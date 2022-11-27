Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Highland Blush 127 E Superior Street

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

127 East Superior Street

Alma, MI 48801

Popular Items

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie
Iced Latte
Ammi Wright Peppermint Delight

Hot Beverages

Americano

Americano

$2.85+

Fresh Espresso Over Hot Water, a more sophisticated version of your morning coffee routine.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

1/3 Fresh Espresso, 1/3 Stretched Milk, 1/3 Creamy Foam. Comes Unflavored Unless Specified.

Flatwhite

Flatwhite

$3.75

A Shorter Latte with Higher Ratio of Espresso to Milk Finished with a Layer of Cream.

Lattes

Lattes

$4.25+

1/3 Espresso, 2/3 Stretched Milk, Flavored or Not, and Finished with a layer of Creaminess

Tea Lattes

Tea Lattes

$4.25

Loose Leafe Tea Flavor of Your Choice, Made into a Simple Syrup and Combined with Stretched Milk for a Subtle but Delicious Latte

Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

$2.15

Order a Shot of Espresso and get Two! Make it a Triple if You Want. Why Not?

Steamers

Steamers

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate Doesn't Have to Just Be Chocolate Anymore! Steamed Milk with Toppings Depending on Flavor Profile. Don't Forget to Ask for Marshmallows!

Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.90

Get the Advantages of a Slow Pour Over Without All the Work! Single Use or 32oz Available. Order Ahead for Faster Service.

Cold Cafe Beverages

Bottled Juice

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Cran-Grape, Orange, Apple, Grape. Availability Changes Daily.

Bottled Water
$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.25
Brix sodas

Brix sodas

$4.75

Flavors include: Orange Cream Soda, Black Cherry Cream Soda, Root Beer, Ginger Beer, and Pineapple Coconut. Availability varies.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25
Frozen Coffee

Frozen Coffee

$4.75+

Frozen coffee with your choice of mil or milk substitute and flavorings!

Iced Americano
$3.55+

Iced Americano

$3.55+
Iced Chai Latte
$4.75+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.45
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

20 oz Lemonade

Milk

Milk

$2.25+

16 oz of Customers Choice of Milk, Whole, Almond, Oat or Soy

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25

100% Orange Juice

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.50

Mountain Dew, Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Vernors, Sprite, Dr. Pepper

Sparkling Flavored Water

Sparkling Flavored Water

$2.50

Variety of Flavors that Vary Daily, Call to ask what we have today!

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.75+

16 or 20 oz, espresso, milk, condensed milk, and served over ice

Water

Water

$0.75
Zevia Tea

Zevia Tea

$3.25

Monster

$4.25

Seasonal Drinks

Campfire Classic

$6.50

Espresso, Graham Cracker, Chocolate, Spicy Cinnamon, and Giant Marshmellow

The Karen

$6.50

Espresso Cap. with White Chocolate & Lavender

Nutty Squirrel

$6.50

Espresso, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, PeanutButter, & Toffee Crumble

Pumpkin Chai

$6.50

Spicy Chai, Pumpkin, Nutmeg

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice, Nutmeg, Spicy Cinnamon

Specialties Drinks

Chai Lattes

Chai Lattes

$4.65+

Middle Eastern Spices Coupled with Stretched Milk and just a touch of Nutmeg. Add an Extra Shot of Espresso to Make It Dirty!

Mokit Dirty Mocha

Mokit Dirty Mocha

$4.40+

Mocha Latte Made Breve Style and with a Cuban Shot (Caramelized Sugar During the Espresso Brewing), Topped with Cocoa Powder.

Ammi Wright Peppermint Delight

Ammi Wright Peppermint Delight

$4.45+

Peppermint Mocha Latte with a Cuban Shot

Cafe Miel

$4.45

Espresso, Honey, Cinnamon, served as a flatwhite

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Marshmallows, chocolate, milk based, whipped cream, and loads of yummy

London Fog

$4.50

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla Flavoring, and Steamed Milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.45

A Japanese Secret Weapon. Green Tea with Tons of Health Benefits. Get it Plain or Doctor It Up with Honey and Nutmeg.

Specialty Boba Recipes

Chai Boba

$7.75

Chai Tea, Condensed Milk, Finished with Milk, Nutmeg, Whipped Cream, and Traditional Chewy Boba

Matcha Boba

$7.75

Matcha Green Tea Made into a Latte, Over Ice, Green Tea Chewy Boba, Whipped Cream and Nutmeg

Sunrise Boba

$7.75

Peach Flavored Popping Boba, Condensed Milk, Tea, Whipped Cream

Sunset Boba

$7.75

Pomegranate Popping Boba, Condensed Milk Tea, Whipped Cream

The Jonathon Boba

$7.75

Coffee and Milk Based Boba, Condensed Milk, Popping Chocolate Boba

Vietnamese Boba

$7.75

Condensed Milk, Coffee Jellies, Fresh Espresso, Milk, Whipped Cream, and Ground Coffee Beans

Regular Boba Drinks

Lemonade Boba

Lemonade Boba

$5.25

Lemonade and Boba. Add More Flavors for .25 Each!

Milk Boba

$5.25
Milke Tea Boba

Milke Tea Boba

$5.25

Black Tea and Your Choice of Flavored Boba

Tea Boba

$5.25

Seasonal Bobas

Pineapple Coconut Lychee

$5.75Out of stock

Sparkling Lemonade, Pineapple and Coconut Flavoring, Lychee Boba

Lavender Taro Boba

$5.75

Lavender Lemonade, Taro Boba

Boba Sparkler!

$6.00

Specialty Smoothies Recipes

Blueberry Almond Smoothie

Blueberry Almond Smoothie

$10.75

20 ounce with Blueberries, Almonds, Yogurt, Bananas, Milk, and Whipped Cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie
$10.75

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie

$10.75
Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$10.75

Mixed Berries, Yogurt, Milk, Bananas, Blackberry Flavoring and Whipped Cream

Pineapple Mango Smoothie

Pineapple Mango Smoothie

$10.75

Pineapple, Mango, Yogurt, Milk, Banana, Whipped Cream

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$10.75

Strawberries, Bananas, Yogurt, Milk, Banana & Strawberry Flavoring, and Whipped Cream

Peigis' Peckish

Peckish

$9.95

Two Eggs Your Way, Hashbrown Bites, Chicken Sausages, Multi-Grain Toast

Blair's Breakfast Bagels & Toast

The Allina

$10.95

Bagel, Avocado, Bacon, Everything Seasoning, Scallions, Fried Egg

The Peasant

$10.25

Bagel with Bacon, your choice of cheese, and an egg your way.

The Valerie

$10.25

Plain Bagel, Avocado, Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Scallions

The Ambrose Wight

$10.25

Bagel, Cream Cheese, Chicken Sausage, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Herbs

The Caitlin

$9.75

Whole Grain Toast, Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jam, Bananas

The Aaryn

$9.75

Whole Grain Toast, Cashew Butter, Nutella, Raspberry Drizzle, Almonds

Wilma's Protein Waffles

The Scot

$11.95

Dark chocolate waffle, Nutella, vanilla ice cream, raspberry drizzle

The Piper

$11.95

Buttermilk waffle, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, vanilla ice cream

The Lucy

$11.95

Cinnamon Oat Waffle, vanilla ice cream, caramel drizzle

The Ethel

$11.95

Buttermilk waffle, fresh seasonal fruit, vanilla ice cream, almonds

Edinburgh Omeletes

The Rhona

$9.95

Provolone, Muenster, Gouda Cheeses, served with whole grain toast

The Bonnie

$12.25

Bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar cheese, served with whole grain toast

The Patty

$9.95

Tomatoes, scallions, bell peppers, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, served with whole grain toast

The Christy

$11.95

Bell peppers, scallions, mushrooms, chicken sausage, provolone cheese, served with whole grain toast

Breakfast Add Ons

Breakfast AddOns

Toasted Sandwiches

The Loch Ness

$14.95

Ciabatta Loaf, Muenster Cheese, Black Bean Patty, Spring Greens, Crispy Onions, Spicy Mayo

The Caber

$11.95Out of stock

Ciabatta Loaf, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Spring Greens, Mayo, Brown Mustard

The Cali Collie

$12.95

Pretzel Bread, Turkey, Muenster Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Scallions, Cilantro Lime Ranch

The MacKenzie

$11.95

Ciabatta Loaf, Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Parmesan, Spring Greens, Garlic Sauce

The Highland

$12.95

Sourdough, Avocado, Artichoke, Cherry Tomatoes, Spring Greens, Everything Seasoning, Scallions, Sun Dried Tomato Dressing

The Malcom

$8.95

Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread, Your choice of cheese

Flatbreads

The Braveheart

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Bell Peppers

The Jig

$11.95Out of stock

The Kilty

$13.95

Avocado, Spring Green, Artichoke, Tomato, Crispy Onion, Garlic Sauce, Feta

The Hornpipe

$14.95

Chicken Breast, Crispy Onion, Spring Green, Sesame, Wasabi, Teriyaki Sauces, Feta

Make it a Salad

The Kris

$13.95

Spring Greens, Sesame Ginger Dressing, Mushroom, Bacon, Feta, Scallions, Almonds, Artichokes, Avocado

Keto Cairyn

$12.95Out of stock

Spring Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, Pepperoni, Bacon, Turkey, Ham, Parmesan Shavings

The Freya

$14.95

Spring Greens, Vidalia Onion Dressing, Chicken Breast, Cucumber, Apples, Blueberries, Almonds, Crispy Onions

Lunch Side

Chips

$1.50

Fresh-Cut Seasonal Fruit

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95+

Tomato Soup Cup

$4.95+Out of stock

Butter Nut Squash Soup

$4.95+Out of stock

Kids Food

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Cheddar or Provolone Cheese on Multi-Grain Bread

Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Provolone & Ham on Pretzel Bun

PBJ Sandwich

$8.95

Multi-Grain Bread, Peanut Butter, and Strawberry Jam

Yogurt Bowl

$8.95

Greek Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit, almonds, Dark Chocolate Chips

Pastries

Jumbo Alma Cookies

$5.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.00Out of stock

Kind Bars

$3.25

Lemon Bar

$3.75

Giant Muffins

$3.25

Muffin flavors vary from Day-to-Day. Some that find their way to the cafe are: Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon, Lemon, Double Chocolate, & Blueberry.

Peanut Butter Bars

$3.75

Strawberry Crumble

$3.75

Scones

$1.50+

Chocolate Caramel Shortbread

$3.00

7-Layer Bar

$3.75

Cranberry Pecan Tart

$4.25

Dollar Bites

$1.00Out of stock

Choc Cookies

$2.25Out of stock

Snacks

Blueberry Nutri Grain Bar

$2.78

Chips

$1.50

Kind Bar

$2.70

Retail Items

Bagged Coffee

$14.95

Ferris Grab N Go Nuts

$3.95

Ferris Peanut Butter

$8.95

Forto Shot

$2.00

Gum

$2.75

Ferris Cashew Butter

$10.95

To Go Cup

$2.00

Ferris Almond Butter

$11.95

Set Of Mugs

$12.00

Ginger Slices

$4.25

Stephie's Candy

$6.00

Highland Blush Gear

Kilt Koosie

$14.95

Long T Shirt

$25.00

Short T-Shirt

$20.00

Gift Cards

$25.00

Dance Lessons

One Private Lesson

$55.00

One Private Lesson, 60 minutes Long, Single or Couple

3 Private Lessons

$125.00

3- 45 Minute Lessons, Singles or Couples, Non-Gender Specific Great for wedding prep, date nights, or holiday gifts.

VIP Investor Benefits

Membership Card

$75.00

VIP Investor Membership allows you the opportunity to help us raise money to fund our some of our new adventure. It also gives you first come VIP treatment at events including appetizers, 50% drinks for a year, 15% off food for a year. as well as other perks throughout the year. Only 65 will be sold and the expiration date is one year from purchase. Only applies to the registered card user.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Atmosphere is at large here in this cozy yet somehow spacious cafe'. We serve breakfast all day, ignite our stage with a crazy variety of talent, and have healthy and unique-to-the-area lunch options that will please anyone's taste buds. We are an all inclusive, community boosting, silent but deadly force of growth and entertainment In a small town package.

Location

127 East Superior Street, Alma, MI 48801

Directions

Highland Blush image
Highland Blush image
Highland Blush image

