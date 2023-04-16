Main picView gallery

Sloan's Tap & Burger 102

1565 Raleigh St. Unit 100

Denver, CO 80204

START HERE

Chef Carrie's Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken Tendies

$14.00

Crispy Wings

$12.00+

DJ Super Nachos

$16.00

Queso & Chips

$9.00

Smoked Wings

$12.00+

Soft Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Squeaky Cheese Curds

$10.00

SPRING TRAINING

4 Corners Chopped

$12.50

Simple Salad

$12.50

Steakhouse Salad

$21.50

The Director

$12.50

The Keen-Waa

$12.50

The Wedge

$13.50

BURGERS SANDWICHES

The Classic Smash

$14.00

Double Classic Smash

$19.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Shroom Luva's

$16.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Black and Blue

$16.00

Plain Burger

$10.00

The Hoff

$13.00

KIDS

Kid's Cheeseburgers

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$9.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Kid's Milk

Kid's Chocolate Milk

Kid's Pepsi

Kid's Diet Pepsi

Kid's Apple Juice

Kid's OJ

Kid's Lemonade

Kid's Dr. Pepper

Kid's Sierra Mist

Kid's Root Beer

SIDES

Side Tap BBQ

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Special Sauce

$0.50

Side Spicy Ranch

$0.75

Side Sweet Potato Waffle

$6.00

END HERE

Brownie

$9.50

Cheesecake

$9.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
We’re a community-based business that reflects our values of connection to place, quality of product and customer care, and we’re so happy that we’re here to share it with you!

1565 Raleigh St. Unit 100, Denver, CO 80204

