Highland Kitchen

Popular Items

Highland Cheese Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Fried Brussel Sprouts

Specials

Served with Blue Cheese Dressing on the side.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$20.00Out of stock

Served with Mash Potatoes,w Gravy, Collards (contains pork ) Cornbread with Honey Butter

Andouille, Chicken & Okra Gumbo

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00Out of stock

Arugula, Bacon. Buttermilk Ranch, and Pickled Red Onion

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon

$26.00

Risotto with Roasted Fennel & Squash, with Pomegranate Salsa

Fried Lemon Pepper Wings

$13.00

Honey-Lemon-Butter Glaze

Snacks and Apps

-------------------

Classic Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Served with Chow Chow

Fried Sweet Plantains w/ Chile Ranch

$7.00

Ranch served on the side . Ranch (dairy Alergy )

Chips & Carmalized Onion Dip

$7.00

Dairy Allergy

Warm Pretzel w/ Beer - Cheese Dip

$9.00

Buffalo Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Served with Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side. dairy / gluten allergy

Coconut Curried Mussels

$13.00

Served with Grilled Focaccia . Shellfish Allergy

Baja Style Fish Tacos

$12.00

Beer Batter & Fried , Served with shredded Cabbage , Cilantro , guacamole & Chile Ranch

Ricotta and Mozzarella Fritters

$11.00

made with Eggs & Flour. Chile Honey Dipping Sauce on the Side

Handmade Potato Gnocchi

$13.00

Braised Beef Short Rib & Parmesan Egg & Gluten Allergy

Vegetarian Soup of the Day

$8.00

Macomber Turnip - Sweet Potato * Vegan , Gluten Free

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

with Mushrooms, Bacon, Lemon Butter

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

organic Greens tossed in Agave - Citrus Vinaigrette. Vegan

Shaved Kale & Brussels

$10.00

Tossed in Lemon vinaigrette , with Hazelnuts, Pecorino-Romano, Pears & Pomegranates. Nut Allergy

Classic Caeser Salad

$8.00

Romaine , Herb Croutons, and Dressing made with eggs & Anchovy

Southwest Caeser Salad

$10.00

Served with Chile Ranch , Roasted Chiles , Charred Corn , Cotija Cheese , & Cornbread Croutons

--------------------

Sandwiches - comes with Fries or Mixed Greens

Spicy , served with lettuce,tomato, pickled relish and remoulade on French Bread

Highland Cheese Burger

$16.00

Two -4oz Flat Patty served with Shredded lettuce, Carmalized Onions , Seven Hills Sauce, and choice of American or Cheddar Cheese. Add bacon $3

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$13.00

Made with Quinoa , Sweet Potatoes Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese,.

Cuban Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef , Smoked Pork , Swiss , pickles , saurkraut , & Russian Dressing

Blackened Catfish Po'Boy

$16.00

Dusted in Creole Spices & Seared, served on french bread with lettuce tomato , pickles & Remoulade

Spicy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Warning ! Super Spicy , served with lettuce , pickles , & Ranch Dressing

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Served with lettuce , pickles & Ranch Dressing

Main Course

Pappardelle Bolognese

$21.00

Made with Pork & Veal . served with Parmesan & Truffle Oil Dairy/ Gluten

Roasted Boneless Half Chicken

$21.00

Served with Sweet Potato hash , Brocollini & Herb Gravy. gravy contains Gluten

Spicy Coconut Curried Goat Stew

$21.00

Served with Jasmine Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains

Spicy Jambalaya

$22.00

Made with Tasso Ham , Shrimp , Andouille, Duck Confit & Cornbread

Grilled Sirloin Steak Tips

$26.00

Marinated (Soy , Worchestershire, garlic ) Served with French Fries , Caeser Salad, & HK Steak Sauce (soy )

Vegan Jambalaya

$19.00

With Impossible Sausage, Red Beans, Seared Greens & Creole Carrots Soy Allergy

Sides

Broccolini

$6.00

Garlic Seared Greens

$6.00

Grilled Iggy's Bread

$6.00

House Pickles

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Pile o Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$6.00

Merch

Women's T-Shirt Black

Men's T-Shirt Black

Out of stock

Unisex Baseball Shirt (Black / Red)

Unisex Baseball Shirt (White / Blue)

Onesie White Size 12 mos

$16.00

Onesie Black Size 12mos.

$16.00
Unisex Hoodie (Hawaiian Blue )

Unisex Hoodie (Hawaiian Blue )

Unisex Hoodie (Burnt Orange)

Unisex Hoodie (Burnt Orange)

Women's T-Shirt (Poppy)

Women's T-Shirt (Poppy)

Women's T-Shirt (Tahiti Blue)

Women's T-Shirt (Tahiti Blue)

Unisex T-Shirt (Tahiti Blue )

Unisex T-Shirt (Tahiti Blue )

Unisex T-Shirt ( Poppy)

Unisex T-Shirt ( Poppy)

Dessert

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.00

Served Warm with Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Apple Cobbler

$7.00

Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.00

With Vanilla Ice Cream

TOGO Drinks

1 Bottle Mas Fi Cava & 8 oz. Rose Simple Mix (Organic Rose petals, Lemon, Sugar, Water). Give your Cava a splash of our organic Rose Simple Mix for a delicious twist. The mix is also great in cocktails.

House Margarita

$11.00

Mai Tai Dragon

$11.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum , Lime, Orgeat & Orange Curacao . Served over ice. Not for Outdoor Consumption

Mark n Stormy

$11.00

Dorchester

$11.00

Budweiser 12oz can

$4.00
Mas Fi Cava

Mas Fi Cava

$21.00Out of stock

Spain. Crisp & clean with delicate notes of peach

Salentin, Portillo Malbec

Salentin, Portillo Malbec

$21.00Out of stock

2019. Argentina. Rich, deep Red with notes of blackberry, plum, vanilla & licorice. Light oak & tannins. A tasty Red! **Dusty Not Included**

N/A Drinks

Still Water 1 L

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$3.00

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Honest Kid's Organic Fruit Pouch

$2.00

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Saratoga Still Water 12oz Bottle

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Topo Chico 12oz Bottle

$3.00

Drinks

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$3.00

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jims Cold Brew

$3.00

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Highland Kitchen is a family-owned neighborhood restaurant and bar located “up the hill” in the heart of Somerville.

Website

Location

150 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Highland Kitchen image

