Highkey Rainforest Rooftop 6 Platt Street

6 Platt St FL29

Highkey Rainforest Rooftop

New York, NY 10038

Top Shelf

Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Reposado

Patron Blanco

Don Julio Blanco

Jameson

Makers Mark

Bulleit Bourbon

Bacardi

Titos

Grey Goose

Ketel One

Tanqueray

Bombay Saphire

Hennessy

D'usse

Elderflower Martini

Aperol Margarita

Passion Sour

House Vodka

House Tequila

House Gin

House Rum

House Whiskey

Corona

Prosecco

Stella

Heineken

TUESDAY SPECIAL

PASTOR TACOS

$15.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$15.00

LOBSTER TACOS

$21.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
6 Platt St FL29, Highkey Rainforest Rooftop, New York, NY 10038

