COCKTAILS

COCKTAIL 1

$14.00

COCKTAIL 2

$14.00

COCKTAIL 3

$14.00

COCKTAIL 4

$14.00

COCKTAIL 5

$14.00

COCKTAIL 6

$14.00

COCKTAIL 7

$14.00

COKCTAIL 8

$14.00

MARTINIS

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$14.00

DRY MARTINI

$14.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$14.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$14.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$14.00

FRENCH MARTINI

$14.00

LYCHEE MARTINI

$14.00

APPLETINI

$14.00

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$14.00

MARGARITAS

CLASSIC MARGARITA

$14.00

FLAVOR MARGARITA

$14.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$14.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$14.00

HIBISCUS MARGARITA

$14.00

POMEGRANATE MARGARITA

$14.00

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$14.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$14.00

CLASSICS

MANHATTAN

$14.00

OLD FASHION

$14.00

NEGRONI

$14.00

BLOODY MARRY

$14.00

MARTINI

$14.00

MARGARITA

$14.00

MOJITO

$14.00

WHISKY SOUR

$14.00

MOSCOW MULE

$14.00

SIDE CAR

$14.00

CAIPIRINHA

$14.00

FRENCH 75

$14.00

DARK N STORMY

$14.00

NONE ALCOHOL

WATER

$5.00

COKE

$5.00

DIET

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

28BLACK

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

GINGERALE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

MOCKTAIL

$5.00

TONIC WATER

$5.00

BEERS

CORONA EXTRA

$7.00

CORONO LIGHT

$7.00

STELLA

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

GUINNESS

$7.00

MODELO

$7.00

SHOTS

JAGERBOMB

$12.00

LEMONDROP SHOT

$12.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$12.00

FIREBALL

$12.00

KAMIKAZE

$12.00

BLOWJOB

$12.00

B-52

$12.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$12.00

GREAN TEA

$12.00

WINE

PINOT NOIR

$10.00

MALBEC

$10.00

CABERNET

$10.00

MERLOT

$10.00

SHIRAZ

$10.00

MOSCATO

$10.00

RIESLING

$10.00

CHARDONEY

$10.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00

ZINFANDEL

$10.00

PROSECCO

$10.00

VODKA

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

BELVEDERE

$14.00

CIROC

$14.00

CIROC PEACH

$14.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE

$14.00

CIROC BERRY

$14.00

TITOS

$14.00

HANGER1

$14.00

KETEL ONE

$14.00

TEQUILA

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$14.00

DOPN JULIO BLANCO

$16.00

DON JULIO REPO

$18.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$20.00

DON JULIO 1942

$25.00

CLASE AZUL

$25.00

DON JULIO PRIMERA

$25.00

DON JULIO ROSADO

$25.00

RUM

BACARDI

$14.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$14.00

GIN

HENDRICKS

$14.00

BOMBAY

$14.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$14.00

COGNAC

HENNESY

$14.00

HENNESY VS

$99.00

HENNESY VSOP

$99.00

HENNESY XO

$99.00

REMY MARTIN

$14.00

REMY 1738

$25.00

REMY XO

$99.00

DUSSE

$14.00

DUSSE VS

$99.00

DUSSE VSOP

$99.00

DUSSE XO

$99.00

MARTEL

$14.00

MARTEL VS

$99.00

MARTEL VSOP

$99.00

MARTEL XO

$99.00

CAMUS

$14.00

CAMUS VS

$14.00

CAMUS VSOP

$99.00

CAMUS XO

$99.00

Courvoisier

$14.00

WHISKEY

JW BLACK

$14.00

JW RED

$14.00

JW GOLD

$25.00

JW BLUE

$45.00

JAMESON

$14.00

CROWN ROYAL

$14.00

CROWN PEACH

$14.00

CROWN VANILLA

$14.00

KNOB CREEK

$14.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

JACK DANIELS

$14.00

GLENFIDDICH

$14.00

MCALLAN 12

$14.00

GLENLIVIT 12

$14.00