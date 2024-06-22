Highlands Smokehouse
595 Franklin Rd
Highlands, NC 28741
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
MAIN MENU
Snacks
- Smokehouse Wings (6)
6 wings smoked and fried to order. Toss them in Texas or Buffalo sauce or leave them plain. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese.$10.00
- Smokehouse Wings (12)
12 wings smoked and fried to order. Toss in Texas or Buffalo sauce or leave them plain. Comes with ranch or bleu cheese.$18.00
- Burnt Ends
Smoked brisket cubed, fried, and tossed in Cheerwine BBQ sauce. Topped with crispy onion strings.$12.00
- Fried Pickles
Homemade sliced pickles, fried and served with chili ranch dipping sauce.$9.00
- Fried Ribs$11.00
- BBQ Nachos
Tortilla chips, queso, shredded cheese, your choice of protein, pico de gallo, black bean salsa, guacamole, crema, pesto, pickled onions, and pickled jalapenos$16.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
Salad
- Smokehouse Salad
Mixed greens with your choice of protein, carrots, radish, tomato, cucumbers, and corn.$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, 6 chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, and celery.$16.00
- Big Green Salad
Mixed greens with your choice of protein, scallions, cabbage, celery. Comes tossed in green goddess dressing that can be substituted upon request$13.00
Sandwich
- Prime Brisket Sandwich
5 ounces of smoked brisket on a brioche bun. Choice of brisket chopped, sliced lean, or sliced marbled. Comes with one side.$15.00
- Chopped Chicken Sandwich
5 ounces of chopped smoked chicken thigh on a brioche bun. Comes with one side.$14.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Battered and fried chicken thigh with chili ranch and Asian slaw on a brioche bun. Comes with one side$15.00
- Brisket Melt
5 oz of sliced marbled brisket with jack cheese, caramelized onions, and mustard aioli. Comes with one side$16.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Comes with one side.$14.00
- Sloppy Joe
Shredded brisket in a homemade sloppy joe sauce, topped with slaw on a brioche bun. Comes with one side.$15.00
Tray
- Brisket Tray
8 oz of brisket either sliced lean, marbled, or chopped up. Comes with two sides.$22.00
- Pork Tray
8 oz of chopped pork with your choice of two sides.$18.00
- Chopped Chicken Tray
8 oz of chopped chicken thighs with your choice of two sides.$15.00
- Half Chicken
Smoked half chicken on the bone with sides.$17.00
- Two-Meat Tray
Pick two between chopped pork, chicken, brisket, or a 3 bone rib (or upgrade to a half rack). Comes with two sides.$20.00
- Three-Meat Tray
Pick three between chopped pork, chicken, brisket, or a 3 bone rib (or upgrade to a half rack). Comes with two sides.$24.00
- Halfrack Ribs
6-7 bones St. Louis style pork ribs. Pick two between chopped pork, chicken, brisket, or a 3 bone rib (or upgrade to a half rack). Comes with two sides.$20.00
- Fullrack Ribs
12-13 bones St. Louis style pork ribs. Pick two between chopped pork, chicken, brisket, or a 3 bone rib (or upgrade to a half rack). Comes with two sides.$29.00
Tacos
- Brisket Taco (2)
2 Tacos with Chopped Brisket, Hatch Chili Ranch, Onion Straw, Slaw, Cotija Cheese, served with choice of one side$14.00
- Brisket Taco (3)
3 Tacos with Chopped Brisket, Hatch Chili Ranch, Onion Straw, Slaw, Cotija Cheese, served with choice of one side$16.00
- Pork Taco (2)
2 Tacos with Chopped Pork, Slaw, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cotija, and Pickled Jalapeños. Comes with one side.$14.00
- Pork Taco (3)
3 Tacos with Chopped Pork, Slaw, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cotija, and Pickled Jalapeños. Comes with one side.$16.00
- Chicken Taco (2)
2 Tacos with Chopped Chicken, Cilantro Pesto, Lettuce, and Guacamole. Comes with one side.$14.00
- Chicken Taco (3)
3 Tacos with Chopped Chicken, Cilantro Pesto, Lettuce, and Guacamole. Comes with one side.$16.00
- Black Bean Taco (2)
2 Tacos with Black Bean Salsa, Cotija, Onion Strings, and Pico de Gallo. Comes with one side.$13.00
- Black Bean Taco (3)
3 Tacos with Black Bean Salsa, Cotija, Onion Strings, and Pico de Gallo. Comes with one side.$15.00
- Mixed Tacos (2)
Your choice of any two tacos. Comes with one side.$14.00
- Mixed Tacos (3)
Your choice of any three tacos. Comes with one side.$16.00
- 1 Taco
1 Taco of your choice. Comes with one side$6.00
- Mushroom Tacos (2)
2 Tacos with Roasted Portabella Mushroom and Cabbage, Radish, Carrot, and Scallion tossed in an Asian BBQ Sauce.$14.00
- Mushroom Tacos (3)
3 Tacos with Roasted Portabella Mushroom and Cabbage, Radish, Carrot, and Scallion tossed in an Asian BBQ Sauce.$16.00
Dessert
Cup-Sides
- Cup Beans$4.50
- Cup Brussel Sprouts$4.50
- Cup Chicken Salad$4.50
- Cup Coleslaw$4.50
- Cup Collard Greens$4.50
- Cup Creamed Corn$4.50
- Cup Fried Okra$4.50
- Cup Fries$4.50
- Cup Hush Puppies$4.50
- Cup Mac and Cheese$4.50
- Cup Onion Straws$4.50
- Cup Potato Salad$4.50
- Cup Side Salad$4.50
- Side of the Day$6.50
Pint-Sides
Quart-Sides
- Quart Beans$15.00
- Quart Brunswick Stew$15.00
- Quart Brussel Sprouts$15.00
- Quart Chicken Salad$15.00
- Quart Coleslaw$15.00
- Quart Collard Greens$15.00
- Quart Creamed Corn$15.00
- Quart Fried Okra$15.00
- Quart Fries$15.00
- Quart Hush Puppies$15.00
- Quart Mac and Cheese$15.00
- Quart Onion Straws$15.00
- Quart Potato Salad$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Quart Side Salad$15.00
BULK TAKE HOME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
This roadside BBQ joint has been a staple for hungry tourists and locals for years. Serving pit smoked meats, fresh sides, family options and a full bar.
595 Franklin Rd, Highlands, NC 28741