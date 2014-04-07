Highlander Public House imageView gallery
Highlander Public House

726 Scott Avenue

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap
1/2 Fish & Chips
Steak N Bacon

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts App
$8.00

$8.00
Chicken Fried Bacon

Chicken Fried Bacon

$8.00

hand breaded HPH bacon and deep fried served with cream gravy

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

hand battered in house mushrooms fried and served with our ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

hand battered in house pickle spears fried and served with our ranch

Highland Drums
$11.00

$11.00
Highlander Fries

Highlander Fries

$9.00

hand cut fries topped with guinness gravy, beer cheese, and chives

Mozzarella Logs

Mozzarella Logs

$9.00

hand sliced mozzarella cheese that’s battered in house and fried

Pretzels

Pretzels

$9.00

baked pretzel sticks served with our beer cheese

Stuffed Avocado
$10.00

$10.00

Burgers

Bacon & Avocado

Bacon & Avocado

$14.00

hph with avocado

Bacon & Egg

Bacon & Egg

$14.00

hph with egg

Bigger Mac Burger

Bigger Mac Burger

$14.00

8oz burger topped with mac & cheese

Highlander

Highlander

$11.00

single patty 8oz with cheese

HPH burger

HPH burger

$13.00

highlander burger with bacon

The Fat Coo

The Fat Coo

$22.00

double patties 16oz, 4 slices of cheese and bacon

Patty Melt

$13.00

Teriyaki Burger
$13.00

$13.00

TX Pub Favorites

Big Coo Mac

Big Coo Mac

$14.00

our famous mac & cheese tossed with choice of protein, bacon, and chives

1/2 Fish & Chips

1/2 Fish & Chips

$12.00

Guinness battered cod fillets with fried pickle, fries, and house made tartar sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Guinness battered cod fillets with fried pickle, fries, and house made tartar sauce

Highlander Pie

Highlander Pie

$13.00

hph meat, guinness gravy, veggies, mashed potatoes, and cheddar cheese

For the Little Coo's

Kid Cheese Nachos
$4.00

$4.00

Kid Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00

$6.00
Kid cheeseburger
$6.00

Kid cheeseburger

$6.00
Kid chicken nuggets
$6.00

Kid chicken nuggets

$6.00

Kid mac & cheese
$5.00

$5.00

Kid Pasta

$5.00

Kids eat free Tuesday

Garden

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

small house salad

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

small caesar salad

HPH Caesar Salad

HPH Caesar Salad

$11.00

large chopped romaine lettuce tossed with hph caesar dressing, parmesan, and croutons

Texas Goat

Texas Goat

$13.00

large spinach salad with goat cheese, pecans, & fire grilled peaches with house balsamic

Texas Pub Salad

Texas Pub Salad

$11.00

large salad with fresh carrots, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and egg

From The Grill

Boneless Pork Chops

Boneless Pork Chops

$16.00

marinated and grilled pork chops topped with Guinness gravy or Guinness BBQ sauce served with mashed potatoes and veggies

Sirloin 10 oz

$19.00

Main Faire

Chicken & Waffles
$17.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00
Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

hand breaded and topped with cream gravy,mashed potatoes, and veggies

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

hand breaded and topped with cream gravy,mashed potatoes, and veggies

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$13.00

hand breaded chicken strips served with fries

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.00

hand cut grilled chicken breast served with rice pilaf and veggies

Jalapeno Chicken
$16.00

$16.00

Roasted Veggies & Rice
$10.00

$10.00
Seared Cod

Seared Cod

$19.00

fresh cod topped with white wine sauce served with rice pilaf and veggies

Our Famous Macs

Small Mac & Cheese

Small Mac & Cheese

$5.00

our famous mac & cheese

Large Mac & Cheese

Large Mac & Cheese

$10.00

our famous mac & cheese

Big Coo Mac

Big Coo Mac

$14.00

our famous mac & cheese tossed with choice of protein, bacon, and chives

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$11.00

hph brown sugar bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on wheat toast

Chicken Sandwich
$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Philly

Philly

$14.00

grilled philly steak with onions, peppers, and our beer cheese

Steak N Bacon

Steak N Bacon

$13.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding
$7.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Biegnets

$7.00
NY Cheesecakes

NY Cheesecakes

$7.00

traditional cheesecake with strawberry coulis and whipped cream

Fried Oreos

$7.00

Add Sides

add avocado+

$2.00

add bacon+

$2.00

Add beef patty+

$5.00

add beer cheese+

$2.00

add beer onions+

$2.00

Add chicken breast+

$5.00

add corn, peas, and carrots+

$5.00Out of stock

add creamed gravy+

$2.00

add egg+

$2.00

add fresh fruit+

$5.00

add green beans+

$5.00

add guiness gravy+

$2.00

add hand cut fries+

$5.00

Add highlander style

$3.00

add mashed potatoes+

$5.00

add mushrooms+

$2.00

add rice pilaf+

$5.00

add roasted veggies+

$5.00

add side of brussels sprouts+

$5.00

add sliced cheese+

$1.00

add sweet potato puree+

$5.00

add toast+

$2.00

Add Baked Potato

$5.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pinapple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Coffee`

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Flavored Teas

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

7up

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sunkist Orange

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

topo chico

$3.00

Water

Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Weekly Specials (Copy)

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Churro Pretzels

$9.00

Seared Tuna

$18.00

14 oz Ribeye

$35.00

Balsamic Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Salisbury Steak

$15.00

Stuffed Chicken

$19.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Lunch Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Lunch HPH Potato & Salad

$10.00

your choice of soup and house salad or caesar salad

Lunch Jalapeno Chicken

$10.00

Lunch Pimento Cheese & Bacon Sandwich

$10.00

Lunch Pork Chops

$10.00

marinated and grilled pork chops topped with guinness gravy served with mashed potatoes and veggies

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Abita Amber

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Grolsch

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Shiner Brujas Brew

$6.00

Manhattan Project Fall Out

$6.00

6666 Ranch Water Original

$6.00

6666 Mango Habanero

$6.00

6666 Prickly Pear Margarita

$6.00

6666 Blackberry Pomegranate

Heineken NA

$5.00

Craft Cocktails

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Buttery nipple

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lemondrop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Top Shelf Margartia

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Punch of the Irish

$9.00

Raspberry Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Texas Rail Spike

$9.00

Texas Tea

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Wichita Wallace

$9.00

High Roller Sazerac

$80.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kentucky Coffee

$8.00

F#@k Putin Shot

$5.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Baby Beers

$6.50

Coffee Martini

$10.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Draft Beer

6666 Amber L

$11.00

6666 Amber P

$6.00

6666 IPA L

$11.00

6666 IPA P

$6.00

Downshift L

$11.00

Downshift P

$6.00

Blood & Honey L

$11.00

Blood & Honey P

$6.00

Blue Moon L

$9.00

Blue Moon P

$5.00

Coors L

$7.00

Coors P

$4.00

Dos X L

$9.00

Dos X P

$5.00

Glamorama L

$11.00

Glamorama P

$7.00

Guinness L

$11.00

Guinness P

$6.00

Miller L

$7.00

Miller P

$4.00

Yeungling Hershey L

$11.00

Yeungling Hershey P

$6.00

Shiner L

$9.00

Shiner P

$5.00

Holiday Cheer L

$11.00

Holiday Cheer P

$6.00

VooDoo Ranger L

$11.00

VooDoo Ranger P

$6.00

Yuengling Flight L

$7.00

Yuengling Flight P

$4.00

Yuengling L

$7.00

Yuengling P

$4.00

Liqueur

Absinthe

$8.00

Amaretto di Saronno

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00

Campari Liquor

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse Liqueur Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

De Canton

$10.00

DeKuyper Amaretto

$4.00

DeKuyper Blue Curacao

$4.00

DeKuyper Creme De Cacao White

$4.00

DeKuyper Creme De Menthe Green

$5.00

DeKuyper Peachtree

$4.00

Dekuyper Razzmatazz

$4.00

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$4.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$4.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$11.00

Godiva White Choco Liqueur

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Martini & Rossi Vermouth

$8.00

Midori

$6.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumple Minze Pprmnt Schnp

$7.00

St Germain Liqueur

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace Cream

$6.00

Mules

Arnold Palmer Mule

$9.00

Birthday Mule

$9.00

Breakfast Mule

$9.00

Dublin Mule

$9.00

Jalapeno Mule

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Lavender Mule

$9.00

Empress Mule

$9.00

Marrion's Mule

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Texas Mule

$9.00

Tiki Mule

$9.00

Ruby Red Mule

$9.00

Sangria Mule

$9.00

Green Tea Mule

$9.00

Whiskey Flights

American Rye Whiskey Flight HH

$19.00

Highland Scotch Flight HH

$21.00

Irish Whiskey Flight HH

$22.00

Kentucky Bourbon Flight HH

$19.00

Speyside Scotch Flight HH

$21.00

Texas Whiskey Flight HH

$24.00

Western Scotland Highly Peated Flight HH

$31.00

Western Scotland No Peat Flight HH

$21.00

Whiskey, Bourbon

Basil Haydens Kentucky Brbn 8Yr

$12.00

Bookers

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Honey

$7.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Maker's Mark Whiskey

$8.00

Oak & Eden Bourbon & Vine

$13.00

Oak & Eden Toasted Oak

$13.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$11.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Colonel Taylor

$11.00

Weller's Special Reserve

$11.00

Weller’s 12 Year

$12.00

William Wolf Bourbon

$11.00

Whiskey, Japan

Kaiyo

$13.00

Suntory

$10.00

Whiskey, Rye

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Herman Marshall

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

William Wolf Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

Whistlepig Double Malt 18 yr

$42.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$12.00

Wines Bottles

California Roots Bottle

$21.00

Kings of Prohibition Cab Bottle

$30.00

Tall Dark Stranger Bottle

$25.00

Flora & Stone Bottle

$22.00

Murphy Goode Bottle

$28.00

Kings of Prohibition Shiraz Bottle

$28.00

Kings of Prohibition Red Blend Bottle

$28.00

Cantina Lavis Bottle

$25.00

Kings of Prohibition Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Folonari Bottle

$22.00

Girl & Dragon Bottle

$25.00

King Chancho Bottle

$25.00

1924 Gnarly Head Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

Champagne Bottle

$19.00

Bucket Specials

Truly Bucket

$12.00

Topo Bucket

$12.00

Twisted Tea Bucket

$12.00

Specialty Old Fashioned

Howlin' Wolf

$13.00

Gentlemen's Breakfast

$13.00

The Sparrow

$13.00

Fall Specials

Great Pumpkin Old Fashioned

$11.00

Caramel Apple Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Spiced Pear Gin Sour

$10.00

Banana Foster-tini

$11.00

Jack-o-Lantern Martini

$9.00

Nightmare On Bourbon St.

$9.00

The Cauldron

$9.00

Wine Close Out

Bartenura - Moscato D'asti

$17.00

Messina Hof - Riesling

$17.00

Berringer - White Zenfandel

$17.00

Trivento - Malbec

$18.00

Canyon Road - Merlot

$18.00

Kim Crawford - Pinot Noir

$18.00

Kendall Jackson - Merlot

$18.00

Glasses & mugs

HPH Shot Glass

$5.00

Tea Pigs Mug

$7.00

Logo Pint Glass

$10.00

Hats

HPH Hat

$15.00

Shirts

HPH Round Logo Short Sleeve

$18.00

HPH vertical logo Short Sleve

$18.00

HPH Round Logo Long Sleeve

$22.00

HPH Vertical Logo Long Sleeve

$22.00

HPH Kids Shirts

$15.00

Sticker

HPH Sticker

$1.00

Tumblers

White Stainless Tumbler

$15.00

Purple Stainless Tumbler

$15.00

Black Stainless Tumbler

$15.00

Blue Stainless Tumbler

$15.00Out of stock

Gift Cards

Gift Cards Any Amount

$5.00

Other...

Set Of 6 Coasters

$15.00

Bar Syrups

Demerara Syrup Pint

$13.00

Simple Syrup Pint

$10.00

Lavender Syrup Pint

$15.00

Honey Syrup Pint

$15.00

Lavender Honey Syrup Pint

$16.00

Coffee Demerara Pint

$15.00

Rose Simple Pint

$13.00

Smoked Vanilla Demerara Pint

$16.00

Bar Mixes

Bloody Mary Quart

$16.00

Margarita Mix Quart

$15.00

Sweet & Sour Quart

$13.00

Cocktail Bitters

Apricot Dropper

$20.00

Black Currant Dropper

$20.00

Blood Orange Dropper

$20.00

Coffee Dropper

$20.00Out of stock

Cherry Dropper

$20.00

Chocolate Dropper

$20.00

Hibiscus Dropper

$20.00

Lavender Dropper

$20.00

Pineapple Mango Dropper

$20.00

Strawberry Dropper

$20.00

Vanilla Dropper

$20.00

Mint Dropper

$20.00

Gift Boxes

Friend Box

$50.00

Good Friend Box

$75.00

Awesome Friend Box

$100.00

Bar Tool Set

$50.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

726 Scott Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Directions

Gallery
Highlander Public House image

Map
