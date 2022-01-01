High Street Pizza 226 N High St

A map showing the location of High Street Pizza 226 N High StView gallery

226 N High St

Antlers, OK 74523

Order Again

Appetizers

Nachos

$5.99

Mexican Nachos

$8.95

Tortilla Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Guacamole, & Nelda's

Guacamole & Chips

$4.99+

Queso & Chips

$4.99+

Nelda's & Chips

$3.99+

Cheese Breadsticks

$8.49+

Chicken Bites

$4.99+

Hot Wings

$7.99+

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, red bell pepper, mozzarella, & chicken

Chef

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, ham, boiled eggs, & mozzarella

Salad

$3.29

Soup

Soup

$3.95+

Sides

Marinara Sauce (8oz.)

$1.99

Nelda's (2oz.)

$0.99

Refried Beans (8oz.)

$3.29

Corn Chips (2oz.)

$1.29

Corn Chips (4oz.)

$32.50

Avocado (1/2)

$0.99

Garlic Toast

$0.99

Picante Sauce (2oz.)

$0.60

Ranch (2oz.)

$0.60

Ranch (8oz.)

$2.49

Goop (2oz.)

$1.69

Lay's

$1.99

Pasta Salad (8oz.)

$2.79

Avocado (whole)

$2.29

Cheese Toast

$1.99

Grilled Chicken Breast (6oz.)

$4.95

Pasta

Spaghetti

$8.29

Served with Garlic Toast

Lasagna

$9.79

Served with Garlic Toast

Chicken Alfredo

$8.29

Served with Garlic Toast

Kids Spaghetti

$5.29

Served with garlic toast.

Chicken Tetrazini

$8.95

Sandwiches

Avocado Open Face served with Corn Chips

$7.79

Wheat Bread, Guacamole, Dill Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Tomato, Onion, Carrots

Ethel (served with pickle)

$7.79

French Sub Roll, Ham, Pepperoni, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing

Half Ethel

$4.79

French Sub Roll, Ham, Pepperoni, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing

Lucy (served with pickle)

$9.79

Toasted Wheat Bread, Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, Swiss, American, & PPJ Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch

Chicken Breast Sandwich (served with Macaroni Salad)

$8.79

Chicken Breast on Kaiser Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch)

Potatoes

Spanish Potato

$8.99

Potato surrounded by Tortilla Chips with Melted Cheese, Guacamole, & Picante on Top

Baked Potato (with Margarine)

$3.99

Baked Potato (with Mozzarella)

$4.99

Baked Potato (with Cheddar Cheese)

$4.99

Calzones

Fred (served with pickle)

$8.39

Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onion, Mozzarella & Dressing)

Pepperoni Fred (served with pickle)

$8.59

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

Cheeseburger Fred (served with Lay's)

$8.59

Hamburger, Onion, Tomato, Pickles, Cheddar, & Choice of Dressing)

Chicken Fred (served with Corn Chips)

$8.79

Chicken, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Onion, Green Chiles, & Cheddar

Veggie Fred (served with pickle)

$8.79

Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce)

Ranch Fred (served with Corn Chips)

$8.99

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Black Olives, PPJ Cheese, & Ranch

Burrito Fred (served with Corn Chips)

$8.99

Refried Beans, Hamburger, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Picante, Jalapenos)

Works Fred (served with pickle)

$8.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

Meatza Fred (served with pickle)

$8.99

Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce

Taco Fred (served with Corn Chips)

$9.79

Taco Roast, Refried Beans, Onion, Black Olives, Sour Cream, PPJ Cheese, Jalapenos

BYO Fred (served with pickle)

$9.29

6 Toppings of Choice (only 1 meat)

Pizza

Mini - (7")

$6.99

Small - (10")

$8.99

Medium - (12")

$10.99

Large - (14")

$12.99

Thin Crust Pizza

$8.99+

Speciality Pizzas

Works

$7.59+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella

BLT

$7.59+

Bacon, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Taco

$7.59+

Taco Roast, Onions, Black Olives, Picante Sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Jalapenos

Veggie

$7.59+

Mushrooms, Green Olives, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella

Meatza

$8.95+

Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella

Chicken

$7.99+

Herb Oil, Chicken, Green Chiles, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Add Avocado (Mini/Small)

$1.59

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.59+

Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Ranch

Chicken Bacon BBQ

$7.59+

Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Black Olives, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce

Desserts

Whole Plain Cheesecake

$62.00

Whole Chocolate Cheesecake

$62.00

Other Whole Cheesecake

$67.00

Slice Plain Cheesecake

$3.99

Slice Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.99

Slice Other Cheesecake

$4.29

Brownie

$2.99

Brownie Sundae

$3.29

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$0.69

Cinnamon Roll

$3.49

Cookie

$1.99

Hummingbird Cake

$3.99

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.99

Pop

$2.49

2 Liter

$3.99

16oz Bottle

$2.49

Special Charges

Sunday Private

$150.00

Gift Certificates

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

Coach / Teacher

Large Pizza

$9.99

FBC / FCA

Large Pizza

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

226 N High St, Antlers, OK 74523

Directions

