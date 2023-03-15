High Street Place imageView gallery

High Street Place Haley Jane's

100 High Street

Boston, MA 02110

Haley Janes

Sandos

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$11.95

fried chicken, shredded lettuce and pickles (fried in peanut oil)

The Rickey Bobby

The Rickey Bobby

$11.95

fried chicken, shrettuce, hot honey, awesome sauce, pimento cheese and pickles (fried in peanut oil)

Smashville

Smashville

$11.95

Nashville style fried chicken, shrettuce, awesome sauce, pickles (fried in peanut oil)

KFC

$11.95

Korean style fried chicken, shettuce, rooster aioli, pickles (fried in peanut oil)

Shake It Off

$11.95

fried chicken, the whole shabang sauce, shettuce, pickles (fried in peanut oil)

Buffalo

$11.95

CBR

$11.95

Popper Nugzz

$11.95Out of stock

Mongolian Motha Clucka

$11.95

Cubano

$11.95Out of stock

Nugzz

Nugzz Plain

$9.95

Nugzz Golden

$9.95

Nugzz Smashville

$9.95

Nugzz KFC

$9.95

Nugzz Shake It Off

$9.95

Nugzz Buffalo

$9.95

Nugzz Scorpion

$9.95

Nugzz Death Valley

$9.95Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Fried in peanut oil

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fried in peanut oil.

Potato Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter

$4.59

Choco Chip Rice Crispy

$3.50

*Drinks

Capri Fun

$11.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

High Noon

$8.25

Water

$1.75

Soda

$2.00

House Punch

$4.50

Long Drink

$8.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Extras

extra pickles

$0.50

extra lettuce

$0.30

extra side awesome sauce

$0.75

extra side pimento cheese

$1.00

extra side Ranch

$0.75

extra side garlic aioli

$0.75

extra side Carolina Mustard

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Extra Hot Honey

$0.75

1/2 lb container of Buffalo Sauce

$4.95

1/2 lb container of Jalp Ranch

$5.95

*Catering

Mac & Cheese Per Person

$4.00Out of stock

Apparel

T-shirt

$22.50

Combo Meals

Buffalo Nugzz Combo

$12.95

Shake it Off Nugzz Combo

$12.95

KFC Nugzz Combo

$12.95

Smashville Nugzz Combo

$12.95

Golden Nugzz Combo

$12.95

Plain Nugzz Combo

$12.95

Scorpion Nugzz Combo

$12.95

Death Valley Nugzz Combo

$12.95

*Alewives Bar Menu

Bar Snacks

HJ snack Mix

$4.25Out of stock

Honey Hot Wings

$12.50Out of stock

*Daiquiris and Daisies Bar Menu

Daiquiris and Daisies Bar Menu

Haley Jane's KFC Nuggz

$8.25

*Haley Jane's Catering Menu

Sliders

Ricky Bobby Slider

$7.49

Buffalo Slider

$7.49

Smashville Slider

$7.49

KFC Slider

$7.49

Plain Jane Slider

$7.49

Chicken Nuggets

Plain Janes Nuggets

$4.50

KFC Nuggets

$4.50

Buffalo Nuggets

$4.50

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Mac & Cheese (3 day notice)

$4.00

Drinks

Canned Soda

$2.00

House Punch

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

Redbull

$4.00

Long Drink

$8.00

High Noon

$8.25

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Adult Capri Fun

$11.50

Haley Jane's Thanksgiving

Holiday Take Home

Cocktail Gift Basket for 2 - Bourbon Bog: Basket Includes all ingredients for 2 drinks, souvenir mini jug etched with our logo, 2 drink glasses, shimmer sugar rim and cranberry garnish

$45.00

Corn Bread (Half Tray)

$24.00

Honey Butter (1/2LB)

$18.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Location

100 High Street, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

