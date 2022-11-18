High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

Home Improvements Crowler

$12.00

5.7% alc/vol Black Lager 🏡 - Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity has brought the collaborative spirit of the craft brewery community together to build something great! Local craft brewers have teamed up to sponsor the construction of a NEW HOME in partnership with a local Habitat homebuyer! Sales of our Black Lager will be donated to this amazing organization! This beer has hints of chocolate and coffee. It is light and refreshing despite its look 😉