Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake
39 Reviews
$$
10719 Highland Rd
White Lake, MI 48386
Breadsticks
Pizza
Lg Pizza (1-3)
14" Pizza (10 Slices) with up to 3 toppings.
Lg Pizza (4-8)
14" Pizza (10 slices) with up to 8 of your favorite toppings.
Lg Big House
Customer Favorite!! 14" pizza with Pepperoni | Ham | Sausage | Ground beef | Green peppers | Onions and Mushrooms.
Lg Hawaiian
14" Pizza with; Ham, Pineapple and Bacon
Lg Bbq Chicken
14" Pizza with; BBQ Sauce base, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Mozzarella/Munster Mix all topped with BBQ sauce.
Lg Garden
14" Pizza topped with; Black olives, onions, green peppers, feta cheese, artichokes and tomato. With a Garlic Pesto Sauce base.
Lg Highland House
Lg BLT
14" pizza with a mayonnaise base, topped with cheese, bacon, tomato and lettuce.
Sm Pizza
8" Pizza (4 Slices) with 1 item.
Sm Big House
Sm Hawaiian
Sm Bbq Chicken
Sm BLT
Sm Garden
Wings
Chicken Wings | 10pc
10 chicken wings seasoned and oven baked with your choice of sauce
Chicken Wings | 25pc
25 chicken wings seasoned and oven baked with your choice of sauce
Chicken Wings | 60pc
60 chicken wings seasoned and oven baked with your choice of sauce
Chicken Wings | 100pc
Sandwiches
Single Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread.
Single Garden Sandwich
Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomato, artichokes, feta, provolone, garlic pesto sauce and greek dressing. Served hot on ciabatta bread.
Single Italian Sandwich
Genoa salami, lean baked ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow pepper and greek dressing. Served hot on ciabatta bread.
Single Philly Sandwich
Roast beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and greek dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread.
Single Southwest Turkey Blt Sandwich
Turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread.
Combo Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread. Includes your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink!
Combo Garden Sandwich
Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomato, artichokes, feta, provolone, garlic pesto sauce and greek dressing. Served hot on ciabatta bread. Includes your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink.
Combo Italian Sandwich
Genoa salami, lean baked ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow pepper and greek dressing. Served hot on ciabatta bread. Served with your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink.
Combo Philly Sandwich
Roast beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and greek dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread. Served with your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink.
Combo Southwest Turkey Blt Sandwich
Turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served Hot on Ciabatta bread. With your choice of bread sticks or potato wedges and a drink.
Specials For 1
Ribs Special
1/2 Slab (6 rib bones), petite salad OR cup of soup, choice of 1 side and 6 bread sticks.
Ribs & Chicken Special
4 rib bones, 2pc chicken, petite salad or cup of soup, choice of 1 side and 6 bread sticks.
Half Chicken Special
4pc chicken(breast,wing,leg and thigh) petite salad or cup of soup , choice of side and 6 bread sticks.
Lasagna Special
1/2 lb lasagna, petite salad or cup of soup and 6 bread sticks.
Mostaccioli Special
1/2 lb mostaccioli, petite salad or cup of soup and 6 bread sticks.
Specials For 2
Ribs Dinner for 2
Slab of ribs (12 bones), 2 sides, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.
Chicken Dinner for 2
Whole Chicken(8pc: 2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 legs and 2 thighs), 2 sides, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.
Rib & Chicken Dinner for 2
1/2 slab of ribs(6 bones), 1/2 chicken(1 breast, 1 wing, 1 leg and 1 thigh), 2 sides, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.
Lasagna Dinner for 2
1LB lasagna, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.
Baked Mostaccioli Dinner for 2
1 LB mostaccioli, small salad or soup and 12 bread sticks.
A La Carte
Half Slab Ribs Ala
1/2 slab (6 rib bones)
Slab Ribs Ala
Full slab (12 rib bones)
Lasagna Ala
1 lb lasagna (serves 2)
Mostaccioli Ala
1 lb mostaccioli (serves 2)
8pc. Chicken
8pc. Chicken (2 breasts, 2 wings, 2 thighs and 2 legs)
12pc. Chicken
12pc. Chicken (3 breasts, 3 wings, 3 thighs and 3 legs)
16pc. Chicken
16pc. Chicken (4 breasts, 4 wings, 4 thighs and 4 legs)
Salads | Soups
Petite Greek Salad
A fan favorite! (Serves 1) Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, and yellow peppers .
Sm Greek Salad
A fan favorite! (Serves 2) Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, and yellow peppers .
Reg Greek Salad
A fan favorite! (Serves 3-4) Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives,yellow peppers and egg.
Med Greek Salad
A fan favorite! (Serves 8-10) Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, egg and yellow peppers .
Lg Greek Salad
A fan favorite! (Serves 12-15) Beets, feta, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, Greek olives, egg and yellow peppers .
Petite Caesar Salad
Serves 1 All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Sm Caesar Salad
Serves 2 All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Reg Caesar Salad
Serves 3-4 All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Med Caesar Salad
Serves 8-10 All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Lg Caesar Salad
Serves 12-15 All romaine lettuce, croutons, onions, tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Petite Tossed Salad
Serves 1 Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and yellow peppers.
Sm Tossed Salad
Serves 2 Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and yellow peppers.
Reg Tossed Salad
Serves 3-4 Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, egg and yellow peppers.
Med Tossed Salad
Serves 8-10 Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, eggs and yellow peppers.
Lg Tossed Salad
Serves 12-15 Beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, eggs and yellow peppers.
Petite Cobb Salad
Serves 1 Diced; turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella/Munster mix and egg.
Sm Cobb Salad
Serves 2 Diced; turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella/Munster mix and egg.
Reg Cobb Salad
Serves 3-4 Diced; turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella/Munster mix and egg.
Med Cobb Salad
Serves 8-10 Diced; turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella/Munster mix and egg.
Lg Cobb Salad
Serves 12-15 Diced; turkey, ham, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella/Munster mix and egg.
Petite Chopped Italian
Serves 1 Salami, ham, mozzarella/munster mix, garbanzo beans, black olives, onions, yellow peppers, tomatoes and parmesan. Served with a thin crust asiago bread on the side.
Sm Chopped Italian
Serves 2 Salami, ham, mozzarella/munster mix, garbanzo beans, black olives, onions, yellow peppers, tomatoes and parmesan. Served with a thin crust asiago bread on the side.
Reg Chopped Italian
Serves 3-4 Salami, ham, mozzarella/munster mix, garbanzo beans, black olives, onions, yellow peppers, tomatoes and parmesan. Served with a thin crust asiago bread on the side.
Med Chopped Italian
Serves 8-10 Salami, ham, mozzarella/munster mix, garbanzo beans, black olives, onions, yellow peppers, tomatoes and parmesan. Served with a thin crust asiago bread on the side.
Lg Chopped Italian
Serves 12-15 Salami, ham, mozzarella/munster mix, garbanzo beans, black olives, onions, yellow peppers, tomatoes and parmesan. Served with a thin crust asiago bread on the side.
Petite Apple Orchard
Serves 1 Apples, Chicken, blue cheese, cranberries, pecans, parmesan, onions and tomatoes. Pair with our poppy seed dressing.
Sm Apple Orchard
Serves 2 Apples, chicken, blue cheese, cranberries, pecans, parmesan, onions and tomatoes. Pair with our poppy seed dressing.
Reg Apple Orchard
Serves 3-4 Apples, chicken, blue cheese, cranberries, pecans, parmesan, onions and tomatoes. Pair with our poppy seed dressing.
Med Apple Orchard
Serves 8-10 Apples, chicken, blue cheese, cranberries, pecans, parmesan, onions and tomatoes. Pair with our poppy seed dressing.
Lg Apple Orchard
Serves 12-15 Apples, chicken, blue cheese, cranberries, pecans, parmesan, onions and tomatoes. Pair with our poppy seed dressing.
Cup Chicken Noodle
8oz house made chicken noodle soup
Bowl Chicken Noodle
16oz house made chicken noodle soup
Cup Minestrone
8oz house made minestrone soup
Bowl Minestrone
16oz house made minestrone soup
Cup Chili
8oz of our house made chili.
Bowl Chili
16oz of our house made chili
Dips | Extra's
4oz dressing
1/2 Pint Dressing
Pint Dressing
Qt Dressing
Garlic Cheese Dip
Ranch Dip
Pizza Dip
4oz Spaghetti Sauce
1/2 Pint Spag. Sauce
Pt Spaghetti Sauce
Qt Spaghetti Sauce
4oz Bbq Sauce
1/2 Pint Bbq Sauce
Pint Bbq Sauce
Garlic Butter(4oz)
Side Feta(4oz)
Side Beets (4oz)
Sides
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come enjoy our famous bread sticks and Greek salad!
10719 Highland Rd, White Lake, MI 48386