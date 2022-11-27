- Home
- Alma
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- Highland Blush - 127 E Superior Street
Highland Blush 127 E Superior Street
127 East Superior Street
Alma, MI 48801
Hot Beverages
Americano
Fresh Espresso Over Hot Water, a more sophisticated version of your morning coffee routine.
Cappuccino
1/3 Fresh Espresso, 1/3 Stretched Milk, 1/3 Creamy Foam. Comes Unflavored Unless Specified.
Flatwhite
A Shorter Latte with Higher Ratio of Espresso to Milk Finished with a Layer of Cream.
Lattes
1/3 Espresso, 2/3 Stretched Milk, Flavored or Not, and Finished with a layer of Creaminess
Tea Lattes
Loose Leafe Tea Flavor of Your Choice, Made into a Simple Syrup and Combined with Stretched Milk for a Subtle but Delicious Latte
Espresso Shots
Order a Shot of Espresso and get Two! Make it a Triple if You Want. Why Not?
Steamers
Hot Chocolate Doesn't Have to Just Be Chocolate Anymore! Steamed Milk with Toppings Depending on Flavor Profile. Don't Forget to Ask for Marshmallows!
Pour Over
Get the Advantages of a Slow Pour Over Without All the Work! Single Use or 32oz Available. Order Ahead for Faster Service.
Cold Cafe Beverages
Bottled Juice
Cran-Grape, Orange, Apple, Grape. Availability Changes Daily.
Bottled Water
Brix sodas
Flavors include: Orange Cream Soda, Black Cherry Cream Soda, Root Beer, Ginger Beer, and Pineapple Coconut. Availability varies.
Cold Brew
Frozen Coffee
Frozen coffee with your choice of mil or milk substitute and flavorings!
Iced Americano
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Tea
Lemonade
20 oz Lemonade
Milk
16 oz of Customers Choice of Milk, Whole, Almond, Oat or Soy
Orange Juice
100% Orange Juice
Canned Soda
Mountain Dew, Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Vernors, Sprite, Dr. Pepper
Sparkling Flavored Water
Variety of Flavors that Vary Daily, Call to ask what we have today!
Vietnamese Coffee
16 or 20 oz, espresso, milk, condensed milk, and served over ice
Water
Zevia Tea
Monster
Seasonal Drinks
Campfire Classic
Espresso, Graham Cracker, Chocolate, Spicy Cinnamon, and Giant Marshmellow
The Karen
Espresso Cap. with White Chocolate & Lavender
Nutty Squirrel
Espresso, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, PeanutButter, & Toffee Crumble
Pumpkin Chai
Spicy Chai, Pumpkin, Nutmeg
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice, Nutmeg, Spicy Cinnamon
Specialties Drinks
Chai Lattes
Middle Eastern Spices Coupled with Stretched Milk and just a touch of Nutmeg. Add an Extra Shot of Espresso to Make It Dirty!
Mokit Dirty Mocha
Mocha Latte Made Breve Style and with a Cuban Shot (Caramelized Sugar During the Espresso Brewing), Topped with Cocoa Powder.
Ammi Wright Peppermint Delight
Peppermint Mocha Latte with a Cuban Shot
Cafe Miel
Espresso, Honey, Cinnamon, served as a flatwhite
Hot Chocolate
Marshmallows, chocolate, milk based, whipped cream, and loads of yummy
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla Flavoring, and Steamed Milk
Matcha Latte
A Japanese Secret Weapon. Green Tea with Tons of Health Benefits. Get it Plain or Doctor It Up with Honey and Nutmeg.
Specialty Boba Recipes
Chai Boba
Chai Tea, Condensed Milk, Finished with Milk, Nutmeg, Whipped Cream, and Traditional Chewy Boba
Matcha Boba
Matcha Green Tea Made into a Latte, Over Ice, Green Tea Chewy Boba, Whipped Cream and Nutmeg
Sunrise Boba
Peach Flavored Popping Boba, Condensed Milk, Tea, Whipped Cream
Sunset Boba
Pomegranate Popping Boba, Condensed Milk Tea, Whipped Cream
The Jonathon Boba
Coffee and Milk Based Boba, Condensed Milk, Popping Chocolate Boba
Vietnamese Boba
Condensed Milk, Coffee Jellies, Fresh Espresso, Milk, Whipped Cream, and Ground Coffee Beans
Regular Boba Drinks
Seasonal Bobas
Specialty Smoothies Recipes
Blueberry Almond Smoothie
20 ounce with Blueberries, Almonds, Yogurt, Bananas, Milk, and Whipped Cream
Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie
Mixed Berry Smoothie
Mixed Berries, Yogurt, Milk, Bananas, Blackberry Flavoring and Whipped Cream
Pineapple Mango Smoothie
Pineapple, Mango, Yogurt, Milk, Banana, Whipped Cream
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Milk, Banana & Strawberry Flavoring, and Whipped Cream
Blair's Breakfast Bagels & Toast
The Allina
Bagel, Avocado, Bacon, Everything Seasoning, Scallions, Fried Egg
The Peasant
Bagel with Bacon, your choice of cheese, and an egg your way.
The Valerie
Plain Bagel, Avocado, Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Scallions
The Ambrose Wight
Bagel, Cream Cheese, Chicken Sausage, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Herbs
The Caitlin
Whole Grain Toast, Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jam, Bananas
The Aaryn
Whole Grain Toast, Cashew Butter, Nutella, Raspberry Drizzle, Almonds
Wilma's Protein Waffles
The Scot
Dark chocolate waffle, Nutella, vanilla ice cream, raspberry drizzle
The Piper
Buttermilk waffle, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, vanilla ice cream
The Lucy
Cinnamon Oat Waffle, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle
The Ethel
Buttermilk waffle, fresh seasonal fruit, vanilla ice cream, almonds
Edinburgh Omeletes
The Rhona
Provolone, Muenster, Gouda Cheeses, served with whole grain toast
The Bonnie
Bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar cheese, served with whole grain toast
The Patty
Tomatoes, scallions, bell peppers, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, served with whole grain toast
The Christy
Bell peppers, scallions, mushrooms, chicken sausage, provolone cheese, served with whole grain toast
Breakfast Add Ons
Toasted Sandwiches
The Loch Ness
Ciabatta Loaf, Muenster Cheese, Black Bean Patty, Spring Greens, Crispy Onions, Spicy Mayo
The Caber
Ciabatta Loaf, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Spring Greens, Mayo, Brown Mustard
The Cali Collie
Pretzel Bread, Turkey, Muenster Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Scallions, Cilantro Lime Ranch
The MacKenzie
Ciabatta Loaf, Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Parmesan, Spring Greens, Garlic Sauce
The Highland
Sourdough, Avocado, Artichoke, Cherry Tomatoes, Spring Greens, Everything Seasoning, Scallions, Sun Dried Tomato Dressing
The Malcom
Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread, Your choice of cheese
Flatbreads
The Braveheart
Grilled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Bell Peppers
The Jig
The Kilty
Avocado, Spring Green, Artichoke, Tomato, Crispy Onion, Garlic Sauce, Feta
The Hornpipe
Chicken Breast, Crispy Onion, Spring Green, Sesame, Wasabi, Teriyaki Sauces, Feta
Make it a Salad
The Kris
Spring Greens, Sesame Ginger Dressing, Mushroom, Bacon, Feta, Scallions, Almonds, Artichokes, Avocado
Keto Cairyn
Spring Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, Pepperoni, Bacon, Turkey, Ham, Parmesan Shavings
The Freya
Spring Greens, Vidalia Onion Dressing, Chicken Breast, Cucumber, Apples, Blueberries, Almonds, Crispy Onions
Lunch Side
Pastries
Jumbo Alma Cookies
Cinnamon Rolls
Kind Bars
Lemon Bar
Giant Muffins
Muffin flavors vary from Day-to-Day. Some that find their way to the cafe are: Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon, Lemon, Double Chocolate, & Blueberry.
Peanut Butter Bars
Strawberry Crumble
Scones
Chocolate Caramel Shortbread
7-Layer Bar
Cranberry Pecan Tart
Dollar Bites
Choc Cookies
Retail Items
Highland Blush Gear
Dance Lessons
VIP Investor Benefits
Membership Card
VIP Investor Membership allows you the opportunity to help us raise money to fund our some of our new adventure. It also gives you first come VIP treatment at events including appetizers, 50% drinks for a year, 15% off food for a year. as well as other perks throughout the year. Only 65 will be sold and the expiration date is one year from purchase. Only applies to the registered card user.
Call for Open Hours
Atmosphere is at large here in this cozy yet somehow spacious cafe'. We serve breakfast all day, ignite our stage with a crazy variety of talent, and have healthy and unique-to-the-area lunch options that will please anyone's taste buds. We are an all inclusive, community boosting, silent but deadly force of growth and entertainment In a small town package.
127 East Superior Street, Alma, MI 48801