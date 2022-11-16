- Home
Highly Likely - Highly Likely West Adams
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mains
Highly Likely Breakfast Burrito
Whole wheat tortilla | Scrambled Eggs | Cheese Sauce | HiLi Hot Sauce | Labne | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | French Fries + Choice of Bacon, Ham, Harissa Sausage, or Maitake Mushroom *Add addiitonal proteins for an additional charge.
Eggs and Toast
Eggs how you like ‘em | Toasted Bub n Grandma's Seedy Sopurdough Bread | House-made Jam | Cultured Butter
Bodega
Squishy Soft Bun | Soft Scrambled Eggs | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Breakfast Sando
Bakers Kneaded Focaccia | Melty Sheep Cheese | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Eggs how you like ‘em | S’chug Sauce Herbs, Herbs,Herbs
Egg Salad Sando
Harissa spiked egg salad on a pillowy toasty milk bun. Persian cucumber and gem lettuce for that fresh crunch.
Mediterranean Eggs
Warm fried pita | 2 Fried Eggs | Zesty Labne | Whipped Tahini | Cucumber Salad | Za’atar | Toasted Sesame
The Crispy Hippie
This Wrap contains Roasted Broccoli, Crispy Brown Rice, House-made Sichuan-Style Chili Crisp, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Carrot, and Tahini Dressing. And It's Vegan?! Can also be made GF as a bowl :)
Black Rice Bowl
Black Rice | Sesame Seeds | Green Curry Coconut Dressing Roast Butternut | Roast Maitake | Persian Cucumber | Pickled Red Onion | Herb Salad Pink Pickled Egg
Seedy Granola Bowl
Gluten Free and loaded with seeds and all sorts of crunchy bits; just sweet enough | Strauss Whole Milk Yogurt or Forager Cashew Yogurt “Imperfect” Jam | Seasonal Fruit
Ubiquitous Avocado Toast
Toasty Bakers Kneaded Sourdough Bread | Smashed Avo | S’chug Sauce | Pickled Red Onion | Ninja Radish | Furikake | Herbs
Burger
Griddled Grass-Fed Beef Burger on a Squishy Potato Bun | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Special Sauce | Gem Lettuce | Kosho Pickles
A Good Turkey Sando
Shaved Turkey Breast | Prune Mostarda | Kewpee Mayo | Arugula | Hooks WI Cheddar | Bub n Grandma’s Seedy Sourdough
Li'l Chicky Sando
Tempura Fried Chicken Breast | Zesty Labneh | Minty Slaw | Kewpee Mayo | Pickled Red Onion | Milk Bun
Fish (Don't Have) Fingers Sandwich
Tempura Fried or Roasted Fish of the moment | Kosho Tartar Sauce | Yuzu Cabbage Slaw | Milk Bun
The Levantine Sando
The Levant is a geographic area of the Eastern Mediterranean sea, this sando features a few flavor highlights. Crispy Halloumi, Persian Cucumber, Roasted Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onion, Arugula, Za'atar Spice, Minty Yogurt Dressing, Harissa Mayo, Griddled Bub n Grandma's Focaccia
BTLA Sandwich
Bub n Grandma's Foccaccia | Niman Ranch Bacon | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Gem Lettuce | Avo | Kewpee Mayo
Sweet Potato Tacos
Okinawan Sweet Potato | Chili Crisp | Avo | S’chug | Cheddar, Jack, Mozz | Zesty Labne | Cabbage | Radish | GF Corn Tortilla
The Salad Bar
Gem | Arugula | Roasted Cherry Tomato | Avocado | Soft -or- Hard Cooked Egg | Blue Cheese | Persian Cucumber | Chickpea | Carrot | Cabbage | Minty Yogurt Dressing | Miso Granola
K.I.S.S.
Arugula | Gem Lettuce | Yuzu Lemon Vinaigrette | Shaved Parm | Toasty Sesame Croutons
Vegan (Or Not) Ceasar
Arugula | Gem Lettuce | Vegan Ceasar Dressing | Toasty Sesame Croutons | Vegan? Comes with Half Avo | Not Vegan? Comes with Parm
The New New Kale Salad
Lacinato Kale, Miso Lime Dressing, Butternut Squash, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Ninja Radish, Cumin Quinoa Crispies, Frizzled Onion
Tuna Melt
House-made albacore confit | Yuzu Kosho Aioli | Celery | Chopped Escabeche Pickle | Served open-face on "Bakers Kneaded" bread, topped with melted Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella.
Chicken Strips
Way better than the ones you steal from your kids (or your friend's kids). Fried chicken strips served with hot honey, minty yogurt dressing, and yuzu aioli.
Fish N Chips
Tempura fried Snapper, Hand Cut Fries, Kosho Tartar Sauce, Lemon Wedges, and a Simple Side Salad.
Maitake Toast
Toasted "Bub n Grandma's" Sourdough Bread | Whipped Miso Tahini | Roast Maitake Mushroom | Pomegranate Molasses | Herbs Herbs Herbs | Chili
Grilled Cheese
Hooks 2 year cheddar | Mozzarella | Jack | Zesty Labne | Bakers Kneaded Sourdough Bread
Franch Toast
Bub n Grandmas Focaccia | Cinnamon | Honey Labneh | Nectarine Jam
Brunch Fries
You’re a grown a$$ adult and you can have fries for breakfast if you want to, especially if you put 2 fried eggs on top. Hand-cut kennebeck fries topped with 2 fried eggs and a little arugula salad, cuz you know... health.
Seasonal Soup
Oh hey! What's new!?
Sides
Side of Hot Sauce
Fries
Hand-cut Kennebeck Fries
Side of Avocado
Broccoli Chickpea Side Salad
Broccoli | Chickpeas | Tahini Dressing | Toasted Sesame | Togarashi Spice
Simple Side Salad
Gem, Arugula, Cabbage - tossed with our Yuzu Vinaigrette and Toasted Sesame Seeds
Side of Fruit
Side of Scrambled Eggs
Two eggs scrambled
Side of Applewood Smoked Bacon
Side of Niman Ranch Applewood Smoked Ham
Side of House-Made Niman Ranch Harissa Pork Sausage
Side of Fried Chicken
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast
Side of Fried Fish
Side of Roasted Fish
Scoop of Tuna Salad
House-made albacore confit | Yuzu Kosho Aioli | Celery | Chopped Escabeche Pickle |
Single Grass Fed Burger Patty
Side of Halloumi
One Egg How You Like It
We like our eggs how you like yours :)
Toasted Seeded Sourdough + Cultured Butter
The best from our friends at Bub n' Grandmas!
Toasted GF Bread + Cultured Butter
Baked by Breadblok in Santa Monica. Contains almonds. Vegan/Gluten Free
Side of House-Made Wisconsin Cheese Sauce
Side of Sweet Potatoes
Side Maitake Mushrooms
Coffee
Drip Coffee
You're a classy and classic person - this is the beverage for you. Common Room Roasters: Single Origin Columbian
Cold Brew
You are BUSY! Fuel up! Common Room Roasters: Single Origin Columbian
Americano
Americano Iced
Espresso
Macchiato
Cortado
Cappuccino
Take a sip - instantly transport yourself to a cafe in your vacation destination of choice.
Flat White
Latte
Latte Iced
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla Latte Iced
Mocha
House-made 70% chocolate ganache. Not too sweet. Contains coconut milk.
Mocha Iced
Honey Lavender Latte
Honey Lavender Latte Iced
Chagaccino!
A delicious immune-boosting adaptogenic coffee drink made with chaga mushroom, cinnamon, and Madagascar vanilla. Sweetened with low-glycemic monkfruit.
Ok, Great!
Iced Mexican Coke, Espresso and Cardamom Bitters
Massive Thing of Coffee
Spices of PP Latte
Spices of PP Latte Iced
Halva Latte
Halva Latte Iced
Salted Coconut Latte
Salted Coconut Latte Iced
Tea
Hot Tea
Matcha Latte
Matcha Latte Iced
Matcha Americano
Honey Lavender Latte Matcha
Honey Lavender Matcha Latte Iced
Prana Chai Latte
Prana Chai Latte Iced
Iced Hibiscus Tea
Cold brewed Offshore "Summer Crush" hibiscus lemongrass tea is the ULTIMATE thirst quencher!
Iced Black Tea
Other Drinks
Topo Chico
Mountain Valley Spring Water (500ml)
Leisure
Bundaberg Ginger Brew
Mexican Coke
Kombucha
De La Calle Tepache
Traditional Mexican Fermented Probiotic Beverage
VINA
Vina is a new kind of beverage! With real fruit, sparkling H2O, and nearly 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in every single can, VINA pairs well with all sorts of food, is good for your gut, and is refreshing every sip of the way. What's not to love?
Orange Juice
Juicy orangey fun!
Turmerrific
House-made turmeric tonic. Contains turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, vanilla, and coconut milk. Vegan base.
Miniccino
Hot Chocolate
Steamed Milk
Agua Fresca
WINE
Kumusha Four Pack
Oh DANG! Is that four incredibly dope bottles of THE Kumusha wine that everyone is talking about? Heck yeah. You've got a stunningly refreshing Sauvignon Blanc, a demure Cinsault Rosé that will make you weak in the knees, THE Cabernet Sauvignon/Cinsault blend that Zendaya called "very delicious" and a 100% Cabetnet Savignon that is (potentially) guaranteed to make you scream in ecstasy. All with a pretty little discount because we love you and hope that you're having the best day.
BEER Etc...
HIGHLY LIKELY HOUSEMADE
HiLi Hot Sauce
If I told you what was in it I would have to kill you. JK! Fresno Chili | Garlic | Smoked Paprika | White Wine Vinegar | Evaporated Cane Juice | EVOO Fermented in-house 8oz
Seedy Granola
Gluten-free and nut free but does contain lots of seeds. Sweetened with pure maple syrup and coconut sugar 10oz Bag
Savory Miso Granola
Gluten free savory granola seasoned with Miso. Great on salads. 10oz bag
CAPnola
CHOCOLATES AND SWEETS
Jacobson Salty Caramels SINGLES
Jacobson Salty Caramel BOX
Pocky
Who doesn't love Pocky!?
Markham & Fitz Brain Food 85%
Sabadi Palermo
Mirzam White Chocolate w/ Orange Blossom & Roasted Almond
Lip Service Mocha Chocolate
Lip Service Oat Latte Chocolate
Hebel and Co Halva
COFFEE BEANS
Common Room Brunswick Blend Coffee Beans
Our favorite! It's what we use for our delicious espresso! A blend of Columbia, Ethiopia, and Guatemalan.
Deadstock Fresh Prince Coffee Beans
Presta Coffee Beans
Puff Coffee Beans
Cafecita Coffee Beans
Cafecita is about uplifting communities and bringing people together. All our beans come from sustainable women-owned coffee farms and co-ops, and a percentage of every purchase goes to supporting women’s nonprofits around the world.
Woodcat Coffee Beans
Boxx Coffee Beans
Unity Coffee Beans
TINNED FISH
APPAREL
Bodega Tee (XS)
Bodega Tee (S)
Bodega Tee (M)
Bodega Tee (L)
Bodega Tee (XL)
Bodega Tee (2XL)
Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (XS)
Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (S)
Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (M)
Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (L)
Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (XL)
Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (2XL)
Dad Hat (with the mouth)
Snap Back Flat Bill Hat (says HiLi)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
All day cafe serving up delicious food, coffee, tea, beer and wine. It's highly likely you're going to love it.
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016