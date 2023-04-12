Restaurant header imageView gallery

High tide taco bar

review star

No reviews yet

257 Main Street

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Liquor

Vodka House

$10.75

Titos

$12.25

Kettle One

$12.25

Stoli Orange

$12.25

Sminoff Citrus

$10.75

Gin House

$10.75

Bombay

$12.25

Rum House

$10.75

Captian Morgan

$11.75

Malibu

$11.75

151

$11.75

Tequila House

$10.75

Cuarvo

$11.25

1800 Coconut

$11.25

Mezcal

$12.25

Cenote

$10.25

Melagro

$10.25

Casamigos

$10.25

Don Julio

$10.25

Patron

$10.25

Dewars White Label

$12.25

Johnny Black

$13.25

Jack Daniels

$11.75

Jack Fire

$11.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
welcome to high tide taco bar, your new favorite spot offering more than just tasty tacos. inspired by sunshine and good vibes, we are bringing flavorful food to long island that’ll make you feel like it's summer time all year round.

257 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735

