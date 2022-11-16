High Water Brewing - Lodi

Cucumber Kolsch 4-pk

$11.00

Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.