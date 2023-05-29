- Home
- /
- Northampton
- /
- HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
100 Reviews
$$
12 crafts ave
northampton, MA 01060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
LG Red Sauce Pizza
Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese and San Marzano tomato sauce.
Sticky Ribs
Asian inspired glaze / toasted sesame seeds / scallions *available vegetarian with tofu
Buffalo-ish Wings
Buffalo-ish sauce / Danish blue cheese dressing / carrot sticks *available vegetarian with tofu
Salads
Mixed Greens Salad
Field greens, plum tomato, cucumber & red onion, served with your choice of Balsamic vinaigrette or creamy Gorgonzola dressing.
Cesare alla Griglia
Chopped Romaine heart, Parmesan cheese, pizza dough croutons, & herb Caesar dressing.
Arugula Salad
Baby Arugula / roasted red onions / gorgonzola Sunflower seeds / red grapes / balsamic vinaigrette
Burratta Caprese
baby spinach / apples / local squash / goat cheese / port wine soaked cranberries / pepitas / bacon / apple cider vinagrettte
Appetizers
Sticky Ribs
Asian inspired glaze / toasted sesame seeds / scallions *available vegetarian with tofu
Buffalo-ish Wings
Buffalo-ish sauce / Danish blue cheese dressing / carrot sticks *available vegetarian with tofu
Sesame-Encrusted Ahi Tuna
Pan-seared sesame seed encrusted rare tuna, served over a seaweed salad with burnt lemon & wasabi aioli.
HighBrow Calamari
EVOO / sundried tomatoes / garlic / herbs / lemon / San Marzano tomato sauce
Fried Goat Cheese
Lightly breaded + fried goat cheese balls / arugula /wild honey / almonds /fennel pollen
Truffle Fries
Shoestring fries / white truffle oil / chives / Grana Padano cheese / aioli
Meatballs + Polenta
Grandma's meatballs / creamy Polenta / Pesto / San Marzano demi glace / Grana Padano
Mozzarella en Carozza
A classic appetizer from Campania Italy!!! Fresh mozzarella stuffed bread, breaded and lightly fried. Served over "puttanesca" sauce. Finished with Grana Padano + herbs
Pizza Bread
fava bean puree / sauteed chicories / extra virgin olive oil / grilled lemon / parmesan
Hadley Asparagus
Create Your Own Pie
LG Red Sauce Pizza
Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese and San Marzano tomato sauce.
LG White Pizza
Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.
SM Gluten-Free Red Sauce Pizza
Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomato sauce.
SM Gluten-Free White Pizza
Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.
National Pizza Day
Hearth Pie’s
LG Margherita
Extra virgin olive oil, sliced plum tomatoes, a touch of San Marzano puree & fresh Mozzarella, finished with ripped basil leaves & Parmesan cheese.
LG Chevre
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh goat cheese, roasted garlic, cracked black pepper, Mozzarella & sun-dried tomatoes.
LG Braised Short Rib & Grilled Red Onion
Fire-roasted tomato sauce, braised beef short rib, grilled red onions, roasted garlic, Asiago & Mozzarella cheese.
LG Olde World
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh Mozzarella, ricotta, sliced red onion, lemon zest, cracked black pepper & fresh garlic, finished with ripped basil leaves and sea salt.
LG Umbria
Imported prosciutto, cracked black pepper & caramelized onions baked with a Parmesan cream sauce.
LG Amatriciana
Extra virgin olive oil, black-label bacon, plum tomatoes, grilled red onion & fresh garlic, finished with ripped basil leaves.
LG Rapini & Sausage
Extra virgin olive oil, broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, fresh garlic, lemon zest, Mozzarella & sun-dried tomatoes.
LG Truffle Mushroom
Black truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, wild mushrooms, Mozzarella & Asiago cheese, finished with chopped scallions.
LG Vegetable Primavera
Fire-roasted San Marzano tomato puree, fried eggplant (NOT VEGAN OR GLUTEN FREE), white button mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach & roasted garlic.
LG Chicken Pesto
Genovese pesto, plum tomatoes, grilled chicken, fresh garlic, Mozzarella & Fontanilla cheese.
LG Combo
San Marzano tomato puree, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, red onions, green peppers & white button mushrooms.
LG Duck
Shredded duck confit, caramelized onions, fresh goat cheese & fig jam, finished with fresh arugula and Balsamic vinegar.
LG Nuovo
EVOO / fresh garlic / fresh mozzarella / fontina / asiago / Grana Padano / fresh parsley / calabrese pepper flakes
LG Meatball Pizza
San Marzano tomato puree / sliced meatballs/ fresh garlic / red pepper flakes / fresh mozzarella / basil / Grana Padano
LG Bianco
Extra virgin olive oil, Mozzarella, Fontinella & plum tomatoes, finished with fresh arugula and Balsamic vinegar.
LG Mixed Deli
Lg Hawaiian
SM Gluten-Free Margarita
Extra virgin olive oil, sliced plum tomatoes, a touch of San Marzano puree & fresh Mozzarella, finished with ripped basil leaves & Parmesan cheese.
SM Gluten-Free Chevre
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh goat cheese, roasted garlic, cracked black pepper, Mozzarella & sun-dried tomatoes.
SM Gluten-Free Braised Short Rib & Grilled Red Onion
Fire-roasted tomato sauce, braised beef short rib, grilled red onions, roasted garlic, Asiago & Mozzarella cheese.
SM Gluten-Free Olde World
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh Mozzarella, ricotta, sliced red onion, lemon zest, cracked black pepper & fresh garlic, finished with ripped basil leaves and sea salt.
SM Gluten-Free Umbria
Imported prosciutto, cracked black pepper & caramelized onions baked with a Parmesan cream sauce.
SM Gluten-Free Amatriciana
Extra virgin olive oil, black-label bacon, plum tomatoes, grilled red onion & fresh garlic, finished with ripped basil leaves.
SM Gluten-Free Rapini & Sausage
Extra virgin olive oil, broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, fresh garlic, lemon zest, Mozzarella & sun-dried tomatoes.
SM Gluten-Free Truffle Mushroom
Black truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, wild mushrooms, Mozzarella & Asiago cheese, finished with chopped scallions.
SM Gluten-Free Vegetable Primavera
Fire-roasted San Marzano tomato puree, white button mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach & roasted garlic.
SM Gluten-Free Chicken Pesto
Genovese pesto, plum tomatoes, grilled chicken, fresh garlic, Mozzarella & Fontanilla cheese.
SM Gluten-Free Combo
San Marzano tomato puree, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, red onions, green peppers & white button mushrooms.
SM Gluten-Free Duck
Shredded duck confit, caramelized onions, fresh goat cheese & fig jam, finished with fresh arugula and Balsamic vinegar.
SM Gluten-Free Nuovo
EVOO / fresh garlic / fresh mozzarella / fontina / asiago / Grana Padano / fresh parsley / calabrese pepper flakes
Sm Gluten Free Meatball Pie
San Marzano tomato puree / meatballs / fresh garlic red pepper flakes / fresh mozzarella / basil / Grana Padano NOTE MEATBALLS ARE NOT GLUTEN FREE
Sm Gluten Free Bianco Pie
SM Gluten-free Shrimp Pizza
Sm Gluten Free Prosciutto
Entrees
Salmon Lafitte
Blackened Faroe Island Salmon / herb risotto / Cajun slaw andouille cream sauce / blackened shrimp / chives
Fish + Chips
Lightly fried, beer tempura dipped Chatham cod coleslaw / tartar sauce / shoestring fries / lemon
NY Strip Steak
rosemary + lemon potatoes / bitter greens / barolo demi glace / bone marrow butter
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Organic Bell + Evan's Boneless 1/2 chicken / potato puree / jalapeño slaw / chicken jus / chili oil
Chicken Parmigiana
blended cheese / pesto / San Marzano tomato Sauce / rigatoni / ricotta
Rigatoni Bolognese
Italian sausage / ground beef / aromatics / San Marzano tomatoes / pesto / touch of cream / paccheri pasta / ricotta
Spicy Pesto Pappardelle
Calabrese peppers / garlic / pesto / pappardelle pasta / Grana Padano / Tre Olive estate Extra virgin olive oil / toasted pine nuts
Not Your Mama's Mac N' Cheese
Campanelle pasta tossed with our special cheese blend, house lager, & double cream. Baked in our wood-fire ovens with a cheese cracker crust.
Carbonara
Imported Bronze cut Spaghetti / Corsello Butcheria Guanciale / Egg / Pecorino Romano DOP / Fresh Cracked Pepper
Seafood Linguini
Peppercorn Steak
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
Limoncello Cake
Italian Cannoli
Chocolate genoise layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate + white chocolate mousse. Topped with dark chocolate bark
Tiramisu
Mascarpone Cheesecake
Amarena cherries + whipped cream
Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake
Nonnas Cake
Chocolate Cake For 2
Carrot Cake
Side Dishes
Side Dressings
Miscellaneous & Apparel
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Approachable yet refined creative American fare with artisan wood fire pizzas
12 crafts ave, northampton, MA 01060