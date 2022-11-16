Restaurant header imageView gallery

High Water Brewing - Lodi

104 Reviews

927 Industrial Way

Lodi, CA 95240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Meat Lover's Pizza
Chicken Wings Single Order

Specials

Soulfully Satisfying Winter Soup.

Beer (1) ticket

$6.47

Beer Tickets (3) for $20

$18.48

Sandwiches

Smashed Meatballs smothered with House Marinara, Melted Mozzarella, Provolone and Parmesan Cheese on Toasted, Garlic Rubbed Ciabatta Bread.
El Cubano

El Cubano

$16.00

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard and Pickle Slices on a Butter Rubbed Pressed and Grilled Panini-Style Italian Roll.

Chicken Club With Bacon

Chicken Club With Bacon

$15.00

Toasted Genova Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken Breast with Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and a Mildly Spiced Chipotle Mayonnaise Sauce.

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Italian Herbs Tossed with a Bounty of Grilled Vegetables including: Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Yellow, Green, Red Bell Peppers, Onions and Roasted Tomatoes, Topped with Melted, Smoked Provolone Cheese and a Basil-Pesto Mayo on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Tender Flank Steak with Sautéed Onion, Red, Yellow and Green Bell Peppers, seasoned with our Brewmaster’s Secret Steak Sauce. Finished with Melted Smoked Provolone Cheese Served on a Genova Steak or on Warm Naan, Gyro-style.

Smashed Meatball Hogie

Smashed Meatball Hogie

$15.00

House Made Tender Meatballs smothered with Marinara, Melted Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano and Parmesan Cheese on Toasted Genova Steak Roll.

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Layers of thin cut, peppered beef brisket piled high on marbled rye bread with brown mustard and Swiss cheese then grilled to perfection on a Panini Press. Served with potato salad and pickle.

House Grilled Tri Tip Sandwich

House Grilled Tri Tip Sandwich

$15.00

Tender Slices of House Smoked Tri-Tip with a Spicy Chimichurri Mayonnaise on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll.

Brewhouse Pulled Pork Sandwich

Brewhouse Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Brewer’s 14-Hour House Smoked Succulent Pork Shoulder Topped with our Creamy Coleslaw on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll Drizzled with our take on the East North Carolina (Spicy) BBQ Sauce and Served on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll.

Lamb Meatball Gyro on Warm Naan

Lamb Meatball Gyro on Warm Naan

$16.00Out of stock

House-made Tender Lamb-Beef Meatballs, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Purple Onion and Topped with Cucumber-Dill Tzatziki Slaw.

Pizza

Garlic Sauce, 6 Cheese Blend, Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Sweet Pepper, Purple Onion, Roasted & Fresh Tomatoes, Green Onions with a Balsamic Vinegar Reduction on a Cauliflower Gluten Free Crust.
Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$12.00

Pizza Sauce, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Roasted and Fresh Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.

Chicken Artichoke Pizza

Chicken Artichoke Pizza

$14.00

Lemon Artichoke Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Artichokes with Purple and Green Onion. Add Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust for an amazing pizza!

Garlic Pizza Squares

Garlic Pizza Squares

$12.00

Cauliflower Gluten Free Crust topped with Fresh Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Fresh Parsley.

Italian Meat Lover's Pizza

Italian Meat Lover's Pizza

$16.00

House Made Meatballs, Sausage, Pepperoni and Genoa Salami with Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Blend on a Large Thin and Crispy Crust.

Sausage, Mushroom and Black Olive Pizza

Sausage, Mushroom and Black Olive Pizza

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Crumbled Mild Italian Sausage with Sautéed Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes and Black Olives on a Thin and Crispy Crust.

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Sweet Pepper, Roasted Eggplant, Purple Onion, Roasted & Fresh Tomatoes, Green Onions drizzled with a Balsamic Vinegar Reduction Glaze.

Appetizers

Chicken Wings Double Order

Chicken Wings Double Order

$16.00

Ten of our Large Chicken Wings with Choice of House BBQ Sauce or Spicy Mango Sauce, Caribbean, Korean, Bourbon=Maple or Classic NY Buffalo-Style served with Celery and Carrot Sticks, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressings.

Chicken Wings Single Order

Chicken Wings Single Order

$10.00

Ten of our Large Chicken Wings with Choice of House BBQ Sauce or Spicy Mango Sauce, Caribbean, Korean, Bourbon=Maple or Classic NY Buffalo-Style served with Celery and Carrot Sticks, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressings.

Red Bell Hummus

$10.00

Roasted Red Bell Hummus served with Toasted Pita Points.

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$6.00
Pretzels & Dip Duo

Pretzels & Dip Duo

$8.00

Two Fresh Baked Soft Pretzels, Rubbed with Garlic Oil and served with our Warm Signature Beer Cheese Fondue and Honey Beer Mustard.

South Western Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Elbow Macaroni with Extra Sharp Cheddar, Gouda and our Beer Cheese Fondue topped with Crispy Bacon and our 16hour House Smoked Pulled Pork. Topped with Chili Verde Sauce Lime Crema and Cilantro.

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

House-made Creamy Elbow Macaroni in a Decadent Blend of Cheddar, Gouda and our Beer-Cheese Fondue.

Nachos

$13.00

Shredded Jack and Cheddar Cheese, House Beer-Cheese Fondue, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes and Chile Verde Sauce. Topped with Fresh Cilantro, Green Onions and Cilantro-Lime Crema. Blistered Jalapeno on the side.

Baked Brie Wheel for Two

Baked Brie Wheel for Two

$13.00

A Baked Wheel of Brie with a Fig and Bacon Compote, Roasted Cloves of Garlic and Toasted Walnuts. Served with Sliced, Warm Demi-Loaf.

Goat Cheese Spread

Goat Cheese Spread

$10.00

A creamy blend of goat marscapone and cream cheese studded with dried apricot, dates, and cranberries. Drizzled with an orange, Maple honey and served with apricot/ pineapple preserves and toasted ciabatta bread

Creamy French Onion Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Caramelized onion, melted Swiss and Smoked Gouda cheeses in a creamy blend. Topped with toasted Panko. Served with warm, toasted demi-loaf.

Cheesy Artichoke-Spinach Dip

$10.00

Marinated Artichoke Hearts and Baby Spinach in a Creamy Warm Dip with Melted Cheese and Topped with Crispy Jalapeno. Served with Toasted Garlic Pita Points.

Side of Veggies With Dip

$4.00

Side Serving of baby Carrot, Celery and Cucumbers slices with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Salads

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Blend of Romaine Lettuce & Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion and Crispy Wontons with a Creamy Toasted Sesame and Ginger Dressing.

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad NO PROTEIN

$12.00
Greek Salad w/ Steak or Chicken

Greek Salad w/ Steak or Chicken

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Banana Peppers Tossed with our Feta Vinaigrette and Served with Toasted Garlic Pita Points. and your choice of tender Steak or Chicken.

Greek Salad NO PROTEIN

Greek Salad NO PROTEIN

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Banana Peppers Tossed with our Feta Vinaigrette and Served with Toasted Garlic Pita Points.

Lemongrass Thai Salad

$15.00

A Bright Blend of Romaine Lettuce & Spring Mix, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion, Crispy Shallots and Seasoned Cashews with a Fragrant and Citrusy Lemon Grass Dressing. Choice of Steak or Chicken.

Lemongrass Thai Salad-NO PROTEIN

$11.00

A Bright Blend of Romaine Lettuce & Spring Mix, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion, Crispy Shallots and Seasoned Cashews with a Fragrant and Citrusy Lemon Grass Dressing

Apple-Walnut Salad w/Chicken

Apple-Walnut Salad w/Chicken

$15.00

Tender Chicken, Mixed Greens, Fresh Apple, Sweet Pepper, Red Onions, Crispy Bacon and Candied Walnuts with an Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Choice of Feta or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Add Bacon $2.00

Green Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber and Red Onion.

Apple-Walnut Salad

Apple-Walnut Salad

$11.00

Tender Chicken, Mixed Greens, Fresh Apple, Sweet Pepper, Red Onions, Crispy Bacon and Candied Walnuts with an Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Choice of Feta or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Add Bacon $2.00

Desserts

CF S'more

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Baked Campfire Stout Dark Chocolate Ganache and Gooey Toasted Marshmallow on Graham Cracker Cookies. Gluten-free Graham Cracker add $1.

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

NY Style Individual-sized Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust and a Seasonal Fruit Topping

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Bread Pudding Served warm and gooey. Add a scoop of Maple & Bourbon Ice Cream or Vanilla Bean Ice Cream for $2

Scoop - Praline Pecan Ice Cream

$2.00

Add-Ons

Side Dressing

$0.50

Bacon

$2.00

Pepperoni

$3.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Banana Peppers

$2.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Black Olives

$1.00

Extra Sauces

$0.50

Stout Ranch

$2.00

Pulled Pork

$4.00

Celery and carrots side

$2.00

Add Tuna

$5.00

4 Packs

Belgian Tramp Tripel 4-pk

$18.00

Boom Boom 4 Pack

$16.00

Break Apart Orange 4-pk

$11.00

Campfire NITRO Stout 4-pk

$16.00

Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"

Campfire Stout 4-pk

$12.00

Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"

Cherry Pom 4 Pack

$16.00

Cucumber Kolsch 4-pk

$11.00

Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.

Imperial Campfire Stout 4-pk

$18.00

Mixed 4-pk

$18.00

Rodeo Red 4-pk

$16.00

Sugaree 4-pk

$18.00

Whiskey Thief 4-pk

$16.00

Monkey Knife Fight 4-pak

$16.00

Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.

Grow'n Back To Cal 4-Pak

$16.00

Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.

Lost Souls 4-pak

$16.00

Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.

Cases

Rodeo Red 12 Pack x 16oz Cans

$36.00

12 Pack Box of Rodeo Red 16oz cans.

Campfire Stout 24 ct can case

$68.00

Break Apart Orange 24 ct can case

$58.00

Cucumber Kolsch 24 ct can case

$58.00

Campfire Stout 12 ct case-Bottles

$72.00

Sugaree 12 ct case-Bottles

$72.00

Aphotic 12 ct case-Bottles

$72.00

*Crowlers*

32 oz Crowlers filled with your choice of fresh beer

1. Cucumber Kolsch

$11.00

Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.

2. Central Valley White

$11.00

Brewed as a traditional Belgian Witbier or White Ale we put a twist on the flavor profile by the addition of Mugwort to the boil for an earthy finish.

3. Central Valley Red

$11.00

A throwback recipe to the 1990's. Rich and slightly malty with a hint of roasted barley. Hopped with Local grown Cascade and Chinook hops from Atomic Hops here in Lodi.

4. Campfire Stout

$11.00

Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"

5. Good Morning Sunshine Wheat

$11.00

A crisp refreshing session IPA brewed with a small addition of Vienna and Cara Blonde malts for a body and mouthfeel to balance the Cascade, Chinook and El Dorado hops. Always there when your ready for another beer!

6. Hop Riot IPA

$11.00

7. Campfire w/ Coffee

$11.00

8. Tranquil Eyes

$11.00

9. Mai-neck Mai-bock

$11.00

10. Break Apart Orange Cream Ale

$11.00

12. Hop Logic

$14.00

13. Rio D'oro

$14.00

14. Apricot Ale

$11.00

15. Ahpotic Imperial Porter

$14.00

16. 209 Pale Ale

$13.00

17. Sugaree

$14.00

21. Old And In The Way '19

$16.00

22. High Tower Sour

$11.00

24. Built 2 Last

$18.00

25. Joint Adventure

$11.00

33. Cherry Pom Tart

$11.00

32 oz Growler- YOUR CLEAN GROWLER CONTAINER-REFILL ONLY

32 oz Growlers filled with your choice of fresh beer

1. Cucumber Kolsch REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.

2. Central Valley White REFILL ONLY 32 oz -Growler

$11.00

Brewed as a traditional Belgian Witbier or White Ale we put a twist on the flavor profile by the addition of Mugwort to the boil for an earthy finish.

3. Central Valley Red REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

A throwback recipe to the 1990's. Rich and slightly malty with a hint of roasted barley. Hopped with Local grown Cascade and Chinook hops from Atomic Hops here in Lodi.

4. Campfire Stout REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"

5. Good Morning Sunshine REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

A crisp refreshing session IPA brewed with a small addition of Vienna and Cara Blonde malts for a body and mouthfeel to balance the Cascade, Chinook and El Dorado hops. Always there when your ready for another beer!

6. Hop Riot REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

7. Campfire w/ Coffee REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

8. Tranquil Eyes REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

9. Mai Bak REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

10. Break Apart Orange Cream Ale REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

11. Obscurus 2.1 Hazy REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

12. Hop Logic REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$14.00

13. Rio D'oro REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$14.00

14. Apricot Ale REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

15. Aphotic Imperial Porter REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$14.00

16. 209 Pale Ale REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$13.00

17. Sugaree Maple Bourbon Pecan REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$14.00

21. Old & In The Way Barley Wine REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$16.00

24. Built To Last REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$18.00

25. Marionberry Blueberry 32 oz Growler

$11.00

33. Cherry Pom Tart Ale REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

$11.00

64 oz Growler- YOUR CLEAN GROWLER CONTAINER-REFILL ONLY

64 oz Growlers filled with your choice of fresh beer

1. Cucumber Kolsch REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.

2. Central Valley White REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

Brewed as a traditional Belgian Witbier or White Ale we put a twist on the flavor profile by the addition of Mugwort to the boil for an earthy finish.

3. Central Valley Red REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

4. Campfire Stout REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"

5. Good Morning Sunshine Wheat REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

A crisp refreshing session IPA brewed with a small addition of Vienna and Cara Blonde malts for a body and mouthfeel to balance the Cascade, Chinook and El Dorado hops. Always there when your ready for another beer!

6. Hop Riot REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

7. Campfire w/ Coffee REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

8. Tranquil Eyes REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

9. Mai-Neck Mai-Bak REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

10. Break Apart Orange REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

11. Obscurus 2.1 REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

12. Hop Logic REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$22.00

13. Rio D'oro REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$22.00

14. Apricot Ale REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

15. Aphotic Imperial Porter REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$22.00

16. 209 Pale Ale REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$18.00

17. Sugaree REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$22.00

24. Built to Last REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

$22.00

Single Bottles

Campfire Stout 22oz Btl

$6.99

Campfire Stout w/Coffee 22oz Btl

$7.99

Aphotic Imperial 22oz Btl

$6.99

Aphotic Imperial w/Coffee 22oz Btl

$7.99

Aphotic Imperial w/ Cocoa 22oz Btl

$7.99

2017 Old & In the Way BarleyWine 22oz Btl

$7.99

Boom Boom 5th 22oz Btl

$6.99

Built to Last 22oz Btl

$7.99

West Meets East 500ml Btl

$9.99

BlkBluBerry 500ml Btl

$9.99

Violets are Blue 500ml Btl

$9.99

Felice Saison - WNTR 500ml Btl

$9.99

Petit Fall Saison 500ml Bottle

$9.99

Central Valley Breakfast Sour 500ml Btl

$9.99

Ramble on Rose 500ml Btl

$9.99

Nyctophiliac 500ml Btl

$9.99

Single Cans

Belgian Tramp Tripel 16oz Can

$6.00

Boom Boom 16oz Can

$6.00

Break Apart 16oz Can

$6.00

Campfire Stout 16oz Can

$6.00

Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"

Cherry Pom Tart 16oz

$6.00

Lost Souls 16oz Can

$6.00

Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.

Imperial Campfire Stout 16oz Can

$6.00

Monkey Knife Fight 16oz Can

$6.00

NITRO Campfire Stout 16oz Can

$6.00

Rodeo Red 16oz Can

$6.00

Sugaree Maple Pecan 16oz Can

$6.00

Grow'n Back to CA 16oz Can

$6.00

Wine By Bottle

A Cool Climate Chardonnay With Notes Of Green Apple, Lemon Zest, And Crème Brulee And A Toasty Vanilla Oak Finish

'18 Canal Grando Pinot Grigio

$32.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

'17 Avalar Cabernet

$32.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

'18 JER Old Vine Zin

$32.00

This is a Provence style Grenache Noir Rose which carries aromas of grapefruit and melon with soft floral notes of jasmine and rose. On the palate the wine is very delicate and bright with flavors followed by a crisp acidity and a smooth finish.

'18 JER Winemkr Red

$32.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

'20 JER Syrah Rose

$32.00

This is a Provence style Grenache Noir Rose which carries aromas of grapefruit and melon with soft floral notes of jasmine and rose. On the palate the wine is very delicate and bright with flavors followed by a crisp acidity and a smooth finish.

'20 Michael David Chard

$32.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

'18 Michael David 6th Sense Syrah

$32.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

'18 Michael David Earthquake Cab

$32.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

'18 Michael David Lodi Zin

$32.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

'19 Michael David Freakshow Cab

$32.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

'19 Oak Farm Sauv Blanc

$32.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

'20 Oak Farm Chard

$32.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

LVVR BRUT Sparkling Wine BRUT

$36.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

LVVR ROSE Sparkling Wine

$36.00

This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach

Scotto BRUT/ROSE (bottle only)

$36.00

Other Merch

Tackle Box S'more Kit With 2 Cans Campfire Stout

$45.00

Tackle Box S'more Kit

$40.00

Chapstick - S'more

$6.00

Highwater Facemask Tie Dye

$12.00

32 oz Growler purchase w/o fill

$3.00Out of stock

Highwater Dog Bowl

$20.00

Beer Coozies-Crocheted

$9.24

BTL Opnr - Flat Blue

$5.00

BTL Opnr - Wall Mt

$10.00
Glass - HWB 13.2 oz Old & In The Way Tulip

Glass - HWB 13.2 oz Old & In The Way Tulip

$7.00

Glass - Lodi 12oz Taproom

$6.00

Glass - Lodi 16oz Taproom

$6.00

Glass - Lodi 7.2 Sour Stem Taproom

$9.00

HWB Patch - Blue Outline

$3.00

HWB Patch - Happiness

$3.00

Mug - Orange CF Stout

$10.00

Night Lite - CF - Bears

$17.00
Poster - CF Stout

Poster - CF Stout

$6.00

Tin - Rnd - Curious Palate 14"

$15.00

Highwater Patch

$2.00

Glasses (24-count case) 16 oz (Shakers)

$48.00

Harvest Fest

Harvest Tickets

$25.00

16oz LODI PRIDE Glass w/beer

16oz LODI PRIDE Glass w/beer

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Dine In" Outside on our Patio or Take Out Service. Thanks for your support!!

Website

Location

927 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 95240

Directions

Gallery
High Water Brewing image
High Water Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
orange star4.7 • 1,541
171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101 Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering
orange star4.6 • 917
315 S Cherokee Ln Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Moo Moo's Burger Barn (Lodi)
orange starNo Reviews
113 North School Street Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Pietro's
orange starNo Reviews
317 E Kettleman Lane Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Denis' Country Kitchen - 1327 W. Lockeford St
orange starNo Reviews
1327 W. Lockeford St Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lodi

Jamba - 000592 - Lodi
orange star4.6 • 1,586
2624 W. Kettleman Ln. Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
orange star4.7 • 1,541
171 S Guild Ave, Ste. 101 Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Michael David Winery - Bistro
orange star4.3 • 1,069
4580 West Highway 12 Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering
orange star4.6 • 917
315 S Cherokee Ln Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Lodi - Lodi
orange star4.2 • 617
1379 South Lower Sacramento Rd. Lodi, CA 95242
View restaurantnext
Rice & Spice - Lodi
orange star4.5 • 82
1030 S Hutchins St Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lodi
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston