Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Highbrew Coffee Co.

review star

No reviews yet

7407 Fegenbush Ln Ste A

Louisville, KY 40228

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
White Pumpkin
Momma's Tired

Black Coffee

Black Coffee

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$4.28+

Decafe

$2.00+

Drip ToGo

96 oz of our house Drip, ready to go for any event. Purchase with or without cups

Drip ToGo w/out cups

$25.00

Drip ToGo with cups

$30.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$2.69

2oz espresso and water, with your choice of milk.

Cappuccino

$4.19+

2oz espresso with your choice milk, frothed to perfection. Mix it up by adding flavor.

Espresso

$2.69

2oz of a perfectly pulled espresso

Flat White

$4.19+

2 or 3 oz espresso topped with 2 oz 3 oz of your choice milk.

Latte

$4.19+

2 or 3 oz espresso topped with your choice of milk.

Macchiato

$4.25+

your milk of choice & topped with 2oz of espresso.

Miel

$4.25+

2oz espresso, 2oz honey, cinnamon and your choice of milk.

Mocha

$4.19+

2 oz espresso, 2 pumps chocolate, & your choice of milk.

Redeye

$4.19+

2oz espresso 2oz drip & topped with your choice milk.

Special Fix

Beez Kneez

Beez Kneez

$5.10+

2oz peach puree, 1 pump Lavender, 2oz Honey, espresso & your choice of milk.

Black*bear*y Jam

$5.10+

2 pumps blackberry, 1 pump lavender, 1 pump vanilla, 2oz honey, espresso & your choice of milk.

Blackberry Cheesecake

$5.10+

Date Night

$5.10+

2 pumps Hollender chocolate, 2 oz strawberry puree, espresso and your choice of milk

Iced Hibiscus Mocha

$5.10+

2oz Hibiscus tea infused espresso, 2 pumps chocolate and your choice of milk.

Little Lady

$4.99+

2 pumps vanilla, 1 pump lavender, espresso, and your choice of milk.

Marilyn Monroe

$5.10+

2 pumps white chocolate, 2 pumps smoked cherry, espresso, and your choice of milk.

Momma's Tired

$5.89+

quad shot caramel macchiato, and your choice of milk

Peach Cobbler

$5.39+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.10+

2 pumps Hollender chocolate, 2oz strawberry puree, espresso, and your choice of milk.

Raspberry Truffle

$5.10+

2 pumps white chocolate, 20z raspberry puree, espresso, and your choice of milk.

Snickers

Snickers

$5.10+

2 pumps chocolate, 1 pump caramel, 2 pumps peanut butter, espresso, and your choice of milk.

Stocking Stuffer

$5.28+

2 pumps candied orange, 2 pumps chocolate, espresso, and your choice of milk.

The King

$5.10+

2oz banana puree, 2 pumps peanut butter, espresso, and your choice of milk.

White Pistachio

$5.28+

2 pumps white chocolate, 2 pumps pistachio, espresso and your choice of milk.

White Pumpkin

White Pumpkin

$5.10+

2 pumps white chocolate, 2 oz pumpkin puree, espresso, and your choice of milk.

Lotus ENERGY

Blackberry Breeze

$5.39+

Green Caramel Apple

$5.39+

Guavamelon

$5.39+
Mad Flower

Mad Flower

$5.39+

2 oz blue lotus, 3oz hibiscus and topped with butterfly pea pod tea.

Mango-Colada

$5.39+

Peach Punch

$5.39+

2 oz peach puree, 2oz pink lotus, and club soda.

Pink Fusion

Pink Fusion

$5.39+

2oz raspberry puree, 2 oz strawberry puree, 2 oz hibiscus tea topped with club soda.

Pink Starburst

$5.39+

2 oz pink lotus, 2 oz peach puree, 2 oz strawberry puree, 3 oz hibiscus tea, and club soda.

Raindrop

$5.39+

Shark Bite

$5.39+

2 oz blue lotus, club soda, a splash of strawberry puree on top.

Sour Apple

$5.39+

2 oz blue lotus, 2 pumps sour apple, mixed with club soda.

Watermelon Mist

$5.39+

Wave Runner

$5.39+

Create your own

$3.48+

Peach Dreams

$5.39+

peach, banana cheesecake

FALL YA'LL

Apple Cider

$3.48+

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.99+

Caramel Butterscotch

$4.99+

Caramel Pecan

$4.99+

Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato

$4.99+

Autumn Harvest

$4.99+

English Toffee

$4.99+

Gingerbread

$4.99+

Nutty Pumpkin

$4.99+

Pumpkin Chai

$4.99+

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.99+

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$4.99+

White Pumpkin

$4.99+

The Slimer

$5.39+

The Black Cat

$5.39+

Hocus Pocus

$5.39+

Witches Brew

$5.39+

Blended

Caramel

$3.99+

2 pumps of Caramel sauce, 2 oz espresso, and your choice of milk; blended to perfection.

Caramel Mocha

$4.10+

Caramel, chocolate, espresso, and your choice of milk; blended to perfection.

Cookies & Cream

$5.39+

Mocha

$3.99+

2 pumps chocolate, 2 oz espresso, and your choice of milk; Blended to perfection.

Raspberry Truffle

$4.99+

Raspberry puree, white chocolate, espresso, and your milk of choice; blended to perfection.

Snickerdoodle

$5.39+

Snickers

$4.99+

Chocolate, caramel, peanut butter, espresso, and your choice of milk; blended to perfection.

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99+

Strawberry puree, white chocolate, 1 pump hazelnut, espresso, and your choice of milk; blended to perfection.

Vanilla

$3.99+

Vanilla, espresso, and your choice of milk; blended to perfection.

Extraordinary Tea

Butterfly Pea Pod

$3.89+

Chai Tea

$3.99+

Earl Grey Le De Creme

$3.10+

English Breakfast

$3.10+

Green Ginger Tumeric

$3.10+

Peppermint

$3.10+

Raspberry Hibiscus

$3.89+

Sweet Valencia

$3.10+

non coffee items

Bottle water

$1.25

Frappe

$3.69+

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

Steamers

$3.10+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

Milk

$1.25

Smoothie

Flavors

Blackberry

$3.00+

Blue Raspberry

$3.00+

Caramel Apple

$3.00+

Caramel Pumpkin

$3.00+

Cherry

$3.00+

Grape

$3.00+

Lavender

$3.00+

Lime-Kiwi

$3.00+

Peach

$2.00+

Peach Raspberry

$2.00+

Raspberry

$2.00+

Smoked Cherry

$3.00+

Strawberry

$2.00+

Vanilla

$2.00+

Watermelon

$2.00+

Flavors

Birthday Cake

$2.19+Out of stock

Cherry

$2.18+Out of stock

Grape

$2.19+Out of stock

Lemon

$2.19+Out of stock

Orange Cream

$2.19+Out of stock

Sour Cherry

$2.19+Out of stock

Strawberry-kiwi

$2.19+Out of stock

Strawberry-Lemonade

$2.19+Out of stock

Tropical Rainbow

$2.19+Out of stock

Watermelon

$2.19+Out of stock

Cake Pops

single cake pop

$2.99

2 for $5

$5.00

Pastries

Banana Nut

$2.99Out of stock

Blueberry

$2.99Out of stock

Carrot Cream

$2.99Out of stock

Carrot Roll

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate

$2.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Crunch

$2.99Out of stock

Cinnamon roll

$2.99Out of stock

Lemon Ice

$2.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$2.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Strudel

$2.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Roll

$2.99Out of stock

T Shirts

Peace Love Coffee

$25.00

Local Pot Dealer

$25.00

Logo shirt

$25.00

Coffee Beans

12 oz Bag

$16.50

12 oz bag of coffee beans

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$2.82

Cappuccino

$4.40+

Duplo

$4.40+

Espresso

$2.82

Flat White

$4.40+

Latte

$4.40+

Macchiato

$4.40+

Miel

$4.40+

Mocha

$4.40+

Redeye

$4.40+

Extraordinary Tea

Butterfly Pea Pod

$4.08+

Chai Tea

$4.19+

Earl Grey Le De Creme

$3.26+

English Breakfast

$3.26+

Green Ginger Tumeric

$3.26+

Peppermint

$3.26+

Raspberry Hibiscus

$4.08+

Sweet Valencia

$3.26+
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best grain, the finest roast, the most powerful flavor. We have your cup of inspiration waiting!

Location

7407 Fegenbush Ln Ste A, Louisville, KY 40228

Directions

Gallery
Highbrew Coffee Company image
Highbrew Coffee Company image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ntaba Coffee Haus - 2407 Brownsboro Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2407 Brownsboro Rd Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Broadway Nutrition
orange starNo Reviews
716 E Broadway Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
MozzaPi
orange star4.7 • 346
12102 LaGrange Rd Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Geraldine's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 56
402 Wall St Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Orange Clover
orange starNo Reviews
590 Missouri Ave Suite 100 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Classico Takeout - 104 South Preston Street
orange starNo Reviews
104 South Preston Street Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston