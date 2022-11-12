- Home
High's Cafe & Store
577 Reviews
$$
726 High St
Comfort, TX 78013
Order Again
Popular Items
Salads
Small Greek Salad
Side Greek Salad: romaine lettuce, with lemon-oregano vinaigrette, cucumber, onion, sweet peppers, feta, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, parsley
Large Greek Salad
Large Greek Salad: romaine lettuce, with lemon-oregano vinaigrette, cucumber, onion, sweet peppers, feta, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, parsley
Small House Salad
Small House Salad: baby greens, with raspberry-chipotle vinaigrette, pear slices, blue cheese, and spiced pecans
Large House Salad
Large House Salad: baby greens, raspberry-chipotle vinaigrette with pear slices, blue cheese, and spiced pecans
Small Simple Salad
Side Simple Salad: baby greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, with simple lemon vinaigrette
Large Simple Salad
Large Simple Salad: baby greens with cucumber, red onion, and tomato with simple lemon vinaigrette
Trio Greek Salad
Greek Trio Salad: Small Greek Salad with scoop of Tuna Salad, and Chicken Salad served with gluten-free crackers
Trio House Salad
House Salad Trio: Small House Salad with a scoop of Tuna Salad, and a scoop of Chicken Salad. Served with gluten-free crackers
Trio Simple Salad
Simple Trio Salad: Small Simple Salad with a scoop of Tuna Salad and Chicken Salad served with gluten-free crackers
Spinach And Olive Oil
Large Special Salad
Small Special Salad
Smalls Lunch
Hummus
High-made chickpea dip with marinated olives, tomatoes and crispy baked pita chips
Chip-Dip-Trio
High-made salsa roja, salsa verde and smashed avocado served with gluten-free multi-grain tortilla chips
Fruit
Fresh Fruit Cup with fresh chopped melons, strawberries, red seedless grapes, kiwi, and blueberries
Pickled Veggies
High-made with carrots, cauliflower, green beans, onion, sweet and spicy peppers
Cabbage Slaw
High-made shredded cabbage with orange zest, cilantro and chipotle spice
Pickle Spear
1 dill pickle spear
Soup
Simple Sandwiches
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich: made with chopped chicken breast, mixed with celery, green onion, red seedless grapes, mayo and sour cream.
Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich
Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich made with chopped chicken breast, mixed with celery, green onions, red seedless grapes, mayo, and sour cream.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich: 100% Albacore Tuna mixed with celery, green onion, lemon zest, and mayo
Whole Tuna Salad Sandwich
Whole Tuna Salad Sandwich: 100% Albacore tuna mixed with celery, green onion, lemon zest and mayo
1/2 Pimiento Cheese Sandwich
1/2 Pimiento Cheese Sandwich: grated cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, with seedless chopped jalapeno and sweet peppers & mayo
Whole Pimiento Cheese Sandwich
Whole Pimiento Cheese Sandwich: grated cheddar and monterey cheese mixed with chopped seedless jalapeño and sweet peppers
1/2 Meatloaf Sandwich
1/2 Meatloaf Sandwich: slab of COLD meatloaf (beef+pork) with red onion, and special mixed sauce (mayo+dill relish+BBQ sauce)
Whole Meatloaf Sandwich
Whole Meatloaf Sandwich: slab of COLD meatloaf (beef+pork) with red onion and special sauce (mayo+dill relish+BBQ sauce)
Specialty Sandwiches
1/2 Avocado Toast
1/2 Avocado Toast (1 slice): served open-face with smashed avocado, chipotle-mayo, grilled corn, cilantro, queso fresco, and radish on grilled rustica bread, served with dill pickle spear
Avocado Toast
Whole Avocado Toast: (2 piece) served open- face with smashed avocado, chipotle-mayo, grilled corn, cilantro, queso fresco, and radish on grilled rustica bread, served with dill pickle spear
1/2 Crab Cakes
1/2 Crab Cake: 1 crab cake served open face on English muffin with lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade sauce, and capers, served with dill pickle spear
Crab Cakes (2)
Crab Cakes (2) served open face on English muffin with lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade sauce and capers, served with dill pickle spear
Arty Havarti
Arty Havarti: Whole Fancy Grill Cheese, havarti cheese, fresh dill, roasted tomato-garlic jam, grilled on artisan white bread, served with dill pickle spear
Big Easy / Hot Muffaletta
Big Easy/Hot Muffaletta Sandwich: Whole Sandwich with 1/4lb black forest ham, sliced Genoa hard salami, provolone cheese, coarse grain mustard, & relish (mixed/chopped) artichoke hearts+olives+sweet peppers), served with dill pickle spear
BLAT Whole Sandwich
BLAT Whole Sandwich: 6 slices Bacon, Lettuce, smashed Avocado, Tomato and picante mayo on toasted artisan white bread, served with dill pickle spear
Whole Bubba Club
Whole Bubba Club Sandwich: 1/4 lb smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and picante mayo on toasted artisan white bread, served with dill pickle spear
Greek Salad Flax Wrap
Whole Greek Salad Flax Wrap: flax seed tortilla (NOT gluten-free) filled with a smear of hummus, and High's Greek salad, served with dill pickle spear
Whole Tangy Turkey
Whole Tangy Turkey and Cheese Sandwich: 1/4lb smoked turkey breast with pepper jack cheese, mayo, and orange-chipotle-cilantro cabbage slaw on toasted artisan white bread, served with dill pickle spear
Whole Veggie-licious Sandwich
Whole Veggie-licious Sandwich: spinach, sprouts, tomato, cucumber, red onion, smashed avocado, cream cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette on multi-grain bread, served with dill pickle spear
Smoked Salmon Crostini
Two slices served open-faced with smoked salmon, cream cheese, minced red onion, capers, fresh dill, and lemon zest on toasted rustic bread
Solo Sides Lunch
Bag Chips
We carry Baked Lays and Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips. Select at time of pick up by front register.
Small side Gluten-Free Crackers (4)
Small side of Gluten-Free Crackers (4)
3 Pitas
Crispy baked pita chips (3) High-made
Large side of Gluten-Free Crackers (8)
Large side of Gluten-Free Crackers
6 Pitas
Crispy baked pita chips (6) Highmade
Hard Boiled Egg
1 Hard Boiled Egg
Side of Ham
Side of 1/4 lb of Black Forest Ham
Meatloaf Slice
Slice of COLD Meatloaf (beef+pork) with tomato glaze.
Side Gluten-Free Chips
Side of Organic, Multi-Grain Gluten-Free Non-GMO Tortilla Chips made with flax seed, sesame seed, and quinoa
Single Crab Cake
Grilled Lump Crab Cake (1)
Solo Scoop Pimiento Cheese
Single scoop Peppered Pimiento Cheese Made with grated cheddar, jack cheeses, with seedless, chopped jalapeño, sweet peppers and mayo
Solo Scoop Chicken Salad
Single scoop of Chicken Salad chopped chicken breast mixed with celery, green onion, red seedless grapes, mayo & sourcream
Solo Scoop Tuna Salad
Single Scoop of Tuna Salad made with 100% Albacore Tuna mixed with green onion, celery, lemon zest & mayo
Side of Smoked Turkey
1/4lb Smoked Turkey Breast
Two Scoops Pimiento Cheese
Two Scoops Peppered Pimiento Cheese made with grated cheddar & jack cheeses with seedless chopped jalapeño and sweet peppers
Two Scoops Chicken Salad
Two scoops Chicken Salad: Chopped Chicken Breast mixed with celery, green onions, red seedless grapes, mayo, and sour cream
Two Scoops Tuna Salad
Two Scoops Tuna Salad made with 100% Albacore Tuna mixed with celery, green onion, lemon zest and mayo
Side Salmon
Wild Chicken
Dessert
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
Chocolate Chip - Walnut Cookie Fresh made
Almond Cookie
Gluten-Free Almond Cookie with Chocolate ganache dip Fresh made
Intensely Chocolate Walnut Brownie
Intensely Chocolate Walnut Brownie A cult favorite
Magic Bar
Layered with crushed graham crackers, chocolate, walnuts and coconut
Lemon & Blueberry Yogurt Cake
Light and delicious mini cake with lemon glaze
White Chocolate + Apricot Bread Pudding
Made with croissants, dried apricots, white chocolate chips. Serve with warm bourbon-butter sauce
Oatmeal Raisin Cranberry Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cranberry Cookie Fresh made!
Pumpkin Cake
Sorbet
KEY LIME
Peanut Butter Cookie
Red Velvet
Waters
Soda
A & W Root Beer
Canned Soda
Sprite
Canned Soda
Coca-Cola
Can soda
Diet Coke
Canned Soda
Dr. Pepper
Canned Soda
Diet Dr Pepper
Canned Soda
Bottled Soda
Bottle Soda
San Pellegrino Cherry
Sparkling Morello Cherry - Canned soda
San Pellegrino Lemon
Sparkling Lemon - Can soda
San Pellegrino Tangerine
Sparkling Tangerine - Can soda
Cup of ICE
Juices
Juice Box
Small Tropicana apple juice
Bai Blueberry Sale
Antioxidant Infusion Juice
Apple Juice
Antioxidant Infusion Juice
Gatorade
Antioxidant Infusion Juice
Simply Lemonade
Simply Lemonade (brand) We pour for you over ice
V-8 Juice - Canned
Original V-8 juice in can
Cup of ICE
Bottle OJ
Tea
Sandwiches
Kid PBJ
Whole Sandwich with creamy Jiff and grape jelly. Served with pickle spear.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Whole Grilled American Cheese served with pickle spear.
Kid Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla / cheddar & jack cheese in grilled flour tortilla served with pickle spear.
Kid Turkey Sandwich
Build a simple sandwich with 1/4 lb smoked turkey breast. Served with pickle spear.
Kid Ham Sandwich
Build a Simple 1/4 lb Blackforest Ham Sandwich served with pickle spear.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Help eliminate crowds, and wait time while we serve you delicious food TO GO. Online ordering available from 11-5. Fresh soup, salads, sandwiches, dessert available 11-6 at location.
726 High St, Comfort, TX 78013