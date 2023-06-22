  • Home
  • High Stakes Pizza - 6625 E Southern Ave
High Stakes Pizza 6625 E Southern Ave

No reviews yet

6625 E Southern Ave

Mesa, AZ 85206

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$18.95+

Garlic Breadsticks and Marinara

$9.95

Imported Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.95


Appetizers

Garlic Breadsticks and Marinara

$9.95

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks and Marinara

$12.95

Classic Pies

Classic Cheese Pizza

$14.95+

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$18.95+

Build Your Own

$14.95+

Classic Sausage, Mushroom and Onion

$19.95+

High Stakes Signature Pies

The Heater

$21.95+

Serrano Peppers, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Honey Drizzle

The Bad Beat

$23.95+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom

Crazy Pineapple

$21.95+

Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeno, and a Cinnamon Sprinkle

Double or Nothing

$21.95+

Hatch Green Chili, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic

Dessert Pies

Reg. (14'') S'more's Pizza

$14.95

Reg. (14'') Cinnamon Bun Pizza

$14.95

Glass Bottle Sodas

Imported Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.95

Imported Mexican Sprite

$3.95

IBC Root Beer

$3.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
*Located in the Former Old Country Buffet* We're All-In on Pizza! At High Stakes Pizza, Our Traditional NY Style Pies are the Main Event. We Make our 48hr Cold Proofed Dough from Scratch, and use the Highest Quality Cheese and Tomatoes Available. Our Pizzas are all Cooked by Hand in Deck Ovens, with Respect and Honor for the Tradition of Pizza Making.

Location

6625 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206

Directions

