Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Highlands Alehouse

175 Reviews

$$

133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A

Aspen, CO 81611

Popular Items

Colorado Angus Burger
14" Pizza
Hand-cut Fries

Appetizers

Homemade Mozz 'Sticks'

$13.00Out of stock

Italian-style breaded Wisconsin curds served with spicy marinara

Hand-cut Fries

$8.00

Idaho Russets with sea salt

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Parmesan, Homemade Garlic Chips, Parsley – Served With Garlic Aioli Dipping Sauce

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$11.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips with taqueria-style salsa and homemade guacamole

Chicken Tenders

$17.00Out of stock

House-made with all-natural chicken, served with ranch and hand-cut fries

VEGAN Tenders

$20.00Out of stock

House-made with all-natural chicken, served with ranch and hand-cut fries

Chicken Wings - Small

$11.00

All-natural breaded wings served with carrots, celery and your choice or dressing

Chicken Wings - Large

$18.00

All-natural breaded wings served with carrots, celery and your choice or dressing

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Idaho Russets with sea salt

Poutine

$14.00Out of stock

Hand-cut fries, homemade mushroom-rosemary gravy, Wisconsin cheese curds

Cauliflower Wings

$16.00Out of stock

All-natural breaded wings served with carrots, celery and your choice or dressing

Poke Nachos

$26.00Out of stock

Ahi tuna, wonton chips, nori, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber, carrot, homemade poke sauce, sesame-ginger aioli

Alpine Board

$26.00Out of stock

Assortment of all-natural Colorado sausages, brie, blueberry-balsamic jam, mustard, pepper relish, homemade pretzel bread

Calamari

$18.00Out of stock

House-breaded wild squid served with spicy marinara and garlic aioli dipping sauces.

Highlands Nachos

$17.00Out of stock

Homemade corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, jalapeño, refried beans, queso

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Homemade corn tortilla chips with taqueria-style salsa

Quesadilla

$16.00

Salads

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Lightly candied pecans, goat cheese, dried cranberries, crispy shallot, strawberry vinaigrette

Kale

$15.00

Our most popular salad! Quinoa, almonds, dried apricot, carrots, pickled red onion, parmesan, champagne vinaigrette

Tostada Salad

$16.00Out of stock

House

$14.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber

Side House

$8.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber

Baja Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

Mexican rice, grilled peppers & onions, black beans, lettuce, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole

Asian Rice Bowl

$18.00

Jasmine rice, market vegetables, crispy shallots, ginger-soy sauce

Caesar

$15.00Out of stock

Romaine, shaved parmesan, parmesan crisp, sundried tomato, homemade croutons

Side Caesar

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine, shaved parmesan, parmesan crisp, sundried tomato, homemade croutons

Burgers & Sandwiches

Highlands Philly

$20.00Out of stock

House-roasted ribeye, provolone, grilled bell pepper, onion served on fresh baked hoagie roll

Colorado Angus Burger

$21.00

Locally butchered fresh steak blend – served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce

Chicken Toscana Panini

$21.00Out of stock

All-natural chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic drizzle, pesto on homemade panini bread MAKE IT VEGETARIAN sub chicken for Portobello

Quesadilla

$16.00

Reuben

$22.00Out of stock

House-brined corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, homemade thousand island on marbled rye

Turkey Reuben

$20.00Out of stock

Roasted turkey breast, sauerkraut, swiss, homemade thousand island on marbled rye

Crispy Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Iceberg slaw, tomato, pickle, chipotle aiol

Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Three cheeses on thick-sliced filone bread

Turkey Club

$20.00Out of stock

Roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, Tender Belly bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on fresh baked sourdough

Impossible Burger

$23.00Out of stock

Vegan Impossible burger – served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Veggie Burger

$21.00Out of stock

Homemade veggie patty – not deep fried like at many restaurants! Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Pizzas

10" Gluten-Free

$18.00Out of stock

14" Pizza

$21.00

18" Pizza

$27.00Out of stock

10" Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Toping Pizza

$7.00

10" Specialty Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

10" Gluten-free

$23.00Out of stock

14" Specialty Pizza

$27.00

18" Specialty Pizza

$34.00Out of stock

10” Dough

$6.00

14” Dough

$8.00

20” Dough

$11.00

GF Crust Dough

$10.00

16oz Sauce

$8.00

16oz Cheese

$10.00

Bowls

Baja Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

Mexican rice, grilled peppers & onions, black beans, lettuce, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole

Asian Rice Bowl

$18.00

Jasmine rice, market vegetables, crispy shallots, ginger-soy sauce

Mac & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Topped with homemade crispy parmesan breadcrumbs

Chicken Parm Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Trotole pasta, grilled breaded chicken, arugula, seared heirloom cherry tomato, parmesan, pesto, marinara, buffalo mozzarella

Extras & Sides

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Extra Side Ranch

$1.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$10.00Out of stock

Homemade tempura batter – served with vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry – vanilla – chocolate

Warm brownie sundae

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced almonds, sprinkles, gummy bears, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, cherries, vanilla ice cream

Candy

$2.75

Cookie

$4.57

Brownie

$4.57

Gummies

$5.49

Soups

Soup of the Day

$10.00+Out of stock

Chef’s daily inspiration - call to see what today's soup is!

Buffalo Chili

$10.00+Out of stock

Slightly spicy – served with cheddar, sour cream, spring onion and homemade cornbread For takeout - all toppings come on the side

Tomato Soup

$9.00+Out of stock

California San Marzano’s with mascarpone

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$21.00Out of stock

AVAILABLE SUNDAY & MONDAY ONLY Three tacos, served with a side of rice, homemade refried beans salsa verde, pickled veggies topped with cilantro and chopped onion – served on corn tortillas

Al Pastor Tacos

$21.00

Cod Tacos

$21.00Out of stock

Specials

Shepherds Pie

$24.00Out of stock

Bangers & Mash

$21.00Out of stock

Lamb Gyro

$26.00Out of stock

Wild Shrimp BLT

$27.00Out of stock

Tuna Poke Bowl

$27.00Out of stock

Philly Eggrolls

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$23.00Out of stock

Meatball Sub - Special

$22.00Out of stock

Homemade meatballs, marinara, melted provolone on a rustic hoagie. A fan favorite!

BRISKET SANDWICH

$24.00Out of stock

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$21.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$24.00Out of stock

Fajitas

$24.00Out of stock

Patrol Burritos

$8.00Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

ONLINE COCKTAILS

House Margarita

$14.00

Our signature recipe, Exotico silver, fresh lime, lemon, agave

Cadillac Margarita

$22.00

Casamigos silver, Grand Marnier, fresh lime, lemon, agave

Alehouse Bloody

$13.00

Housemade bloody mix, Elevate Colorado vodka, slightly spicy

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Basil Hayden’s, brown sugar simple, orange bitters, Luxardo cherry

Tito’s Mule

$13.00

Tito’s vodka, fresh lime, bitters, Regatta ginger beer

Mezcal Mule

$13.00

Sombra mezcal, fresh lime, bitters, Regatta ginger beer

Clothing

T-Shirt

$30.00

Hat

$35.00

Beanie

$30.00

Hoodie

$68.00

Mugs

Mug

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Slopeside restaurant and bar at the base of Aspen Highlands! All of our food is made in house with love.

Location

133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A, Aspen, CO 81611

Directions

Highlands Alehouse image

