High Street Provisions

3401 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Order Again

Popular Items

Society Hill
Kale Caeser
Fairmount

Hoagies

Fairmount

Fairmount

Ham + Salami, red onions, iceberg lettuce, provolone, fennel, calabrian chili oil, oregano

Society Hill

Society Hill

smoked turkey, tomato, greens, pickled pepper, mayo, green goddess

BreweryTown

BreweryTown

poached chicken, frank's hot sauce, celery, iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, garlic aioli

Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse

poached tuna, olive spread, lemon aioli, roasted peppers, egg, boquerones, greens

Bella Vista

Bella Vista

Out of stock

beef and mushroom meatballs, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, basil

Old City

Old City

roast pork, broccoli rabe, kimchi, provolone

Fishtown

Fishtown

slow baked eggs, pickled vegetables, jalapeno, cilantro, sesame, kewpie mayo

Powelton Village

Powelton Village

grilled vegetables, fresh mozzarella, preserved lemon pesto

Salads

soom tahini, croutons, parmesan, toasted sesame seeds
Hoagie Salad

Hoagie Salad

$15.00

ham + Salumi, provolone, fennel, red onion, peppers, black olives, gem lettuce, oregano viniagrette

Kale Caeser

Kale Caeser

$12.00

Soups

Dirty Potato Chips

Dirty Potato Chips

Tomato Fennel
$8.00

$8.00

Baked Daily

Chocolate Rye Brownie

Chocolate Rye Brownie
$4.00

$4.00
Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie

Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50

$3.50
Citrus Snickerdoodle

Citrus Snickerdoodle
$3.50

$3.50
Brown Butter Blondie with Miso Caramel and Coconut

Brown Butter Blondie with Miso Caramel and Coconut
$5.00 Out of stock

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Macchiato/Cortado

Macchiato/Cortado

$3.25

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.25

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Latte

Latte

$4.50

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Tea

Tea

$2.50

Rival Bros.

Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$4.75

Rival Bros. Masala Chai

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Rival Bros. Matcha

Mocha

$5.00

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Cold Beverages

Cold Brew

$5.00

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50

Rival Bros. Whistle & Cuss

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

Rival Bros. Masala Chai

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Rival Bros. Matcha

Saratoga 12 oz

Saratoga 12 oz

$3.00

spring water

Nitro Cold Brew Cans

Nitro Cold Brew Cans

$4.75

Rival Bros.

Lacroix Seltzer

Lacroix Seltzer
$2.50

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mexican Coke
$3.50

$3.50

Diet Coke Bottle
$3.00

$3.00

Yuzu

$4.00

Retail

Eclat Chocolate

$8.00

Eclat

Country Boule

$7.00Out of stock

Spelt Baguette

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

High Street Hoagies is brought to you by the folks at High Street Philly and High Street Bakery, known for its acclaimed breads, pastas and pizzas. Open from Monday to Friday 11-5 pm, Saturdays at 11-3pm. Catering is available, email us at catering@highstreetphilly.com We also provide special orders for our selection of High Street Breads.

Website

Location

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

