Highroller Lobster Co.

104 Exchange Street

Portland, ME 04101

Order Again

Popular Items

4-Pack Canned Cocktails

CANNED COCKTAILS

Margarita To-Go Can

Margarita To-Go Can

$13.00

Hornitos Plata, Cointreau, Limonada, & a splash of OJ make up our signature house margarita. Now packaged to-go in a 16 oz can!!

Rumbo To-Go Can

Rumbo To-Go Can

$13.00

Our tribute to Maine's Legendary Beach Communities, this is our take on a classic rum punch. Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Cranberry Cocktail, Grenadine, & a blend of 4 different rums come together to make this quintessential summer drink. Packaged in 16 oz cans To-Go!!

House Bloody To-Go Can

House Bloody To-Go Can

$13.00

The Breakfast of Champions. Tito’s Vodka 40% ABV Sacramento Tomato Juice Horseradish Celery Seed Sriracha Salt Black Pepper Worcestershire Sauce Morse’s Pickle Juice Natalie’s Lime Juice Natalie’s Lemon Juice

4-Pack Canned Cocktails

$49.00

Rotating Cocktail Can To Go

$13.00Out of stock

CANS & BOTTLES

Your Favorite Frozen Adult Beverage now TO-GO!

Allagash White 16 oz

$5.00

Witbier — 5.2% ABV

Coronita 7oz Bottle

$2.00
Coors Banquet 12oz

Coors Banquet 12oz

$2.00

Miller High Life 12oz

$2.00

American Lager — 4.6% ABV

Narragansett Lager 16oz

$2.00

American Lager — 5% ABV

Tecate 16 oz

$3.00

Mexican Lager — 4.5% ABV

JELL-O SHOTS

Our Signature House Cocktails in Jell-O Shot Form.
5-PACK

5-PACK

$13.00
10-PACK

10-PACK

$25.00

SOFT DRINKS

COCA-COLA

COCA-COLA

$3.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00
MOXIE

MOXIE

$3.00
FANTA ORANGE

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00
YOO-HOO

YOO-HOO

$3.00
AHA PEACH HONEY SELTZER

AHA PEACH HONEY SELTZER

$3.00
AHA BLUEBERRY+POMEGRANATE SELTZER

AHA BLUEBERRY+POMEGRANATE SELTZER

$3.00
AHA FUJI APPLE+WHITE TEA

AHA FUJI APPLE+WHITE TEA

$3.00Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Local People, Fresh Lobster, Local Bread, Fresh Flavors.

104 Exchange Street, Portland, ME 04101

