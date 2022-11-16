High Tide 21 10772 Perry Park Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10772 Perry Park Drive, Perry, KS 66073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lawrence Beer Company - West Lawrence
No Reviews
4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C Lawrence, KS 66049
View restaurant