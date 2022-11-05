A map showing the location of High Road Cycling & Café 3210 Grace St NWView gallery
High Road Cycling & Café 3210 Grace St NW

review star

No reviews yet

3210 Grace St NW

Washington, DC 20007

Popular Items

Latte
Cappuccino
Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Filter Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Freshly brewed hot coffee from Grace Street Coffee Roasters' rotating selection

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Freshly brewed hot coffee from Grace Street Coffee Roasters, topped with steamed milk.

Refill

$1.00

Coffee Box

$45.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.25

Double shot espresso from Grace Street Coffee's rotating menu.

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso with hot water to fill the cup, American style.

Macchiato

$3.25

Double shot of Grace Street Coffee espresso topped with 1.5 oz of milk foam.

Cortado

$4.00

Double espresso with 3 oz of gently steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double espresso with frothy steamed milk.

Flat White

$4.50

Double espresso with 6 oz of gently steamed milk.

Latte

$5.00+

Our most customizable drink, featuring a double shot of Grace Street Coffee espresso with steamed milk. Dress it up however you like for your perfect caffeine boost!

Mocha

$5.50+

A chocolate-y latte, what could be better? Ask for non-dairy milk to make this a perfect vegan drink!

Chai - Match & Chocolate Milk

Chai Latte

$5.00+

House-brewed spiced tea latte. We steep Assam black tea with cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and pepper and then add steamed milk. For an extra caffeine boost, add a shot of espresso!

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

House-made green tea latte. We use cold-brewed, unsweetened matcha as our base in this delectable drink.

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

House-made vegan chocolate syrup added to your milk of choice! Delicious hot or cold, the perfect recovery drink or just to enjoy something sweet.

"The Laura (Chai Mocha)

$7.25

Keg Drinks

Kyoto Cold Brew

$5.50+

Kyoto cold brew is prepared by slowly dripping cold water onto pounds of ground coffee.The resultant cup is smooth, clean, and highlights the subtle flavor notes of Grace Street Coffee Roaster’s single origin beans.

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50+

Our nitro cold brew uses our Kyoto cold brew with one awesome twist, nitrogen! Smooth and light in texture, each cup comes with a fun and frothy foam head.

Nitro Tea

$5.00+Out of stock

Kyoto Cold Brew (Copy)

$5.50+

Kyoto cold brew is prepared by slowly dripping cold water onto pounds of ground coffee.The resultant cup is smooth, clean, and highlights the subtle flavor notes of Grace Street Coffee Roaster’s single origin beans.

Tea

Brewed to order loose-leaf teas from MEM Tea Imports.

Ceylon (English Breakfast)

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50

Jasmine Pearls

$4.50

Iron Goddess (Tieguayin)

$4.50Out of stock

Jade Nantou

$4.50

Peppermint

$3.50

Blood Orange Hibiscus

$4.00

Chamomile Flowers

$5.00

Vanilla Rooibos

$3.50Out of stock

Mango Black Tea

$4.00+

Rotating selection of refreshing cold brew iced tea

Ginger Zing

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Topo Chico Sparkling

$3.50

Orange Juice Small

$3.50

Mexican Coke BOTTLE

$3.50

Domestic Coke CAN

$2.50

Small San Pellegrino

$3.50

Large San Pellegrino

$5.50

Retail Coffee

Vietnam

$18.00

Worka Chelbessa

$18.00

Colombia

$20.00

Shiloh

$20.00

Rose Park

$18.00

Brazil

$18.00

Diaspora

$22.00

Mexico

$18.00

Ecuador

$25.00

3210

$18.00

Decaf

$20.00

El Salvador

$20.00

Guatemala

$18.00

Brazil

$20.00

Yabitu Koba

$20.00

Ardi

$20.00

All Day Food Menu

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens

Smashed Avocado Toast

$14.00

sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens

Lox & Bagel

$16.00

lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun

Parfait w Local Granola & Yogurt

Parfait w Local Granola & Yogurt

$9.00

gluten-free granola, local yogurt, fresh fruit, honey, chia seeds, and candied walnuts

Prosciutto Sandwich

$14.00

sliced prosciutto, fontina cheese, arugula, and balsamic on toasted ciabatta

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic reduction on ciabatta

Sweet Belgian

$12.00

brioche, almond butter, fresh fruit, and cocoa nibs

Organic Greens & Quinoa Salad

$15.00

organic kale, arugula, basil, quinoa, chopped pistachios, heirloom cherry tomato, goat cheese, lemon citrus vinaigrette, rustic toast

Cheese Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Prosciutto Plate

$14.00

Salmon Waffle

$14.00

La Maison Waffle

$14.00

Niçoise-ish Salad

$16.00

organic mixed greens, spanish tuna, hard boiled egg, heirloom cherry tomatoes, olives, green beans, avocado, fresh lemon citrus vinaigrette

Organic Arugula Herb Salad

$12.00

organic arugula, Italian parsley, mint, cilantro, Italian pecorino, rustic toast, fresh lemon citrus vinaigrette

El Smoothie Verde

$9.00

Overnight Oats

$9.00

Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Bar Snacks

cheese + prosciutto plate

$14.00

Fontina cheese, pear chutney, greens

Chips

event food x3

$28.00

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$2.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Gluten Free Carrot Cupcake

$6.00

Pumpkin Choco Muff

$5.25

Chocolate Cupcake

$5.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to High Road! All day coffee, food, beer & wine, the best apparel, beautiful bikes! We believe in cycling for all & riding bicycles as a form of self-expression.

Website

Location

3210 Grace St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

