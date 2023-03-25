Restaurant header imageView gallery

High Tide Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

5 South Main Street

Brewer, ME 04412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Lunch Fish n Chips


Beverage N/A

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Refill Flavored Lemonade

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Refill Flavored Iced Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Water

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Shirley Temple Refill

$0.50

MIlk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00

Saratoga Flat

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Daquiri

$6.00

Can Ginger Beer

$5.00

Alert

$6.00

Kid's Shirley Temple

Kid's Flavored Lemonade

Kids Flavored Iced Tea

Appetizers

Bone in Wings 16

$25.00

Bone in Wings 8

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Cajun Ahi Tuna

$14.00

California Flatbread

$13.00

Caprese Flatbread

$13.00Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken Tenders 1 pound

$21.00

Chicken Tenders 1/2 pound

$12.00

Fried Clams APP

$20.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.00

Mussels

$17.00

Sautéed onions, garlic, white wine, lemon, cherry tomatoes, garlic bread

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

Prosciutto Flatbread

$12.00
Scallops wrapped in Bacon

Scallops wrapped in Bacon

$18.00

New England sea scallops and bacon, drizzled with maple syrup

Shrimp App

$13.00

Deep fried and tossed with mixed peppers, garlic, and parmesan

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Four Jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce, and lemon

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Spinach, artichokes, parmesan, mozzarella, cream cheese, tomatoes, and tortilla chips

Steamers

$25.00Out of stock

Local steamers, lemon, and butter served with a natural broth

Stuffed Mushroom

$12.00

Seafood stuffing, parmesan, and cajun cream sauce

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, parmesan, homemade Caesar dressing, and croutons

House Salad

$9.00

Arcadian greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, red peppers, and choice of dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Beet salad

$14.00

Arcadian greens, beets, candied walnuts, poached pears, feta cheese, and homemade chianti basil vinaigrette

Soup

Lobster Bisque Cup

$12.00

Lobster, sherry, and cream

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$24.00

Lobster, sherry, and cream

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Imported Swiss, baked croutons, and provolone cheese

Clam Chowder cup

$8.00

Clams, diced potatoes, and onions

Clam Chowder bowl

$11.00

Clams, diced potatoes, and onions

Sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Clam Roll

$22.00

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$13.00

Craisins, almonds, red onions, celery, dill, and arcadian greens

Haddock Sandwich

$14.00

Lobster Avocado Wrap

$24.00

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Maine lobster meat, mayonnaise, salt and pepper served with lemon on a brioche roll

Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$15.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Vegetable Wrap

$14.00

Strawberry Turkey Wrap

$15.00

BLT

$9.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00

High Tide Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Ultimate Burger

$16.00

Baskets

Lunch Clams

$22.00

Lunch Scallops

$30.00

Lunch Shrimp

$16.00

Lunch Fish n Chips

$16.00

Fried High Tide Platter

$42.00

Dinner Clams

$39.00

Dinner Scallops

$31.00

Dinner Shrimp

$18.00

Dinner Fish and Chips

$19.00

Broiled High Tide Platter

$42.00

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$31.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Mediterranean

$20.00Out of stock

Winter Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Sausage Pasta

$18.00

Seafood Pasta

$27.00

Lobster

Steamed Lobster

$30.00

Twin Lobster

$54.00

Lazy Lobster

$34.00

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$34.00

Stufffed Lazy Lobster

$36.00

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Maine lobster meat, mayonnaise, salt and pepper served with lemon on a brioche roll

Lobster Avocado Wrap

$24.00

Entrees

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$26.00

Broiled High Tide Platter

$42.00

Cajun Ahi Tuna

$26.00

Chicken Piccata

$18.00Out of stock

BROILED Haddock Dinner

$20.00

Korean BBQ Chicken

$19.00

New York Strip

$30.00

Orange Glazed Pork

$19.00

Plain Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Salmon Oscar

$26.00

Scallops

$31.00

Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$26.00

Surf & Turf

$38.00

Chicken Tender Dinner

$19.00

Salmon Dinner

$24.00

Pizza

Make Your Own Pizza

$8.00

Ham & Spinach Pizza

$13.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Everything Pizza

$16.00

Fire Cracker Pizza

$13.00

All Meat Pizza

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

RICE

$4.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.00

VEG

$4.00

MASHED

$4.00

$4 SIDE SALAD

$4.00

$4 SIDE CAESAR

$4.00

ASPARAGUS

$4.00

SWEET FRIES

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.50

$3 SIDE SALAD

$3.00

$3 SIDE CAESAR

$3.00

KIDS

KIDS TENDERS

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS PASTA W/ MARINARA

$7.00

KIDS PASTA W/ BUTTER

$7.00

KIDS PASTA W/ ALFREDO

$7.00

KIDS FISH N CHIPS

$7.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.00

Breakfast

Omelette

$6.00

Homefries

$4.00

White

$2.00

Wheat

$2.00

Rye

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Pancakes

$6.00

2 eggs

$6.00

French Toast

$6.00

DOC'S SANDWICH

$10.00

ROD'S BOWL

$10.00

STEAK & EGGS

$30.00

Dessert

Blueberry Pie

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00

Lava Cake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

ADD Ice Cream

$1.00

Sundae

$6.00

Creme Brûlée

$6.00

Retail

Dressing Jar

$10.00

Shirt

$25.00

T-shirt

$10.00

Employee Shirt

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5 South Main Street, Brewer, ME 04412

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvest Moon Deli - 72 Columbia St, Bangor, Maine
orange star4.3 • 19
72 Columbia Street Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery - The Pub
orange star4.0 • 166
570 Main St Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 586
49 Park St Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
orange starNo Reviews
199 State St. Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Deli - 258 State Street, Brewer, Maine
orange star4.7 • 303
258 State Street Brewer, ME 04412
View restaurantnext
Pepino's Taco Stand - 513 South Main Street
orange star4.4 • 325
513 South Main Street Brewer, ME 04412
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brewer

Pepino's Taco Stand - 513 South Main Street
orange star4.4 • 325
513 South Main Street Brewer, ME 04412
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Deli - 258 State Street, Brewer, Maine
orange star4.7 • 303
258 State Street Brewer, ME 04412
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brewer
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston