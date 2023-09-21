Highlander Bar and Grill 8445 Canyon Ferry Rd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Featuring handcrafted food, cocktails, lovely wines and scenic dining options. Visit us at our scenic ranch to dine, drink, golf and glamp on Magpie Creek and enjoy our Montana hospitality made just for you.
Location
8445 Canyon Ferry Rd, Helena, MT 59602
Gallery
