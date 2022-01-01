Restaurant header imageView gallery

High West Distillery & Saloon

703 Park Ave. POB 1733

Park City, UT 84060

Popular Items

THE BURGER*
THE TACOS
THE SCHNITZEL

Starters

DEVILED EGGS

DEVILED EGGS

$10.00

Pimento Yolks and Jalapeño Candied Bacon

HOUSE MADE PRETZEL

HOUSE MADE PRETZEL

$12.00Out of stock

Rendezvous Rye Beer Cheese, House Pickles and Saloon Mustard

CHARCUTERIE

CHARCUTERIE

$18.00

High West Whiskey Salami, Creminelli Calabrese & Capicola, Rosemary Pork Rillete, High West Ash & Barley Cheddar, Pt.Reyes Blue Cheese and Truffle Tremor, Bourbon & Rosemary Stone Fruits and Crumb Bros. Seeded Rye with Saloon Mustard and House Pickles

PASTRAMI SPICED CHICKEN WINGS

PASTRAMI SPICED CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked & Fried served with American Prairie Bourbon Peach Wing Sauce, Pt. Reyes Blue Cheese Dressing and Heirloom Carrots

SHISHITO PEPPERS

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$13.00

Seared & Fried with Maple Shoyu and Comeback Dipping Sauce

Soups and Salads

VERMICELLI NOODLE SALAD

VERMICELLI NOODLE SALAD

$15.00

Napa Cabbage, Cucumber, Carrots, Cilantro & Mint

HIGH WEST CAESAR

HIGH WEST CAESAR

$13.00

Chopped Artisan Romaine, Gold Creek Parmesan and Spanish White Anchovies with Sage Caesar Dressing

ROASTED HEIRLOOM CARROTS

ROASTED HEIRLOOM CARROTS

$14.00

Curry Roasted Carrots with Gem Lettuces & Local Feta. Spiced Granola, Burnt Slide Ridge Honey Vinaigrette.

Mains

THE TACOS

THE TACOS

$19.00

Niman Ranch Sirloin Carne Asada, Ranchero Crema, Pickled Onions and Cotija

THE BURGER*

THE BURGER*

$20.00

8oz Proprietary blend, Gold Creek Smoked Cheddar, American Cheese, American Prairie Bourbon Onion & Bacon Jam with House Pickles on a Caraway Seeded Bun, House Cut Parmesan with Rosemary Fries

MT. LASSEN TROUT

$31.00

Pan Roasted Trout with a Confit of Heirloom Potatoes, Fennel & Leeks. Citrus Hazelnut Gremolata

THE SCHNITZEL

$28.00

Herb & Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast. Winter Salad of Heirloom Carrots, Radish & Gem Lettuces, Lemon & Caper Beurre Blanc.

SWEET POTATO CHILE VERDE

SWEET POTATO CHILE VERDE

$18.00

Roasted Sweet Potato and Hominy in a Chile Verde Stew Spiced Crema & Pickled Onions

ELK BOLOGNESE

ELK BOLOGNESE

$25.00

Domestic Elk, Pork & Bison Bolognese with Gnocchi Finished with Gold Creek Farms Pecorino Romano

Sides

Blue Crab & Pimento Mac N' Cheese.

Blue Crab & Pimento Mac N’ Cheese.

$14.00
House Cut Parmesan Rosemary Fries with Comeback Sauce

House Cut Parmesan Rosemary Fries with Comeback Sauce

$12.00
Pork Belly & American Prairie Bourbon Cowboy Beans

Pork Belly & American Prairie Bourbon Cowboy Beans

$14.00

Topped with with Black Truffle Crème Fraîche.

Dessert

COBBLER

COBBLER

$10.00

American Prairie Bourbon Roasted Apple & Cherry Cobbler Brown Butter Streusel with Lemon Gelato

GRILLSWITH

$12.00

Cinnamon Roasted Krispy Kreme Donuts, Vanilla Ice Cream Rendezvous Rye Caramel

S'MORE COOKIE

$7.00Out of stock

Mill Creek Chocolate, Graham Cracker Bits and Marshmallow.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, High West's passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world’s only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted “Best Park City Restaurant” by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal’s list of 150 Best Bars in America.

703 Park Ave. POB 1733, Park City, UT 84060

