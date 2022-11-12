Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches

High Top Grub & Pub Near Southside

24 Reviews

$$

609 S Jennings Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sidekicks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 large breaded mozzarella cheese sticks, served with homemade marinara sauce

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.99

Beef, Pork, Fresh Herbs, Parmesan Bread Crumbs 4 homemade meatballs served on a plate with toasted bread

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Skinny fries smothered with cheese, bacon, and green onions

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$9.99

Tater tots smothered with cheese, bacon, and green onions

Fries

Fries

$2.99

Skinny fries, salted to perfection

Tots

Tots

$2.99

Crispy, golden fried taters

Sun-dried Tomato Cheese Dip

Sun-dried Tomato Cheese Dip

$8.99

Sundried Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, Fresh Herbs, Garlic, Shallots. Creamy Rich Dip served with toasted bread

Pizza

Pizza Slice BTS

$3.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella

Cheese

$9.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella. Enjoy this classic or build your own starting with this solid foundation.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$11.49

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni. Classic favorite, tried and true.

Carnivore

Carnivore

$16.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Salami. All the MEATS

Herbivore

$14.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Artichoke, Red Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives. All the veggies for you silly rabbits.

Supreme

Supreme

$16.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives. An overload of all the good stuff.

The G.O.A.T.

The G.O.A.T.

$15.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Thyme, Balsamic Drizzle. An elegant punch to your taste buds, this greatness is the house favorite.

Foghorn Leghorn

Foghorn Leghorn

$15.99

BBQ Sauce. Mozzarella, Colby Jack, Shredded Chicken, Red Onion, Best Maid Pickles, Pepperoncini's. Sweet BBQ Drizzle This BBQ awesomeness perfectly balances a tangy smokiness with a sweet finish.

Texas Philly Pizza

Texas Philly Pizza

$16.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Ribeye, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Bell Peppers. Our Texas Philly on a pizza.

Best Maid

Best Maid

$12.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Colby Jack, Best Maid Pickles. Two local favorites together for one amazing punch in the tastebuds.

Wisco-Disco

Wisco-Disco

$13.99

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Colby Jack, Parmesan. These cheeses dancing on our homemade red sauce are a timeless classic.

Bianca

Bianca

$11.99

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan. Cheesin with our homemade sauce made from pesto and ricotta.

Amelia Earhart

$12.99

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Bacon, Parmesan. This high flyer touches down in Flavor Town.

Wings

Add French Fries and Fountain Drink for $3.00
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$8.99

6 wings tossed in Frank's Red Hot sauce, served with homemade ranch

Barbecue

Barbecue

$8.99

6 wings tossed in smoky barbecue sauce, served with homemade ranch

Mango Habanero

Mango Habanero

$8.99

6 wings tossed in Mango Habanero sauce, served with homemade ranch

Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan

$8.99

6 wings tossed in garlic parm butter sauce, served with homemade ranch

Sweet & Spicy

Sweet & Spicy

$8.99

6 wings tossed in sweet and spicy sauce, served with homemade ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Handhelds

"Mobster" Meatball Sub

"Mobster" Meatball Sub

$11.99

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Provolone. Our homemade meatballs smothered in marinara sauce in a hoagie, served with our homemade ranch

Trio Meat Sub

Trio Meat Sub

$8.99

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone. Cold cuts, Giardiniera aioli, provolone cheese, and chopped romaine lettuce tossed in red wine vinaigrette, served in a hoagie

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$13.99

Shaved Ribeye, Tenuta's Giardiniera, Provolone. Midwestern classic shaved Ribeye with Provolone served with Tenuta's Giardiniera in a hoagie.

Texas Philly

Texas Philly

$12.99

Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Provolone, Cheese Sauce. A Texas take on the northern staple with our in-house cheese sauce

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$12.99

Juicy fried chicken breast, covered in marinara and mozzarella

Entrees

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$9.99

Marinara | Meatballs | Parmesan Just like it sounds.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.99

Marinara | Meat Sauce | Mozzarella | Ricotta | Pesto | Parmesan Classic, tried and true.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Wavy noodles with cheese and bechamel sauce. Load your mac with as many toppings from the pizza menu as you like.

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan, Chili Flakes, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Caesar Dressing. A nicely tossed tangy classic.

Chopped Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Provolone, Chopped Artichokes, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Red Wine Vinaigrette. This hearty salad has everything you need to fill you up.

NA Beverage

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper

Bottled Sodas

$2.99

Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Squirt

Specialty Water

$2.49

Topo Chico, Topo Chico Lime, Liquid Death, Sparkling Liquid Death

Can Redbull

$2.70
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The neighborhood’s best choice for pizza, wings, sandwiches, salads, and family-style service!

Website

Location

609 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

THE BEARDED LADY - 300 S Main St
orange star3.5 • 556
300 S Main St Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
ZaLat Pizza
orange star4.6 • 419
843 Foch Street Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
The Cookshack
orange starNo Reviews
500 University Drive Ft. Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Cookshack, College Station, TX
orange starNo Reviews
980 University Dr. College Station, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Berry Bites Cafe - 2911 W Berry St
orange starNo Reviews
2911 West Berry Street Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

Ellerbe Fine Foods
orange star4.6 • 915
1501 W Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Poke-Poke - Ft. Worth
orange star4.6 • 441
1515 W. Magnolia Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
orange star4.6 • 280
401 Bryan Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Coco Shrimp - 318 Bryan Ave
orange star4.5 • 249
318 Bryan Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Tulips FTW
orange star4.9 • 33
112 St. Louis Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Nickel City - Fort Worth
orange star4.0 • 20
212 South Main street Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
Far North
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
TCU/West Cliff
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Western Hills/Ridglea
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston