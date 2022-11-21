Restaurant header imageView gallery

High Street Canteen

117 Reviews

$

514 N High Street

Morgantown, WV 26505

Order Again

Breakfast (Copy)

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Wrap

$5.50

3 eggs, Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Steak

Egg And Cheese Bagel

$5.50

Plain or Everything Bagel

Hashbrown

$1.00

On the sandwich or on the side

Just A Bagel

$1.00

Plain or Everything Bagel

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.00

Plain or Everything Bagel

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.25

Plain or Everything Bagel

Steak, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$6.25

Appetizers

Small Straight Fries

$3.75

Large Straight Fries

$5.50

Small Curly Fries

$4.00

Large Curly Fries

$5.50

Corn Dog

$2.25

Mozzarella Sticks (5) (incl 1 sauce)

$6.00

Mac N Cheese Bites (5)

$4.00

Onion Rings (5)

$5.50

Pepperoni Pizza Balls Small (5) (incl 1 sauce)

$3.25

Pepperoni Pizza Balls Large (10) (incl 2 sauce)

$5.50

Pepper Jack Cheese balls (8)

$3.75

Munchie Bucket

$9.50

2 Mozz Sticks, 2 Onion Rings, 8 Pepperjack Cheese Balls, Small Curly Fries

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.00

Plain or Everything Bagel

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.25

Plain or Everything Bagel

Steak, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$6.25

Egg And Cheese Bagel

$5.50

Plain or Everything Bagel

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Wrap

$5.50

3 eggs, Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Steak

Hashbrown

$1.00

On the sandwich or on the side

Just A Bagel

$1.00

Plain or Everything Bagel

Canteen Platters

Chicken Tenders Plain & Small Fries

$8.25

Chicken Tenders Plain (No Fries)

$6.25

Buffalo Tenders & Small Fries

$8.50

Buffalo Tenders (No Fries)

$6.50

Garlic Tenders & Small Fries

$8.50

Garlic Tenders (No Fries)

$6.50

Mild Sauce Tenders (No Fries)

$6.25

Hot Sauce Tenders (No Fries)

$6.50

Spicy Garlic Tenders (No Fries)

$6.50

BBQ Tenders (No Fries)

$6.50

Honey Mustard Tenders (No Fries)

$6.50

BBQ Tenders & Fries

$8.50

Mild Tenders & Fries

$8.50

Spicy Garlic Tenders & Small Fries

$8.50

Honey Mustard Tenders & Fries

$8.50

Hot Sauce Tenders & Fries

$8.50

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$5.00

Large Old Bay Fries

$6.50

Large Cheddar Fries

$6.50

Large Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.50

Large Jalapeño Cheddar Bacon Fries

$6.75

Large Mozzarella Fries

$6.50

Canteen Sandwiches

Build Your Own Burger

$3.99

Philly Cheese Steak 12" Sub

$10.50

meat, peppers, onions, american cheese, mayo

Philly Cheese Steak 6" Sub

$7.75

meat, peppers, onions, american cheese, mayo

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.00

meat, peppers, onions, american cheese, mayo

Cheese Steak 12" Sub

$10.00

meat, american cheese, mayo

Cheese Steak 6" Sub

$7.50

meat, american cheese, mayo

Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.50

meat, american cheese, mayo

Angus Cheeseburger

$7.50

meat, american cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo

Southwest Cheeseburger

$8.00

meat, american cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken 12" Sub

$9.50

chicken, mozz cheese, ranch, buff sauce, lettuce

Buffalo Chicken 6" Sub

$7.50

chicken, mozz cheese, ranch, buff sauce, lettuce

Buffalo Chicken 12" Wrap

$9.00

chicken, mozz cheese, ranch, buff sauce, lettuce

Canteen Special 12" Sub

$10.50

buff chicken, egg, mozz cheese, onion, ranch

Canteen Special 6" Sub

$7.75

buff chicken, egg, mozz cheese, onion, ranch

Canteen Special Wrap

$10.00

buff chicken, egg, mozz cheese, onion, ranch

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

meat, american cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo

Lamb Gyro

$7.00

Chicken Gyro

$7.00

Thurs Plain Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.25

Wings

Half Dozen Wings (6)

$6.50

Dozen Wings (12)

$11.50

Canteen Mega Bucket Wings (18)

$15.50

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Body Armor Fruit Punch 16oz Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Body Armor Berry Punch 12oz Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Body Armor Blackout Cherry 16oz Bottle

$2.00

Body Armor Blueberry Pomegranate 12oz Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Body Armor Lyte Coconut 16oz Bottle

$2.00

Body Armor Orange Mango 16oz Bottle

$2.00

Body Armor Peach Mango

$2.00Out of stock

Body Armor Strawberry Banana 16oz Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Coca Cola 16.9oz Bottle

$2.25

Diet Coke 16.9oz Bottle

$2.00

Gatorade Cool Blue 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Gatorade Frost 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Gatorade Fruit Punch 20oz

$2.00

Member Mark Water 12oz Bottle

$1.00

Plus Water 1 Liter

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull 12oz Can

$3.00

Sprite 16.9oz

$2.00

Reign Energy Orange 12oz Can

$2.75

Reign Energy Sublime 12oz Can

$2.75

Reign Energy Mango 12oz Can

$2.75

WVH2O Water

$3.00

Red Bull 8.4oz

$2.50

Body Armer Edge Berry Blitz

$3.00

Body Armer Edge Tropical

$3.00

Body Armer Edge Power Punch

$3.00

Bang Sour Heads 16 oz Can

$3.00

Bang Blue Razz 16 oz Can

$3.00

Bang Purple Haze 16 oz Can

$3.00

Bang Cherry Blade 16 oz Can

$3.00

Body Armer Strawberry Lemonaide 12 oz Bottle

$2.00

Body Armer Watermelon 12 oz Bottle

$2.00

Body Armer Berry Punch 12 oz Bottle

$2.00

Body Armer Peach Mango 12 oz Bottle

$2.00

Alkaline Water

$2.50

Coke 16.9 oz.

$2.00

Ghost Sour Sour Patch Redberry

$3.00

Ghost Sour Patch Blue Rasberry

$3.00

Ghost Sweddish Fish

$3.00

Miscellaneous

5 Hour Energy Berry

$1.50Out of stock

5 Hour Energy Extra Strength Berry

$1.50

Bic Lighter

$2.00

Canteen Tee Shirt

$20.00

Ice 1 Bag

$2.00

Whip-eez 24pk

$16.99Out of stock

Wrigley Polar Ice Gum 15 Sticks

$2.00

Wrigley's Extra Peppermint Gum 15 Sticks

$2.00

Wrigley's Wintergreen Gum 15 Sticks

$2.00

CBD Items

Canteen Pre Roll Cannabis

$8.00

Canteen D8 Carts

$18.00

CBD Gummies

$14.99

Doc Jon's D 8 Vape Cartride Medic

$45.00

Doc Jon D8 Gummies

$25.00

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Night Drops

$55.00

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Day Drops

$55.00

Doc John's D8 Hemp Flower

$35.00

Cookies

Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Nicotine

American Spirit Blue

$8.25Out of stock

Backwoods Honey Bourbon 3 Cigars

$4.00

Backwoods Honey Bourbon 5 Cigars

$6.00

Backwoods Honey Bourbon Singles

$1.75

Backwoods Original 5 Pack

$6.00

Backwoods Original Singles

$1.75

Backwoods Russian Cream 5 Pack

$6.00

Backwoods Russian Cream Single

$1.75Out of stock

Backwoods Sweet Aromatic 3 Pack

$4.00

Backwoods Sweet Aromatic 5 Pack

$6.00

Backwoods Sweet Aromatic Singles

$1.75

Black & Mild Casino Plastic Tip Single

$1.25

Black & Mild Jazz Plastic Tip Single

$1.25

Black & Mild Jazz Wood Tip Single

$1.25

Black & Mild Wine 5 Pack

$5.25

Black & Mild Wine Plastic Tip 5 Pack

$5.25

Black & Mild Wine Plastic Tip Single

$1.25

Black & Mild Wine Wood Tip Single

$1.25Out of stock

Black & Mild Wood Tip 5 Pack

$5.25

Black & Mild Wood Tip Single

$1.25Out of stock

Camel Blue

$7.50

Camel Turkish Royal Blue

$7.50

Copenhagen Long Cut Original

$5.50

Copenhagen Long Cut Straight

$4.75Out of stock

Copenhagen Mint Long Cut

$4.50

Copenhagen Mint Pouches

$4.50

Copenhagen Natural Extra Long Cut

$4.50

Copenhagen Original Pouches

$5.50Out of stock

Copenhagen Snuff

$5.50

Copenhagen Southern Blend Long Cut

$4.50

Copenhagen Wintergreen Long Cut

$4.50

Copenhagen Wintergreen Pouches

$4.50

Doc Jon's D 8 Vape Cartride Medic

$45.00

Game Brownie

$0.99

Game Grape

$0.99

Game White Grape

$0.99

Game White Peach

$0.99

Marlboro 27's

$7.50Out of stock

Marlboro Gold

$7.50Out of stock

Marlboro Reds

$7.50Out of stock

Marlboro Southern Cut

$7.50Out of stock

White Owl Grape 2 Pack

$0.99Out of stock

White Owl Honey Bourban

$0.99

White Owl White Peach 2 Pack

$0.99Out of stock

White Owl White Russian 2 Pack

$0.99Out of stock

White Owl Blackberry 2 Pack

$0.99Out of stock

American Spirit Dark Green Menthol

$8.00

White Owl Vanilla Single

$1.75

Add Side Sauce

Ranch

$0.47

Ketchup

Honey Mustard

$0.47

Buffalo

$0.47

Marinara

$0.47

BBQ

$0.47

Honey BBQ

$0.47

Hot BBQ

$0.47

Mild

$0.47

Franks Hot Sauce

$0.47

Garlic

$0.47

Spicy Garlic

$0.47

Honey Garlic

Mayo

$0.47

Hats

Hat

$13.99

Koozies

Koozie

$4.99

Tee Shirts (Men/Women)

Tee Shirts

$13.99

Women's Tank Tops

Women's Tank Top

$13.99
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Morgantown's Favorite College Bar!!!

514 N High Street, Morgantown, WV 26505

