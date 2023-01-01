Main picView gallery

Highlands Bar & Grill

2241 Lowell Ave

Louisville, KY 40205

Entrees

Big Salad

$10.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Bratwurst

$7.50

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Jumbo Hot Dog

$7.50

Side Salad

$5.50

The Highland Burger

$12.00

Wings

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Apps

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$9.50

Basket of Tots

$6.00

Cheese Balls

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Highland Poppers

$9.00

Juicy Taters

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Puffys Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of Tots

$3.50

Draft Beer

Draft

Angry Orchard

$6.50

ATG Cold Ass Beer

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.50+

Blue Moon

$6.00

Guinness

$7.50

Juicy Haze

$7.00

Miller

$4.50+

West 6 IPA

$7.00

Pitcher Mill

$15.00

Pitcher B.L.

$15.00

Liquor

Gin

Hendricks

$8.00

Well

$4.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum

Bumbu

$5.50

Mount Gay

$5.00

Rum Haven

$5.50

Well

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Tequilla

Don Julio Silver

$8.50

El Jim Gold

$6.00

El Jim Silver

$6.00

Herradura Gold

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Herradura Ultra

$8.00

Milagro

$7.00

Well

$5.00

Casa Amigos

$8.50

Vodka

Grey Goose

$7.50

Jeptha

$4.50

Jeptha Blueberry

$4.50

Jeptha Coffee

$4.50

Titos

$6.25

Well

$4.00

Pink Whitney

$4.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Bulliet

$6.50

Coopers Craft

$6.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$6.25

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.50

Jameson

$7.50

Knob Creek 9yr

$9.00

Makers Mark

$6.75

Michters

$8.50

Old Fo 1870

$8.50

Old Fo 1897

$9.00

Old Fo 1910

$9.25

Old Fo 1920

$9.50

Old Fo 86

$5.50

Well

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.25

Woodford

$9.00

Woodford Double Oak

$11.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Green River

$6.00

Middle West Pump

$8.00

Town Branch Cask

$7.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.75

Dough Ball

$5.50

Fernet

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Rum Chata

$5.75

Skrewball

$6.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Goldschlagger

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Bottle and Cans

ATG 35K

$10.00

ATG A Beer

$7.50

ATG Citra Ass

$10.00

AV Blood Orange

$6.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light Can

$3.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait

$5.50

Falls City Pale Ale

$6.00

Goose 312

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Midnight Martian

$12.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00

Space Dust

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

Sweetwater 420

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Scout Kolbier

$7.00

Mirror Mr Pb

$8.00

Mirror Oregon Pale

$8.00

Mirror Wheezing

$10.00

Bucket 6 Bud

$20.00

Bucket 6 Bud Light

$20.00

Bucket 6 Mill Lite

$20.00

Bucket 6 Coors Light

$20.00

Heiniken N/A

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.00

Heiniken

$4.50

PBR

$3.00

Modelo Can

$4.25

All Day

$5.00

Gravely Debaser

$6.00

Gravely LaBamba

$5.00

Founders All Day

$5.00

Founders Break Stout

$8.00

Three Floyds Zombie

$7.00

Three Floyds Gumball Head

$6.50

Happy Hour Domestic

$3.00

Coors

$4.00

Corona

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Sam Adams N/A

$5.00

Modelo Can

$4.50

Seltzers

High Noon Lemon

$5.50

High Noon Peach

$5.50

High Noon Pineapple

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.50

White Claw Lime

$5.50

White Claw Raspberry

$5.50

Wine

Dark Horse Cab

$6.00

Dark Horse Chard

$6.00

Dark Horse Pinot Grigo

$6.00

Proscceo

$7.00

Shots

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Grape Bomb

$5.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Orange Bomb

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thank you for your business. Please be safe.

2241 Lowell Ave, Louisville, KY 40205

