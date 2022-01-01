- Home
High Street Apothecary
129 West Main Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Friday Rotator (Limited Outdoor Menu)
House Cocktails
Attagirl *sangria
Lemon sherbet (Homemade syrup) Red wine Woodford Spiced Cherry Bitters, Cocoa Ango Bitters
High St. Old Fashioned
Demerara Simple Syrup 7 spice (M&M) Kentucky Bourbon Angostura bitters Woodford Bourbon cherry
Rosemary's Baby
Watermelon Shrub 3 Herb Gracious Grapefruit Syrup Lillet Blanc Grapefruit Rosemary Bitters
Bourbon
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Booker's
Buffalo Trace
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Evan Williams
Four Roses 80
Four Roses Single
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Small batch Select
Gentleman Jack - Jack Daniels Whiskey
George Remus
Howler Head Banana Bourbon
Jack Daniel's Old No.7
Jefferson's Ocean
Jefferson's Reserve
Kentucky Owl
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Cask Strength
Makers Mark
Michter's Rye
Michter's Small Batch
Michters Sour Mash
Old Forester 1897
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester 86
Old Granddad 114
Russels Reserve 13yr.
Templeton Rye - 4yr
Weller 107
Weller Full Proof
Weller Special Reserve
Whistle pig 18 year
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve Malted Barley
Woodford Reserve Wheat
Rye
Angels Envy Rye
Basil Hayden Rye *Port Wine Barrel Finish
Knob Creek Rye 9yr. 100 proof
Old Forester Rye
Pikesville Rye
Templeton Rye 4yr
Woodford Reserve Rye
Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
Don Q 151
Kraken Black Roast Coffee Rum 66.6
Kraken Black Spice Rum 94
Malibu Coconut
Myer's Dark Rum
Sailor Jerry's
Tequila
Exotico Silver
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Don Julio 1942
El Jimador Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Legend
Kubler Absinthe
Patron Blanco
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Bowling & Birch Gin *Craft - Lebanon, KY
Brokers Gin
Empress 1908
Hendricks
Hendricks Neptunia
Hendricks Orbium
Vodka
Mezcal
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
The Mezcal in our TASTE Cocktail box is the Vida Mezcal that has a nose of fruity aromatics, a hint of honey, vanilla and roast agave; the palate offers ginger, cinnamon, burnt sandalwood, banana and tangerine, with a long, soft finish.
Sieste Misterios
Siete Misterios Espadin is a Mexican alcoholic mezcal made from the Maguey plant. The Maguey is an agave plant originally from Mexico. The distilled beverage taste is close to that of Tequila. Most Tequila lovers also enjoy Siete Misterios Espadin.
Xila Mezcal Liqueur
This mezcal-based liqueur is inspired by two of Mexico's most captivating and significant cultures: the Oaxacan and Pueblan. The long leaved, succulent agave plant characterizes the state of Oaxaca; the traditional agave spirit is blended with the flavor-packed, smoky ancho chile of Puebla.
Aquavit
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Baileys Original (2 oz pour)
Bianco Sweet Vermouth
Blue Curacao
Bols Amaretto
Campari
Carpano Dry Vermouth
Chambord
Chartreuse *green 86
Chartreuse *yellow 110
Conintreau
Crème de cassis
Disoronno
Don Q 151 Float
Grapefruit Rosemary Bitters
Kahlua (2oz Pour)
Lillet Blanc
Lillet Rogue
Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
MD Pomegranate
Oh-Hi Basil Ginger
Oh-Hi Seltzer Lemon-Lime
Oh-Hi Seltzer Pomegranate
Peach Schnapps
St. Germaine
Taylor Fladgate Ruby Porto
Trader Vick's Chocolate (Godiva Sub) (2ozpour.)
Triple Sec
Watermelon Mint Shrub
Xila Mezcal Liqueur
This mezcal-based liqueur is inspired by two of Mexico's most captivating and significant cultures: the Oaxacan and Pueblan. The long leaved, succulent agave plant characterizes the state of Oaxaca; the traditional agave spirit is blended with the flavor-packed, smoky ancho chile of Puebla.
Red BTG
Balleto, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley (2019)
It's focused with intensely bright and lifted citrus aromas that are offset with slightly savory tones. Then comes the texture, balance and persistence. It's mouthwatering with refreshing acidity that contrasts its surprisingly robust and weighted mid-palate.
Bonterra Merlot, California
A brilliant crimson hue in the glass hints at this Merlot’s generous palate of rich, ripe red fruit. Notes of strawberry and pomegranate are framed by a subtle suggestion of dried herbs. This medium-bodied wine has an elegant tannin structure and a velvety finish.
Broken Earth Malbec, Paso Robles
Blueberries and anise on the nose. Ripe fruit and berries with some earthy notes. Noticeable tannins and well balanced acidity.
Line 39 Pinot Noir
Rich and structured with plum, dark chocolate, sweet vanilla, and spice. Aromas and flavors of chocolate, caramel, vanilla, and rich blue fruit.
Robert Hall, Cabernet Paso Robles
Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon has aromas of black currants, cedar, and spice. The wine is full-bodied with cocoa and plush ripe fruit flavors supported by balanced velvety tannins.
Red Bottles
White BTG
Campo Viejo, Vino de Espana The Vibrant Blend
The Vibrant Blend has a pale yellow, luminous, bright color. The nose reflects its varieties: fruit, floral notes, freshly cut grass. And to finish it presents a fresh, perfumed mouth, very long, leaving us the memory of the Moscato fruit.
Castello Banfi, Toscana Centine Pinot Grigio
Lively and persistent with good acidity. Balanced and fresh with flavors of fresh fruit, including peach, pear, and citrus.
Chateau de Bon Ami, Bordeaux Blanc
A lively, bright wine with good minerality, this is crisp and packed with fruit. Its texture adds pepper and minerality to the mix.
Harken, Charonnay Fermented, California
Harken Chardonnay is 100% barrel fermented to create a rich Chardonnay with a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics.
Lucashof 2020, Riesling
Crisp and floral, brilliant aroma and flavor. Main notes are apple and tangerine, with tertiary vanilla flavor. A bit on the acidic side. Overall this wine is better than your average Riesling.
Placido Moscato d'Asti
Color : Pale-straw. Bouquet : Intense and fruity aroma typical of Muscat with hints of acacia flowers and citrus peel. Taste : Sweet and fresh, with hints of honey and peaches in syrup.
White Bottles
Rose BTG
Boschendal, Rose Garden Rose
Rosé remains dry while bursting with aromas of summer flowers, watermelon, melon and pink citrus. Fresh and festive
Della Scala 2020, Rose Pinot Grigio
This dry Pinot Grigio is straw yellow with rose reflections in the glass. On the nose, a fresh and elegant bouquet of apple, peach, and hawthorn notes entice. The palate is zesty and clean with citrus fruits and hints of minerality, while thirst-quenching acidity satisfies on the finish.
Rose Bottles
Sparkling BTG
Carafoli Momenti di Vendemmia, Sparking Lambrusco
This red sparkling wine opens up with a characteristic bouquet of violets. Fresh, lively and crisp!
Campo Viejo, Cava Brut
Very pleasant, fine and powerful aromas of fruit with hints of yeast. Round and pleasant palate with sweep spots and final reminders of apple. Balanced and open, harmonious and with a lingering finish.
Sparkling Bottles
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Prescribing Fine Libations
129 West Main Street, New Albany, IN 47150