos
Chopped brisket, bbq, caramelized onion, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, lemon basil aioli. All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
Vegan Chorizo Tacos
Black bean & roasted corn salsa, Violife cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime aioli
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Breaded bite size shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli. All tacos come with a side of lettuce, tortilla chips and rojo salsa
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. Two patties with Cheddar Cheese GF bun charge $2.00....see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
Cheddar & Bacon
Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. Two patties, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon GF bun charge $2.00..see toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see toppings
Pimento & Olive
Pimento Cheese, olive tapenade, roasted red peppers Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. Two patties GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
Faribault Pride
Gorganzola, aged cheddar, caramlized onions, bacon GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty no charge...see burger toppings
Bacon Jam
Bacon onion jam, brie cheese, chives, charred jalapeno aioli GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
Hazy Sunrize
Short ribs, BBQ, fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo. Served with natural-cut fries. GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
Impossible
Vegan burger with a ¼ lb Meatless patty, Violife cheese, roasted red pepper, avocado, basil pesto. Served on a Vegan bun. Served with natural-cut fries. GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings
Turkey Burger
Cranberry walnut bread, Brie, avocado, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomato, micro greens Served with natural-cut fries. GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
"Lil" Spicy
Tennessee hot sauce, pepper jack, brie, jalapeno aioli, pickles, arugula and charred jalapenos GF bun charge $2.00...see burger toppings May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
Bayou Burger
Beef patty, bronzed Argentina red shrimp, pepper jack cheese, creole cream sauce, onion, garlic aioli
Sandwiches
Sassy Steak Sandwich
French loaf, garlic aioli, onion, marinated tomato, adobe coffee rubbed sirloin, chimichurri. (Order Pink or No Pink)
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Short rib, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, fried green tomatoes, caramelized onions. Served with natural-cut fries
Shrimp Po Boy
French roll, garlic aioli, red onion, roasted red pepper, pepper jack cheese, bronzed Argentina red shrimp, creole cream sauce
Raspberry Brie Chicken Melt
Cranberry walnut bread, raspberry chipotle sauce, Brie cheese, micro greens, lemon basil aioli Served with natural-cut fries Can sub a Gluten Free bun
B.L.A.T.
Thick cut dry rubbed bacon, lettuce, avocado, heirloom tomato, truffle mayo, grilled sourdough Served with natural-cut fries
Tennessee Hot Chicken
Southern fried chicken breast, Tennessee hot sauce, pickles, truffle mayo, kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw, butter grilled bun
Fake Chick
Grilled Vegan Chicken, marinated tomato, arugula, onion, violife cheese, micro greens, chimichurri, vegan bun
Pizzas
Classic Cheese
Gluten Free Crust $2.00 charge...see toppings Classic Cheese Pizza with Red Sauce Mozzarella Cheese
Stars & Stripes
Gluten Free Crust charge $2.00..see toppings Classic Cheese with Red Sauce, Pepperoni and Sausage Mozzarella Cheese
The "Flight"
Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, olive tapenade, mushrooms, extra cheese
Margherita
Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
Brewers Take
Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, prosciutto, basil, bacon
Chicken Pesto
Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings Chicken, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted pine nuts, heirloom, tomato, micro greens, pesto swirl
Up in Smoke
A "smoked to order" pizza. Barbeque sauce, caramelized onion, beef brisket, bacon jam, roasted red pepper, red onion, mozzarella cheese, charred jalapeno emulsion. Gluten Free Crust Charge $2.00..see toppings
Fig & Pear
Thin cauliflower crust, fig spread, prosciutto, roasted pear, goat cheese, arugula
Tipsy Pickle
Kids / Desserts
Kids Pizza
6" inch kids pizza. Choice of Pepperoni, Sausage or cheese Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10
Kids Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and cream Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10
Kid Chicken Fingers
Served with natural-cut fries Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10
Kid Cheeseburger
Cheddar Cheese Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10 May sub Gluten Free Bun Served with natural-cut fries
Kid Hamburger
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10 May Sub Gluten Free Bun Served with natural-cut fries
Kid Taco
Two Chicken Tinga and cheddar cheese tacos on a flour tortilla Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda. Children under 10
Birthday Cake Shake
Cake batter flavored ice cream with confetti sprinkles & a slice of birthday cake
Red Velvet Cheesecake Shake
Vanilla cream, red velvet cake, cheesecake
Cookies & Cream Shake
Crushed Oreo, Oreo Brownie, whipped cream and more Crushed Oreo!
Chocolate Dream Shake
Chocolate chunk brownie, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Brownie, chocolate bar, chocolate & more chocolate!
Shake of the Month
Stop, Drop and Whopp it Vanilla malt with Whopper candy pieces, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, chocolate fudge Whopper cookie with a cherry on top
Plain Chocolate Shake
Root Beer Float
Plain vanilla shake
Faves
Sunnies & Chips
Crispy seasoned sunnies, fries, house tarter
El Bol
Cauliflower rice, Kale crunch, black bean & roasted corn salsa, Violife cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime aioli. Choice of plain, short rib, chicken Tinga or Vegan Chorizo
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle, southern fried chicken breast, spicy maple syrup, side of kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw.
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzerella, parmesan, garlic and cream add tenderloin tips and gorgonzola add dry rub chicken and chives
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Local beer. Sassy brew food.
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113