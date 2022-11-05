High Street Provisions
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
High Street Hoagies is brought to you by the folks at High Street Philly and High Street Bakery, known for its acclaimed breads, pastas and pizzas. Open from Monday to Friday 11-5 pm, Saturdays at 11-3pm. Catering is available, email us at catering@highstreetphilly.com We also provide special orders for our selection of High Street Breads.
Location
3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
