Pizza
Sandwiches

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake

39 Reviews

$$

10719 Highland Rd

White Lake, MI 48386

Popular Items

Full Bag Breadsticks
Lg Pizza (1-3)
Half Bag Breadsticks

Breadsticks

Half Bag Breadsticks

$4.99

Our famous hand rolled garlic bread sticks!

Full Bag Breadsticks

$6.99

Our famous hand rolled garlic bread sticks!

Sgl Stick

$1.00

Pizza

Lg Pizza (1-3)

$9.99

14" Pizza (10 Slices) with up to 3 toppings.

Lg Pizza (4-8)

$13.99

14" Pizza (10 slices) with up to 8 of your favorite toppings.

Lg Big House

$13.99

Customer Favorite!! 14" pizza with Pepperoni | Ham | Sausage | Ground beef | Green peppers | Onions and Mushrooms.

Lg Hawaiian

$13.99

14" Pizza with; Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

Lg Bbq Chicken

$13.99

14" Pizza with; BBQ Sauce base, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Mozzarella/Munster Mix all topped with BBQ sauce.

Lg Garden

$13.99

14" Pizza topped with; Black olives, onions, green peppers, feta cheese, artichokes and tomato. With a Garlic Pesto Sauce base.

Lg Highland House

$13.99

Lg BLT

$13.99

14" pizza with a mayonnaise base, topped with cheese, bacon, tomato and lettuce.

Sm Pizza

$5.99

8" Pizza (4 Slices) with 1 item.

Sm Big House

$8.99

Sm Hawaiian

$6.99

Sm Bbq Chicken

$6.99

Sm BLT

$6.99

Sm Garden

$8.49

Wings

Jumbo seasoned wings baked with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings | 10pc

$16.99

10 chicken wings seasoned and oven baked with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings | 25pc

$43.99

25 chicken wings seasoned and oven baked with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings | 60pc

$95.99

60 chicken wings seasoned and oven baked with your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings | 100pc

$159.99

Sandwiches

Single Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Buffalo grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread.

Single Garden Sandwich

$8.99

Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomato, artichokes, feta, provolone, garlic pesto sauce and greek dressing. Served hot on ciabatta bread.

Single Italian Sandwich

$8.99

Genoa salami, lean baked ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow pepper and greek dressing. Served hot on ciabatta bread.

Single Philly Sandwich

$8.99

Roast beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and greek dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread.

Single Southwest Turkey Blt Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread.

Combo Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread. Includes your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink!

Combo Garden Sandwich

$10.99

Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomato, artichokes, feta, provolone, garlic pesto sauce and greek dressing. Served hot on ciabatta bread. Includes your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink.

Combo Italian Sandwich

$10.99

Genoa salami, lean baked ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow pepper and greek dressing. Served hot on ciabatta bread. Served with your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink.

Combo Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Roast beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and greek dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread. Served with your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink.

Combo Southwest Turkey Blt Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread. With your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink.

Specials For 1

Ribs Special

$19.99

1/2 Slab (6 rib bones), petite salad OR cup of soup, choice of 1 side and 6 bread sticks.

Ribs & Chicken Special

$19.99

4 rib bones, 2pc chicken, petite salad or cup of soup, choice of 1 side and 6 bread sticks.

Half Chicken Special

$13.99

4pc chicken(breast,wing,leg and thigh) petite salad or cup of soup , choice of side and 6 bread sticks.

Lasagna Special

$12.99

1/2 lb lasagna, petite salad or cup of soup and 6 bread sticks.

Mostaccioli Special

$11.99

1/2 lb mostaccioli, petite salad or cup of soup and 6 bread sticks.

Specials For 2

Ribs Dinner for 2

$33.99

Slab of ribs (12 bones), 2 sides, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.

Chicken Dinner for 2

$24.99

Whole Chicken(8pc: 2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 legs and 2 thighs), 2 sides, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.

Rib & Chicken Dinner for 2

$27.99

1/2 slab of ribs(6 bones), 1/2 chicken(1 breast, 1 wing, 1 leg and 1 thigh), 2 sides, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.

Lasagna Dinner for 2

$15.99

1LB lasagna, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.

Baked Mostaccioli Dinner for 2

$14.99

1 LB mostaccioli, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.

A La Carte

Half Slab Ribs Ala

$15.99

1/2 slab (6 rib bones)

Slab Ribs Ala

$22.99

Full slab (12 rib bones)

Lasagna Ala

$11.99

1 lb lasagna (serves 2)

Mostaccioli Ala

$9.99

1 lb mostaccioli (serves 2)

8pc. Chicken

$16.99

8pc. Chicken (2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 thighs and 2 legs)

12pc. Chicken

$22.99

12pc. Chicken (3 breasts, 3 wings, 3 thighs and 3 legs)

16pc. Chicken

$29.99

16pc. Chicken (4 breasts, 4 wings, 4 thighs and 4 legs)

Salads | Soups

Petite Greek Salad

$5.99

A fan favorite! (Serves 1) Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, and yellow peppers .

Sm Greek Salad

$8.00

A fan favorite! (Serves 2) Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, and yellow peppers .

Reg Greek Salad

$12.99

A fan favorite! (Serves 3-4) Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives,yellow peppers and egg.

Med Greek Salad

$29.99

A fan favorite! (Serves 8-10) Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, egg and yellow peppers .

Lg Greek Salad

$32.99

A fan favorite! (Serves 12-15) Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, egg and yellow peppers .

Petite Caesar Salad

$4.75

Serves 1 All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.99

Serves 2 All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Reg Caesar Salad

$11.99

Serves 3-4 All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Med Caesar Salad

$24.99

Serves 8-10 All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Lg Caesar Salad

$28.99

Serves 12-15 All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Petite Tossed Salad

$4.75

Serves 1 Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and yellow peppers.

Sm Tossed Salad

$6.99

Serves 2 Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and yellow peppers.

Reg Tossed Salad

$11.99

Serves 3-4 Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, egg and yellow peppers.

Med Tossed Salad

$24.99

Serves 8-10 Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, eggs and yellow peppers.

Lg Tossed Salad

$28.99

Serves 12-15 Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, eggs and yellow peppers.

Petite Cobb Salad

$6.99

Serves 1 Diced; turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella/Munster mix and egg.

Sm Cobb Salad

$10.99

Serves 2 Diced; turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella/Munster mix and egg.

Reg Cobb Salad

$14.99

Serves 3-4 Diced; turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella/Munster mix and egg.

Med Cobb Salad

$34.99

Serves 8-10 Diced; turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella/Munster mix and egg.

Lg Cobb Salad

$38.99

Serves 12-15 Diced; turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella/Munster mix and egg.

Petite Chopped Italian

$6.99

Serves 1 Salami, ham, mozzarella/munster mix, garbanzo beans, black olives, onions, yellow peppers, tomatoes and parmesan. Served with a thin crust asiago bread on the side.

Sm Chopped Italian

$10.99

Serves 2 Salami, ham, mozzarella/munster mix, garbanzo beans, black olives, onions, yellow peppers, tomatoes and parmesan. Served with a thin crust asiago bread on the side.

Reg Chopped Italian

$14.99

Serves 3-4 Salami, ham, mozzarella/munster mix, garbanzo beans, black olives, onions, yellow peppers, tomatoes and parmesan. Served with a thin crust asiago bread on the side.

Med Chopped Italian

$34.99

Serves 8-10 Salami, ham, mozzarella/munster mix, garbanzo beans, black olives, onions, yellow peppers, tomatoes and parmesan. Served with a thin crust asiago bread on the side.

Lg Chopped Italian

$38.99

Serves 12-15 Salami, ham, mozzarella/munster mix, garbanzo beans, black olives, onions, yellow peppers, tomatoes and parmesan. Served with a thin crust asiago bread on the side.

Petite Apple Orchard

$6.99

Serves 1 Apples, Chicken, blue cheese, cranberries, pecans, parmesan, onions and tomatoes. Pair with our poppy seed dressing.

Sm Apple Orchard

$10.99

Serves 2 Apples, chicken, blue cheese, cranberries, pecans, parmesan, onions and tomatoes. Pair with our poppy seed dressing.

Reg Apple Orchard

$14.99

Serves 3-4 Apples, chicken, blue cheese, cranberries, pecans, parmesan, onions and tomatoes. Pair with our poppy seed dressing.

Med Apple Orchard

$34.99

Serves 8-10 Apples, chicken, blue cheese, cranberries, pecans, parmesan, onions and tomatoes. Pair with our poppy seed dressing.

Lg Apple Orchard

$38.99

Serves 12-15 Apples, chicken, blue cheese, cranberries, pecans, parmesan, onions and tomatoes. Pair with our poppy seed dressing.

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.99Out of stock

8oz house made chicken noodle soup

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$4.99Out of stock

16oz house made chicken noodle soup

Cup Minestrone

$3.99

8oz house made minestrone soup

Bowl Minestrone

$4.99

16oz house made minestrone soup

Cup Chili

$3.99

8oz of our house made chili.

Bowl Chili

$4.99

16oz of our house made chili

Dips | Extra's

4oz dressing

$1.75

1/2 Pint Dressing

$3.99

Pint Dressing

$6.99

Qt Dressing

$9.99

Garlic Cheese Dip

$2.25

Ranch Dip

$1.75

Pizza Dip

$1.75

4oz Spaghetti Sauce

$2.99

1/2 Pint Spag. Sauce

$4.99

Pt Spaghetti Sauce

$7.99

Qt Spaghetti Sauce

$10.99

4oz Bbq Sauce

$1.50

1/2 Pint Bbq Sauce

$2.99

Pint Bbq Sauce

$4.99

Garlic Butter(4oz)

$1.75

Side Feta(4oz)

$1.50

Side Beets (4oz)

$1.50

Sides

8oz Side Rigatoni

$2.99

16oz Side Rigatoni

$5.29

8oz Side Wedges

$2.99

16oz Side Wedges

$5.29

8oz Side Coleslaw

$2.99Out of stock

16oz Side Coleslaw

$5.29Out of stock

Dessert

Slice Of Cheesecake

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$5.95

Coupons

Rig And Bread

$20.99

3 lbs of mostaccioli and 12 bread sticks. (Serves 5)

Rig Salad Bread

$30.99

3 lbs of mostaccioli, 12 bread sticks and a Regular size salad. (serves 5)

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.99

2 Liter

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gatoraide/Life water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy our famous bread sticks and Greek salad!

Website

Location

10719 Highland Rd, White Lake, MI 48386

Directions

