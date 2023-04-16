Restaurant header imageView gallery

Belleview Tap & Burger 103

review star

No reviews yet

4910 S. Newport St.

Denver, CO 80237

Food

Start Here

Squeaky Cheese Curds

Squeaky Cheese Curds

$10.00

jalapeno lingonberry jam

Chef Carrie's Flatbread

Chef Carrie's Flatbread

$13.00

caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, chili honey, parsley, garlic aioli

French Dip Sliders

French Dip Sliders

$13.00

thinly sliced rare prime rib, Swiss, garlic aioli, au jus dip

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00
DJ Super Nachos

DJ Super Nachos

$16.00

queso, melty cheese, black beans jalapeno, red onion sour cream, cilantro

Salsa & Chips
$6.00

Salsa & Chips

$6.00
Sausage Party

Sausage Party

$23.00

one of each sausage, sauerkraut ale mustard, pretzel bites, queso carrots and celery

Soft Pretzel Bites

Soft Pretzel Bites

$12.00

roasted chile queso

Wright Way Sausage

Wright Way Sausage

$9.00

made for us by our friends at Wright Way Sausage Company cheesy jalapeno or Kielbasa sauerkraut and ale mustard

Queso Con Queso

Queso Con Queso

$9.00

housemade tortilla chips

Burgers & Sandwiches

Black and Blue Burger

Black and Blue Burger

$15.50

blackened beef patty, blue cheese, bacon jam, crispy onion

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

crispy chicken, buffalo sauce blue cheese, shrettuce, red onion, special sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.50

blackened grilled chicken, sharp cheddar bacon, shrettuce, red onion, ranch, Texas toast

The Classic Smash

The Classic Smash

$13.50

thin and crispy smashed beef patty American, LTO, pickle special sauce

The Hoff

The Hoff

$12.50

black bean patty, roasted red peppers arugula, pickled onion, green goddess dressing

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.50

thin and crispy smashed beef patty mustard onions, American garlic aioli, Texas toast

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

root beer braised pork, creamy slaw golden BBQ sauce, triple pickle

Shroom Luva's

Shroom Luva's

$15.50

beef patty, Swiss, sauteed mushroom truffle aioli

The O.G. Tap

The O.G. Tap

$16.50

Chet’s root beer pulled pork, beef patty onion ring, American, cheddar golden BBQ sauce

Ahi Tuna Melt

Ahi Tuna Melt

$14.00

citrus cured ahi tuna, celery, carrot, caper aioli, American, Swiss, Texas toast

The Steakhouse

The Steakhouse

$24.50

half pound Wagyu beef patty, Swiss housemade steak sauce, shrettuce tomato, crispy onion sesame brioche bun

Wings & Tenders

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

hand breaded, choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

hand breaded, fries, choice of sauce and ranch or blue cheese

Traditional Crispy Wings

Traditional Crispy Wings

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

Spring Training

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$12.00

arugula, parmesan lemon olive oil vinaigrette

Steakhouse Salad

Steakhouse Salad

$21.00

grilled sirloin steak, arugula caramelized onion, blue cheese, house made crispy onions, candied pecans balsamic vinaigrette

The Director

The Director

$12.00

greens, pickled onion, tomato egg, blue cheese bacon, green goddess dressing

The Four Corners

The Four Corners

$12.00

greens, black beans, broccoli jalapeno, red onion, tomato sharp cheddar, spicy ranch

The KEEN-WAA

The KEEN-WAA

$12.00

tri color quinoa, arugula, bell pepper red onion, lemon olive oil vinaigrette

The Wedge

The Wedge

$13.00

Fork Yeah

Baby Back Ribs (Half Rack)

Baby Back Ribs (Half Rack)

$16.00

half or full rack BBQ smoked ribs served with creamy coleslaw, hand cut fries, and napkins

Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

Baby Back Ribs (Full Rack)

$26.00

half or full rack BBQ smoked ribs served with creamy coleslaw, hand cut fries, and napkins

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

shells and cheese toasted bread crumbs

Steak & Frites

Steak & Frites

$21.00

6oz sirloin, parmesan parsley fries, truffle aioli, homemade steak sauce

Sides

Side Broccoli
$5.00

$5.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Coleslaw
$5.00

$5.00

Side Hand Cut Fries
$6.00

$6.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$8.00

$8.00

Side Mac & Cheese
$8.00

$8.00

Desserts

Milkshake

$6.00

Scoop of Ice Cream
$2.50

$2.50

Brownie

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Drink

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Champage Supernova
$10.00

$10.00

French 75

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00

$10.00

Manhattan

Margarita

$9.00

Martini (Gin)

Martini (Vodka)

Martini- Lemondrop
$10.00

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00+

More Tequila Honey?
$12.00

$12.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

Paloma

$9.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise
$10.00

$10.00

You're Turning Violet, Violet!
$12.00

$12.00

Top O' The Morning To Ya
$9.00

$9.00

The Modern Savage
$15.00

$15.00

Funky Cold Banana
$13.00

$13.00

Beer

Cidre Blanc Anxo

Cidre Blanc Anxo

$8.00

Our flagship dry cider, Cidre Blanc gets its name from the Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc wine yeast employed in fermentation. High-acid & effervescent, expect notes of tropical citrus and stone fruit.

Coloradan WBD

Coloradan WBD

$9.00

Mexican Lager

Coors Banquet
$5.00

$5.00

Delirium Tremens
$12.00

$12.00

Duchesse

$10.00
Electric Sunshine Avery
$8.00

Electric Sunshine Avery

$8.00
Face Down Brown Telluride
$7.00

Face Down Brown Telluride

$7.00
Favorite Blonde (GF)
$8.00

Favorite Blonde (GF)

$8.00

Fuzz Country Wheat HalfAcre Brewing
$10.00

$10.00

Gruvi N/A Golden Ale
$7.00

$7.00

Hitachino Nest White Ale
$13.00

$13.00

Janet Reno's Call to Arms
$8.00

$8.00

Jiant Hard Kombucha
$8.00

$8.00

Jiant Hard Tea
$8.00

$8.00

Juicy Banger Station 26
$8.00

$8.00

La Chouffe

$12.00

La Clawsuit CTA
$8.00

$8.00

Lush-Fremont Brewing
$8.00

$8.00

Made Marion 2 Towns Cider House
$8.00

$8.00

Miller High Life

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo

$5.00

Operation Steingrabber CTA
$8.00

$8.00

Premium Pils New Image
$9.00

$9.00

Prickly/guava Florida Seltzer Untitled Art
$8.00

$8.00

Pseudo Sue Toppling Goliath
$9.00

$9.00

Rare Trait Cerebral
$10.00

$10.00

Sad Panda Horse And Dragon
$9.00

$9.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Great Divide
$8.00

$8.00

Untitled Art Juicy IPA N/A
$8.00

$8.00

Untitled Strawb/kiwi Seltzer
$8.00

$8.00

Victory Wheat N/A
$9.00

$9.00

White Claw Black Cherry
$8.00

$8.00

White Claw Mango
$8.00

$8.00

Andechs Weissbier Dunkel
$12.00

$12.00

Berry Noir Boulevard
$7.00

$7.00

Chicago Kolsch (Westbound)
$13.00

$13.00

CTA Sun Never Sets On Cool
$11.00

$11.00

Curation Cranberry Seltzer
$8.00

$8.00

Curation Grapefruit Seltzer
$8.00

$8.00

Dyad New Image
$8.00

$8.00

Incredible Pulp (Boneyard)
$5.00

$5.00

June Shine Charcoal
$8.00

$8.00

June Shine POG
$8.00

$8.00

Pxyis Ecliptic
$8.00

$8.00

Roadhouse HIghwayman
$8.00

$8.00

Wine

Merkin Red - BTL
$48.00

$48.00

Merkin Blanca - BTL
$48.00

$48.00

Bico Amarello- BTL
$25.00

$25.00

Banshee Rose- BTL
$36.00

$36.00

Cinzano Prosecco- BTL
$32.00

$32.00

NA Bev

Arnold Palmer
$4.00

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice
$4.00

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice
$4.00

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mountain Dew
$4.00

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Teakoe Pomegranate Hibiscus
$4.

$4.50

Teakoe Strawberry Creme

$4.50

Teakoe Orange Ginger Punch

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We’re a community-based business that reflects our values of connection to place, quality of product and customer care, and we’re so happy that we’re here to share it with you!

Location

4910 S. Newport St., Denver, CO 80237

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

