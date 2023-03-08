High Street Place imageView gallery

High Street Place Wheelhouse

100 High Street

Boston, MA 02110

WHEELHOUSE

Breakfast

THE BASIC

THE BASIC

$5.50

2 FRIED EGGS & CHEESE

ELOTES

ELOTES

$7.50

2 FRIED EGGS, STREET CORN, AJI AMARILLO SAUCE, PICKLED CHERRY PEPPERS

TRADITIONAL

TRADITIONAL

$6.50

FRIED EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, CHOICE OF HOUSE MADE SAUSAGE,BACON,TURKEY SAUSAGE OR HAM STEAK

SOUTHERN BELLE

SOUTHERN BELLE

$7.50

FRIED EGG,CHOICE OF BACON OR HAM,PIMENTO CHEESE

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$11.95

signature beef patties with breakfast rub, runny egg, bacon, American cheese and bloody Mary ketchup on a Martins roll

Nola

Nola

$7.50Out of stock

fried egg, housemade chorizo, pepper jack cheese, aji amarillo sauce, creamy avocado and pickled red onion

Chorizo

$7.50

fried egg, house made chorizo, pepper jack cheese, aji amarillo sauce, maze glaze, pickled cherry peppers

Breakfast Rice

Breakfast Rice

$7.50

Breakfast style fried rice with breakfast sausage and topped with a sunny up egg

English Muffin

$2.50

Steak & Eggs

$8.25

Wake N Bacon

$7.95

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Sausage

$2.00

Side Ham

$2.00

Single Hash Brown

$1.75

Hash Brown On Sandwich

$1.75

Dirty Jersey

$7.95

Burgers

The Purist

The Purist

$9.59

bun, cheese, meat....that's it!

The Old Timer

The Old Timer

$10.49

American cheese, pickles, onions, shredded lettuce, ketchup and mustard

The Wheelhouse

The Wheelhouse

$10.49

house sauce, american cheese, chopped onion and pickles

Boom Goes the Dynamite

Boom Goes the Dynamite

$11.95

pepper jack cheese, jalapeno hot sauce, picked red onions, fresh jalapenos and chipotle mayo

Pimento

Pimento

$11.95

pimento cheese, shredded lettuce, bacon and pickels

Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris

$11.95

onions smashed into the patties, bacon, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese

Jam Session

$11.95

bacon onion jam and cheddar cheese

The Messi

$11.95

Veggie Burger

$10.95

falafel burger ~ lettuce, pickled onions, Greek-o-de gallo, smoked red pepper sauce

High Low

$11.95

Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.50

hot coffee

$2.75

Bloody Mary

$11.50

Choco Milk

$2.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

High Noon

$8.25

Soda

$2.00

Water

$1.75

Orange Juice

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Milk (12 Oz)

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

shot additions

$7.00

Long Drink

$8.00

Screwdriver

$11.50

Rootbeer Bottle

$3.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Half Fries Half Onion

$4.50

Papas Locas

$5.75

Hash Browns

$3.25

Garlic Parm Frites

$5.75

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.50

Chili Bowl

$8.50

Shepards pie Poutine

$7.50

1/2 lb container of Pimento cheese

$8.49Out of stock

Single Hash Brown

$1.75

Sauces

Mayo

$0.75

House Sauce

$0.75

Boom Sauce

$0.75

Aji Amarillo

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bloomin' Baynes

$0.75

Maple Cream

$0.75

Apparel

T-shirt

$22.50

Milkshakes

Chocolate

$6.95

Vanilla

$6.95

Strawberry

$6.95

Peanut butter cup

$7.25

Fluffernutter

$7.49

Caramel Delight

$7.49

Thin Mints

$7.49

Specialty Shake

$7.49Out of stock

Coffee

$6.95

Smores

$7.49Out of stock

Adult Milkshakes

Lebowski

$14.95

Peanut Butter Cup Adult Version

$14.95

Fluffernutter Adult Version

$14.95

Caramel Delight Adult Version

$14.95

Thin Mints Adult Version

$14.95

Chocolate Adult Version

$14.95

Vanilla Adult Version

$14.95

Strawberry Adult Version

$14.95

Specialty Shake Adult Version

$14.95Out of stock

*Daiquiris and Daisies Bar Menu

Daiquiris and Daisies Bar Menu

Pimento Cheese Spread w/ Crackers

$6.75Out of stock

Pimento Slider

$7.95

*Alewives Bar Menu

Alewives Bar Menu - Wheelhouse

Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

*Wheelhouse Catering

Breakfast Sandos

Chorizo

$7.50

Elotes

$7.50

Nola

$7.50

Basic

$5.50

Southern Belle

$7.50

Traditional

$6.50

Breakfast Burger

$11.95

Sando Combo7.50

$9.25

Breakfast Trays and Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Hash Browns

$1.75

Rice

$7.50

Scrambled eggs

$5.25

Fruit Salad (3 day notice)

$7.50

Griddled Muffins (12 small, griddled cinnamon muffins)

$23.95

Breakfast Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.25

Bottled water

$1.75

Milkshake

$6.95

Bloody Mary

$11.50

Screw Driver

$11.50

lemonade

$3.50

Sliders

Wheelhouse Slider

$7.49

Chuck Norris Slider

$7.49

Pimento Slider

$7.49

Boom Slider

$7.49

Old Timer Slider

$7.49

Purist

$7.49

Falafel

$7.49

Meatball bites

Korean Style

$4.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.50

Falafel

$4.50

Sides

Fries (single)

$4.00

Half and Half (single)

$4.50

Onion Rings (single)

$4.00

Bistro Fries (single)

$4.50

Street Corn Fries (single)

$5.00

Poutine (single)

$5.50

Fries (half tray)

$15.00

Half and Half (half tray)

$18.00

Onion Rings (half tray)

$15.00

Bistro Fries (half tray)

$18.00

Street Corn Fries (half tray)

$20.00

Poutine (half tray)

$23.00

Fries (full tray)

$30.00

Half and Half (full tray)

$35.00

Onion Rings (full tray)

$30.00

Street Corn Fries (full tray)

$40.00

Bistro Fries (full tray)

$35.00

Poutine (full tray)

$45.00

Drinks

Canned soda

$2.00

Milkshake

$6.95

Bottled water

$1.75

Redbull

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

High Noon

$8.25

Long Drink

$8.00

Adult Milkshake

$14.95

Bloody Mary

$11.50

Screw Driver

$11.50

Frittata Bites (12 per order)

Frittata bite traditional sausage

$11.95

Frittata Bites traditional ham

$11.95

Frittata Bites traditional bacon

$11.95

Frittata Bites southern belle (choice of protein)

$11.95

Frittata Bites chorizo

$11.95

Frittata Bites basic (vegetarian)

$11.95

Frittata Bites nola

$11.95

Frittata Bites elotes (vegetarian w/ corn)

$11.95

Frittata Bites cabonara

$11.95

Wheelhouse Thanksgiving

Holiday Take Home

Cocktail Gift Basket for 2 - Pumpkin Potation: Includes - premixed drink for 2, souvenir glass pourer etched with our logo, cinnamon sugar rim, 2 drink glasses, dehydrated pumpkin garnish

$45.00

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 High Street, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

High Street Place image

