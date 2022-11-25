Restaurant header imageView gallery
High Ground- Cafe. Espresso Bar. Roasterie.

87 Reviews

$$

202 N Derby Ln

North Sioux City, SD 57049

Order Again

Popular Items

High Ground Acai Bowl
Latte
Breakfast Burrito w/Hot Sauce

Flatbreads

Smoked Brisket 13" Flatbread

Smoked Brisket 13" Flatbread

$11.49

13" flatbread with Brie cheese, smoked brisket, bacon, and apple.

Guac Chicken 13" Flatbread

Guac Chicken 13" Flatbread

$11.49

13" flatbread with hand-scooped avocado, grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, spinach, and tomato.

The Morning Standard 13" Flatbread

The Morning Standard 13" Flatbread

$10.79

13" flatbread with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, and black pepper mayo.

Pizzamia 13" Flatbread

Pizzamia 13" Flatbread

$10.79

13" flatbread with sweet tomato sauce, mozzarella, cupping pepperoni, and black olives.

Acai Bowls

High Ground Acai Bowl

High Ground Acai Bowl

$9.99

BLEND: Acai sorbet, banana. TOPPED WITH: Cocoa nibs, honey, granola, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter

Powerhouse Protein Bowl

Powerhouse Protein Bowl

$9.99

BLEND: Acai sorbet, banana, vanilla, or chocolate protein. TOPPED WITH: Sweet granola, banana, cocoa nibs, peanut butter, chocolate drizzle

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$9.99

BLEND: Acai sorbet, banana. Topped with: Strawberries, blueberries, granola, toasted coconut

Quiche

High Ground Quiche

High Ground Quiche

$8.99

Spinach, bacon, cheddar, roasted tomatoes Quiche. Comes with salad and choice dressing.

The Border Quiche

The Border Quiche

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, roasted corn, smoked cheddar Quiche. Comes with salad and choice dressing.

Grilled Veggie Quiche

Grilled Veggie Quiche

$8.99

Summer squash, eggplant, bell peppers, onion, garlic, mozzarella Quiche. Comes with salad and choice dressing.

Sammies

Sausage Sammie

Sausage Sammie

$4.09

English Muffin, sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, chipotle aioli

Brisket Sammie

Brisket Sammie

$5.49

English muffin, smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, chipotle cream cheese.

Chicken Sammie

Chicken Sammie

$5.49

Biscuit, grilled breaded chicken, tomato, gravy, spicy butter

Avocado Sammie

Avocado Sammie

$4.09

English muffin, avocado, roasted tomatoes, cheese, spinach toss.

Tacos / Burritos

Two Southwest Chicken Tacos

Two Southwest Chicken Tacos

$3.99

Chipotle chicken, roasted corn salsa, diced red onion, roasted tomato, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli

Two Midwest Breakfast Tacos

Two Midwest Breakfast Tacos

$3.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, shredded cheese.

Breakfast Burrito w/Hot Sauce

Breakfast Burrito w/Hot Sauce

$7.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, black pepper mayo, and cheddar cheese with a side of our house-made hot sauce.

Other Yummy Stuff

Charcuterie Board by Dunes Cheese Gal

Charcuterie Board by Dunes Cheese Gal

$15.99

Two Cheeses, Two Meats, Varied Fruits, Fig Jam, Crackers

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$4.99

Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Chips

Pull Apart Pretzels

Pull Apart Pretzels

$2.99Out of stock

Everything Pretzels with Chipotle Cream Cheese Dipper

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99

Biscuits and gravy.

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$0.99

One hash brown.

Scrambly Bowl

Scrambly Bowl

$3.99

5 scrambled eggs. Customize by adding extras.

Salads

Baveno

Baveno

$9.99

Field greens, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, croutons, choice of dressing.

High Ground Waldorf

High Ground Waldorf

$9.99

Harvest blend lettuce, apples, celery, grapes, red onion, walnut, choice of dressing.

Desserts

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.69Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$2.69

Butter Rum Muffin

$2.69Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.69

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$2.69Out of stock

Choc Chip Crumb Cookie

$1.59

M&M Crumb Cookie

$1.59Out of stock

S'more Crumb Cookie

$1.59

Pumpkin Spice Crumb Cookie

$1.59

Scone - Apple Cinnamon

$2.69Out of stock

Scone - Blueberry

$2.69Out of stock

Scone - White Choc Raspberry

$2.69Out of stock

Fruit

Mixed Seasonal Fruit

Mixed Seasonal Fruit

$2.99

Mixed seasonal fruit

Banana

Banana

$0.79

One banana.

Apple

Apple

$0.79

One red apple.

Dippers

SPICY Hot Sauce Dipper

SPICY Hot Sauce Dipper

$0.29
MILD Sauce Dipper

MILD Sauce Dipper

$0.29
Avocado Dipper

Avocado Dipper

$0.29
Black Pepper Mayo Dipper

Black Pepper Mayo Dipper

$0.29
Chipotle Aioli Dipper

Chipotle Aioli Dipper

$0.29
Chipotle Cream Cheese Dipper

Chipotle Cream Cheese Dipper

$0.29

Coffee

Brewed

Brewed

$2.69+
Latte

Latte

$4.49+
Latte - ICED

Latte - ICED

$4.99+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.49+
Americano

Americano

$3.29+

Shots of espresso, then filled with very very hot water

Americano - ICED

Americano - ICED

$3.59+

Shots of espresso, then filled with water and ice

Breve

Breve

$5.59+

Our Breve is- espresso shots, and steamed thick, milky, half and half

Breve - ICED

Breve - ICED

$5.99+

Our iced Breve is- espresso shots, and thick, milky, half and half

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.59+

Our cold brew is steeped for 24 hours for every batch made! Cold brew is much higher in caffeine and less acidic due to the extraction process we use.

Nitro

Nitro

$4.59+

We use our delicious cold brew, keg it, infuse it with Nitrogen, pour it through a Guinness beer spout, and serve it in a 16oz cup. Look at that cascade :O

Flat White/Cortado

Flat White/Cortado

$2.49+

Equal parts espresso and creamy steamed milk

Shot In The Dark

Shot In The Dark

$3.59+

Need to stay awake for a day? Our "Shot in the Dark" is espresso shots, then filled with brewed coffee

Shot In The Dark - ICED

Shot In The Dark - ICED

$3.89+

Need to stay awake for a day? Our "Shot in the Dark" is espresso shots, then filled with brewed coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$0.99+
Macchiato - Traditional Italian Style

Macchiato - Traditional Italian Style

$0.99+

Two ounce (double shot) with a dollop of milk foam. The total amount of this drink would be 2oz.

Con Panna (Espresso w/Whipped Cream)

$1.19+

Slow Bar

Cafe Au Lait (Half Coffee Half Steamed Milk)

$3.39+

French Press (1-4 cups)

$3.99+

V60 (1-2 cups)

$3.99
Chemex (3-4 cups)

Chemex (3-4 cups)

$5.59

Specialty Drinks

Hand-Crafted Energy Drink

Hand-Crafted Energy Drink

$4.49+

Pick a color of energy- Blue (tastes like blue fruit), Red (tastes like Red Bull), or Clear (No flavor, just caffeine). Then add your flavors. Example: Blue energy, lime, lemonade, extra shot of caffeine (The middle drink in the picture)

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.99+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79+

Lots of lemonade with a little bit of ice.

Frappe

Frappe

$4.69+

Our creamy frappes, made to order any way you pick! These are caffeine free unless you choose to add espresso, or energy shots.

Protein Frappe

Protein Frappe

$5.49+

These protein frappes come with 25-35g of Science Nutrition's protein. A good flavor to add is our peanut butter! These do not come with caffeine unless you add espresso or energy shots

HOT Frozen Cocoa

HOT Frozen Cocoa

$3.59+

Our rich HOT frozen cocoa! You can even choose to have the temperature cooler if it's for a child.

FROZEN Hot Cocoa

FROZEN Hot Cocoa

$4.69+

Yummmm! Our FROZEN hot cocoa!

Orange Juice/Apple Juice

Orange Juice/Apple Juice

$1.99
Sodas

Sodas

$0.99+
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$0.99

Brand may vary.

Milk

Milk

$1.39+

Cold cup of milk. Easy.

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.69+
Steamer

Steamer

$1.79+

Pick any flavor or flavors you'd like, and we'll steam them up for a smooth, caffeine free hot drink

Tea

Tea

Tea

$3.49

Your choice of Black tea (high caffeine), Green tea (low caffeine), or herbal tea (no caffeine).

Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.49+

This Chai is the BEST. With added spices that'll pop out on your first sip, you'll be hooked!

Chai Tea Latte - ICED

Chai Tea Latte - ICED

$4.94+

This Chai is the BEST. With added spices that'll pop out on your first sip, you'll be hooked!

Hot Dirty Chai (Chai with Espresso)

Hot Dirty Chai (Chai with Espresso)

$5.09+

"Dirty Chai" is Chai served with espresso shots-- This Chai is the BEST. With added spices that'll pop out on your first sip, you'll be hooked!

Dirty Chai - ICED (Chai with Espresso)

Dirty Chai - ICED (Chai with Espresso)

$5.59+

"Dirty Chai" is Chai served with espresso shots-- This Chai is the BEST. With added spices that'll pop out on your first sip, you'll be hooked!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Matcha is incredible since your body breaks the caffeine down differently compared to coffee. This means a more gradual raise in energy and no crash! It's practically a replacement for sleep!

Matcha Latte - ICED

Matcha Latte - ICED

$5.99+

Matcha is incredible since your body breaks the caffeine down differently compared to coffee. This means a more gradual raise in energy and no crash! It's practically a replacement for sleep!

Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$5.59+
London Fog w/ Vanilla and Lavender

London Fog w/ Vanilla and Lavender

$5.49

Our London fog's are made with Earl Grey tea, vanilla, lavender, and creamy steamed milk.

Bubble Tea Can

Bubble Tea Can

$4.09+

Favorite #

#1 White Choc & Ras Latte

$5.28+

#2 SBS & Caramel Latte

$5.28+

#3 Ras, Lav, Lemonade Energy

$5.77+

#4 Coconut & Lime Energy

$5.28+

#5 Choc & Hazelnut Frappe

$5.48+

#6 Choc Protein & PB Frape

$6.28+

Coffee Beans

Sunrise - Ethiopian

Sunrise - Ethiopian

$15.79+
Eclipse - Sumatra

Eclipse - Sumatra

$15.59+
Milky Way Blend - Espresso

Milky Way Blend - Espresso

$14.59+

Heavy Body- Cinnamon, Brown Spices, Mr. Goodbar.

Nebula - Guatemala

Nebula - Guatemala

$14.29+

Medium Body- Nuts, Spices, Cocoa Pebbles

Morning Star - Brazil

Morning Star - Brazil

$14.19+

Heavy Body- Walnuts, Pine Nuts, Cocoa Puffs

Stargaze - Colombian

Stargaze - Colombian

$13.79+

Medium body- Cranberries, Cherries, Chocolatey, Cocoa Magic Bars

Stargaze DECAF - Colombian

Stargaze DECAF - Colombian

$13.79+

Dog Treats

Plain Pup Treat

$1.99

Frosted Pup Treat

$2.49

4 Plain Cup

$6.99

2 Iced 1 Plain Cup

$6.29

6 oz Bag

$7.99

Clothing

Tank Tops

Tank Tops

$17.99+
Shirts

Shirts

$18.99+

Sweaters

$27.99+

Hoodies

$29.99+

Extra 1-60 minutes

Add 1 hour

$20.00
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

High Ground is the daily fix for your food and drink needs. We roast in house (come check out our roaster on display for customers to watch and learn) so our coffee is always fresh. Coffee drinks made from drip, cold brew, nitro, Chemex, V60, just to name a few. Our espresso is perfected and “dialed in” daily. We have several amazing teas (Two Leaves and a Bud) for our tea lovers also! How about some local craft beer, or wine? Yup, we have that too! Our food and drink menu changes with specials, so come inside, or drive through to grab a mouthwatering bite to eat with your drinks.

Location

202 N Derby Ln, North Sioux City, SD 57049

Directions

