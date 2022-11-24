Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza

Highland House Restaurant

828 Reviews

$$

2630 E Highland Rd

Highland, MI 48356

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks
Large Cheese
Apple Orchard with Chicken

Dips

Cheese Dip (5oz)

$2.25

Alfredo Sauce (5oz)

$3.95

Provencal Sauce (5oz)

$3.95

Marinara Sauce (5oz)

$1.75

Meat Sauce (5oz)

$1.75

Pizza Sauce (5oz)

$1.75

Ranch Dip (5oz)

$1.75

BBQ Dip (5oz)

$1.75

8 Butter Packets

$0.50

Appetizer

Breadsticks

$7.00

Hand rolled and made fresh 12 Sticks

Calamari

$14.00

Thick cut pieces of calamari fried and served with sautéed peppers, onions and capers, served over lemon sauce

Coconut Shrimp App

$14.00

Shrimp breaded with coconut and fried and served with a spicy mango chutney

Full Slab BBQ Ribs

$25.00

Our famous ribs based in our own special sauce

Half Slab BBQ Ribs

$19.00

Our famous ribs based in our own special sauce

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

$14.00

Meaty marinated wings, baked to perfection

Lu’s Chicken Strips

$14.00

Scratch made chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce

Meatball App

$9.00

Two house-made meatballs topped with marinara.

Mediterranean Trio

$15.00

Melitzansalata (roasted eggplant dip) Tyrokafteri ( spicy feta dip) Hummus, Roasted red pepper relish and a roasted garlic bulb served with Grilled Pita.

Panko Encrusted Feta

$12.00

Feta cheese deep fried, drizzled with lemon rosemary honey.

Soup & Salads

Small Greek

$8.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets,

Entree Greek 4/2

$13.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and sliced beets.

Small Tossed

$6.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, and sliced beets

Entree Tossed 4/2

$10.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, and sliced beets

Small Ceasar

$6.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made croutons

Entree Caesar 4/2

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made croutons

Apple Orchard No Chicken

$12.00

Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions and parmesan cheese

Apple Orchard with Chicken

$14.00

Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions and parmesan cheese with grilled chicken

Chopped Italian

$14.00

Chopped fresh lettuce, muenster, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, ham, salami, chick peas, black olives, tomatoes and yellow peppers served with a baked asiago tortilla.

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fresh lettuce, corn, toasted pecans, sliced red onions, sliced cucumbers and cheddar cheese tossed with tender bites of fried chicken.

Superfood Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli carrots, kohlrabi and red cabbage mix served with goat cheese toasted pecans, dried cranberries and green apples.

Cup Minestrone

$4.00

Bowl Minestrone

$5.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Loaded Chili

$7.00

Bottle Dressing

$6.00

Qt Soup

$10.00

Everything On Side Charge

$5.00

MED Greek Salad

$30.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets, and yellow peppers ( Feeds 6-8)

MED Greek with Chicken

$35.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets, yellow peppers, and Grilled chicken. (Feeds 6-8)

MED Tossed Salad

$26.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, and sliced beets.( Feeds 6-8)

MED Tossed with Chicken

$31.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, sliced beets and Grilled Chicken (Feeds 6-8)

MED Caesar Salad

$26.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made crotons ( Feeds. 6-8)

MED Caesar with Chicken

$31.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, house made crotons and grilled Chicken ( Feeds 10-15)

MED Apple Orchard

$35.00

Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions, parmesan cheese and grilled chicken (Feeds 6-8)

MED Apple Orchard No Chicken

$30.00

Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions, and parmesan cheese (Feeds 6-8)

MED Chopped Italain Salad

$35.00

Chopped fresh lettuce, tomatoes, chickpeas, black olives, banana peppers, salami and ham served atop a baked tortilla covered in asiago and parmesan cheese. (Feeds 6-8)

MED Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$35.00

Fresh lettuce with chucks of fried chicken breast tossed with fresh corn, toasted pecans, red onion, cucumbers (Feeds 6-8)

LARGE Greek Salad

$33.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets, and yellow peppers ( Feeds 10-15)

LARGE Greek with Chicken

$39.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets, yellow peppers, and Grilled Chicken ( Feeds 10-15)

LARGE Tossed Salad

$27.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, and sliced beets (Feeds 10-15)

LARGE Tossed with Chicken

$36.00

Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, sliced beets and grilled chicken (Feeds 10-15)

LARGE Caesar Salad

$27.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made crotons ( Feeds. 10-15)

LARGE Caesar with Chicken

$36.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, house made crotons and Grilled Chicken (Feeds. 10-15)

LARGE Apple Orchard No Chicken

$30.99

Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions and parmesan cheese with grilled chicken (Feeds 10-15)

LARGE Apple Orchard

$39.00

Fresh lettuce with grilled chicken, pecan, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, sun dried cranberries, red onions and Parmesan cheese. Feeds ( 10-15)

LARGE Chopped Italian

$39.00

Chopped fresh lettuce, tomatoes, chickpeas, black olives, banana peppers, salami and ham served atop a baked tortilla covered in asiago and parmesan cheese. (Feeds 10-15)

LARGE Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$39.00

Fresh lettuce with chucks of fried chicken breast tossed with fresh corn, toasted pecans, red onion, cucumbers (Feeds 10-15)

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.00

Served on a toasted brioche bun and with Lettuce ,Tomato and French Fries

HH Lamb Burger

$16.00

Ground Lamb patty served with feta sauce and red onions served on an onion roll and French Fries

Roscoe Burger

$15.00

8oz burger, with American cheese, Roscoe sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato severed on a brioche bun. And French Fries

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Chicken breast lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce, served with pasta

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Two chicken breasts sautéed in white wine with capers and lemon. Served with pasta

Chicken Spanakopita

$20.00

Herb coated chicken stuffed with spinach, feta and cream cheese. Served over rice and vegetable nished with lemon sauce

Liver & Onions

$18.00

A classic, cooked how you like it served with mashed potatoes

Sammy Cosma

$23.00

Marinated beef tenderloin tips sautéed with green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions. Served in its natural juices over rice pilaf

Signatures

Cauliflower Steak

$15.00

Thick roasted cauli ower served over lentils with a roasted red pepper relish and topped with arugula tossed in lemon and olive oil

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Crispy fried eggplant with marinara. and mozzarella cheese. Finished with pesto and served with pasta. (pesto contains pine nuts)

Greek Street Bowl

$17.00

Marinated chicken breasts served on rice pilaf with a Greek relish, hummus and fresh dill

Lamb Shank

$26.00

Slow braised lamb shank served over mashed potatoes and green beans in a tomato dill sauce

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Classic Mac and Cheese topped with bacon and shallot breadcrumbs

Spinach Pie

$15.00

Making Yia Yia proud one slice at a time

Pasta

Spaghetti

$14.00

With marinara or meat sauce.

Lasagna

$17.00

Fresh layers of egg noodles with ricotta and Italian cheese., ground beef, Italian sausage and tomato sauce.

Mostaccioli

$14.00

No Cheese, Choice of meat or marinara sauce.

Baked Mostaccioli

$16.00

Topped with Baked Cheese with marinara or meat sauce served with penne noddles.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccini noodles with a creamy Alfredo sauce.

Alfredo Grilled Chicken Fettuccine

$19.00

Fettuccini noodles with a creamy Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken.

Alfredo Shrimp Fettuccine

$22.00

Fettuccini noodles with a creamy Alfredo sauce and cooked shrimp.

Alfredo Shrimp & Scallop Fettuccine

$22.00

Shrimp and Scallops sautéed in a Alfredo sauce served over fettuccini.

Provencal Grilled Chicken Fettuccine

$20.00

Fettuccini noodles with creamy provencal sauce, and grilled chicken.

Provencal Shrimp & Scallop Fettuccine

$22.00

Shrimp and Scallops sautéed in a lobster cream and provencal sauce served over fettuccini.

Dinners

Chicken Dinner

$21.00

Half a Chicken (Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh).

Chicken Dinner 4/2

$29.00

Whole Chicken ( 2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Legs, 2 Thighs).

Rib Dinner 4/2

$35.00

Our famous ribs basted with BBQ sauce ( full slab 12 bones)

Rib & Chicken Dinner

$26.00

4 BBQ Ribs Bones With Half A Chicken (Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh).

Rib & Chicken Dinner 4/2

$46.00

12 BBQ Ribs Bones With A Whole Chicken (2 Breast, 2. Wing, 2 Leg, 2 Thigh).

Rib Dinner

$23.00

Our famous ribs basted with BBQ sauce ( 8 rib bones)

Steaks

Filet

$35.00

10 oz center cut filet.

NY Strip

$31.00

14 oz NY strip.

Pork Chops

$21.00

Two 8 oz grilled center cut pork chops.

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Icelandic cod beer battered and friend until golden brown. Served with French fries and tartar sauce

Jack Salmon

$24.00

Norwegian salmon marinated in our house Jack Daniel’s® marinade, broiled to perfection. Served with your choice of side

Planked White Fish

$24.00

Seasoned white fish served “Charlevoix style” with duchess potatoes and fresh vegetables.

Perch

$23.00

Great Lake Perch pan fried in butter and garlic. ( 6 perch)

Pizza

Small Cheese

$15.00

8 Pieces of Pizza. ADD Topping $1.00 each

Large Cheese

$16.00

10 pieces of Pizza. ADD Topping $1.50 each.

Small Highland House Super

$18.00

Munster & Mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Italian Sausage.

Large Highland House Super

$20.00

Munster & Mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Italian Sausage.

Small Highland House Special

$19.00

Munster and Mozzarella cheeses, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green olives and anchovies.

Large Highland House Special

$21.00

Munster and Mozzarella cheeses, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green olives and anchovies.

Craft Pizzas

Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella, red sauce and oven dried tomatoes topped with fresh basil

Vegetarian Pesto Pizza

$17.00

Munster and Mozzarella cheeses, pesto sauce, broccoli, carrots, pea pods, tomatoes and spinach

Four Cheese

$15.00

Goat, Feta, Muenster and Mozzarella Cheeses.

Sides

SD French Fries

$4.00

SD Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

SD Baked Potato

$4.00

SD Coleslaw

$3.99

SD Mashed Potato

$4.00

SD Mashed Sweet

$4.00

SD Rice Pilaf

$4.00

SD Spaghetti

$4.00

SD Vegetables

$4.00

SD Mostaccioli

$4.00

No Side

For The Kids

Kids 6oz Top Sirloin

$13.00

Kids Alfredo

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mostaccioli

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Marinara, meat sauce or plain with butter and Parmesan

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Ribs

$10.00

4 ribs and fries

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2630 E Highland Rd, Highland, MI 48356

Directions

Gallery
Highland House Restaurant image
Highland House Restaurant image
Highland House Restaurant image

Map
