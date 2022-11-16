Restaurant header imageView gallery

Highly Likely - Highly Likely West Adams

review star

No reviews yet

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90016

Order Again

Popular Items

Highly Likely Breakfast Burrito
The Crispy Hippie
Fries

Mains

Highly Likely Breakfast Burrito

Highly Likely Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Whole wheat tortilla | Scrambled Eggs | Cheese Sauce | HiLi Hot Sauce | Labne | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | French Fries + Choice of Bacon, Ham, Harissa Sausage, or Maitake Mushroom *Add addiitonal proteins for an additional charge.

Eggs and Toast

Eggs and Toast

$12.00

Eggs how you like ‘em | Toasted Bub n Grandma's Seedy Sopurdough Bread | House-made Jam | Cultured Butter

Bodega

Bodega

$8.50

Squishy Soft Bun | Soft Scrambled Eggs | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Breakfast Sando

Breakfast Sando

$12.50

Bakers Kneaded Focaccia | Melty Sheep Cheese | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Eggs how you like ‘em | S’chug Sauce Herbs, Herbs,Herbs

Egg Salad Sando

Egg Salad Sando

$12.00

Harissa spiked egg salad on a pillowy toasty milk bun. Persian cucumber and gem lettuce for that fresh crunch.

Mediterranean Eggs

Mediterranean Eggs

$16.00

Warm fried pita | 2 Fried Eggs | Zesty Labne | Whipped Tahini | Cucumber Salad | Za’atar | Toasted Sesame

The Crispy Hippie

The Crispy Hippie

$15.00

This Wrap contains Roasted Broccoli, Crispy Brown Rice, House-made Sichuan-Style Chili Crisp, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Carrot, and Tahini Dressing. And It's Vegan?! Can also be made GF as a bowl :)

Black Rice Bowl

Black Rice Bowl

$16.00

Black Rice | Sesame Seeds | Green Curry Coconut Dressing Roast Butternut | Roast Maitake | Persian Cucumber | Pickled Red Onion | Herb Salad Pink Pickled Egg

Seedy Granola Bowl

Seedy Granola Bowl

$13.00

Gluten Free and loaded with seeds and all sorts of crunchy bits; just sweet enough | Strauss Whole Milk Yogurt or Forager Cashew Yogurt “Imperfect” Jam | Seasonal Fruit

Ubiquitous Avocado Toast

Ubiquitous Avocado Toast

$13.50

Toasty Bakers Kneaded Sourdough Bread | Smashed Avo | S’chug Sauce | Pickled Red Onion | Ninja Radish | Furikake | Herbs

Burger

Burger

$9.50

Griddled Grass-Fed Beef Burger on a Squishy Potato Bun | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Special Sauce | Gem Lettuce | Kosho Pickles

A Good Turkey Sando

A Good Turkey Sando

$16.00

Shaved Turkey Breast | Prune Mostarda | Kewpee Mayo | Arugula | Hooks WI Cheddar | Bub n Grandma’s Seedy Sourdough

Li'l Chicky Sando

Li'l Chicky Sando

$16.00

Tempura Fried Chicken Breast | Zesty Labneh | Minty Slaw | Kewpee Mayo | Pickled Red Onion | Milk Bun

Fish (Don't Have) Fingers Sandwich

Fish (Don't Have) Fingers Sandwich

$16.00

Tempura Fried or Roasted Fish of the moment | Kosho Tartar Sauce | Yuzu Cabbage Slaw | Milk Bun

The Levantine Sando

The Levantine Sando

$16.00

The Levant is a geographic area of the Eastern Mediterranean sea, this sando features a few flavor highlights. Crispy Halloumi, Persian Cucumber, Roasted Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onion, Arugula, Za'atar Spice, Minty Yogurt Dressing, Harissa Mayo, Griddled Bub n Grandma's Focaccia

BTLA Sandwich

BTLA Sandwich

$15.00

Bub n Grandma's Foccaccia | Niman Ranch Bacon | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Gem Lettuce | Avo | Kewpee Mayo

Sweet Potato Tacos

Sweet Potato Tacos

$15.00

Okinawan Sweet Potato | Chili Crisp | Avo | S’chug | Cheddar, Jack, Mozz | Zesty Labne | Cabbage | Radish | GF Corn Tortilla

The Salad Bar

The Salad Bar

$16.00

Gem | Arugula | Roasted Cherry Tomato | Avocado | Soft -or- Hard Cooked Egg | Blue Cheese | Persian Cucumber | Chickpea | Carrot | Cabbage | Minty Yogurt Dressing | Miso Granola

K.I.S.S.

K.I.S.S.

$13.50

Arugula | Gem Lettuce | Yuzu Lemon Vinaigrette | Shaved Parm | Toasty Sesame Croutons

Vegan (Or Not) Ceasar

Vegan (Or Not) Ceasar

$13.50

Arugula | Gem Lettuce | Vegan Ceasar Dressing | Toasty Sesame Croutons | Vegan? Comes with Half Avo | Not Vegan? Comes with Parm

The New New Kale Salad

The New New Kale Salad

$15.00

Lacinato Kale, Miso Lime Dressing, Butternut Squash, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Ninja Radish, Cumin Quinoa Crispies, Frizzled Onion

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$16.00

House-made albacore confit | Yuzu Kosho Aioli | Celery | Chopped Escabeche Pickle | Served open-face on "Bakers Kneaded" bread, topped with melted Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$16.00

Way better than the ones you steal from your kids (or your friend's kids). Fried chicken strips served with hot honey, minty yogurt dressing, and yuzu aioli.

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$17.00

Tempura fried Snapper, Hand Cut Fries, Kosho Tartar Sauce, Lemon Wedges, and a Simple Side Salad.

Maitake Toast

Maitake Toast

$14.00

Toasted "Bub n Grandma's" Sourdough Bread | Whipped Miso Tahini | Roast Maitake Mushroom | Pomegranate Molasses | Herbs Herbs Herbs | Chili

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Hooks 2 year cheddar | Mozzarella | Jack | Zesty Labne | Bakers Kneaded Sourdough Bread

Franch Toast

$14.00

Bub n Grandmas Focaccia | Cinnamon | Honey Labneh | Nectarine Jam

Brunch Fries

Brunch Fries

$13.00

You’re a grown a$$ adult and you can have fries for breakfast if you want to, especially if you put 2 fried eggs on top. Hand-cut kennebeck fries topped with 2 fried eggs and a little arugula salad, cuz you know... health.

Seasonal Soup

$9.00

Oh hey! What's new!?

Sweet Potato Tacos

Sweet Potato Tacos

$15.00

Okinawan Sweet Potato | Chili Crisp | Avo | S’chug | Cheddar, Jack, Mozz | Zesty Labne | Cabbage | Radish | GF Corn Tortilla

A Good Turkey Sando

A Good Turkey Sando

$16.00

Shaved Turkey Breast | Prune Mostarda | Kewpee Mayo | Arugula | Hooks WI Cheddar | Bub n Grandma’s Seedy Sourdough

The Salad Bar

The Salad Bar

$16.00

Gem | Arugula | Roasted Cherry Tomato | Avocado | Soft -or- Hard Cooked Egg | Blue Cheese | Persian Cucumber | Chickpea | Carrot | Cabbage | Minty Yogurt Dressing | Miso Granola

Sides

Side of Hot Sauce

Fries

$5.75

Hand-cut Kennebeck Fries

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Broccoli Chickpea Side Salad

$6.50

Broccoli | Chickpeas | Tahini Dressing | Toasted Sesame | Togarashi Spice

Simple Side Salad

$6.50

Gem, Arugula, Cabbage - tossed with our Yuzu Vinaigrette and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Side of Fruit

$7.00

Side of Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Two eggs scrambled

Side of Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.50

Side of Niman Ranch Applewood Smoked Ham

$4.50

Side of House-Made Niman Ranch Harissa Pork Sausage

$4.50

Side of Fried Chicken

$5.50

Side of Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Side of Fried Fish

$7.00

Side of Roasted Fish

$6.00

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$7.00Out of stock

House-made albacore confit | Yuzu Kosho Aioli | Celery | Chopped Escabeche Pickle |

Single Grass Fed Burger Patty

$5.00

Side of Halloumi

$6.00

One Egg How You Like It

$3.00

We like our eggs how you like yours :)

Toasted Seeded Sourdough + Cultured Butter

$3.00

The best from our friends at Bub n' Grandmas!

Toasted GF Bread + Cultured Butter

$6.00Out of stock

Baked by Breadblok in Santa Monica. Contains almonds. Vegan/Gluten Free

Side of House-Made Wisconsin Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side of Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Side Maitake Mushrooms

$6.00

Kids Menu

Burritoito

$7.50
Highly Burger

Highly Burger

$9.50

Kid Burger

$8.00

Beef, Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Potato Bun

Bodega

Bodega

$8.50

Squishy Soft Bun | Soft Scrambled Eggs | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Side of Fruit

$7.00

Little Eggs and Toast

$9.00

KIDS Scramble

$5.00

KIDS Avocado

$3.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75

You're a classy and classic person - this is the beverage for you. Common Room Roasters: Single Origin Columbian

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

You are BUSY! Fuel up! Common Room Roasters: Single Origin Columbian

Americano

$3.75

Americano Iced

$3.75

Espresso

$3.75

Macchiato

$4.25

Cortado

$4.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

Take a sip - instantly transport yourself to a cafe in your vacation destination of choice.

Flat White

$4.75

Latte

$5.75

Latte Iced

$5.75

Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Vanilla Latte Iced

$5.75
Mocha

Mocha

$5.75

House-made 70% chocolate ganache. Not too sweet. Contains coconut milk.

Mocha Iced

$5.75

Honey Lavender Latte

$6.00

Honey Lavender Latte Iced

$6.00
Chagaccino!

Chagaccino!

$8.00

A delicious immune-boosting adaptogenic coffee drink made with chaga mushroom, cinnamon, and Madagascar vanilla. Sweetened with low-glycemic monkfruit.

Ok, Great!

$6.00

Iced Mexican Coke, Espresso and Cardamom Bitters

Massive Thing of Coffee

$35.00

Spices of PP Latte

$6.00

Spices of PP Latte Iced

$6.00

Halva Latte

$6.00

Halva Latte Iced

$6.00

Salted Coconut Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Salted Coconut Latte Iced

$6.00Out of stock

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Matcha Latte Iced

$5.75

Matcha Americano

$4.25

Honey Lavender Latte Matcha

$6.00

Honey Lavender Matcha Latte Iced

$6.00

Prana Chai Latte

$5.75

Prana Chai Latte Iced

$5.75
Iced Hibiscus Tea

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$4.75

Cold brewed Offshore "Summer Crush" hibiscus lemongrass tea is the ULTIMATE thirst quencher!

Iced Black Tea

$4.75

Other Drinks

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50
Mountain Valley Spring Water (500ml)

Mountain Valley Spring Water (500ml)

$3.50
Leisure

Leisure

$4.50
Bundaberg Ginger Brew

Bundaberg Ginger Brew

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00
De La Calle Tepache

De La Calle Tepache

$4.25

Traditional Mexican Fermented Probiotic Beverage

VINA

VINA

$4.25

Vina is a new kind of beverage! With real fruit, sparkling H2O, and nearly 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in every single can, VINA pairs well with all sorts of food, is good for your gut, and is refreshing every sip of the way. What's not to love?

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Juicy orangey fun!

Turmerrific

Turmerrific

$6.00

House-made turmeric tonic. Contains turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, vanilla, and coconut milk. Vegan base.

Miniccino

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed Milk

$2.00

Agua Fresca

$5.50

WINE

Kumusha Four Pack

Kumusha Four Pack

$70.00Out of stock

Oh DANG! Is that four incredibly dope bottles of THE Kumusha wine that everyone is talking about? Heck yeah. You've got a stunningly refreshing Sauvignon Blanc, a demure Cinsault Rosé that will make you weak in the knees, THE Cabernet Sauvignon/Cinsault blend that Zendaya called "very delicious" and a 100% Cabetnet Savignon that is (potentially) guaranteed to make you scream in ecstasy. All with a pretty little discount because we love you and hope that you're having the best day.

BEER Etc...

Jiant Kombucha

Jiant Kombucha

$8.00
Henhouse IPA

Henhouse IPA

$8.00
Newtopia POG Cider

Newtopia POG Cider

$7.00
Lead Dog Vienna Lager

Lead Dog Vienna Lager

$8.00

8 Trill Pills

$7.00

Beachwood Brewing Sole Magic IPA

$7.00

Mow Your Lawn

$8.00

Rancho West Lager

$6.00

Three Weavers Expatriate IPA

$8.00

Mother Earth Cali Creamin'

$8.00

HIGHLY LIKELY HOUSEMADE

HiLi Hot Sauce

HiLi Hot Sauce

$15.00

If I told you what was in it I would have to kill you. JK! Fresno Chili | Garlic | Smoked Paprika | White Wine Vinegar | Evaporated Cane Juice | EVOO Fermented in-house 8oz

Seedy Granola

Seedy Granola

$11.00Out of stock

Gluten-free and nut free but does contain lots of seeds. Sweetened with pure maple syrup and coconut sugar 10oz Bag

Savory Miso Granola

$11.00Out of stock

Gluten free savory granola seasoned with Miso. Great on salads. 10oz bag

CAPnola

CAPnola

$16.00

CHOCOLATES AND SWEETS

Jacobson Salty Caramels SINGLES

Jacobson Salty Caramels SINGLES

$0.50
Jacobson Salty Caramel BOX

Jacobson Salty Caramel BOX

$12.00
Pocky

Pocky

$3.50

Who doesn't love Pocky!?

Markham & Fitz Brain Food 85%

Markham & Fitz Brain Food 85%

$10.00
Sabadi Palermo

Sabadi Palermo

$9.00
Mirzam White Chocolate w/ Orange Blossom & Roasted Almond

Mirzam White Chocolate w/ Orange Blossom & Roasted Almond

$10.00
Lip Service Mocha Chocolate

Lip Service Mocha Chocolate

$9.00
Lip Service Oat Latte Chocolate

Lip Service Oat Latte Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock
Hebel and Co Halva

Hebel and Co Halva

$15.00

COFFEE BEANS

Common Room Brunswick Blend Coffee Beans

Common Room Brunswick Blend Coffee Beans

$18.00

Our favorite! It's what we use for our delicious espresso! A blend of Columbia, Ethiopia, and Guatemalan.

Deadstock Fresh Prince Coffee Beans

$23.00

Presta Coffee Beans

$21.00

Puff Coffee Beans

$20.00
Cafecita Coffee Beans

Cafecita Coffee Beans

$20.00

Cafecita is about uplifting communities and bringing people together. All our beans come from sustainable women-owned coffee farms and co-ops, and a percentage of every purchase goes to supporting women’s nonprofits around the world.

Woodcat Coffee Beans

$19.00

Boxx Coffee Beans

$19.00

Unity Coffee Beans

$21.00

TINNED FISH

Jose Gourmet Tuna Paté

Jose Gourmet Tuna Paté

$5.00
Ramon Pena Mackerel in Olive oIl

Ramon Pena Mackerel in Olive oIl

$14.00
Fishwife Fly By Jing

Fishwife Fly By Jing

$16.00

Fishwife Smoked Salmon

$13.00
Siesta Sardines

Siesta Sardines

$10.00

ATI Squids

$10.00

ATI Mussels

$10.00

APPAREL

Bodega Tee (XS)

$32.00

Bodega Tee (S)

$32.00

Bodega Tee (M)

$32.00

Bodega Tee (L)

$32.00

Bodega Tee (XL)

$32.00

Bodega Tee (2XL)

$32.00

Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (XS)

$32.00

Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (S)

$32.00

Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (M)

$32.00

Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (L)

$32.00

Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (XL)

$32.00

Fish (Don't) Have Fingers Tee (2XL)

$32.00

Dad Hat (with the mouth)

$27.00

Snap Back Flat Bill Hat (says HiLi)

$25.00
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
All day cafe serving up delicious food, coffee, tea, beer and wine. It's highly likely you're going to love it.

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Highly Likely image
Highly Likely image
Highly Likely image
Highly Likely image

