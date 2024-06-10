- Home
HIGH FOODS
7407 Fegenbush Ln
b
Louisville, KY 40228
Breakfast
- Bacon
Three pieces of our thick cut bacon$3.00
- Biscuit
Our fluffy buttermilk fresh baked biscuit.$2.00
- Breakfast Bowl
Our golden hashbrown or golden tater tots, covered in your choice toppings, a protein, and drenched in; sausage gravy, white gravy, or cheese.$8.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, Bacon, or Egg. Topped with whatever your heart desires. Nestled in any of our breads or in a bowl.$4.00
- Chicken & Waffle with Breast
Our fluffy waffle combined with our big breast.....yeah.$10.00
- Chicken & Waffle with Wings
Our fluffy waffle combined with four of our signature whole wings.$10.00
- Egg
Our Large Grade A Egg cooked to your liking.$1.50
- Highview Biscuit Bowl
Our fresh inhouse biscuits topped with egg, tater tots, cheese and covered in our sausage gravy.$6.00
- Potato Bowl
Our fresh baked potato covered with your choice of our gravy, cheese any of our toppings. try it with one of our many protein options.$5.00
- Sausage
Cooked to order hot and ready when you are.$3.00
- SUNDAY Spread
Your choice of bacon or sausage. Two of our eggs cooked your way, served with our fresh golden hashbrowns, texas toast, and a fluffy waffle.$11.00
- Sunrise Burger
2.5 oz smash burger and fried egg, your choice of bread, cheese, and any of our premium toppings.$6.00
- Waffle$3.50