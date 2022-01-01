Restaurant header imageView gallery

High Street Apothecary

129 West Main Street

New Albany, IN 47150

Charcuterie Boards

Charcuterie Box

Charcuterie Box

$22.00

Fresh charcuterie box hand selected by Board & You Charcuterie in a ready to take home container.

Crackers & Honey

$3.00

Rosemary waffle crackers & pure sweet honey.

Friday Rotator (Limited Outdoor Menu)

It's The Berries *French Martini

It's The Berries *French Martini

$14.00

Bombay, Chambord, Pineapple Juice, Frozen Blueberries, Flowers

House Cocktails

Attagirl *sangria

$10.00

Lemon sherbet (Homemade syrup) Red wine Woodford Spiced Cherry Bitters, Cocoa Ango Bitters

High St. Old Fashioned

$14.00

Demerara Simple Syrup 7 spice (M&M) Kentucky Bourbon Angostura bitters Woodford Bourbon cherry

Rosemary's Baby

$13.00

Watermelon Shrub 3 Herb Gracious Grapefruit Syrup Lillet Blanc Grapefruit Rosemary Bitters

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$20.00

Booker's

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$18.00

Evan Williams

$7.00

Four Roses 80

$7.00

Four Roses Single

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Four Roses Small batch Select

$15.00

Gentleman Jack - Jack Daniels Whiskey

$9.00

George Remus

$10.00

Howler Head Banana Bourbon

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Old No.7

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$19.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$15.00

Kentucky Owl

$25.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Cask Strength

$15.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Michter's Small Batch

$12.00

Michters Sour Mash

$11.00

Old Forester 1897

$14.00

Old Forester 1910

$15.00

Old Forester 1920

$16.00

Old Forester 86

$7.00

Old Granddad 114

$12.00

Russels Reserve 13yr.

$45.00

Templeton Rye - 4yr

$11.00

Weller 107

$25.00

Weller Full Proof

$25.00

Weller Special Reserve

$25.00

Whistle pig 18 year

$75.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Malted Barley

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Wheat

$12.00

Old Forester 86 DBL

$10.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$19.00

Blantons DBL

$50.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$12.00

Eagle Rare DBL

$50.00

Evan Williams DBL

$11.00

Four Roses DBL

$11.00

Four Roses Single DBL

$18.00

Four Roses Small Batch DBL

$13.00

Four Roses Small batch Select DBL

$30.00

Jack Daniel's Old No.7 DBL

$12.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$15.00

Jefferson's Ocean DBL

$38.00

Jefferson's Reserve DBL

$30.00

Knob Creek DBL

$18.00

Makers 46 DBL

$21.00

Makers Cask Strength DBL

$21.00

Makers Mark DBL

$15.00

Old Forester 1897 DBL

$28.00

Old Forester 1910 DBL

$30.00

Old Forester 1920 DBL

$32.00

Old Granddad 114

$20.00

Remy VSOP DBL

$20.00

Russels Reserve 13yr

$46.00

Weller 107 DBL

$50.00

Weller Full Proof DBL

$50.00

Weller Special Reserve DBL

$50.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$15.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked DBL

$24.00

Woodford Reserve Malted Barley DBL

$21.00

Woodford Reserve Wheat DBL

$18.00

Rye

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

Basil Hayden Rye *Port Wine Barrel Finish

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye 9yr. 100 proof

$12.00

Old Forester Rye

$8.00

Pikesville Rye

$14.00

Templeton Rye 4yr

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

Old Forester Rye DBL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Rye DBL

$18.00

Templeton Rye 4yr DBL

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye 9yr. 100 proof DBL

$18.00

Pikesville Rye DBL

$21.00

Basil Hayden Rye DBL

$21.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$8.00

Don Q 151

$8.00

Kraken Black Roast Coffee Rum 66.6

$10.00

Kraken Black Spice Rum 94

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$7.00

Sailor Jerry's

$9.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum DBL

$12.00

Kraken Black Roast Coffee Rum 66.6 DBL

$15.00

Kraken Black Spice Rum 94 DBL

$15.00

Malibu Coconut DBL

$10.00

Myer's Dark Rum DBL

$10.00

Sailor Jerry's DBL

$13.00

Tequila

Exotico Silver

$6.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

El Jimador Anejo

$8.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Herradura Legend

$35.00

Kubler Absinthe

$12.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Exotico Silver DBL

$9.00

El Jimador Anejo DBL

$12.00

Herradura DBL

$15.00

Herradura Reposado DBL

$16.00

Herradura Anejo DBL

$18.00

Patron silver DBL

$21.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$24.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$26.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$75.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$22.00

Casamigo Anejo DBL

$24.00

Kubler Absinthe DBL

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Bowling & Birch Gin *Craft - Lebanon, KY

$10.00

Brokers Gin

$9.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$12.00

Hendricks Orbium

$12.00

Beefeater DBL

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$15.00

Bowling & Birch Gin DBL

$15.00

Hendricks DBL

$15.00

Hendricks Neptunia DBL

$18.00

Hendricks Orbium DBL

$18.00

Tanqueray DBL

$13.00

Vodka

3 Olives

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut DBL

$12.00

3 Olives DBL

$9.00

Ketel One DBL

$15.00

Ketel One Grapefruit DBL

$15.00

Titos DBL

$15.00

Grey Goose DBL

$18.00

Mezcal

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$9.00

The Mezcal in our TASTE Cocktail box is the Vida Mezcal that has a nose of fruity aromatics, a hint of honey, vanilla and roast agave; the palate offers ginger, cinnamon, burnt sandalwood, banana and tangerine, with a long, soft finish.

Sieste Misterios

$8.00

Siete Misterios Espadin is a Mexican alcoholic mezcal made from the Maguey plant. The Maguey is an agave plant originally from Mexico. The distilled beverage taste is close to that of Tequila. Most Tequila lovers also enjoy Siete Misterios Espadin.

Xila Mezcal Liqueur

$12.00

This mezcal-based liqueur is inspired by two of Mexico's most captivating and significant cultures: the Oaxacan and Pueblan. The long leaved, succulent agave plant characterizes the state of Oaxaca; the traditional agave spirit is blended with the flavor-packed, smoky ancho chile of Puebla.

Aquavit

Ahus Akvavit

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Aperol

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys Original (2 oz pour)

$11.00

Bianco Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Bols Amaretto

$3.00

Campari

$8.00

Carpano Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Chambord

$7.00

Chartreuse *green 86

$10.00

Chartreuse *yellow 110

$10.00

Conintreau

$8.00

Crème de cassis

$6.00

Disoronno

$9.00

Don Q 151 Float

$2.00

Grapefruit Rosemary Bitters

$1.00

Kahlua (2oz Pour)

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$5.00

Lillet Blanc

$4.00

Lillet Rogue

$4.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

$3.00

MD Pomegranate

$6.00

Oh-Hi Basil Ginger

$8.00

Oh-Hi Seltzer Lemon-Lime

$8.00

Oh-Hi Seltzer Pomegranate

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Taylor Fladgate Ruby Porto

$12.00

Trader Vick's Chocolate (Godiva Sub) (2ozpour.)

$11.00

Triple Sec

$2.00

Watermelon Mint Shrub

$3.00

Xila Mezcal Liqueur

$12.00

This mezcal-based liqueur is inspired by two of Mexico's most captivating and significant cultures: the Oaxacan and Pueblan. The long leaved, succulent agave plant characterizes the state of Oaxaca; the traditional agave spirit is blended with the flavor-packed, smoky ancho chile of Puebla.

Red BTG

Balleto, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley (2019)

Balleto, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley (2019)

$25.00

It's focused with intensely bright and lifted citrus aromas that are offset with slightly savory tones. Then comes the texture, balance and persistence. It's mouthwatering with refreshing acidity that contrasts its surprisingly robust and weighted mid-palate.

Bonterra Merlot, California

Bonterra Merlot, California

$15.00

A brilliant crimson hue in the glass hints at this Merlot’s generous palate of rich, ripe red fruit. Notes of strawberry and pomegranate are framed by a subtle suggestion of dried herbs. This medium-bodied wine has an elegant tannin structure and a velvety finish.

Broken Earth Malbec, Paso Robles

Broken Earth Malbec, Paso Robles

$10.00

Blueberries and anise on the nose. Ripe fruit and berries with some earthy notes. Noticeable tannins and well balanced acidity.

Line 39 Pinot Noir

Line 39 Pinot Noir

$10.00

Rich and structured with plum, dark chocolate, sweet vanilla, and spice. Aromas and flavors of chocolate, caramel, vanilla, and rich blue fruit.

Robert Hall, Cabernet Paso Robles

Robert Hall, Cabernet Paso Robles

$12.00

Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon has aromas of black currants, cedar, and spice. The wine is full-bodied with cocoa and plush ripe fruit flavors supported by balanced velvety tannins.

Red Bottles

Balleto, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley (2019) - Bottle

$75.00

It's focused with intensely bright and lifted citrus aromas that are offset with slightly savory tones. Then comes the texture, balance and persistence. It's mouthwatering with refreshing acidity that contrasts its surprisingly robust and weighted mid-palate.

Bonterra Merlot, California - Bottle

$45.00

A brilliant crimson hue in the glass hints at this Merlot’s generous palate of rich, ripe red fruit. Notes of strawberry and pomegranate are framed by a subtle suggestion of dried herbs. This medium-bodied wine has an elegant tannin structure and a velvety finish.

Broken Earth, Malbec, Paso Robles - Bottle

$30.00

Blueberries and anise on the nose. Ripe fruit and berries with some earthy notes. Noticeable tannins and well balanced acidity.

Line 39, Pinot Noir, California - Bottle

$30.00

Rich and structured with plum, dark chocolate, sweet vanilla, and spice. Aromas and flavors of chocolate, caramel, vanilla, and rich blue fruit.

Robert Hall, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles - Bottle

$36.00

Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon has aromas of black currants, cedar, and spice. The wine is full-bodied with cocoa and plush ripe fruit flavors supported by balanced velvety tannins.

White BTG

Campo Viejo, Vino de Espana The Vibrant Blend

Campo Viejo, Vino de Espana The Vibrant Blend

$13.00

The Vibrant Blend has a pale yellow, luminous, bright color. The nose reflects its varieties: fruit, floral notes, freshly cut grass. And to finish it presents a fresh, perfumed mouth, very long, leaving us the memory of the Moscato fruit.

Castello Banfi, Toscana Centine Pinot Grigio

Castello Banfi, Toscana Centine Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Lively and persistent with good acidity. Balanced and fresh with flavors of fresh fruit, including peach, pear, and citrus.

Chateau de Bon Ami, Bordeaux Blanc

Chateau de Bon Ami, Bordeaux Blanc

$10.00

A lively, bright wine with good minerality, this is crisp and packed with fruit. Its texture adds pepper and minerality to the mix.

Harken, Charonnay Fermented, California

Harken, Charonnay Fermented, California

$12.00

Harken Chardonnay is 100% barrel fermented to create a rich Chardonnay with a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics.

Lucashof 2020, Riesling

Lucashof 2020, Riesling

$12.00

Crisp and floral, brilliant aroma and flavor. Main notes are apple and tangerine, with tertiary vanilla flavor. A bit on the acidic side. Overall this wine is better than your average Riesling.

Placido Moscato d'Asti

Placido Moscato d'Asti

$10.00

Color : Pale-straw. Bouquet : Intense and fruity aroma typical of Muscat with hints of acacia flowers and citrus peel. Taste : Sweet and fresh, with hints of honey and peaches in syrup.

White Bottles

Campo Viejo, Vino de Espana The Vibrant Blend - Bottle

$39.00

The Vibrant Blend has a pale yellow, luminous, bright color. The nose reflects its varieties: fruit, floral notes, freshly cut grass. And to finish it presents a fresh, perfumed mouth, very long, leaving us the memory of the Moscato fruit.

Castello Banfi, Toscana Centine Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$36.00

Lively and persistent with good acidity. Balanced and fresh with flavors of fresh fruit, including peach, pear, and citrus.

Chateau de Bon Ami, Bordeaux Blanc - Bottle

$30.00

A lively, bright wine with good minerality, this is crisp and packed with fruit. Its texture adds pepper and minerality to the mix.

Harken, Charonnay Fermented California - Bottle

$36.00

Harken Chardonnay is 100% barrel fermented to create a rich Chardonnay with a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics.

Lucashof 2020, Riesling

Lucashof 2020, Riesling

$12.00

Crisp and floral, brilliant aroma and flavor. Main notes are apple and tangerine, with tertiary vanilla flavor. A bit on the acidic side. Overall this wine is better than your average Riesling.

Placido Moscato d'Asti - Bottle

$30.00

Color : Pale-straw. Bouquet : Intense and fruity aroma typical of Muscat with hints of acacia flowers and citrus peel. Taste : Sweet and fresh, with hints of honey and peaches in syrup.

Rose BTG

Boschendal, Rose Garden Rose

Boschendal, Rose Garden Rose

$12.00

Rosé remains dry while bursting with aromas of summer flowers, watermelon, melon and pink citrus. Fresh and festive

Della Scala 2020, Rose Pinot Grigio

$10.00

This dry Pinot Grigio is straw yellow with rose reflections in the glass. On the nose, a fresh and elegant bouquet of apple, peach, and hawthorn notes entice. The palate is zesty and clean with citrus fruits and hints of minerality, while thirst-quenching acidity satisfies on the finish.

Rose Bottles

Boschendal Rose - Bottle

Boschendal Rose - Bottle

$36.00

Rosé remains dry while bursting with aromas of summer flowers, watermelon, melon and pink citrus. Fresh and festive

Della Scala 2020, Rose Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$30.00

This dry Pinot Grigio is straw yellow with rose reflections in the glass. On the nose, a fresh and elegant bouquet of apple, peach, and hawthorn notes entice.

Sparkling BTG

Carafoli Momenti di Vendemmia, Sparking Lambrusco

Carafoli Momenti di Vendemmia, Sparking Lambrusco

$9.00

This red sparkling wine opens up with a characteristic bouquet of violets. Fresh, lively and crisp!

Campo Viejo, Cava Brut

Campo Viejo, Cava Brut

$9.00

Very pleasant, fine and powerful aromas of fruit with hints of yeast. Round and pleasant palate with sweep spots and final reminders of apple. Balanced and open, harmonious and with a lingering finish.

Sparkling Bottles

Campo Viejo, Cava Brut - Bottle

$27.00

Very pleasant, fine and powerful aromas of fruit with hints of yeast. Round and pleasant palate with sweep spots and final reminders of apple. Balanced and open, harmonious and with a lingering finish.

Carafoli Momenti di Vendemmia, Sparking Lambrusco - Bottle

$27.00

This red sparkling wine opens up with a characteristic bouquet of violets. Fresh, lively and crisp!

Snacks

Blue Cheese Olives

$4.00

Pimento Olives

$4.00

Popcorn - Butter

Popcorn - Ketel

$3.00

Peanuts

$4.00

Hot Honey Snack Mix

$4.00

Corn Nuts

$3.00

Bourbon Ball Sampler

$8.00

Bourbon balls Raspberry Cream Pumpking Spice Caramel Mint Melt Away Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans

Flights

Rum Flight (Zaya Alta Fuerta, Cocobana, Gran Reserva) 1oz each

$25.00

Woodford Flight (Woodford regular, malted barley, rye) 1oz each

$25.00

Espresso Martini Flight

$25.00

Herradura Flight (Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Ultra Anejo) 1oz each

$30.00
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Prescribing Fine Libations

129 West Main Street, New Albany, IN 47150

