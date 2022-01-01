Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St

Des Moines, IA 50309

Boneless
Traditional
HL Cheeseburger Basket

Appetizers

Bacon Tots

$9.99

Our world famous tator tots and jalapeños wrapped in thick bacon, then fried and topped with cheddar & jack cheese. Served with ranch.

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Wisconsin cheese curds battered, fried and served with ranch.

Chicken Gizzards

$8.99

A basket of seasoned gizzards breaded and fried.

Chips & Guac

$7.99

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Deviled Eggs

$5.49

Classic recipe deviled eggs. Four per order.

Onion Rings App

$9.99

A large basket of thin sliced yellow onion rings hand breaded and fried.

Nachos

$10.99+

Layers of tortilla chips with your choice of meat, black beans, cheese sauce, tomatoes, jalapeños and banana peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Quesadilla

$11.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, tomatoes, green chiles and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Quesadilla - Cheese

$8.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Velvet Elvis Dip

$9.99

Secret recipe with spicy sausage, Velveeta, and Rotel. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Bacon Smokies

$9.99

Smokies wrapped in brown sugar and cayenne glazed bacon. Served with ranch.

Wings

Traditional

$13.99

Boneless

$13.99

Soups & Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber and red onion topped with ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese and croutons.

Club Salad

$11.99

Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber and red onion topped with grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese and croutons.

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber and red onion topped with shredded cheese and croutons.

Side Salad

$3.99

Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber, red onion and croutons.

Taco Salad

$11.99

A large, crisp tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce and your choice of meat, topped with tomatoes, green onions and cheese, served with homemade salsa and sour cream.

Cup Chili

$4.99

Cup Chowder

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Bowl Chowder

$6.99

Sandwiches

BBC

$11.99

Three strips of bacon topped with three strips of bacon with Swiss and American cheese. Served on grilled Texas toast.

Beef Philly

$11.99

BLT

$10.99

Three strips of bacon on grilled Texas toast with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Bacon & Cheese

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and Swiss cheese.

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Hand carved turkey and ham with bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled Texas toast.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a toasted bun.

Fried Egg & Cheese

$10.99

Two fried eggs with American cheese served on grilled Texas toast. Add Bacon $2.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

American, Swiss, mozzarella and cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Hand sliced firebraised ham and Swiss cheese served on two pieces of grilled Texas toast.

Italian Grinder

$11.99

Graziano’s Italian ground sausage topped with banana peppers, marinara, and mozzarella. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Italian Sausage

$11.99

Graziano’s sausage patty, grilled and topped with sautéed onions, peppers and mozzarella.

Pizza Burger

$10.99

Seasoned burger topped with cheese, coated with bread crumbs, fried and topped with pickles. Served with a side of marinara.

Pork Tenderloin

$11.99

Extra large breaded pork cutlet, fried and topped with pickles.

Spam Egg & Cheese

$10.99

America’s greatest lunch meat grilled and topped with fried egg and cheese on grilled Texas toast.

Burgers

HL Cheeseburger Basket

$8.99

1/4 lb. burger with American cheese, pickles and onions.

HL Hamburger Basket

$7.99

1/4 lb. burger patty with pickles and onions.

HL Double Cheeseburger Basket

$11.99

Two 1/4 lb. burger patties with two slices of American cheese, pickles and onions.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.

HL Chili Cheeseburger

$9.99

HL Chili Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

The High Life Man

$15.99

1/4 lb. burger patty, Italian sausage patty, three strips of bacon, Swiss and American cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, mayonnaise and BBQ sauce. Topped with a mini powdered donut.

Patty Melt

$12.99

Two 1/4 lb. patties served on marble rye with grilled onions and Swiss cheese.

Rarebit

$12.99

Two 1/4 lb. beef patties served open faced, smothered with rarebit sauce and caramelized onions.

Spicy Diablo

$12.99

Two 1/4 lb. burgers topped with grilled jalapeños, hot pepper cheese and spicy buffalo sauce.

Southwest Black Bean

$12.99

Seasoned black bean patty with avocado, sliced red onion, and your choice of cheese served on a brioche bun.

Broasted Chicken Dinner

House brined, breaded and cooked with a patented pressure-frying process that produces some of the best chicken you’ll ever have. Dinners include 2 sides and a roll. À la carte chicken pieces also available.

Breast & Breast

$14.99

Breast & Wing

$12.99

Breast & Drum

$12.99

Breast & Thigh

$13.99

Thigh & Thigh

$12.99

Thigh & Drum

$12.99

Thigh & Wing

$12.99

Drum & Drum

$11.99

Wing & Wing

$11.99

Drum & Wing

$11.99

Breast

$6.00

Thigh

$5.00

Wing

$4.00

Drum

$4.00

High Life Classic Entrees

House made mac and cheese, topped with parmesan and served with a roll.

Beef Stroganoff

$12.99

A classic with tender beef, mushrooms and a creamy sauce with egg noodles.

Goulash

$11.99

Hearty with macaroni noodles, hamburger, and tomato sauce topped with cheese.

Pot Roast

$11.99

Slow roasted beef, carrots, potatoes and gravy.

Liver & Onions

$11.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.99

Puff pastry pie stuffed with chicken and vegetables smothered in gravy.

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.99

Homemade meatloaf topped with house sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Three fried chicken tenders on grilled Texas toast.

Mac & Cheese Entree

$10.99

Hot Beef

$12.99

Slow cooked roast beef on grilled Texas toast, topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Hot Turkey

$12.99

Slices of hand carved turkey on grilled Texas toast topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Poutine

$12.99

Brisket, cheese curds, french fries (or tots!) covered in brown gravy.

2 Pizza Puff + Side

$9.99

The Original PIzza Puff! Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, home-style pizza sauce in a tasty puff. Two Pizza puffs, 1 side.

1 Pizza Puff

$6.00

el Bait Shop Favorites

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Two soft shell flour tortillas filled with sautéed tilapia filets. Topped with shredded cabbage, pineapple salsa, and cilantro cream sauce. Served with beans and Mexican rice.

Market Street Tacos

$12.99

Two corn tortillas with onion, cilantro and choice of meat. Garnished with lime wedge and radishes and served with black beans.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

HL Kids Root Beer

$1.00

BS Kids Root Beer

$1.00

Kids Cream Soda

$1.00

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Tator Tots

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mashed & Gravy

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.99

Chili Cheese Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings Side

$3.99

Mac & Cheese Side

$3.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.99Out of stock

Broccoli

$3.99

Salad Side

$3.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Small SD Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Potato Chips

$1.99

Specials

Green Bean Casserole

$10.99

Our twist on classic green bean casserole with additions of broasted chicken, bacon and cheddar cheese topped with fried onion rings.

TO GO Crowlers/Cans

**ADD PICK UP TIME HERE!**

Please allow us at least 1 hour to prepare your order. Add note below in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS/REQUESTS indicating when you will pick up your order. Thank you!

TOGO 515 Brewing Mexican Spring*

$6.00+

TOGO 515 Brewing OJ IPA

$6.00

TOGO 515 Brewing Passé*

$6.00Out of stock

TOGO 515 If The Mango Fits

$7.00

TOGO Ace Mango Cider

$7.00

TOGO Ace Pink Guava*

$6.50+

TOGO Adventurous Looking Glass

$8.00

TOGO Adventurous Structure

$9.00

TOGO Adventurous TDH Easy Peel: Strata

$9.00

TOGO Alluvial Cerrit Cole Sour

$7.00

TOGO Avery Island Rascal

$7.00

TOGO Backpocket Antidote

$7.00

TOGO Backpocket Barrel Aged Tipsy In Tijuana

$7.00

TOGO Backpocket Experimental Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

TOGO Backpocket Pretzel Stout

$7.00

TOGO Backpocket Pumpkin Porter

$6.00

TOGO Backpocket Raygun*

$6.00+

TOGO Backpocket Sat AM: Raspberry Feijoa

$8.00

TOGO Backpocket Strawberry Shortcat

$8.00

TOGO Barn Town Cinnamon Vanilla Barleywine

$9.50

TOGO Barn Town Groovy Ruby

$6.00

TOGO Barn Town Mojito: Watermelon, Cucumber

$7.00

TOGO Barn Town Neon NE IPA*

$6.00+

TOGO Barn Town Nerd Rage

$7.00Out of stock

TOGO Bell's Hopslam

$8.00+

TOGO Bell's Two Hearted Ale*

$7.00+

TOGO Bent River Jalapeno*

$6.50+

TOGO Big Grove Boomtown*

$6.00+

TOGO Big Grove Easy Eddy*

$6.00+

TOGO Big Grove Tropical Jam

$7.00

TOGO Big Grove Turtle Hunter

$7.00

TOGO Big Grove West Eddy

$6.00

TOGO Big Rack Brew Haus Kilowatt Wheat*

$6.00+

TOGO Blackstack DDH Loud 755

$9.50

TOGO Blackstack Encore Cold IPA

$8.00Out of stock

TOGO Blackstack Killer Bees

$10.00

TOGO Blackstack Slice Of Life

$9.00

TOGO Blackstack Small Caps

$8.00

TOGO Blake's American Apple

$6.00

TOGO Blake's Mule De Pomme

$6.00

TOGO Boulevard Quirk: Cranberry Apple Cinnamon

$6.00

TOGO Boulevard Tank 7*

$6.50+

TOGO Brightside Cran-Orange Wheat*

$6.50

TOGO Brightside Hazy Diamond Bling Sauce

$9.00

TOGO Brightside Second Breakfast

$7.00

TOGO Central Waters Vanilla Rye Stout

$8.00

TOGO Confluence Capital Gold Lager*

$6.00+

TOGO Confluence Cosmic Laser Cat

$7.00

TOGO Confluence Des Moines IPA*

$6.00+

TOGO Confluence It's A Wonderful Barleylife

$7.00

TOGO Confluence Thomas Beck Black IPA

$6.00

TOGO Contrary Pollinator

$6.00

TOGO Deal's Blackberry Cider*

$6.00+

TOGO Deal's Orchard Cider*

$6.00+

TOGO Deal's Orchard Peach Cider*

$6.00+

TOGO Deschutes Fresh Squeezed*

$6.00+

TOGO Dimensional I Hit Dingers

$9.00

TOGO Dimensional I Like It Colada

$7.00

TOGO Dimensional Jock Juice: Double Pump Layup

$7.00

TOGO Dimensional Trippin' West Coast

$8.00

TOGO Dimensional Woah Yeah!

$8.50

TOGO Drekker 2 Right Eyes

$9.50

TOGO Drekker Benevolent Intentions

$9.50

TOGO Drekker Clueless Wonder

$9.50

TOGO Drekker Hi-Fi Nightmare

$8.00

TOGO Drekker Make It Spooky

$9.50

TOGO Drekker Metaphase

$9.50

TOGO East Grove Sunshower Mead

$6.00

TOGO Exile Born Here Brewed Here

$6.00

TOGO Exile Cherry LIme Bohemian

$6.00

TOGO Exile Forage Nut Brown

$6.00

TOGO Exile Play Date

$6.00

TOGO Exile Ruthie*

$6.00+

TOGO Fair State Eternal Shrug

$8.00

TOGO Fair State Foamers Grapefruit

$6.00

TOGO Fair State Heckin' Chonker*

$9.00

TOGO Fair State Mirror Universe*

$6.00

TOGO Fenders Trail Tiger

$7.00

TOGO Firestone Walker Cherry Barrel Blossom

$10.00

TOGO FIrestone Walker Nec Bones

$10.00

TOGO Firestone Walker Sucaba 2016

$10.00

TOGO Firestone Walker Sucaba 2018

$10.50

TOGO Franklin Street Drugstore Cowboy*

$7.00+

TOGO Gezellig I'll Do One

$8.50Out of stock

TOGO Gezellig Pineapple Kölsch

$8.00

TOGO Gezellig Raspberry Sour

$8.00

TOGO Hubbard's Cave Accident In Hubbard's Cave

$8.50

TOGO Humble Foraer Pin Seeker Pilsner

$6.00

TOGO Humble Forager Enchanted Island v4

$8.00

TOGO Humble Forager Humble Bumble v7

$7.00

TOGO Infusion Frooty Loops

$6.00

TOGO Infusion Pumpkin Vanilla Bean

$7.00

TOGO Infusion S'mores Vanilla Bean Blonde

$6.00

TOGO Jacked Cider Blueberry

$9.50

TOGO Jacked Cider Rhubarb Swirl

$9.50

TOGO Jacked Pumpkin Pie

$9.50

TOGO Jacked Tango Sherbet*

$9.50

TOGO Jackson St Irish Curveball

$6.00

TOGO Jackson St Nordic Jewel

$7.00

TOGO Jackson St Roman Gardens

$6.00

TOGO Jefferson County P.O.G.

$7.00

TOGO Jefferson County Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

TOGO Kalona Son of A Peach

$7.00

TOGO Keg Creek Breakdown Brown*

$6.00+

TOGO Keg Creek Imperial Red

$6.50

TOGO Keg Creek Peaches + Cream

$6.00

TOGO Kinship Light Lager

$6.00

TOGO Kinship Summer Lager

$6.00

TOGO Kros Strain DDH Fairy Nectar

$7.50

TOGO Kros Strain Fairy Nectar

$7.00

TOGO Kros Strain Helles Creek

$6.00

TOGO Lake Time Abbey Of My Eye

$7.00

TOGO Lake Time Oreo Speedwagon*

$6.00+

TOGO Lake Time Peanut Butter Porter*

$6.50+

TOGO Lil Beaver Punkin π

$7.00

TOGO Lion Bridge Blind Love

$6.00

TOGO Lion Bridge Compensation*

$6.00+

TOGO Lion Bridge GAZPROM! 2019

$7.00

TOGO Lion Bridge Silvia

$5.50

TOGO Lion Bridge The Disaster @ Meux

$6.00Out of stock

TOGO Lost Coast Apricot Wheat

$6.00

TOGO Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$6.00+

TOGO Marto Hop-Wired

$8.00

TOGO Marto Party Mode

$7.00

TOGO Marto Plush

$7.00

TOGO Marto RetroMade

$8.00

TOGO Marto What A Show: Raspberry + Blueberry

$6.00

TOGO Millstream Black Cherry Soda

$4.00+

TOGO Millstream Cream Soda*

$4.00+

TOGO Millstream Rootbeer*

$4.00+

TOGO Millstream Schild Brau*

$6.00+

TOGO More Autumn Fields

$7.00

TOGO More Blueberry Double Marbles

$10.00

TOGO More Henna: Hazelnut Latte

$10.00

TOGO More Shadows

$8.00

TOGO New Holland Dragon's Milk

$8.00

TOGO Odell 90 Shilling*

$6.00+

TOGO Odell Easy Street Wheat

$6.00

TOGO Odell Lagerado

$6.00

TOGO Ommegang All Hallows Treat

$8.50

TOGO Oskar Blues Death By Coconut

$7.00

TOGO Other Half DDH Citra + Strata

$10.00

TOGO Other Half DDH Citra Daydream

$10.00

TOGO Other Half DDH Green City

$10.00

TOGO Other Half Mosaic Dream

$10.00

TOGO Peace Tree Blonde Fatale*

$6.00+

TOGO Phase 3 Nui Coconut Porter

$8.00

TOGO Potosi Good Old Potosi*

$6.00+

TOGO Pulpit Rock Rhyme Animal

$8.00

TOGO Pulpit Rock Saftig

$7.00

TOGO RAR ChopDank

$9.00Out of stock

TOGO RAR Light

$6.00

TOGO RAR Nanticoke Nectar

$7.00

TOGO RAR OOO: As You Wish

$9.00

TOGO RAR OOO: Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$9.00

TOGO Reclaimed Rails Ope! Ope! Family!

$5.50

TOGO Reclaimed Rails Vanilla Cream Ale

$7.00

TOGO Revolution Anti Hero

$7.00

TOGO Revolution Deth's Tar 2022

$9.50

TOGO Revolution Maintains (and Shapes)

$7.00

TOGO Revolution Strawberry Jacket 2021

$12.00

TOGO Rogue Dead Guy Ale*

$7.00

TOGO Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar*

$7.00

TOGO Schell Firebrick*

$6.00+

TOGO Schell Snowstorm

$6.00

TOGO Sierra Nevada Celebration

$6.00

TOGO Singlespeed Tip The Cow

$6.00+

TOGO Singlespeed Tricycle Cream Ale*

$6.00+

TOGO Singlespeed When Cherry Met Cheesecake

$8.00

TOGO Singlespeed Zach's Mexican Donuts

$7.00

TOGO Southern Grist Citra Citrus Hard $ell

$8.00

TOGO Stompbox Burning Bridges

$8.00

TOGO Stompbox Deviant Process

$9.50

TOGO Stompbox Pique Performance

$7.00

TOGO Stompbox Stonebreaker

$6.50

TOGO Strainge Beast Ginger, Lemon + Hibiscus*

$8.50Out of stock

TOGO Surly Axe Man*

$7.00+

TOGO Surly Coffee Bender*

$6.00

TOGO Surly Darkness 2017

$8.00

TOGO Surly Hell*

$6.00

TOGO Toppling Goliath Berry Patch Fandango

$9.00

TOGO Toppling Goliath Dorothy's Lager*

$6.00+

TOGO Toppling Goliath Naughty Temple

$26.00

TOGO Toppling Goliath PsuedoSue*

$7.00+

TOGO Uinta Lime Pilsner*

$6.00+

TOGO Untitled Art Malted Milk Ball Stout

$8.00

TOGO Untitled Art Rocket Popsicle Seltzer v3

$8.00

TOGO Untitled Art Seltzer: Blackberry Agave*

$8.00

TOGO Untitled Art Seltzer: Blood Orange Pomegranate

$8.00

TOGO Untitled Art Seltzer: Prickly Pear Guava

$8.00

TOGO Untitled Art Strawberry Daiquiri GF Sour

$8.00

TOGO Urban South Blueberry, Cotton Candy, Lemonade

$10.00

TOGO Urban South Triple Spilled: Majik Colada

$10.00

TOGO Veil Soft Soft Style Style

$9.50

TOGO Veil Weekend At Bronzies

$9.50

TOGO Weldwerks Juicy Bits

$8.00

TOGO Weldwerks Key Lime Pie

$9.00

TOGO Weldwerks Root Beer Float Stout

$7.00

TOGO Weldwerks The Captain's Club

$7.00

TOGO Weldwerks Trade Secrets

$9.00Out of stock

TOGO West O Pilsner*

$6.00+

TOGO West O Punk'd Pie

$7.00

TOGO Wild Culture Mint Lemongrass

$8.50

TOGO Wild Mind Book Mobile

$7.00

TOGO Wild Mind Brain Fuzz

$7.00

TOGO Wild Mind Immortal Key

$8.00

TOGO Wild Mind Sonic Painting

$7.00

TOGO Wiley Roots Breakfast @ Wileys: Bear Claw

$8.00Out of stock

TOGO Wilson's Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00Out of stock

TOGO Wilson's Cherry Crush*

$6.00

TOGO Wilson's Old Blueberry*

$6.00+

TOGO Wilson's Peach Fizz

$6.00

TOGO Wise I Cycle Path

$6.50

TOGO Woodchuck Pumpkin

$7.00

TOGO Wyders Reposado*

$7.00+

TO GO Craft Bottles/Cans

_ 3 Fonteinen Cuvee Armand & Gaston Blend no. 81 17/18 (TOGO)

$24.00

_ 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze 17/18 (TOGO)

$19.00

_ 3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek (TOGO)

$24.00

_ Aslin Corvette Steve (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Aslin Double Blasticity (TOGO)

$8.00

_ B. Nektar Zombies Take Manhattan (TOGO)

$22.00

_ Bell's Expedtion Stout 2012 (TOGO)

$15.00

_ Blackstack Bottomless Mimosa Sour (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Blackstack Conducting Business (TOGO)

$9.00

_ Blackstack Final Fantasy 2 (TOGO) (Copy)

$8.00

_ Blackstack Jurassic Park (TOGO)

$9.00

_ Blackstack Read The Room (TOGO)

$9.00

_ Blackstack Speaker CIty Cold IPA (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Blackstack Strata And Chill (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Blackstack Sunday Scaries (TOGO) (Copy)

$8.00

_ Blackstack The Giving Trees (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Blackstack Too Soon (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Crane De Noel

$6.00

_ Crane Hail Mellie (CAN) (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Crooked Stave Sunnyside of Bruxelles (TOGO)

$12.00

_ Drekker Chonk: White Chocolate Peach (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Equilibrium Astro Fluff (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Evil Twin Aun Mas Todo Jesus (TOGO)

$18.00

_ Evil Twin Bourbon BA Aun Mas Jesus (TOGO)

$22.00

_ Evil Twin Brandy BA Aun Mas Jesus (TOGO)

$22.00

_ Goose Island Halia (TOGO)

$25.00

_ Hoosier Java Berry Pinball (TOGO)

$9.00

_ Humble Forager Swinging Sticks (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Humble Forager Woodland Pursuit v1 (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Jasper Winery SOMO Spritz: Raspberry Lime (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Jolly Pumpkin Best Lei'd (TOGO)

$17.00

_ Libertine 1234 Broad Street (TOGO)

$20.00

_ Libertine Aubree (TOGO)

$20.00

_ LULZ Smoothie: R + R ((TOGO)

$8.00

_ Mason Ale Works Arthur's Last Journey (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Mason Ale Works Six AM Karoke (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Modern Times Glimmer Void (TOGO)

$18.00

_ Modern Times Soft Swerve: Chocolate Mint (TOGO)

$20.00

_ Modern Times Soft Swerve: Rocky Road (TOGO)

$20.00

_ Moonlight Heather (BTL)

$120.00

_ Mortalis Beer Nerds (TOGO)

$12.00

_ Mortalis Gemini | Blueberry + Pineapple + Glazed Donut (TOGO)

$12.00

_ Mortalis Hippogriff (TOGO)

$12.00

_ Mortalis Venus | Pumpkin Loaf (TOGO)

$10.00

_ Mortalis Venus | S'mores (TOGO)

$10.00

_ New Image East Coast Transplant (TOGO)

$8.00

_ New Image Never Come Down (TOGO)

$9.00

_ New Image Pint Cake: Tres Leches (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Nomadic N/A Double Hopped CItra (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Nomadic N/A Dragon Fruit Hibiscus (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Nomadic N/A Hoplife (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Off Color Beer For Pizza (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Omnipollo Cherry Maple Pancake Lassi Gose (TOGO)

$18.00

_ Public Acces Entranced (CAN) (TOGO)

$9.00

_ Scratch Wild Cherry Biere de Garde

$27.00

_ Short Throw Treachery of Fruit (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Southern Grist Breakfast Bowl Goji Getaway (TOGO) (Copy)

$9.00

_ Southern Grist Southern Crisp (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Southern Grist Strawberry Biscuit Ale (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Stillwater Big Bunny Is Everything (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Stillwater Double Nothing Nitro (TOGO)

$7.00

_ Stillwater Gose Gone Wild (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Stillwater Hot Pink (TOGO)

$7.00

_ Stillwater Sparkling Red Seltzer (TOGO)

$7.00

_ Struise 12 Nuptiale A2 (TOGO)

$35.00

_ Struise 3 Black Mes (TOGO)

$35.00

_ The Veil Sunshine Sorbet Tastee (TOGO)

$9.00

_ Untitled Art CBD Lemon Lime (TOGO)

$7.00

_ Untitled Art CBD Strawberry (TOGO)

$7.00

_ Untitled Art Lychee Sherbert Sour (TOGO)

$9.00

_ Untitled Art Non-Alch Orange Peel Wit (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Juicy IPA (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic Italian Pilsner (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic West Coast IPA (TOGO)

$6.00

_ Untitled Art Seltzer: Pineapple Mango (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Untitled Art Selzer: Navel Orange Yuzu (TOGO)

$8.00

_ Urban Artifact The Gadget (TOGO)

$7.00

_ Urban South Double Spilled Bomb Pop (TOGO)

$10.00

_ Weldwerks Alpine Chateau (TOGO)

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines, IA 50309

