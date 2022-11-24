Highland House Restaurant
828 Reviews
$$
2630 E Highland Rd
Highland, MI 48356
Popular Items
Dips
Appetizer
Breadsticks
Hand rolled and made fresh 12 Sticks
Calamari
Thick cut pieces of calamari fried and served with sautéed peppers, onions and capers, served over lemon sauce
Coconut Shrimp App
Shrimp breaded with coconut and fried and served with a spicy mango chutney
Full Slab BBQ Ribs
Our famous ribs based in our own special sauce
Half Slab BBQ Ribs
Our famous ribs based in our own special sauce
Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Meaty marinated wings, baked to perfection
Lu’s Chicken Strips
Scratch made chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce
Meatball App
Two house-made meatballs topped with marinara.
Mediterranean Trio
Melitzansalata (roasted eggplant dip) Tyrokafteri ( spicy feta dip) Hummus, Roasted red pepper relish and a roasted garlic bulb served with Grilled Pita.
Panko Encrusted Feta
Feta cheese deep fried, drizzled with lemon rosemary honey.
Soup & Salads
Small Greek
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets,
Entree Greek 4/2
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and sliced beets.
Small Tossed
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, and sliced beets
Entree Tossed 4/2
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, and sliced beets
Small Ceasar
Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made croutons
Entree Caesar 4/2
Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made croutons
Apple Orchard No Chicken
Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions and parmesan cheese
Apple Orchard with Chicken
Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions and parmesan cheese with grilled chicken
Chopped Italian
Chopped fresh lettuce, muenster, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, ham, salami, chick peas, black olives, tomatoes and yellow peppers served with a baked asiago tortilla.
Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce, corn, toasted pecans, sliced red onions, sliced cucumbers and cheddar cheese tossed with tender bites of fried chicken.
Superfood Salad
Kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli carrots, kohlrabi and red cabbage mix served with goat cheese toasted pecans, dried cranberries and green apples.
Cup Minestrone
Bowl Minestrone
Cup Chili
Bowl Chili
Loaded Chili
Bottle Dressing
Qt Soup
Everything On Side Charge
MED Greek Salad
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets, and yellow peppers ( Feeds 6-8)
MED Greek with Chicken
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets, yellow peppers, and Grilled chicken. (Feeds 6-8)
MED Tossed Salad
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, and sliced beets.( Feeds 6-8)
MED Tossed with Chicken
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, sliced beets and Grilled Chicken (Feeds 6-8)
MED Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made crotons ( Feeds. 6-8)
MED Caesar with Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, house made crotons and grilled Chicken ( Feeds 10-15)
MED Apple Orchard
Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions, parmesan cheese and grilled chicken (Feeds 6-8)
MED Apple Orchard No Chicken
Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions, and parmesan cheese (Feeds 6-8)
MED Chopped Italain Salad
Chopped fresh lettuce, tomatoes, chickpeas, black olives, banana peppers, salami and ham served atop a baked tortilla covered in asiago and parmesan cheese. (Feeds 6-8)
MED Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce with chucks of fried chicken breast tossed with fresh corn, toasted pecans, red onion, cucumbers (Feeds 6-8)
LARGE Greek Salad
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets, and yellow peppers ( Feeds 10-15)
LARGE Greek with Chicken
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets, yellow peppers, and Grilled Chicken ( Feeds 10-15)
LARGE Tossed Salad
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, and sliced beets (Feeds 10-15)
LARGE Tossed with Chicken
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, sliced beets and grilled chicken (Feeds 10-15)
LARGE Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made crotons ( Feeds. 10-15)
LARGE Caesar with Chicken
Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, house made crotons and Grilled Chicken (Feeds. 10-15)
LARGE Apple Orchard No Chicken
Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions and parmesan cheese with grilled chicken (Feeds 10-15)
LARGE Apple Orchard
Fresh lettuce with grilled chicken, pecan, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, sun dried cranberries, red onions and Parmesan cheese. Feeds ( 10-15)
LARGE Chopped Italian
Chopped fresh lettuce, tomatoes, chickpeas, black olives, banana peppers, salami and ham served atop a baked tortilla covered in asiago and parmesan cheese. (Feeds 10-15)
LARGE Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce with chucks of fried chicken breast tossed with fresh corn, toasted pecans, red onion, cucumbers (Feeds 10-15)
Burgers
Classic Burger
Served on a toasted brioche bun and with Lettuce ,Tomato and French Fries
HH Lamb Burger
Ground Lamb patty served with feta sauce and red onions served on an onion roll and French Fries
Roscoe Burger
8oz burger, with American cheese, Roscoe sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato severed on a brioche bun. And French Fries
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce, served with pasta
Chicken Picatta
Two chicken breasts sautéed in white wine with capers and lemon. Served with pasta
Chicken Spanakopita
Herb coated chicken stuffed with spinach, feta and cream cheese. Served over rice and vegetable nished with lemon sauce
Liver & Onions
A classic, cooked how you like it served with mashed potatoes
Sammy Cosma
Marinated beef tenderloin tips sautéed with green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions. Served in its natural juices over rice pilaf
Signatures
Cauliflower Steak
Thick roasted cauli ower served over lentils with a roasted red pepper relish and topped with arugula tossed in lemon and olive oil
Eggplant Parmesan
Crispy fried eggplant with marinara. and mozzarella cheese. Finished with pesto and served with pasta. (pesto contains pine nuts)
Greek Street Bowl
Marinated chicken breasts served on rice pilaf with a Greek relish, hummus and fresh dill
Lamb Shank
Slow braised lamb shank served over mashed potatoes and green beans in a tomato dill sauce
Mac & Cheese
Classic Mac and Cheese topped with bacon and shallot breadcrumbs
Spinach Pie
Making Yia Yia proud one slice at a time
Pasta
Spaghetti
With marinara or meat sauce.
Lasagna
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ricotta and Italian cheese., ground beef, Italian sausage and tomato sauce.
Mostaccioli
No Cheese, Choice of meat or marinara sauce.
Baked Mostaccioli
Topped with Baked Cheese with marinara or meat sauce served with penne noddles.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles with a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Alfredo Grilled Chicken Fettuccine
Fettuccini noodles with a creamy Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken.
Alfredo Shrimp Fettuccine
Fettuccini noodles with a creamy Alfredo sauce and cooked shrimp.
Alfredo Shrimp & Scallop Fettuccine
Shrimp and Scallops sautéed in a Alfredo sauce served over fettuccini.
Provencal Grilled Chicken Fettuccine
Fettuccini noodles with creamy provencal sauce, and grilled chicken.
Provencal Shrimp & Scallop Fettuccine
Shrimp and Scallops sautéed in a lobster cream and provencal sauce served over fettuccini.
Dinners
Chicken Dinner
Half a Chicken (Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh).
Chicken Dinner 4/2
Whole Chicken ( 2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Legs, 2 Thighs).
Rib Dinner 4/2
Our famous ribs basted with BBQ sauce ( full slab 12 bones)
Rib & Chicken Dinner
4 BBQ Ribs Bones With Half A Chicken (Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh).
Rib & Chicken Dinner 4/2
12 BBQ Ribs Bones With A Whole Chicken (2 Breast, 2. Wing, 2 Leg, 2 Thigh).
Rib Dinner
Our famous ribs basted with BBQ sauce ( 8 rib bones)
Steaks
Seafood
Fish & Chips
Icelandic cod beer battered and friend until golden brown. Served with French fries and tartar sauce
Jack Salmon
Norwegian salmon marinated in our house Jack Daniel’s® marinade, broiled to perfection. Served with your choice of side
Planked White Fish
Seasoned white fish served “Charlevoix style” with duchess potatoes and fresh vegetables.
Perch
Great Lake Perch pan fried in butter and garlic. ( 6 perch)
Pizza
Small Cheese
8 Pieces of Pizza. ADD Topping $1.00 each
Large Cheese
10 pieces of Pizza. ADD Topping $1.50 each.
Small Highland House Super
Munster & Mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Italian Sausage.
Large Highland House Super
Munster & Mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Italian Sausage.
Small Highland House Special
Munster and Mozzarella cheeses, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green olives and anchovies.
Large Highland House Special
Munster and Mozzarella cheeses, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green olives and anchovies.
Craft Pizzas
Sides
For The Kids
Kids 6oz Top Sirloin
Kids Alfredo
Kids Cheese Pizza
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries
Kids Fish & Chips
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Hamburger & Fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Mostaccioli
Kids Spaghetti
Marinara, meat sauce or plain with butter and Parmesan
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Ribs
4 ribs and fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2630 E Highland Rd, Highland, MI 48356