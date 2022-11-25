- Home
- /
- North Sioux City
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- High Ground- - Cafe. - Espresso Bar. - Roasterie.
High Ground- Cafe. Espresso Bar. Roasterie.
87 Reviews
$$
202 N Derby Ln
North Sioux City, SD 57049
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Flatbreads
Smoked Brisket 13" Flatbread
13" flatbread with Brie cheese, smoked brisket, bacon, and apple.
Guac Chicken 13" Flatbread
13" flatbread with hand-scooped avocado, grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, spinach, and tomato.
The Morning Standard 13" Flatbread
13" flatbread with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, and black pepper mayo.
Pizzamia 13" Flatbread
13" flatbread with sweet tomato sauce, mozzarella, cupping pepperoni, and black olives.
Acai Bowls
High Ground Acai Bowl
BLEND: Acai sorbet, banana. TOPPED WITH: Cocoa nibs, honey, granola, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter
Powerhouse Protein Bowl
BLEND: Acai sorbet, banana, vanilla, or chocolate protein. TOPPED WITH: Sweet granola, banana, cocoa nibs, peanut butter, chocolate drizzle
Berry Bowl
BLEND: Acai sorbet, banana. Topped with: Strawberries, blueberries, granola, toasted coconut
Quiche
High Ground Quiche
Spinach, bacon, cheddar, roasted tomatoes Quiche. Comes with salad and choice dressing.
The Border Quiche
Grilled Chicken, roasted corn, smoked cheddar Quiche. Comes with salad and choice dressing.
Grilled Veggie Quiche
Summer squash, eggplant, bell peppers, onion, garlic, mozzarella Quiche. Comes with salad and choice dressing.
Sammies
Sausage Sammie
English Muffin, sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, chipotle aioli
Brisket Sammie
English muffin, smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, chipotle cream cheese.
Chicken Sammie
Biscuit, grilled breaded chicken, tomato, gravy, spicy butter
Avocado Sammie
English muffin, avocado, roasted tomatoes, cheese, spinach toss.
Tacos / Burritos
Two Southwest Chicken Tacos
Chipotle chicken, roasted corn salsa, diced red onion, roasted tomato, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli
Two Midwest Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, shredded cheese.
Breakfast Burrito w/Hot Sauce
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, black pepper mayo, and cheddar cheese with a side of our house-made hot sauce.
Other Yummy Stuff
Charcuterie Board by Dunes Cheese Gal
Two Cheeses, Two Meats, Varied Fruits, Fig Jam, Crackers
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Chips
Pull Apart Pretzels
Everything Pretzels with Chipotle Cream Cheese Dipper
Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits and gravy.
Hash Brown
One hash brown.
Salads
Desserts
Banana Nut Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Butter Rum Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Choc Chip Crumb Cookie
M&M Crumb Cookie
S'more Crumb Cookie
Pumpkin Spice Crumb Cookie
Scone - Apple Cinnamon
Scone - Blueberry
Scone - White Choc Raspberry
Dippers
Coffee
Brewed
Latte
Latte - ICED
Cappuccino
Americano
Shots of espresso, then filled with very very hot water
Americano - ICED
Shots of espresso, then filled with water and ice
Breve
Our Breve is- espresso shots, and steamed thick, milky, half and half
Breve - ICED
Our iced Breve is- espresso shots, and thick, milky, half and half
Cold Brew
Our cold brew is steeped for 24 hours for every batch made! Cold brew is much higher in caffeine and less acidic due to the extraction process we use.
Nitro
We use our delicious cold brew, keg it, infuse it with Nitrogen, pour it through a Guinness beer spout, and serve it in a 16oz cup. Look at that cascade :O
Flat White/Cortado
Equal parts espresso and creamy steamed milk
Shot In The Dark
Need to stay awake for a day? Our "Shot in the Dark" is espresso shots, then filled with brewed coffee
Shot In The Dark - ICED
Need to stay awake for a day? Our "Shot in the Dark" is espresso shots, then filled with brewed coffee
Espresso
Macchiato - Traditional Italian Style
Two ounce (double shot) with a dollop of milk foam. The total amount of this drink would be 2oz.
Con Panna (Espresso w/Whipped Cream)
Slow Bar
Specialty Drinks
Hand-Crafted Energy Drink
Pick a color of energy- Blue (tastes like blue fruit), Red (tastes like Red Bull), or Clear (No flavor, just caffeine). Then add your flavors. Example: Blue energy, lime, lemonade, extra shot of caffeine (The middle drink in the picture)
Smoothie
Lemonade
Lots of lemonade with a little bit of ice.
Frappe
Our creamy frappes, made to order any way you pick! These are caffeine free unless you choose to add espresso, or energy shots.
Protein Frappe
These protein frappes come with 25-35g of Science Nutrition's protein. A good flavor to add is our peanut butter! These do not come with caffeine unless you add espresso or energy shots
HOT Frozen Cocoa
Our rich HOT frozen cocoa! You can even choose to have the temperature cooler if it's for a child.
FROZEN Hot Cocoa
Yummmm! Our FROZEN hot cocoa!
Orange Juice/Apple Juice
Sodas
Bottled Water
Brand may vary.
Milk
Cold cup of milk. Easy.
Italian Soda
Steamer
Pick any flavor or flavors you'd like, and we'll steam them up for a smooth, caffeine free hot drink
Tea
Tea
Your choice of Black tea (high caffeine), Green tea (low caffeine), or herbal tea (no caffeine).
Hot Chai Tea Latte
This Chai is the BEST. With added spices that'll pop out on your first sip, you'll be hooked!
Chai Tea Latte - ICED
This Chai is the BEST. With added spices that'll pop out on your first sip, you'll be hooked!
Hot Dirty Chai (Chai with Espresso)
"Dirty Chai" is Chai served with espresso shots-- This Chai is the BEST. With added spices that'll pop out on your first sip, you'll be hooked!
Dirty Chai - ICED (Chai with Espresso)
"Dirty Chai" is Chai served with espresso shots-- This Chai is the BEST. With added spices that'll pop out on your first sip, you'll be hooked!
Matcha Latte
Matcha is incredible since your body breaks the caffeine down differently compared to coffee. This means a more gradual raise in energy and no crash! It's practically a replacement for sleep!
Matcha Latte - ICED
Matcha is incredible since your body breaks the caffeine down differently compared to coffee. This means a more gradual raise in energy and no crash! It's practically a replacement for sleep!
Matcha Lemonade
London Fog w/ Vanilla and Lavender
Our London fog's are made with Earl Grey tea, vanilla, lavender, and creamy steamed milk.
Bubble Tea Can
Favorite #
Coffee Beans
Sunrise - Ethiopian
Eclipse - Sumatra
Milky Way Blend - Espresso
Heavy Body- Cinnamon, Brown Spices, Mr. Goodbar.
Nebula - Guatemala
Medium Body- Nuts, Spices, Cocoa Pebbles
Morning Star - Brazil
Heavy Body- Walnuts, Pine Nuts, Cocoa Puffs
Stargaze - Colombian
Medium body- Cranberries, Cherries, Chocolatey, Cocoa Magic Bars
Stargaze DECAF - Colombian
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
High Ground is the daily fix for your food and drink needs. We roast in house (come check out our roaster on display for customers to watch and learn) so our coffee is always fresh. Coffee drinks made from drip, cold brew, nitro, Chemex, V60, just to name a few. Our espresso is perfected and “dialed in” daily. We have several amazing teas (Two Leaves and a Bud) for our tea lovers also! How about some local craft beer, or wine? Yup, we have that too! Our food and drink menu changes with specials, so come inside, or drive through to grab a mouthwatering bite to eat with your drinks.
202 N Derby Ln, North Sioux City, SD 57049