Highland Blush 127 E Superior Street

Membership Card

$75.00

VIP Investor Membership allows you the opportunity to help us raise money to fund our some of our new adventure. It also gives you first come VIP treatment at events including appetizers, 50% drinks for a year, 15% off food for a year. as well as other perks throughout the year. Only 65 will be sold and the expiration date is one year from purchase. Only applies to the registered card user.