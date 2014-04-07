- Home
Highlander Public House
726 Scott Avenue
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Appetizers
Brussels Sprouts App
Chicken Fried Bacon
hand breaded HPH bacon and deep fried served with cream gravy
Fried Mushrooms
hand battered in house mushrooms fried and served with our ranch
Fried Pickles
hand battered in house pickle spears fried and served with our ranch
Highland Drums
Highlander Fries
hand cut fries topped with guinness gravy, beer cheese, and chives
Mozzarella Logs
hand sliced mozzarella cheese that’s battered in house and fried
Pretzels
baked pretzel sticks served with our beer cheese
Stuffed Avocado
Burgers
Bacon & Avocado
hph with avocado
Bacon & Egg
hph with egg
Bigger Mac Burger
8oz burger topped with mac & cheese
Highlander
single patty 8oz with cheese
HPH burger
highlander burger with bacon
The Fat Coo
double patties 16oz, 4 slices of cheese and bacon
Patty Melt
Teriyaki Burger
TX Pub Favorites
Big Coo Mac
our famous mac & cheese tossed with choice of protein, bacon, and chives
1/2 Fish & Chips
Guinness battered cod fillets with fried pickle, fries, and house made tartar sauce
Fish & Chips
Guinness battered cod fillets with fried pickle, fries, and house made tartar sauce
Highlander Pie
hph meat, guinness gravy, veggies, mashed potatoes, and cheddar cheese
For the Little Coo's
Garden
House Salad
small house salad
Small Caesar Salad
small caesar salad
HPH Caesar Salad
large chopped romaine lettuce tossed with hph caesar dressing, parmesan, and croutons
Texas Goat
large spinach salad with goat cheese, pecans, & fire grilled peaches with house balsamic
Texas Pub Salad
large salad with fresh carrots, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and egg
From The Grill
Main Faire
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken Fried Chicken
hand breaded and topped with cream gravy,mashed potatoes, and veggies
Chicken Fried Steak
hand breaded and topped with cream gravy,mashed potatoes, and veggies
Chicken Strips
hand breaded chicken strips served with fries
Grilled Chicken Platter
hand cut grilled chicken breast served with rice pilaf and veggies
Jalapeno Chicken
Roasted Veggies & Rice
Seared Cod
fresh cod topped with white wine sauce served with rice pilaf and veggies
Our Famous Macs
Sandwiches
Desserts
Add Sides
add avocado+
add bacon+
Add beef patty+
add beer cheese+
add beer onions+
Add chicken breast+
add corn, peas, and carrots+
add creamed gravy+
add egg+
add fresh fruit+
add green beans+
add guiness gravy+
add hand cut fries+
Add highlander style
add mashed potatoes+
add mushrooms+
add rice pilaf+
add roasted veggies+
add side of brussels sprouts+
add sliced cheese+
add sweet potato puree+
add toast+
Add Baked Potato
Beverages
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pinapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Coffee`
Ice Tea
Flavored Teas
Sweet Tea
Milk
7up
Diet Dr Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Gingerale
Mug Rootbeer
Pepsi
Sunkist Orange
Tropicana Lemonade
topo chico
Water
Red Bull
Watermelon Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Weekly Specials (Copy)
Lunch Menu
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lunch Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich
Lunch HPH Potato & Salad
your choice of soup and house salad or caesar salad
Lunch Jalapeno Chicken
Lunch Pimento Cheese & Bacon Sandwich
Lunch Pork Chops
marinated and grilled pork chops topped with guinness gravy served with mashed potatoes and veggies
Bottled Beer
Michelob Ultra
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Banquet
Modelo
Corona
Abita Amber
Angry Orchard
Grolsch
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Shiner Brujas Brew
Manhattan Project Fall Out
6666 Ranch Water Original
6666 Mango Habanero
6666 Prickly Pear Margarita
6666 Blackberry Pomegranate
Heineken NA
Craft Cocktails
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Buttery nipple
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan Martini
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Lemondrop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Top Shelf Margartia
Mimosa
Punch of the Irish
Raspberry Cosmopolitan
Texas Rail Spike
Texas Tea
Tom Collins
Tequila Sunrise
White Russian
Wichita Wallace
High Roller Sazerac
Vegas Bomb
Jager Bomb
Kentucky Coffee
F#@k Putin Shot
Irish Breakfast Shot
Baby Beers
Coffee Martini
Liquid Marijuana
Whiskey Sour
Draft Beer
6666 Amber L
6666 Amber P
6666 IPA L
6666 IPA P
Downshift L
Downshift P
Blood & Honey L
Blood & Honey P
Blue Moon L
Blue Moon P
Coors L
Coors P
Dos X L
Dos X P
Glamorama L
Glamorama P
Guinness L
Guinness P
Miller L
Miller P
Yeungling Hershey L
Yeungling Hershey P
Shiner L
Shiner P
Holiday Cheer L
Holiday Cheer P
VooDoo Ranger L
VooDoo Ranger P
Yuengling Flight L
Yuengling Flight P
Yuengling L
Yuengling P
Liqueur
Absinthe
Amaretto di Saronno
Baileys Irish Cream
Campari Liquor
Chambord
Chartreuse Liqueur Green
Cointreau
De Canton
DeKuyper Amaretto
DeKuyper Blue Curacao
DeKuyper Creme De Cacao White
DeKuyper Creme De Menthe Green
DeKuyper Peachtree
Dekuyper Razzmatazz
Dekuyper Sour Apple
Dekuyper Triple Sec
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Godiva Dark Chocolate
Godiva White Choco Liqueur
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Limoncello
Luxardo
Martini & Rossi Vermouth
Midori
Rumchata
Rumple Minze Pprmnt Schnp
St Germain Liqueur
Buffalo Trace Cream
Mules
Whiskey Flights
Whiskey, Bourbon
Basil Haydens Kentucky Brbn 8Yr
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Four Roses Single Barrel
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Honey
Knob Creek Bourbon
Maker's Mark Whiskey
Oak & Eden Bourbon & Vine
Oak & Eden Toasted Oak
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Blanton's
Eagle Rare
Colonel Taylor
Weller's Special Reserve
Weller’s 12 Year
William Wolf Bourbon
Whiskey, Japan
Whiskey, Rye
Wines Bottles
California Roots Bottle
Kings of Prohibition Cab Bottle
Tall Dark Stranger Bottle
Flora & Stone Bottle
Murphy Goode Bottle
Kings of Prohibition Shiraz Bottle
Kings of Prohibition Red Blend Bottle
Cantina Lavis Bottle
Kings of Prohibition Chardonnay Bottle
Folonari Bottle
Girl & Dragon Bottle
King Chancho Bottle
1924 Gnarly Head Bottle
Champagne Bottle
Bucket Specials
Specialty Old Fashioned
Fall Specials
Wine Close Out
Hats
Shirts
Sticker
Tumblers
Gift Cards
Other...
Bar Syrups
Cocktail Bitters
726 Scott Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76301