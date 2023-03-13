  • Home
High Street Place North East of the Border

No reviews yet

100 high street

suit T-12

boston, MA 02110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nachos

Nachos With Meat

Chicken Tinga Nachos

$18.00

Carne Asada Nachos

$18.00

Cochinita Pork Nachos

$18.00

Beef Barbacoa Nachos

$18.00

Nachos without Meat

Nachos without Meat

$15.00

BAR

Margaritas

Frozen Lime

$13.00

Frozen Strawberry

$13.00

Rocks Lime

$13.00

Rocks Strawberry

$13.00Out of stock

Rocks Tamarind

$13.00Out of stock

Rocks Hibiscus

$13.00Out of stock

Rocks Blood Orange

$13.00Out of stock

Rocks Prickly Pear

$13.00

Sangria

Red Sangria

$13.00Out of stock

Beer

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Tacos

Baja Fish Taco

$6.00

Barbacoa Beef Taco

$6.00

Carne Asada Taco

$6.00

Chicken Tinga Taco

$6.00

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$6.00

Crispy Avocado Taco

$6.00

Tour of Mexico

$16.00

Nachos

$15.00Out of stock

Burritos

Baja Fish Burrito

$12.99

Barbacoa Beef Burrito

$12.99

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$12.99

Cochinita Pibil Pork Burrito

$12.99

Fried Avocado Burrito

$12.99

Veggie Burrito

$12.99

Burrito Bowls

Baja Fish Bowl

$12.99

Barbacoa Beef Bowl

$12.99

Carne Asada Bowl

$12.99

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$12.99

Cochinita Pibil Pork Bowl

$12.99

Crispy Avocado Bowl

$12.99

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Sides

Guacamole & Chips

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Avocado Fries

$6.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Side of Salsa

$2.50

Side of Chips

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Nachos

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Bubly Seltzer

$3.00

Deserts

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Tortas

Torta Chicken Tinga

$12.00

Torta Cochinita Pibil

$12.00

Torta Carne Asada

$12.00

Torta Barbacoa

$12.00

Torta Crispy Avocado

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mexican Taqueria

Location

100 high street, suit T-12, boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

