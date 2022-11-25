High Ground- Cafe. Espresso Bar. Roasterie.

Restaurant info

High Ground is the daily fix for your food and drink needs. We roast in house (come check out our roaster on display for customers to watch and learn) so our coffee is always fresh. Coffee drinks made from drip, cold brew, nitro, Chemex, V60, just to name a few. Our espresso is perfected and “dialed in” daily. We have several amazing teas (Two Leaves and a Bud) for our tea lovers also! How about some local craft beer, or wine? Yup, we have that too! Our food and drink menu changes with specials, so come inside, or drive through to grab a mouthwatering bite to eat with your drinks.