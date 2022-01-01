- Home
- Des Moines
- Bars & Lounges
- High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
No reviews yet
200 SW 2nd St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bacon Tots
Our world famous tator tots and jalapeños wrapped in thick bacon, then fried and topped with cheddar & jack cheese. Served with ranch.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese curds battered, fried and served with ranch.
Chicken Gizzards
A basket of seasoned gizzards breaded and fried.
Chips & Guac
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Deviled Eggs
Classic recipe deviled eggs. Four per order.
Onion Rings App
A large basket of thin sliced yellow onion rings hand breaded and fried.
Nachos
Layers of tortilla chips with your choice of meat, black beans, cheese sauce, tomatoes, jalapeños and banana peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, tomatoes, green chiles and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Quesadilla - Cheese
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Velvet Elvis Dip
Secret recipe with spicy sausage, Velveeta, and Rotel. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Bacon Smokies
Smokies wrapped in brown sugar and cayenne glazed bacon. Served with ranch.
Soups & Salads
Chef Salad
Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber and red onion topped with ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese and croutons.
Club Salad
Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber and red onion topped with grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese and croutons.
Dinner Salad
Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber and red onion topped with shredded cheese and croutons.
Side Salad
Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber, red onion and croutons.
Taco Salad
A large, crisp tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce and your choice of meat, topped with tomatoes, green onions and cheese, served with homemade salsa and sour cream.
Cup Chili
Cup Chowder
Bowl Chili
Bowl Chowder
Sandwiches
BBC
Three strips of bacon topped with three strips of bacon with Swiss and American cheese. Served on grilled Texas toast.
Beef Philly
BLT
Three strips of bacon on grilled Texas toast with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Bacon & Cheese
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Swiss cheese.
Chicken Philly
Club Sandwich
Hand carved turkey and ham with bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled Texas toast.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a toasted bun.
Fried Egg & Cheese
Two fried eggs with American cheese served on grilled Texas toast. Add Bacon $2.
Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss, mozzarella and cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Hand sliced firebraised ham and Swiss cheese served on two pieces of grilled Texas toast.
Italian Grinder
Graziano’s Italian ground sausage topped with banana peppers, marinara, and mozzarella. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.
Italian Sausage
Graziano’s sausage patty, grilled and topped with sautéed onions, peppers and mozzarella.
Pizza Burger
Seasoned burger topped with cheese, coated with bread crumbs, fried and topped with pickles. Served with a side of marinara.
Pork Tenderloin
Extra large breaded pork cutlet, fried and topped with pickles.
Spam Egg & Cheese
America’s greatest lunch meat grilled and topped with fried egg and cheese on grilled Texas toast.
Burgers
HL Cheeseburger Basket
1/4 lb. burger with American cheese, pickles and onions.
HL Hamburger Basket
1/4 lb. burger patty with pickles and onions.
HL Double Cheeseburger Basket
Two 1/4 lb. burger patties with two slices of American cheese, pickles and onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
HL Chili Cheeseburger
HL Chili Double Cheeseburger
The High Life Man
1/4 lb. burger patty, Italian sausage patty, three strips of bacon, Swiss and American cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, mayonnaise and BBQ sauce. Topped with a mini powdered donut.
Patty Melt
Two 1/4 lb. patties served on marble rye with grilled onions and Swiss cheese.
Rarebit
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties served open faced, smothered with rarebit sauce and caramelized onions.
Spicy Diablo
Two 1/4 lb. burgers topped with grilled jalapeños, hot pepper cheese and spicy buffalo sauce.
Southwest Black Bean
Seasoned black bean patty with avocado, sliced red onion, and your choice of cheese served on a brioche bun.
Broasted Chicken Dinner
High Life Classic Entrees
Beef Stroganoff
A classic with tender beef, mushrooms and a creamy sauce with egg noodles.
Goulash
Hearty with macaroni noodles, hamburger, and tomato sauce topped with cheese.
Pot Roast
Slow roasted beef, carrots, potatoes and gravy.
Liver & Onions
Chicken Pot Pie
Puff pastry pie stuffed with chicken and vegetables smothered in gravy.
Meatloaf Dinner
Homemade meatloaf topped with house sauce.
Chicken Fingers
Three fried chicken tenders on grilled Texas toast.
Mac & Cheese Entree
Hot Beef
Slow cooked roast beef on grilled Texas toast, topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Hot Turkey
Slices of hand carved turkey on grilled Texas toast topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Poutine
Brisket, cheese curds, french fries (or tots!) covered in brown gravy.
2 Pizza Puff + Side
The Original PIzza Puff! Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, home-style pizza sauce in a tasty puff. Two Pizza puffs, 1 side.
1 Pizza Puff
el Bait Shop Favorites
Fish Tacos
Two soft shell flour tortillas filled with sautéed tilapia filets. Topped with shredded cabbage, pineapple salsa, and cilantro cream sauce. Served with beans and Mexican rice.
Market Street Tacos
Two corn tortillas with onion, cilantro and choice of meat. Garnished with lime wedge and radishes and served with black beans.
Kids Menu
Sides
French Fries
Tator Tots
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Corn
Cottage Cheese
Green Beans
Mashed & Gravy
Potato Salad
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Tots
Onion Rings Side
Mac & Cheese Side
Sweet Potato Tots
Broccoli
Salad Side
Black Beans
Small SD Tortilla Chips
Potato Chips
Specials
TO GO Crowlers/Cans
**ADD PICK UP TIME HERE!**
Please allow us at least 1 hour to prepare your order. Add note below in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS/REQUESTS indicating when you will pick up your order. Thank you!
TOGO 515 Brewing Mexican Spring*
TOGO 515 Brewing OJ IPA
TOGO 515 Brewing Passé*
TOGO 515 If The Mango Fits
TOGO Ace Mango Cider
TOGO Ace Pink Guava*
TOGO Adventurous Looking Glass
TOGO Adventurous Structure
TOGO Adventurous TDH Easy Peel: Strata
TOGO Alluvial Cerrit Cole Sour
TOGO Avery Island Rascal
TOGO Backpocket Antidote
TOGO Backpocket Barrel Aged Tipsy In Tijuana
TOGO Backpocket Experimental Pumpkin Ale
TOGO Backpocket Pretzel Stout
TOGO Backpocket Pumpkin Porter
TOGO Backpocket Raygun*
TOGO Backpocket Sat AM: Raspberry Feijoa
TOGO Backpocket Strawberry Shortcat
TOGO Barn Town Cinnamon Vanilla Barleywine
TOGO Barn Town Groovy Ruby
TOGO Barn Town Mojito: Watermelon, Cucumber
TOGO Barn Town Neon NE IPA*
TOGO Barn Town Nerd Rage
TOGO Bell's Hopslam
TOGO Bell's Two Hearted Ale*
TOGO Bent River Jalapeno*
TOGO Big Grove Boomtown*
TOGO Big Grove Easy Eddy*
TOGO Big Grove Tropical Jam
TOGO Big Grove Turtle Hunter
TOGO Big Grove West Eddy
TOGO Big Rack Brew Haus Kilowatt Wheat*
TOGO Blackstack DDH Loud 755
TOGO Blackstack Encore Cold IPA
TOGO Blackstack Killer Bees
TOGO Blackstack Slice Of Life
TOGO Blackstack Small Caps
TOGO Blake's American Apple
TOGO Blake's Mule De Pomme
TOGO Boulevard Quirk: Cranberry Apple Cinnamon
TOGO Boulevard Tank 7*
TOGO Brightside Cran-Orange Wheat*
TOGO Brightside Hazy Diamond Bling Sauce
TOGO Brightside Second Breakfast
TOGO Central Waters Vanilla Rye Stout
TOGO Confluence Capital Gold Lager*
TOGO Confluence Cosmic Laser Cat
TOGO Confluence Des Moines IPA*
TOGO Confluence It's A Wonderful Barleylife
TOGO Confluence Thomas Beck Black IPA
TOGO Contrary Pollinator
TOGO Deal's Blackberry Cider*
TOGO Deal's Orchard Cider*
TOGO Deal's Orchard Peach Cider*
TOGO Deschutes Fresh Squeezed*
TOGO Dimensional I Hit Dingers
TOGO Dimensional I Like It Colada
TOGO Dimensional Jock Juice: Double Pump Layup
TOGO Dimensional Trippin' West Coast
TOGO Dimensional Woah Yeah!
TOGO Drekker 2 Right Eyes
TOGO Drekker Benevolent Intentions
TOGO Drekker Clueless Wonder
TOGO Drekker Hi-Fi Nightmare
TOGO Drekker Make It Spooky
TOGO Drekker Metaphase
TOGO East Grove Sunshower Mead
TOGO Exile Born Here Brewed Here
TOGO Exile Cherry LIme Bohemian
TOGO Exile Forage Nut Brown
TOGO Exile Play Date
TOGO Exile Ruthie*
TOGO Fair State Eternal Shrug
TOGO Fair State Foamers Grapefruit
TOGO Fair State Heckin' Chonker*
TOGO Fair State Mirror Universe*
TOGO Fenders Trail Tiger
TOGO Firestone Walker Cherry Barrel Blossom
TOGO FIrestone Walker Nec Bones
TOGO Firestone Walker Sucaba 2016
TOGO Firestone Walker Sucaba 2018
TOGO Franklin Street Drugstore Cowboy*
TOGO Gezellig I'll Do One
TOGO Gezellig Pineapple Kölsch
TOGO Gezellig Raspberry Sour
TOGO Hubbard's Cave Accident In Hubbard's Cave
TOGO Humble Foraer Pin Seeker Pilsner
TOGO Humble Forager Enchanted Island v4
TOGO Humble Forager Humble Bumble v7
TOGO Infusion Frooty Loops
TOGO Infusion Pumpkin Vanilla Bean
TOGO Infusion S'mores Vanilla Bean Blonde
TOGO Jacked Cider Blueberry
TOGO Jacked Cider Rhubarb Swirl
TOGO Jacked Pumpkin Pie
TOGO Jacked Tango Sherbet*
TOGO Jackson St Irish Curveball
TOGO Jackson St Nordic Jewel
TOGO Jackson St Roman Gardens
TOGO Jefferson County P.O.G.
TOGO Jefferson County Strawberry Lemonade
TOGO Kalona Son of A Peach
TOGO Keg Creek Breakdown Brown*
TOGO Keg Creek Imperial Red
TOGO Keg Creek Peaches + Cream
TOGO Kinship Light Lager
TOGO Kinship Summer Lager
TOGO Kros Strain DDH Fairy Nectar
TOGO Kros Strain Fairy Nectar
TOGO Kros Strain Helles Creek
TOGO Lake Time Abbey Of My Eye
TOGO Lake Time Oreo Speedwagon*
TOGO Lake Time Peanut Butter Porter*
TOGO Lil Beaver Punkin π
TOGO Lion Bridge Blind Love
TOGO Lion Bridge Compensation*
TOGO Lion Bridge GAZPROM! 2019
TOGO Lion Bridge Silvia
TOGO Lion Bridge The Disaster @ Meux
TOGO Lost Coast Apricot Wheat
TOGO Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
TOGO Marto Hop-Wired
TOGO Marto Party Mode
TOGO Marto Plush
TOGO Marto RetroMade
TOGO Marto What A Show: Raspberry + Blueberry
TOGO Millstream Black Cherry Soda
TOGO Millstream Cream Soda*
TOGO Millstream Rootbeer*
TOGO Millstream Schild Brau*
TOGO More Autumn Fields
TOGO More Blueberry Double Marbles
TOGO More Henna: Hazelnut Latte
TOGO More Shadows
TOGO New Holland Dragon's Milk
TOGO Odell 90 Shilling*
TOGO Odell Easy Street Wheat
TOGO Odell Lagerado
TOGO Ommegang All Hallows Treat
TOGO Oskar Blues Death By Coconut
TOGO Other Half DDH Citra + Strata
TOGO Other Half DDH Citra Daydream
TOGO Other Half DDH Green City
TOGO Other Half Mosaic Dream
TOGO Peace Tree Blonde Fatale*
TOGO Phase 3 Nui Coconut Porter
TOGO Potosi Good Old Potosi*
TOGO Pulpit Rock Rhyme Animal
TOGO Pulpit Rock Saftig
TOGO RAR ChopDank
TOGO RAR Light
TOGO RAR Nanticoke Nectar
TOGO RAR OOO: As You Wish
TOGO RAR OOO: Strawberry Banana Smoothie
TOGO Reclaimed Rails Ope! Ope! Family!
TOGO Reclaimed Rails Vanilla Cream Ale
TOGO Revolution Anti Hero
TOGO Revolution Deth's Tar 2022
TOGO Revolution Maintains (and Shapes)
TOGO Revolution Strawberry Jacket 2021
TOGO Rogue Dead Guy Ale*
TOGO Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar*
TOGO Schell Firebrick*
TOGO Schell Snowstorm
TOGO Sierra Nevada Celebration
TOGO Singlespeed Tip The Cow
TOGO Singlespeed Tricycle Cream Ale*
TOGO Singlespeed When Cherry Met Cheesecake
TOGO Singlespeed Zach's Mexican Donuts
TOGO Southern Grist Citra Citrus Hard $ell
TOGO Stompbox Burning Bridges
TOGO Stompbox Deviant Process
TOGO Stompbox Pique Performance
TOGO Stompbox Stonebreaker
TOGO Strainge Beast Ginger, Lemon + Hibiscus*
TOGO Surly Axe Man*
TOGO Surly Coffee Bender*
TOGO Surly Darkness 2017
TOGO Surly Hell*
TOGO Toppling Goliath Berry Patch Fandango
TOGO Toppling Goliath Dorothy's Lager*
TOGO Toppling Goliath Naughty Temple
TOGO Toppling Goliath PsuedoSue*
TOGO Uinta Lime Pilsner*
TOGO Untitled Art Malted Milk Ball Stout
TOGO Untitled Art Rocket Popsicle Seltzer v3
TOGO Untitled Art Seltzer: Blackberry Agave*
TOGO Untitled Art Seltzer: Blood Orange Pomegranate
TOGO Untitled Art Seltzer: Prickly Pear Guava
TOGO Untitled Art Strawberry Daiquiri GF Sour
TOGO Urban South Blueberry, Cotton Candy, Lemonade
TOGO Urban South Triple Spilled: Majik Colada
TOGO Veil Soft Soft Style Style
TOGO Veil Weekend At Bronzies
TOGO Weldwerks Juicy Bits
TOGO Weldwerks Key Lime Pie
TOGO Weldwerks Root Beer Float Stout
TOGO Weldwerks The Captain's Club
TOGO Weldwerks Trade Secrets
TOGO West O Pilsner*
TOGO West O Punk'd Pie
TOGO Wild Culture Mint Lemongrass
TOGO Wild Mind Book Mobile
TOGO Wild Mind Brain Fuzz
TOGO Wild Mind Immortal Key
TOGO Wild Mind Sonic Painting
TOGO Wiley Roots Breakfast @ Wileys: Bear Claw
TOGO Wilson's Caramel Apple Cider
TOGO Wilson's Cherry Crush*
TOGO Wilson's Old Blueberry*
TOGO Wilson's Peach Fizz
TOGO Wise I Cycle Path
TOGO Woodchuck Pumpkin
TOGO Wyders Reposado*
TO GO Craft Bottles/Cans
_ 3 Fonteinen Cuvee Armand & Gaston Blend no. 81 17/18 (TOGO)
_ 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 17/18 (TOGO)
_ 3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek (TOGO)
_ Aslin Corvette Steve (TOGO)
_ Aslin Double Blasticity (TOGO)
_ B. Nektar Zombies Take Manhattan (TOGO)
_ Bell's Expedtion Stout 2012 (TOGO)
_ Blackstack Bottomless Mimosa Sour (TOGO)
_ Blackstack Conducting Business (TOGO)
_ Blackstack Final Fantasy 2 (TOGO) (Copy)
_ Blackstack Jurassic Park (TOGO)
_ Blackstack Read The Room (TOGO)
_ Blackstack Speaker CIty Cold IPA (TOGO)
_ Blackstack Strata And Chill (TOGO)
_ Blackstack Sunday Scaries (TOGO) (Copy)
_ Blackstack The Giving Trees (TOGO)
_ Blackstack Too Soon (TOGO)
_ Crane De Noel
_ Crane Hail Mellie (CAN) (TOGO)
_ Crooked Stave Sunnyside of Bruxelles (TOGO)
_ Drekker Chonk: White Chocolate Peach (TOGO)
_ Equilibrium Astro Fluff (TOGO)
_ Evil Twin Aun Mas Todo Jesus (TOGO)
_ Evil Twin Bourbon BA Aun Mas Jesus (TOGO)
_ Evil Twin Brandy BA Aun Mas Jesus (TOGO)
_ Goose Island Halia (TOGO)
_ Hoosier Java Berry Pinball (TOGO)
_ Humble Forager Swinging Sticks (TOGO)
_ Humble Forager Woodland Pursuit v1 (TOGO)
_ Jasper Winery SOMO Spritz: Raspberry Lime (TOGO)
_ Jolly Pumpkin Best Lei'd (TOGO)
_ Libertine 1234 Broad Street (TOGO)
_ Libertine Aubree (TOGO)
_ LULZ Smoothie: R + R ((TOGO)
_ Mason Ale Works Arthur's Last Journey (TOGO)
_ Mason Ale Works Six AM Karoke (TOGO)
_ Modern Times Glimmer Void (TOGO)
_ Modern Times Soft Swerve: Chocolate Mint (TOGO)
_ Modern Times Soft Swerve: Rocky Road (TOGO)
_ Moonlight Heather (BTL)
_ Mortalis Beer Nerds (TOGO)
_ Mortalis Gemini | Blueberry + Pineapple + Glazed Donut (TOGO)
_ Mortalis Hippogriff (TOGO)
_ Mortalis Venus | Pumpkin Loaf (TOGO)
_ Mortalis Venus | S'mores (TOGO)
_ New Image East Coast Transplant (TOGO)
_ New Image Never Come Down (TOGO)
_ New Image Pint Cake: Tres Leches (TOGO)
_ Nomadic N/A Double Hopped CItra (TOGO)
_ Nomadic N/A Dragon Fruit Hibiscus (TOGO)
_ Nomadic N/A Hoplife (TOGO)
_ Off Color Beer For Pizza (TOGO)
_ Omnipollo Cherry Maple Pancake Lassi Gose (TOGO)
_ Public Acces Entranced (CAN) (TOGO)
_ Scratch Wild Cherry Biere de Garde
_ Short Throw Treachery of Fruit (TOGO)
_ Southern Grist Breakfast Bowl Goji Getaway (TOGO) (Copy)
_ Southern Grist Southern Crisp (TOGO)
_ Southern Grist Strawberry Biscuit Ale (TOGO)
_ Stillwater Big Bunny Is Everything (TOGO)
_ Stillwater Double Nothing Nitro (TOGO)
_ Stillwater Gose Gone Wild (TOGO)
_ Stillwater Hot Pink (TOGO)
_ Stillwater Sparkling Red Seltzer (TOGO)
_ Struise 12 Nuptiale A2 (TOGO)
_ Struise 3 Black Mes (TOGO)
_ The Veil Sunshine Sorbet Tastee (TOGO)
_ Untitled Art CBD Lemon Lime (TOGO)
_ Untitled Art CBD Strawberry (TOGO)
_ Untitled Art Lychee Sherbert Sour (TOGO)
_ Untitled Art Non-Alch Orange Peel Wit (TOGO)
_ Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Juicy IPA (TOGO)
_ Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Italian Pilsner (TOGO)
_ Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic West Coast IPA (TOGO)
_ Untitled Art Seltzer: Pineapple Mango (TOGO)
_ Untitled Art Selzer: Navel Orange Yuzu (TOGO)
_ Urban Artifact The Gadget (TOGO)
_ Urban South Double Spilled Bomb Pop (TOGO)
_ Weldwerks Alpine Chateau (TOGO)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and Enjoy
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines, IA 50309