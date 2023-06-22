High Stakes Pizza 6625 E Southern Ave

Restaurant info

*Located in the Former Old Country Buffet* We're All-In on Pizza! At High Stakes Pizza, Our Traditional NY Style Pies are the Main Event. We Make our 48hr Cold Proofed Dough from Scratch, and use the Highest Quality Cheese and Tomatoes Available. Our Pizzas are all Cooked by Hand in Deck Ovens, with Respect and Honor for the Tradition of Pizza Making.