Pizza

Highland House Carryout Clarkston

18 Reviews

$$

9717 Dixie Hwy

Clarkston, MI 48348

Order Again

Breadsticks

Full Bag Breadsticks

$6.99

Half Bag Breadsticks

$4.99

Single Breadstick

$1.00

Pizza

8 Pizza (1)

$5.49

14 Pizza

$9.99

14 Pizza

$13.99

14 Big House

$13.99

14 Hawaiian

$13.99

14 Bbq Chicken

$13.99

14 Garden

$13.99

14 Highland House

$13.99

14 BLT

$13.99

Small Dough

$2.00

Large Dough

$6.00

10 Inch Cauliflower Crust

$9.99

Stromboli

Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$10.99

Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.99

Pizza Stromboli

$11.99

Specials For 1

Ribs Dinner For 1

$19.99

Ribs & Chicken Dinner For 1

$19.99

Half Chicken Dinner For 1

$13.99

Lasagna Dinner For 1

$12.99

Mostaccioli Dinner For 1

$11.99

Specials For 2

Ribs Dinner for 2

$33.99

Chicken Dinner for 2

$24.99

Rib & Chicken Dinner for 2

$27.99

Lasagna Dinner for 2

$15.99

Baked Mostaccioli Dinner for 2

$14.99

Soups & Salads

Petite Greek Salad

$5.99

Sm Greek Salad

$8.00

Reg Greek Salad

$12.99

Med Greek Salad

$29.99

Lg Greek Salad

$32.99

Petite Caesar Salad

$4.75

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.99

Reg Caesar Salad

$11.99

Med Caesar Salad

$24.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$28.99

Petite Tossed Salad

$4.75

Sm Tossed Salad

$6.99

Reg Tossed Salad

$11.99

Med Tossed Salad

$24.99

Lg Tossed Salad

$28.99

Petite Cobb Salad

$6.99

Sm Cobb Salad

$10.99

Reg Cobb Salad

$14.99

Med Cobb Salad

$28.99

Lg Cobb Salad

$38.99

Petite Chopped Italian

$6.99

Sm Chopped Italian

$10.99

Reg Chopped Italian

$14.99

Med Chopped Italian

$34.99

Lg Chopped Italian

$38.99

Petite Apple Orchard

$6.99

Sm Apple Orchard

$10.99

Reg Apple Orchard

$14.99

Med Apple Orchard

$34.99

Lg Apple Orchard

$38.99

Cup Seasonal Soup

$3.99

Bowl Seasonal Soup

$4.99

Cup Chili

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$4.99

Sandwiches

Combo Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

$10.99

Combo Garden Sandwiches

$10.99

Combo Italian Sandwiches

$10.99

Combo Philly Sandwiches

$10.99

Combo Southwest Turkey Blt Sandwiches

$10.99

Single Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

$8.99

Single Garden Sandwiches

$8.99

Single Italian Sandwiches

$8.99

Single Philly Sandwiches

$8.99

Single Southwest Turkey Blt Sandwiches

$8.99

Kids Flat Sandwiches

$2.99Out of stock

Party Salads

Large Greek Salad

$31.99

Double Greek Salad

$60.00

Party Greek Salad

$79.99

Large Caesar Salad

$27.99

Double Caesar Salad

$49.99

Party Caesar Salad

$69.99

Large Apple Orchard

$38.99

Double Apple Orchard

$79.99

Party Apple Orchard

$89.99

Large Tossed Salad

$27.99

Double Tossed Salad

$49.99

Party Tossed Salad

$69.99

Large Chopped Italian

$38.99

Double Chopped Italian

$79.99

Party Chopped Italian

$89.99

Large Cobb Salad

$38.99

Double Cobb Salad

$79.99

Party Cobb Salad

$89.99

Dips & Extras

1/2 Pint Spag. Sauce

$4.99

Pt Spaghetti Sauce

$7.99

Qt Spaghetti Sauce

$10.99

1/2 Pint Dressing

$3.99

Pt Dressing

$6.99

Qt Dressing

$9.99

Ranch Dip

$1.75

Pizza Dip

$1.75

Cheese Dip

$2.25

2oz Dressing

$0.25

4oz Dressing

$0.50

Dessert

Cheesecake

$38.99

Slice Of Cheesecake

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$5.95

Brownies

$4.99

Lunch Specials

Caesar Combo

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Combo

$8.99

Slice of Pizza Combo

$5.99

Tossed Salad Combo

$7.49

Greek Salad Combo

$7.99

Cobb Salad Combo

$8.99

Greek & Pizza Combo

$9.99

Chicken Greek Salad Combo

$8.99

BIG Pizza Slice

$3.99

Orchard Salad Combo

$8.99

Chopped Italian Combo

$8.99

6 Wings Petite Greek Combo

$12.99

A La Carte

Half Slab Ribs

$15.99

Full Ribs

$22.99

Lasagna Ala

$11.99

Half Chicken Ala

$6.99

Mostaccioli Ala

$9.99

Family Rig

$20.99

8 Piece Chicken

$16.99

12 Piece Chicken

$22.99

16 Piece Chicken

$29.99

24 Piece Chicken

$39.99

50 Piece Chicken

$75.99

100 Piece Chicken

$140.99

Wings

Chicken Wings 10 Pc

$16.99

Chicken Wings 25 Pc

$43.99

Chicken Wings | 60pc

$95.99

Chicken Wings 100 Pc

$159.99

Party Trays

Sandwiches 14 Pcs

$55.99

Sandwiches 30 Pcs

$119.99

Sandwiches 50 Pcs

$189.99

Party Tray Bbq Ribs

$20.99

1/4 Tray Of Wedges

$30.00

1/2 Tray Of Wedges

$45.00

Full Tray Of Wedges

$60.00

1/2 Tray Of Redskins

$45.00

Full Tray Of Redskins

$55.00

Ala Carte Trays

Quarter Baked Mostaccioli

$40.00

Half Baked Mostaccioli

$60.00

Full Baked Mostaccioli

$80.00

Quarter Baked Lasagna

$40.00

Half Baked Lasagna

$65.00

Full Baked Lasagna

$85.00

Quarter Pasta Alfredo

$40.00

Half Pasta Alfredo

$65.00

Full Pasta Alfredo

$85.00

Ala Carte Meatballs

$2.00

Ala Carte Whole Chicken

$1.50

Ala Carte Breadsticks

$6.99

Party Carry Out Menu / Coupons

1. One-Fourth Chicken

$9.99

2. Half Chicken

$10.99

3. One-Fourth Chicken & One-Fourth Slab Of Bbq Ribs

$14.99

4. One-Fourth Slab Of Bbq Ribs & Baked Mostaccioli

$13.99

5. One-Fourth Chicken & Baked Mostaccioli

$11.99

6. One-Fourth Chicken, One-Fourth Slab Of Bbq Ribs & Baked Mostaccioli

$15.99

Grad 1 Special

$329.99

Grad 2 Special

$159.99

Serving Set

$0.75

Delivery Fee

$40.00

3lb Most Full Bag Reg Greek

$38.99

Full Most Dble Greek 5 Dozen Bread

$159.99

1/2 Most 1/2 Alfredo 1/2 Mac N Cheese Party Greek 100 Bread Sticks

$250.00

110 Pc Chick Or 7 Slabs Ribs Full Most Party Greek 100 Breadsticks

$319.00

Deposit

$50.00

Sides

Side Rigatoni

$3.99

Side Wedges

$2.99

chopped italian bread

$1.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.99

2 Liter

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9717 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston, MI 48348

Directions

