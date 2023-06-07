A map showing the location of Highlands NEW 3220 Pennsylvania Avenue SoutheastView gallery

Highlands NEW 3220 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast

3200 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast

Washington, DC 20020

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Gaby's Life Celebration

Three Course Menu

$38.00

Three Course Take OutMeal for Pickup on June 9, 2022 All Sales will go directly to Gaby's House, housing abondoned children and children with disabilities. Please note what time you would like to pickup on June 9, and come celebrate with us at Highlands where there will be music and drinks outside.

Lunch Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Club Wheat Bread

Stallworth

$10.00

Chicken Salad, Tarragon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Brioche Bun

Metro Club

$14.00

Smoked Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Toasted Club Wheat Bread

Big Time Burger

$11.00

Choose your Toppings, Served on Brioche Bun

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Choose your Toppings, Served on Brioche Bun

Cubano

$12.00

Spicy Pork Butt, Honey Ham, Queso Blanco, Mojo Sauce and Pickles on a Pressed French Baguette

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Fried Shrimps, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Frecnh Roll

Chicken Melt

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on Ciabatta

London Broiled

$14.00

Grilled Thin Sliced Steak with Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on French Roll

Vegan Gyro

$12.00

Vegan Grain and Veggie Loaf, Cucumber Lemon Vegenaise, Grilled Carrots, Mushrooms and Onions, Fresh Spinach, Cucumbers and Tomatoes in a Fluffy Pita Wrap

Salmon Burger

$15.00

Chopped Fresh Salmon, Minced Bell Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Siracha Mayo on Brioche Bun

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

BLT

$7.00

Starters

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Chicken Noodle

$8.00

Seafood Soup

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Southern Classic with Garlic Cream Sauce

Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Cream Cheese, Parmesan, Cheddar, Swiss Spinach Dip Served with Hot Tortilla Chips

Juanita's Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Fried Shrimp and Cheesy Grits, Sweet Apple Cider Sauce

Highlands Wings

$13.00

Fried Wings with Homemade Sweet Spicy Mango Sauce and Ranch Dressing on Side

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese and House Vinaigrette Dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Hearts, Caesar Dressing, Housemade Garlic Crutons, Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Empanada

$4.00

Beef Empanada

$4.00

Vegetarian Empanada

$4.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Entrees

Highlands Fish Fry

$15.00

Seasoned Local Catfish, Creamy Coleslaw, Tomato Tartar Sauce, and Hand-Cut Fries

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$24.00

Short Ribs Braised Onion Demi Sauce, Sweet Potato Square and Southern Green Beans

Fried Lamb Chops

$26.00

Served with any Two Dinner Sides of your Choice

Cajun Mardi Gras Pasta

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Gulf Shrimp, Penne, Spinach and Peppers in a Spicy Smoked Tomato Cream Sauce

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Served with Jasmine Rice, Garlic Spinach and a Lemon Butter Caper Sauce

Blackened Tilapia

$16.00

Served with Jasmine Rice, Garlic Spinach and a Lemon Butter Caper Sauce

Gulf Shrimp Linguine

$18.00

Gulf Shrimps Tossed in Linguine with Spinach, Parmesan Cheese and a Pesto Garlic Cream Sauce

Sunset Shrimp

$18.00

Served with Red Beans and Jasmine Rice, Collard Greens and Garnished with Fried Sweet Plantains

Curry Chicken

$16.00

Served with Red Beans and Jasmine Rice, Collard Greens and Garnished with Fried Sweet Plantains

Oxtails

$24.00

Served with Red Beans and Jasmine Rice, Collard Greens and Garnished with Fried Sweet Plantains

Gumbo

$12.00

House Special with Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Tasso Ham, Shrimp, Crawfish and Jasmine Rice

Ginger Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Asian Noodle Toss with Stir Fry Vegetables in a Sweet Chile Soy Sauce

Santa Ana

$16.00

Three Chicken Enchiladas in a Red Rancheros Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans and Jasmine Rice

Fried Whole Branzino Fish

$25.00

Whole Bronzini Fish Fried and Served with Red Beans and Jasmine Rice, Collards Greens and Garnished with Fried Sweet Plantains

Grilled Pork Chop

$22.00

Served with Whipped Mash Potatoes and a Corn Chile Demi Sauce

Chicken Breast Diane

$20.00

Vodka Mushroom Cream Sauced Served Over Fried Chicken with Mash Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli

12oz New York Steak

$25.00

Served Whipped Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, and a Roasted Garlic Butter

Chicken Basket

$11.00

Fried Chicken Tenders and Fries

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Fried Shrimps and French Fries

Salmon Linguine

$20.00

Chicken Linguine

$14.00

Ginger Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Ginger Beef Pasta

$18.00

Fish Ceviche

$16.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Garlic Spinach

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Creole Creamed Cabbage

$5.00

Sweet Potato Square

$5.00

Red Beans

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Plantains

$4.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

4 Shrimp

$8.00

4 Fried or Grilled Shrimps

Salmon Only

$12.00

Tilapia Only

$9.00

Chicken Only

$7.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast

Catfish Only

$9.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Small House Salad

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

1 Shrimp

$2.25

1 Shrimp Only

Lamb meat only

$18.00

Whole Fish Only

$16.00

Desserts and Pastries

Breakfast Pastry

$3.00

Coffee or Chocolate Cake

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$3.50

Granny Smith Apple Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$7.00

Extra Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Lemon Butter Caper Sauce

$0.75

Mushroom Cream Sauce

$0.75

Curry Sauce

$0.75

Lamb Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Cream Sauce

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

House Dressing

$0.75

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Big Waffle Breakfast

$13.00

Belgian Waffle, Two Eggs any Style and a choice of Breakfast Meat

Penn-Branch Breakfast

$13.00

Two Eggs any Style, Home Fries or Grits,Choice of Breakfast Meat and Toast

Salmon Cake Breakfast

$15.00

Salmon Cake, Eggs any Style with Grits and Toast

Highlands Omelet

$14.00

Three Egg Omelet Filled with Ham, Spinach, and Cheddar Cheese, Served with Homefries and Toast

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Brioche French Toast with Two Eggs any Style and a choice of Breakfast Meat

Chicken and Waffle

$16.00

Belgian Waffle with Tender Fried Chicken Breast and Scrambled Cheesy Eggs

Juanita's Breakfast

$15.00

Two Eggs any Style, Refried Beans, Chorizo, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Corn Tortillas

Morning Glory Omelet

$14.00

Egg-White Omelet Filled with Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese, Served with Home Fries and Toast

Open Face Fried Shrimp Omelet

$15.00

Open Omelet with Bell Peppers and Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Topped with Fried Shrimps, Served with Homefries and Toast

Breakfast Sandwich on Toast

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich on Bagel

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich on Croissant

$10.00

Chicken and French Toast

$16.00

Fruit Plate

$7.00

Good Morning Start

$8.00

Mediterranean

$14.00

Breakfast a la Carte

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Brioche French Toast

$6.00

Oatmeal

$5.00

Salmon Cake

$8.00

Breakfast Home Fries

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Eggs Any Style with Toast

$6.00

Chorizo

$6.00

Ham

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Avocado

$2.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Tortillas

$2.50

Toast

$1.50

Large Homefries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
