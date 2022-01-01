A map showing the location of High Street Pizza & Pour HouseView gallery

High Street Pizza & Pour House

review star

No reviews yet

501 High Street

Portsmouth, VA 23704

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Red Sauce
Pepperoni & Honey
The Rancher

Starters

Meatballs

$13.00

House Made Pork & Beef Meatballs, Red Sauce, Mozzarella

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Roasted Garlic, Brown Butter, Fresh Herbs, Side of Red Sauce

Serrano Ham & Roasted Brussels

$12.00

Castelvetrano and Kalamata Olive, Parmigiana- Reggiano, EVOO, Lemon

Salads

Four Lettuce Caesar

$10.00

Arugula, Romaine, Kale, Radicchio, Shaved Parmesan, House Crouton, House Caesar Dressing, Lemon

House Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, English Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Focaccia Crouton, Parmesan

Pizza

'Ham'mer Don't Hurt 'Em Pizza

$25.00

Chorizo, Capicola, Prosciutto di Parma, Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Ricotta

Bianca Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Ricotta and Parmigiano-Reggiano, Roasted Garlic, EVOO

Cheese Pizza

$20.00

House Cheese Blend, Red Sauce

Delux

$25.00

Pepperoni, House Italian Sausage, Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onion, Castelvetrano Olive, Parmesan

Kilauea Pizza

$25.00

Pickled Pineapple, Pickled Fresno Chiles, Capicola Ham, House Cheese Blend, Red Sauce

Margherita

$20.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil

Peppa Pig

$22.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Peppadew Peppers, Goat Cheese, House Cheese Blend, Red Sauce, Fresh Arugula

Pepperoni & Honey

$22.00

House Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Red Pepper Flakes, Parmesan, Local Honey

Pepperoni Red Sauce

$22.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend, Parmesan

The B&B

$23.00Out of stock

Roasted Brussels, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Dave's Tomatoes, House Cheese Blend, Red Sauce, 501 Ranch

The Rancher

$22.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend, Red Sauce, High St. Herb Ranch

Veggie

$20.00

Red Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Castelvetrano Olive, Parmesan

Dipping Sauces

High St. Herb Ranch, Red Sauce, Honey, Hot Honey, Parmesan Cheese

Entrees

Shrimp & "Grits"

$25.00

Gulf Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Polenta, Tomato Lemon Beurre Blanc, 2-Year Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, Arugula, Fresh Herbs

High Street Lasagna

$20.00

House Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Kale, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Red Sauce

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast

$20.00

Arugula Salad, Shaved Parmesan, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Specials

Raw Oysters

$16.00

1/2 Dozen VA Rappahannock Raw Oysters: Cucumber Shallot Mignonette

Roasted Oysters

$18.00

Rappahannock Oysters-Roasted Tomato Garlic Butter (1/2 Dozen)

Crispy Braised Pork Belly

$15.00

Pickled Vegetable, Thai Chili Glaze

Chile Beef Pizza

$28.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Latte Cake

$12.00

Made by B.Markova Cake

Dessert

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Vanilla

3 Scoops Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Draft Root Beer, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Cherry

High Street Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Powdered Sugar

Bottles & Cans

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust Pale Ale

$7.00

Blue Moon LightSky

$6.00
Down East Cider

Down East Cider

$6.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00
Mich Ultra

Mich Ultra

$4.00
Liquid Death Water Sparkling

Liquid Death Water Sparkling

$5.00
Liquid Death Water Still

Liquid Death Water Still

$5.00
Stella

Stella

$5.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sixpoint Resin IPA

$6.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$8.00

Ardent Cucumber Lemon Gose

$8.00

Budwieser

$4.00

Modelo Chelada Especial

$6.00

Modelo Especial (MX)

$4.00

Soda

Can Coke

Can Coke

$2.50
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$2.50
Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Draft Root Beer

$5.00
Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$5.00
Liquid Death Still Water

Liquid Death Still Water

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

HIGH ST. WEAR

Hat

$25.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Tie Dye Hoodie

$40.00

HammerHead Crane T- Shirt

$30.00

HSP&PH Pint Glass

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
