Sloan's Tap & Burger 102
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
We’re a community-based business that reflects our values of connection to place, quality of product and customer care, and we’re so happy that we’re here to share it with you!
Location
1565 Raleigh St. Unit 100, Denver, CO 80204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LAMAITHAIKITCHEN - 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C
No Reviews
2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant
GB Fish & Chips #2 - Sloans Lake - 2175 Sheridan Boulevard
No Reviews
2175 Sheridan Boulevard Denver, CO 80214
View restaurant