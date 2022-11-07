Restaurant header imageView gallery

Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe

5887 Copley Drive

San Diego, CA 92111

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Bowl

Coffee

Brewed

$2.25+

Medium roast drip coffee

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso and water

Cold Brew

$5.00+

House made slow brewed for 24 hours

Cafe au lait

$3.50+

Drip coffee and steamed milk

Double Espresso

$3.00

For the purist

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, chocolate and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso with steamed milk foam

Tea

Brewed Black Tea

$3.00+

English Breakfast or Earl Grey

Herbal Tea

$3.00+

Lemon Ginger, Green tea, Green Tea Pomegranate, Pomegranate Raspberry, or Peppermint

Matcha

$5.00+Out of stock

Unsweetened matcha green tea and steamed milk

Chai Latte

$4.00+

House-made chai syrup with steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chocolate sauce, with steamed milk

Specialty Coffee

Salted caramel latte

$4.25+

Espresso, caramel, himalayan pink salt, steamed milk

Honey-Lavender Latte

$4.25+

Espresso, Lavender syrup, wildflower honey, steamed milk.

Mexican Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso, Chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, steamed milk

Maui Latte

$4.25+

Espresso, white chocolate, coconut syrup, cinnamon, steamed milk

Dirty Chai

$4.25+

Espresso, house-made spiced chai syrup, cinnamon, steamed milk

Almond Milk Caramel Flat White

$4.25+

Espresso, caramel, steamed almond milk, no foam

Vietnamese

$4.25+

Espresso, Condensed milk

Golden Milk Latte

$4.25+

Tumeric, ginger, black pepper, honey, cinnamon, steamed oat milk

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso, chocolate, salted caramel syrup, milk

Mint Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso, chocolate, mint syrup, milk

Almond Joy

$4.25+

Espresso, chocolate, coconut syrup, almond syrup, milk

Horchata

$4.25+

Espresso, horchata rice syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, milk

Classic Blended

$5.25+

Blended espresso with milk, ice and choice of flavor

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Tis' the season!! House-made pumpkin spice syrup, espresso, milk, and a dash of delicious!!

Smoothies

Amazon Wonder

$6.50+

Acai, peanut butter, banana, organic mango juice, ice

Berry Nice

$6.50+

Strawberry, banana, organic mango juice, ice

Golden Mango

$6.50+

Mango, pineapple, tumeric, ice

Green Machine

$6.50+

Spinach, pineapple, ginger, organic mango juice, ice

Island Vibes

$6.50+

Mango, banana, ginger, pineapple, ice

The Coffee Nut

$6.50+

Espresso, banana, peanut butter, almond milk, whey protein powder, ice

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.00

Acai, granola, peanut butter, sliced banana, chia seed, shredded coconut, honey

Soft Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.75

Assorted canned sodas

Mexican Coke

$3.00

1/2 Liter Glass Bottle

Energy Drinks

$3.00

Monster, S/F Monster, Red Bull, S/F Red Bull

Water

$1.75+
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Various flavors

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.25+

Perrier or La Croix

Arizona Tea

$1.75

Honest Tea

$3.00

Organic lightly sweetened iced tea

Juice

$2.75

Cranberry, or apple

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Cold Chocolate Milk

Milk

$2.75

Bottled Milk

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Chef-driven eatery + cafe

5887 Copley Drive, San Diego, CA 92111

