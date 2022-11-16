High Water Brewing - Lodi
104 Reviews
927 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95240

Sandwiches
El Cubano
House Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard and Pickle Slices on a Butter Rubbed Pressed and Grilled Panini-Style Italian Roll.
Chicken Club With Bacon
Toasted Genova Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken Breast with Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and a Mildly Spiced Chipotle Mayonnaise Sauce.
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
Italian Herbs Tossed with a Bounty of Grilled Vegetables including: Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Yellow, Green, Red Bell Peppers, Onions and Roasted Tomatoes, Topped with Melted, Smoked Provolone Cheese and a Basil-Pesto Mayo on a Toasted Ciabatta Roll.
Philly Cheese Steak
Tender Flank Steak with Sautéed Onion, Red, Yellow and Green Bell Peppers, seasoned with our Brewmaster’s Secret Steak Sauce. Finished with Melted Smoked Provolone Cheese Served on a Genova Steak or on Warm Naan, Gyro-style.
Smashed Meatball Hogie
House Made Tender Meatballs smothered with Marinara, Melted Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano and Parmesan Cheese on Toasted Genova Steak Roll.
Pastrami Sandwich
Layers of thin cut, peppered beef brisket piled high on marbled rye bread with brown mustard and Swiss cheese then grilled to perfection on a Panini Press. Served with potato salad and pickle.
House Grilled Tri Tip Sandwich
Tender Slices of House Smoked Tri-Tip with a Spicy Chimichurri Mayonnaise on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll.
Brewhouse Pulled Pork Sandwich
Brewer’s 14-Hour House Smoked Succulent Pork Shoulder Topped with our Creamy Coleslaw on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll Drizzled with our take on the East North Carolina (Spicy) BBQ Sauce and Served on a Toasted Genova Steak Roll.
Lamb Meatball Gyro on Warm Naan
House-made Tender Lamb-Beef Meatballs, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Purple Onion and Topped with Cucumber-Dill Tzatziki Slaw.
Pizza
Margarita Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Roasted and Fresh Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil.
Chicken Artichoke Pizza
Lemon Artichoke Pesto, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Artichokes with Purple and Green Onion. Add Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust for an amazing pizza!
Garlic Pizza Squares
Cauliflower Gluten Free Crust topped with Fresh Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Fresh Parsley.
Italian Meat Lover's Pizza
House Made Meatballs, Sausage, Pepperoni and Genoa Salami with Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese Blend on a Large Thin and Crispy Crust.
Sausage, Mushroom and Black Olive Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Crumbled Mild Italian Sausage with Sautéed Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes and Black Olives on a Thin and Crispy Crust.
Roasted Veggie Pizza
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Sweet Pepper, Roasted Eggplant, Purple Onion, Roasted & Fresh Tomatoes, Green Onions drizzled with a Balsamic Vinegar Reduction Glaze.
Appetizers
Chicken Wings Double Order
Ten of our Large Chicken Wings with Choice of House BBQ Sauce or Spicy Mango Sauce, Caribbean, Korean, Bourbon=Maple or Classic NY Buffalo-Style served with Celery and Carrot Sticks, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressings.
Chicken Wings Single Order
Ten of our Large Chicken Wings with Choice of House BBQ Sauce or Spicy Mango Sauce, Caribbean, Korean, Bourbon=Maple or Classic NY Buffalo-Style served with Celery and Carrot Sticks, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressings.
Red Bell Hummus
Roasted Red Bell Hummus served with Toasted Pita Points.
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Pretzels & Dip Duo
Two Fresh Baked Soft Pretzels, Rubbed with Garlic Oil and served with our Warm Signature Beer Cheese Fondue and Honey Beer Mustard.
South Western Mac and Cheese
Elbow Macaroni with Extra Sharp Cheddar, Gouda and our Beer Cheese Fondue topped with Crispy Bacon and our 16hour House Smoked Pulled Pork. Topped with Chili Verde Sauce Lime Crema and Cilantro.
Mac N Cheese
House-made Creamy Elbow Macaroni in a Decadent Blend of Cheddar, Gouda and our Beer-Cheese Fondue.
Nachos
Shredded Jack and Cheddar Cheese, House Beer-Cheese Fondue, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes and Chile Verde Sauce. Topped with Fresh Cilantro, Green Onions and Cilantro-Lime Crema. Blistered Jalapeno on the side.
Baked Brie Wheel for Two
A Baked Wheel of Brie with a Fig and Bacon Compote, Roasted Cloves of Garlic and Toasted Walnuts. Served with Sliced, Warm Demi-Loaf.
Goat Cheese Spread
A creamy blend of goat marscapone and cream cheese studded with dried apricot, dates, and cranberries. Drizzled with an orange, Maple honey and served with apricot/ pineapple preserves and toasted ciabatta bread
Creamy French Onion Dip
Caramelized onion, melted Swiss and Smoked Gouda cheeses in a creamy blend. Topped with toasted Panko. Served with warm, toasted demi-loaf.
Cheesy Artichoke-Spinach Dip
Marinated Artichoke Hearts and Baby Spinach in a Creamy Warm Dip with Melted Cheese and Topped with Crispy Jalapeno. Served with Toasted Garlic Pita Points.
Side of Veggies With Dip
Side Serving of baby Carrot, Celery and Cucumbers slices with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Salads
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Blend of Romaine Lettuce & Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion and Crispy Wontons with a Creamy Toasted Sesame and Ginger Dressing.
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad NO PROTEIN
Greek Salad w/ Steak or Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Banana Peppers Tossed with our Feta Vinaigrette and Served with Toasted Garlic Pita Points. and your choice of tender Steak or Chicken.
Greek Salad NO PROTEIN
Romaine Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Banana Peppers Tossed with our Feta Vinaigrette and Served with Toasted Garlic Pita Points.
Lemongrass Thai Salad
A Bright Blend of Romaine Lettuce & Spring Mix, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion, Crispy Shallots and Seasoned Cashews with a Fragrant and Citrusy Lemon Grass Dressing. Choice of Steak or Chicken.
Lemongrass Thai Salad-NO PROTEIN
A Bright Blend of Romaine Lettuce & Spring Mix, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion, Crispy Shallots and Seasoned Cashews with a Fragrant and Citrusy Lemon Grass Dressing
Apple-Walnut Salad w/Chicken
Tender Chicken, Mixed Greens, Fresh Apple, Sweet Pepper, Red Onions, Crispy Bacon and Candied Walnuts with an Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Choice of Feta or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Add Bacon $2.00
Green Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber and Red Onion.
Apple-Walnut Salad
Tender Chicken, Mixed Greens, Fresh Apple, Sweet Pepper, Red Onions, Crispy Bacon and Candied Walnuts with an Apple Cider Vinaigrette. Choice of Feta or Blue Cheese Crumbles. Add Bacon $2.00
Desserts
CF S'more
Fresh Baked Campfire Stout Dark Chocolate Ganache and Gooey Toasted Marshmallow on Graham Cracker Cookies. Gluten-free Graham Cracker add $1.
Cheesecake
NY Style Individual-sized Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust and a Seasonal Fruit Topping
Bread Pudding
Bread Pudding Served warm and gooey. Add a scoop of Maple & Bourbon Ice Cream or Vanilla Bean Ice Cream for $2
Scoop - Praline Pecan Ice Cream
Add-Ons
4 Packs
Belgian Tramp Tripel 4-pk
Boom Boom 4 Pack
Break Apart Orange 4-pk
Campfire NITRO Stout 4-pk
Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"
Campfire Stout 4-pk
Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"
Cherry Pom 4 Pack
Cucumber Kolsch 4-pk
Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.
Imperial Campfire Stout 4-pk
Mixed 4-pk
Rodeo Red 4-pk
Sugaree 4-pk
Whiskey Thief 4-pk
Monkey Knife Fight 4-pak

Grow'n Back To Cal 4-Pak

Lost Souls 4-pak

Cases
*Crowlers*
1. Cucumber Kolsch
Prepare for a journey to the land of quaffability. Our Cucumber Kolsch is brewed with pure German Pilsner malt, fresh Cucumber Water and Mint with the delicate caress of the finest German noble hops. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach or in your backyard, make the experience complete with this fine refreshing ale. From our hands to yours, enjoy the best nature has to offer.
2. Central Valley White
Brewed as a traditional Belgian Witbier or White Ale we put a twist on the flavor profile by the addition of Mugwort to the boil for an earthy finish.
3. Central Valley Red
A throwback recipe to the 1990's. Rich and slightly malty with a hint of roasted barley. Hopped with Local grown Cascade and Chinook hops from Atomic Hops here in Lodi.
4. Campfire Stout
Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"
5. Good Morning Sunshine Wheat
A crisp refreshing session IPA brewed with a small addition of Vienna and Cara Blonde malts for a body and mouthfeel to balance the Cascade, Chinook and El Dorado hops. Always there when your ready for another beer!
6. Hop Riot IPA
7. Campfire w/ Coffee
8. Tranquil Eyes
9. Mai-neck Mai-bock
10. Break Apart Orange Cream Ale
12. Hop Logic
13. Rio D'oro
14. Apricot Ale
15. Ahpotic Imperial Porter
16. 209 Pale Ale
17. Sugaree
21. Old And In The Way '19
22. High Tower Sour
24. Built 2 Last
25. Joint Adventure
33. Cherry Pom Tart
32 oz Growler- YOUR CLEAN GROWLER CONTAINER-REFILL ONLY
1. Cucumber Kolsch REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler

2. Central Valley White REFILL ONLY 32 oz -Growler
Brewed as a traditional Belgian Witbier or White Ale we put a twist on the flavor profile by the addition of Mugwort to the boil for an earthy finish.
3. Central Valley Red REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
A throwback recipe to the 1990's. Rich and slightly malty with a hint of roasted barley. Hopped with Local grown Cascade and Chinook hops from Atomic Hops here in Lodi.
4. Campfire Stout REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"
5. Good Morning Sunshine REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
A crisp refreshing session IPA brewed with a small addition of Vienna and Cara Blonde malts for a body and mouthfeel to balance the Cascade, Chinook and El Dorado hops. Always there when your ready for another beer!
6. Hop Riot REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
7. Campfire w/ Coffee REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
8. Tranquil Eyes REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
9. Mai Bak REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
10. Break Apart Orange Cream Ale REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
11. Obscurus 2.1 Hazy REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
12. Hop Logic REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
13. Rio D'oro REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
14. Apricot Ale REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
15. Aphotic Imperial Porter REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
16. 209 Pale Ale REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
17. Sugaree Maple Bourbon Pecan REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
21. Old & In The Way Barley Wine REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
24. Built To Last REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
25. Marionberry Blueberry 32 oz Growler
33. Cherry Pom Tart Ale REFILL ONLY 32 oz Growler
64 oz Growler- YOUR CLEAN GROWLER CONTAINER-REFILL ONLY
1. Cucumber Kolsch REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler

2. Central Valley White REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
Brewed as a traditional Belgian Witbier or White Ale we put a twist on the flavor profile by the addition of Mugwort to the boil for an earthy finish.
3. Central Valley Red REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
4. Campfire Stout REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"
5. Good Morning Sunshine Wheat REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
A crisp refreshing session IPA brewed with a small addition of Vienna and Cara Blonde malts for a body and mouthfeel to balance the Cascade, Chinook and El Dorado hops. Always there when your ready for another beer!
6. Hop Riot REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
7. Campfire w/ Coffee REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
8. Tranquil Eyes REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
9. Mai-Neck Mai-Bak REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
10. Break Apart Orange REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
11. Obscurus 2.1 REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
12. Hop Logic REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
13. Rio D'oro REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
14. Apricot Ale REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
15. Aphotic Imperial Porter REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
16. 209 Pale Ale REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
17. Sugaree REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
24. Built to Last REFILL ONLY 64 oz Growler
Single Bottles
Campfire Stout 22oz Btl
Campfire Stout w/Coffee 22oz Btl
Aphotic Imperial 22oz Btl
Aphotic Imperial w/Coffee 22oz Btl
Aphotic Imperial w/ Cocoa 22oz Btl
2017 Old & In the Way BarleyWine 22oz Btl
Boom Boom 5th 22oz Btl
Built to Last 22oz Btl
West Meets East 500ml Btl
BlkBluBerry 500ml Btl
Violets are Blue 500ml Btl
Felice Saison - WNTR 500ml Btl
Petit Fall Saison 500ml Bottle
Central Valley Breakfast Sour 500ml Btl
Ramble on Rose 500ml Btl
Nyctophiliac 500ml Btl
Single Cans
Belgian Tramp Tripel 16oz Can
Boom Boom 16oz Can
Break Apart 16oz Can
Campfire Stout 16oz Can
Our Flagship Beer. Brewed with Graham Crackers, Chocolate Malted Barley, Molasses and Marshmallow Flavor. It's a s'more in a glass. It will "Leave You Wanting S'more"
Cherry Pom Tart 16oz
Lost Souls 16oz Can

Imperial Campfire Stout 16oz Can
Monkey Knife Fight 16oz Can
NITRO Campfire Stout 16oz Can
Rodeo Red 16oz Can
Sugaree Maple Pecan 16oz Can
Grow'n Back to CA 16oz Can
Wine By Bottle
'18 Canal Grando Pinot Grigio
This Wine Has Inviting Citrus And Floral Aromas With An Elegant Finish Of Guava And White Peach
'17 Avalar Cabernet

'18 JER Old Vine Zin
This is a Provence style Grenache Noir Rose which carries aromas of grapefruit and melon with soft floral notes of jasmine and rose. On the palate the wine is very delicate and bright with flavors followed by a crisp acidity and a smooth finish.
'18 JER Winemkr Red

'20 JER Syrah Rose
This is a Provence style Grenache Noir Rose which carries aromas of grapefruit and melon with soft floral notes of jasmine and rose. On the palate the wine is very delicate and bright with flavors followed by a crisp acidity and a smooth finish.
'20 Michael David Chard

'18 Michael David 6th Sense Syrah

'18 Michael David Earthquake Cab

'18 Michael David Lodi Zin

'19 Michael David Freakshow Cab

'19 Oak Farm Sauv Blanc

'20 Oak Farm Chard

LVVR BRUT Sparkling Wine BRUT

LVVR ROSE Sparkling Wine

Scotto BRUT/ROSE (bottle only)
Other Merch
Tackle Box S'more Kit With 2 Cans Campfire Stout
Tackle Box S'more Kit
Chapstick - S'more
Highwater Facemask Tie Dye
32 oz Growler purchase w/o fill
Highwater Dog Bowl
Beer Coozies-Crocheted
BTL Opnr - Flat Blue
BTL Opnr - Wall Mt
Glass - HWB 13.2 oz Old & In The Way Tulip
Glass - Lodi 12oz Taproom
Glass - Lodi 16oz Taproom
Glass - Lodi 7.2 Sour Stem Taproom
HWB Patch - Blue Outline
HWB Patch - Happiness
Mug - Orange CF Stout
Night Lite - CF - Bears
Poster - CF Stout
Tin - Rnd - Curious Palate 14"
Highwater Patch
Glasses (24-count case) 16 oz (Shakers)
Harvest Fest
16oz LODI PRIDE Glass w/beer
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
"Dine In" Outside on our Patio or Take Out Service. Thanks for your support!!
927 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 95240