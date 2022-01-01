Restaurant header imageView gallery

Higher Ground 720 Congress Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

720 Congress Avenue

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Shareable

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon zest, paprika, garlic aioli. Allergens: Alliums, Citrus, Eggs.

Prosciutto & Cheddar Crochette

Prosciutto & Cheddar Crochette

$12.00Out of stock

White cheddar, potato, prosciutto trim, breadcrumbs, shallot , truffle served with fra diavolo sauce. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Allium, Tree Nuts

Fries

Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Hot, fresh and seasoned. Add pickled fresno pimento cheese for an additional charge.

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$20.00Out of stock

Assortment of locally sourced meats & cheeses with marinated olives & sourdough bread. Allergens: dairy, gluten, nuts. Please ask server for full allergens as charcuterie options change.

Oysters Half Dozen

$6.00Out of stock

East Coast

Sandwich

Crispy Porchetta

Crispy Porchetta

$13.00Out of stock

Apple mostarda, basil pesto, mozzarella. Allergens: Gluten, Allium, Seeds, Nuts.

Higher Burger

Higher Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Fresno pimento cheese, garlic aioli. Try pairing with our fries for a delicious combo. Allergens: Alliums, Eggs, Soy, Dairy.

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$13.00Out of stock

Our Meatballs Calabrese served on mini brioche buns. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Eggs.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

720 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pelons Tex Mex
orange star4.2 • 2,470
802 Red River St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Slake Cafe
orange star4.1 • 894
120 E 7th St. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Vaquero Taquero - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
603 Sabine st Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Frost Tower
orange star4.8 • 27
120 E 4th St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
6th Street
orange star4.5 • 1,302
214 East 6th Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - W. 6th St - Trailer
orange starNo Reviews
600 W. 6th. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 5,204
401 W 2nd St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Pelons Tex Mex
orange star4.2 • 2,470
802 Red River St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
6th Street
orange star4.5 • 1,302
214 East 6th Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Arlo’s at Crow Bar - 3116 S Congress
orange star4.7 • 1,168
900 Red River Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Austin - 6th & Congress
orange star4.6 • 945
522 Congress Ave #100 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Bouldin Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston