HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

100 Reviews

$$

12 crafts ave

northampton, MA 01060

Popular Items

LG Red Sauce Pizza

$17.00

Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese and San Marzano tomato sauce.

Sticky Ribs

Sticky Ribs

$14.00

Asian inspired glaze / toasted sesame seeds / scallions *available vegetarian with tofu

Buffalo-ish Wings

Buffalo-ish Wings

$13.00

Buffalo-ish sauce / Danish blue cheese dressing / carrot sticks *available vegetarian with tofu


Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Field greens, plum tomato, cucumber & red onion, served with your choice of Balsamic vinaigrette or creamy Gorgonzola dressing.

Cesare alla Griglia

$12.00

Chopped Romaine heart, Parmesan cheese, pizza dough croutons, & herb Caesar dressing.

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Baby Arugula / roasted red onions / gorgonzola Sunflower seeds / red grapes / balsamic vinaigrette

Burratta Caprese

$15.00

baby spinach / apples / local squash / goat cheese / port wine soaked cranberries / pepitas / bacon / apple cider vinagrettte

Appetizers

Sticky Ribs

Sticky Ribs

$14.00

Asian inspired glaze / toasted sesame seeds / scallions *available vegetarian with tofu

Buffalo-ish Wings

Buffalo-ish Wings

$13.00

Buffalo-ish sauce / Danish blue cheese dressing / carrot sticks *available vegetarian with tofu

Sesame-Encrusted Ahi Tuna

Sesame-Encrusted Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Pan-seared sesame seed encrusted rare tuna, served over a seaweed salad with burnt lemon & wasabi aioli.

HighBrow Calamari

$14.00

EVOO / sundried tomatoes / garlic / herbs / lemon / San Marzano tomato sauce

Fried Goat Cheese

$13.00

Lightly breaded + fried goat cheese balls / arugula /wild honey / almonds /fennel pollen

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Shoestring fries / white truffle oil / chives / Grana Padano cheese / aioli

Meatballs + Polenta

$14.00

Grandma's meatballs / creamy Polenta / Pesto / San Marzano demi glace / Grana Padano

Mozzarella en Carozza

Mozzarella en Carozza

$12.00

A classic appetizer from Campania Italy!!! Fresh mozzarella stuffed bread, breaded and lightly fried. Served over "puttanesca" sauce. Finished with Grana Padano + herbs

Pizza Bread

$10.00

fava bean puree / sauteed chicories / extra virgin olive oil / grilled lemon / parmesan

Hadley Asparagus

$14.00

Create Your Own Pie

LG Red Sauce Pizza

$17.00

Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese and San Marzano tomato sauce.

LG White Pizza

$17.00

Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.

SM Gluten-Free Red Sauce Pizza

$15.00

Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano tomato sauce.

SM Gluten-Free White Pizza

$15.00

Build your own custom pizza with any of our house toppings, shredded Mozzarella cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.

National Pizza Day

$16.00

Hearth Pie’s

LG Margherita

$24.00

Extra virgin olive oil, sliced plum tomatoes, a touch of San Marzano puree & fresh Mozzarella, finished with ripped basil leaves & Parmesan cheese.

LG Chevre

$24.00

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh goat cheese, roasted garlic, cracked black pepper, Mozzarella & sun-dried tomatoes.

LG Braised Short Rib & Grilled Red Onion

$25.00

Fire-roasted tomato sauce, braised beef short rib, grilled red onions, roasted garlic, Asiago & Mozzarella cheese.

LG Olde World

$24.00

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh Mozzarella, ricotta, sliced red onion, lemon zest, cracked black pepper & fresh garlic, finished with ripped basil leaves and sea salt.

LG Umbria

$25.00

Imported prosciutto, cracked black pepper & caramelized onions baked with a Parmesan cream sauce.

LG Amatriciana

$25.00

Extra virgin olive oil, black-label bacon, plum tomatoes, grilled red onion & fresh garlic, finished with ripped basil leaves.

LG Rapini & Sausage

$25.00

Extra virgin olive oil, broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, fresh garlic, lemon zest, Mozzarella & sun-dried tomatoes.

LG Truffle Mushroom

$24.00

Black truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, wild mushrooms, Mozzarella & Asiago cheese, finished with chopped scallions.

LG Vegetable Primavera

$24.00

Fire-roasted San Marzano tomato puree, fried eggplant (NOT VEGAN OR GLUTEN FREE), white button mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach & roasted garlic.

LG Chicken Pesto

$25.00

Genovese pesto, plum tomatoes, grilled chicken, fresh garlic, Mozzarella & Fontanilla cheese.

LG Combo

LG Combo

$25.00

San Marzano tomato puree, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, red onions, green peppers & white button mushrooms.

LG Duck

$25.00

Shredded duck confit, caramelized onions, fresh goat cheese & fig jam, finished with fresh arugula and Balsamic vinegar.

LG Nuovo

LG Nuovo

$24.00

EVOO / fresh garlic / fresh mozzarella / fontina / asiago / Grana Padano / fresh parsley / calabrese pepper flakes

LG Meatball Pizza

$25.00

San Marzano tomato puree / sliced meatballs/ fresh garlic / red pepper flakes / fresh mozzarella / basil / Grana Padano

LG Bianco

LG Bianco

$24.00

Extra virgin olive oil, Mozzarella, Fontinella & plum tomatoes, finished with fresh arugula and Balsamic vinegar.

LG Mixed Deli

$26.00

Lg Hawaiian

$25.00

SM Gluten-Free Margarita

$16.50

Extra virgin olive oil, sliced plum tomatoes, a touch of San Marzano puree & fresh Mozzarella, finished with ripped basil leaves & Parmesan cheese.

SM Gluten-Free Chevre

$16.50

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh goat cheese, roasted garlic, cracked black pepper, Mozzarella & sun-dried tomatoes.

SM Gluten-Free Braised Short Rib & Grilled Red Onion

$17.50

Fire-roasted tomato sauce, braised beef short rib, grilled red onions, roasted garlic, Asiago & Mozzarella cheese.

SM Gluten-Free Olde World

$16.50

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh Mozzarella, ricotta, sliced red onion, lemon zest, cracked black pepper & fresh garlic, finished with ripped basil leaves and sea salt.

SM Gluten-Free Umbria

$17.50

Imported prosciutto, cracked black pepper & caramelized onions baked with a Parmesan cream sauce.

SM Gluten-Free Amatriciana

$17.50

Extra virgin olive oil, black-label bacon, plum tomatoes, grilled red onion & fresh garlic, finished with ripped basil leaves.

SM Gluten-Free Rapini & Sausage

$17.50

Extra virgin olive oil, broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, fresh garlic, lemon zest, Mozzarella & sun-dried tomatoes.

SM Gluten-Free Truffle Mushroom

$16.50

Black truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, wild mushrooms, Mozzarella & Asiago cheese, finished with chopped scallions.

SM Gluten-Free Vegetable Primavera

$16.50

Fire-roasted San Marzano tomato puree, white button mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach & roasted garlic.

SM Gluten-Free Chicken Pesto

$17.50

Genovese pesto, plum tomatoes, grilled chicken, fresh garlic, Mozzarella & Fontanilla cheese.

SM Gluten-Free Combo

$17.50

San Marzano tomato puree, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, red onions, green peppers & white button mushrooms.

SM Gluten-Free Duck

$17.50

Shredded duck confit, caramelized onions, fresh goat cheese & fig jam, finished with fresh arugula and Balsamic vinegar.

SM Gluten-Free Nuovo

$16.50

EVOO / fresh garlic / fresh mozzarella / fontina / asiago / Grana Padano / fresh parsley / calabrese pepper flakes

Sm Gluten Free Meatball Pie

$17.50

San Marzano tomato puree / meatballs / fresh garlic red pepper flakes / fresh mozzarella / basil / Grana Padano NOTE MEATBALLS ARE NOT GLUTEN FREE

Sm Gluten Free Bianco Pie

$16.50

SM Gluten-free Shrimp Pizza

$17.50

Sm Gluten Free Prosciutto

$17.50

Entrees

wild mushroom risotto / grilled asparagus / mint pesto

Salmon Lafitte

$29.00

Blackened Faroe Island Salmon / herb risotto / Cajun slaw andouille cream sauce / blackened shrimp / chives

Fish + Chips

Fish + Chips

$19.00

Lightly fried, beer tempura dipped Chatham cod coleslaw / tartar sauce / shoestring fries / lemon

NY Strip Steak

$32.00

rosemary + lemon potatoes / bitter greens / barolo demi glace / bone marrow butter

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$21.00

Organic Bell + Evan's Boneless 1/2 chicken / potato puree / jalapeño slaw / chicken jus / chili oil

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

blended cheese / pesto / San Marzano tomato Sauce / rigatoni / ricotta

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Italian sausage / ground beef / aromatics / San Marzano tomatoes / pesto / touch of cream / paccheri pasta / ricotta

Spicy Pesto Pappardelle

$17.00

Calabrese peppers / garlic / pesto / pappardelle pasta / Grana Padano / Tre Olive estate Extra virgin olive oil / toasted pine nuts

Not Your Mama's Mac N' Cheese

Not Your Mama's Mac N' Cheese

$17.00

Campanelle pasta tossed with our special cheese blend, house lager, & double cream. Baked in our wood-fire ovens with a cheese cracker crust.

Carbonara

$24.00

Imported Bronze cut Spaghetti / Corsello Butcheria Guanciale / Egg / Pecorino Romano DOP / Fresh Cracked Pepper

Seafood Linguini

$32.00

Peppercorn Steak

$32.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Italian Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate genoise layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate + white chocolate mousse. Topped with dark chocolate bark

Tiramisu

$7.00

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$8.00

Amarena cherries + whipped cream

Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Nonnas Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake For 2

$15.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Side Dishes

Sauteed Greens

$6.00

Side of Shoe String Fries

$6.00

Mac' & Cheese Side

$7.00

Side Herb Risotto

$7.00

Side Creamy Polenta

$6.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Dressings

Side of Aioli

$0.50

Side of Balsamic

$0.50

Side of Buffalo-ish Sauce

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Coleslaw

$1.50

Side of Creamy Gorgonzola

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Side of Sticky Rib Sauce

$0.50

Side of Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Miscellaneous & Apparel

Highbrow Hat

$20.00

HB Shirt

$20.00
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Approachable yet refined creative American fare with artisan wood fire pizzas

Website

Location

12 crafts ave, northampton, MA 01060

Directions

