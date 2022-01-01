High Street Pizza 226 N High St
226 N High St
Antlers, OK 74523
Appetizers
Salad
Soup
Sides
Marinara Sauce (8oz.)
Nelda's (2oz.)
Refried Beans (8oz.)
Corn Chips (2oz.)
Corn Chips (4oz.)
Avocado (1/2)
Garlic Toast
Picante Sauce (2oz.)
Ranch (2oz.)
Ranch (8oz.)
Goop (2oz.)
Lay's
Pasta Salad (8oz.)
Avocado (whole)
Cheese Toast
Grilled Chicken Breast (6oz.)
Pasta
Sandwiches
Avocado Open Face served with Corn Chips
Wheat Bread, Guacamole, Dill Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Tomato, Onion, Carrots
Ethel (served with pickle)
French Sub Roll, Ham, Pepperoni, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing
Half Ethel
French Sub Roll, Ham, Pepperoni, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing
Lucy (served with pickle)
Toasted Wheat Bread, Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham, Swiss, American, & PPJ Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch
Chicken Breast Sandwich (served with Macaroni Salad)
Chicken Breast on Kaiser Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch)
Potatoes
Calzones
Fred (served with pickle)
Hamburger, Mushrooms, Onion, Mozzarella & Dressing)
Pepperoni Fred (served with pickle)
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
Cheeseburger Fred (served with Lay's)
Hamburger, Onion, Tomato, Pickles, Cheddar, & Choice of Dressing)
Chicken Fred (served with Corn Chips)
Chicken, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Onion, Green Chiles, & Cheddar
Veggie Fred (served with pickle)
Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce)
Ranch Fred (served with Corn Chips)
Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Black Olives, PPJ Cheese, & Ranch
Burrito Fred (served with Corn Chips)
Refried Beans, Hamburger, Onion, Black Olives, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Picante, Jalapenos)
Works Fred (served with pickle)
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
Meatza Fred (served with pickle)
Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce
Taco Fred (served with Corn Chips)
Taco Roast, Refried Beans, Onion, Black Olives, Sour Cream, PPJ Cheese, Jalapenos
BYO Fred (served with pickle)
6 Toppings of Choice (only 1 meat)
Pizza
Speciality Pizzas
Works
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella
BLT
Bacon, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
Taco
Taco Roast, Onions, Black Olives, Picante Sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Jalapenos
Veggie
Mushrooms, Green Olives, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella
Meatza
Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Mozzarella
Chicken
Herb Oil, Chicken, Green Chiles, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella
Add Avocado (Mini/Small)
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Ranch
Chicken Bacon BBQ
Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Black Olives, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce
Desserts
Coach / Teacher
FBC / FCA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
