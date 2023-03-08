High Street Place Wheelhouse
No reviews yet
100 High Street
Boston, MA 02110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
WHEELHOUSE
Breakfast
THE BASIC
2 FRIED EGGS & CHEESE
ELOTES
2 FRIED EGGS, STREET CORN, AJI AMARILLO SAUCE, PICKLED CHERRY PEPPERS
TRADITIONAL
FRIED EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, CHOICE OF HOUSE MADE SAUSAGE,BACON,TURKEY SAUSAGE OR HAM STEAK
SOUTHERN BELLE
FRIED EGG,CHOICE OF BACON OR HAM,PIMENTO CHEESE
Breakfast Burger
signature beef patties with breakfast rub, runny egg, bacon, American cheese and bloody Mary ketchup on a Martins roll
Nola
fried egg, housemade chorizo, pepper jack cheese, aji amarillo sauce, creamy avocado and pickled red onion
Chorizo
fried egg, house made chorizo, pepper jack cheese, aji amarillo sauce, maze glaze, pickled cherry peppers
Breakfast Rice
Breakfast style fried rice with breakfast sausage and topped with a sunny up egg
English Muffin
Steak & Eggs
Wake N Bacon
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Ham
Single Hash Brown
Hash Brown On Sandwich
Dirty Jersey
Burgers
The Purist
bun, cheese, meat....that's it!
The Old Timer
American cheese, pickles, onions, shredded lettuce, ketchup and mustard
The Wheelhouse
house sauce, american cheese, chopped onion and pickles
Boom Goes the Dynamite
pepper jack cheese, jalapeno hot sauce, picked red onions, fresh jalapenos and chipotle mayo
Pimento
pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, bacon and pickels
Chuck Norris
onions smashed into the patties, bacon, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese
Jam Session
bacon onion jam and cheddar cheese
The Messi
Veggie Burger
falafel burger ~ lettuce, pickled onions, Greek-o-de gallo, smoked red pepper sauce
High Low
Drinks
Sides
Sauces
Apparel
Milkshakes
Adult Milkshakes
*Daiquiris and Daisies Bar Menu
Daiquiris and Daisies Bar Menu
*Alewives Bar Menu
Alewives Bar Menu - Wheelhouse
*Wheelhouse Catering
Breakfast Sandos
Breakfast Trays and Sides
Breakfast Drinks
Sliders
Meatball bites
Sides
Fries (single)
Half and Half (single)
Onion Rings (single)
Bistro Fries (single)
Street Corn Fries (single)
Poutine (single)
Fries (half tray)
Half and Half (half tray)
Onion Rings (half tray)
Bistro Fries (half tray)
Street Corn Fries (half tray)
Poutine (half tray)
Fries (full tray)
Half and Half (full tray)
Onion Rings (full tray)
Street Corn Fries (full tray)
Bistro Fries (full tray)
Poutine (full tray)
Drinks
Frittata Bites (12 per order)
Frittata bite traditional sausage
Frittata Bites traditional ham
Frittata Bites traditional bacon
Frittata Bites southern belle (choice of protein)
Frittata Bites chorizo
Frittata Bites basic (vegetarian)
Frittata Bites nola
Frittata Bites elotes (vegetarian w/ corn)
Frittata Bites cabonara
Wheelhouse Post
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
100 High Street, Boston, MA 02110