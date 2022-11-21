High Street Canteen
117 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Morgantown's Favorite College Bar!!!
Location
514 N High Street, Morgantown, WV 26505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Morgantown
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
4.6 • 463
3109 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurant
McClafferty's Pub - 1301 University Ave
4.4 • 259
1301 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurant