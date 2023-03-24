Restaurant header imageView gallery

Highland Cuisine

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2 Highland Avenue

Somerville, MA 02143

Popular Items

Side Rice
Griot (Fried Pork)
Fritay Griot (F Pork)

Food

Meat Entrees

Griot (Fried Pork)

Griot (Fried Pork)

$14.00

Shredded fried pork, marinated in savory spices spices, then lightly fried

LEGUME (Beef Veggie)

LEGUME (Beef Veggie)

$14.00

LEGUME (Vegetarian)

$14.00
POUL F (Fried Chicken)

POUL F (Fried Chicken)

$14.00

Traditional chicken drums tossed in our famous creole spices then fried

CAB (S) (Stew Goat)

CAB (S) (Stew Goat)

$15.00
TASS Beef (Fried Beef)

TASS Beef (Fried Beef)

$15.00

Marinated in our famous creole spices, and fried to your liking

TASS Cab (Fried Goat)

TASS Cab (Fried Goat)

$15.00

Tossed in our famous creole spices, and fried to your liking

Ragout (Stew Pig)

$20.00

Boulette (Fried Meatball)

$22.00

Combination of beef, potatoes, and spices

Poul Creole (Creole Chicken)

$20.00

Turkey in Sauce

$20.00
Spicy Wing Combo

Spicy Wing Combo

$14.00

Seafood Entrees

Pois F (Fried Fish)

Pois F (Fried Fish)

$30.00

Whole Red Snapper seasoned and fried until crisp

Pois Creole (Creole Fish)

Pois Creole (Creole Fish)

$30.00
Lanbi (Conch)

Lanbi (Conch)

$35.00

Creole Shrimp

$19.00

Sides

Side Macaroni

$8.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$5.00+

Side Plantain

$8.00

Side Griot (Fried Pork)

$10.00
Side Legume (Beef Veg)

Side Legume (Beef Veg)

$10.00

Side Legume (Vegetarian)

$10.00
Side Tass Beef (Fried Beef)

Side Tass Beef (Fried Beef)

$15.00

Side Tass Cabrit (Fried Goat)

$15.00

Side Cab (S) (Stew Goat)

$15.00

Side Boulette (Fried Meatball)

$15.00
Side Poul Frit (Fried Chicken)

Side Poul Frit (Fried Chicken)

$10.00

Side Ragout (Stew Pig)

$10.00

Side Salad (Lettuce)

$5.00

Side Mais (Cornmeal)

$5.00

Side Bean Sauce

$4.00

Side Sauce

$3.00
Side Pickliz

Side Pickliz

$5.00

Fritay

Fritay Griot (F Pork)

Fritay Griot (F Pork)

$20.00

Fritay Poul Frit (F Chicken)

$20.00

Fritay Tass Cab (F Goat)

$22.50

Fritay Tass B (F Beef)

$22.50

Fritay Pois Frit (F Fish)

$32.50

Fritay Boulette (F Meatball)

$22.50

Fritay Lanbi (Conch)

$36.50

Fritay Cab (S) (Stew Goat)

$22.50
Fritay No Meat

Fritay No Meat

$20.00

Fritay Legume

$20.00

Fritay Turkey

$22.50

Extra

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Pickliz

$0.50

Cake

$2.50

Drinks

Seamoss Corossol

$7.50

Seamoss Rhum

$10.00

Ginger Shot

$3.50

Water

$1.00

Welch Passion Fruit

$3.50

Welch Kiwi

$3.50

Cola Champagne

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Coco Rico

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Turo / Ragaman

$4.00

Nutrement / Sports Shake

$4.00

Sejourne

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.00

RedBull

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.50

Aloe

$3.00

2 Liter Cola

$5.00

Beer

$5.00

Fresh Blended Juices

Citron (Limonade)

Citron (Limonade)

$3.00
Papaya

Papaya

$4.00

Corossol (Sour Sop)

$4.00
Grenadia (Passion Fruit)

Grenadia (Passion Fruit)

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Chadeque (Grapefruit)

$4.00

Malta

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Highland Cuisine we offer a range of delicious Caribbean dishes. Imbedded with a traditional creole style of cooking, we strive on our food to meet the highest standard of quality. Serving our community for over 30 years with excellence & respect.

