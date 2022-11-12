High's Cafe & Store

Restaurant header imageView gallery


Popular Items

Whole Bubba Club
Bowl of Soup
Soup Cup

Salads

Small Greek Salad

$6.75

Side Greek Salad: romaine lettuce, with lemon-oregano vinaigrette, cucumber, onion, sweet peppers, feta, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, parsley

Large Greek Salad

$8.75

Large Greek Salad: romaine lettuce, with lemon-oregano vinaigrette, cucumber, onion, sweet peppers, feta, tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, parsley

Small House Salad

$5.25

Small House Salad: baby greens, with raspberry-chipotle vinaigrette, pear slices, blue cheese, and spiced pecans

Large House Salad

$8.25

Large House Salad: baby greens, raspberry-chipotle vinaigrette with pear slices, blue cheese, and spiced pecans

Small Simple Salad

$5.25

Side Simple Salad: baby greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, with simple lemon vinaigrette

Large Simple Salad

$7.25

Large Simple Salad: baby greens with cucumber, red onion, and tomato with simple lemon vinaigrette

Trio Greek Salad

$13.75

Greek Trio Salad: Small Greek Salad with scoop of Tuna Salad, and Chicken Salad served with gluten-free crackers

Trio House Salad

$13.25

House Salad Trio: Small House Salad with a scoop of Tuna Salad, and a scoop of Chicken Salad. Served with gluten-free crackers

Trio Simple Salad

$12.25

Simple Trio Salad: Small Simple Salad with a scoop of Tuna Salad and Chicken Salad served with gluten-free crackers

Spinach And Olive Oil

$2.50

Large Special Salad

$8.95

Small Special Salad

$6.95

Smalls Lunch

Hummus: high made chickpea dip with marinated olives, cherub tomatoes and baked crispy pita chips.

Hummus

$6.25

High-made chickpea dip with marinated olives, tomatoes and crispy baked pita chips

Chip-Dip-Trio

$7.95

High-made salsa roja, salsa verde and smashed avocado served with gluten-free multi-grain tortilla chips

Fruit

$5.25

Fresh Fruit Cup with fresh chopped melons, strawberries, red seedless grapes, kiwi, and blueberries

Pickled Veggies

$2.25

High-made with carrots, cauliflower, green beans, onion, sweet and spicy peppers

Cabbage Slaw

$1.75

High-made shredded cabbage with orange zest, cilantro and chipotle spice

Pickle Spear

$0.35

1 dill pickle spear

Soup

Bowl of fresh and seasonal soup of the day, check our website for the full description!

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Soup fresh and seasonal Flavor Change every 2 weeks Please see our Daily Specials on Website for today's offering

Soup Cup

$3.95

Cup of Soup, fresh and seasonal Flavor Change every 2 weeks Please see our Daily Specials on Website for today's offering

Simple Sandwiches

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.25

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich: made with chopped chicken breast, mixed with celery, green onion, red seedless grapes, mayo and sour cream.

Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Whole Chicken Salad Sandwich made with chopped chicken breast, mixed with celery, green onions, red seedless grapes, mayo, and sour cream.

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.95

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich: 100% Albacore Tuna mixed with celery, green onion, lemon zest, and mayo

Whole Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Whole Tuna Salad Sandwich: 100% Albacore tuna mixed with celery, green onion, lemon zest and mayo

1/2 Pimiento Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

1/2 Pimiento Cheese Sandwich: grated cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, with seedless chopped jalapeno and sweet peppers & mayo

Whole Pimiento Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Whole Pimiento Cheese Sandwich: grated cheddar and monterey cheese mixed with chopped seedless jalapeño and sweet peppers

1/2 Meatloaf Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Meatloaf Sandwich: slab of COLD meatloaf (beef+pork) with red onion, and special mixed sauce (mayo+dill relish+BBQ sauce)

Whole Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.00

Whole Meatloaf Sandwich: slab of COLD meatloaf (beef+pork) with red onion and special sauce (mayo+dill relish+BBQ sauce)

Specialty Sandwiches

1/2 Avocado Toast

$4.95

1/2 Avocado Toast (1 slice): served open-face with smashed avocado, chipotle-mayo, grilled corn, cilantro, queso fresco, and radish on grilled rustica bread, served with dill pickle spear

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Whole Avocado Toast: (2 piece) served open- face with smashed avocado, chipotle-mayo, grilled corn, cilantro, queso fresco, and radish on grilled rustica bread, served with dill pickle spear

1/2 Crab Cakes

$7.95

1/2 Crab Cake: 1 crab cake served open face on English muffin with lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade sauce, and capers, served with dill pickle spear

Crab Cakes (2)

$14.95

Crab Cakes (2) served open face on English muffin with lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade sauce and capers, served with dill pickle spear

Arty Havarti

$7.25

Arty Havarti: Whole Fancy Grill Cheese, havarti cheese, fresh dill, roasted tomato-garlic jam, grilled on artisan white bread, served with dill pickle spear

Big Easy / Hot Muffaletta

$11.50

Big Easy/Hot Muffaletta Sandwich: Whole Sandwich with 1/4lb black forest ham, sliced Genoa hard salami, provolone cheese, coarse grain mustard, & relish (mixed/chopped) artichoke hearts+olives+sweet peppers), served with dill pickle spear

BLAT Whole Sandwich

$10.50

BLAT Whole Sandwich: 6 slices Bacon, Lettuce, smashed Avocado, Tomato and picante mayo on toasted artisan white bread, served with dill pickle spear

Whole Bubba Club

$11.50

Whole Bubba Club Sandwich: 1/4 lb smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and picante mayo on toasted artisan white bread, served with dill pickle spear

Greek Salad Flax Wrap

$9.95

Whole Greek Salad Flax Wrap: flax seed tortilla (NOT gluten-free) filled with a smear of hummus, and High's Greek salad, served with dill pickle spear

Whole Tangy Turkey

$10.50

Whole Tangy Turkey and Cheese Sandwich: 1/4lb smoked turkey breast with pepper jack cheese, mayo, and orange-chipotle-cilantro cabbage slaw on toasted artisan white bread, served with dill pickle spear

Whole Veggie-licious Sandwich

$9.95

Whole Veggie-licious Sandwich: spinach, sprouts, tomato, cucumber, red onion, smashed avocado, cream cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette on multi-grain bread, served with dill pickle spear

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$12.95

Two slices served open-faced with smoked salmon, cream cheese, minced red onion, capers, fresh dill, and lemon zest on toasted rustic bread

Solo Sides Lunch

Bag Chips

$1.40

We carry Baked Lays and Miss Vickie's Kettle Chips. Select at time of pick up by front register.

Small side Gluten-Free Crackers (4)

$0.45

Small side of Gluten-Free Crackers (4)

3 Pitas

$0.45

Crispy baked pita chips (3) High-made

Large side of Gluten-Free Crackers (8)

$0.90

Large side of Gluten-Free Crackers

6 Pitas

$0.90

Crispy baked pita chips (6) Highmade

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

1 Hard Boiled Egg

Side of Ham

$4.75

Side of 1/4 lb of Black Forest Ham

Meatloaf Slice

$3.75

Slice of COLD Meatloaf (beef+pork) with tomato glaze.

Side Gluten-Free Chips

$1.75

Side of Organic, Multi-Grain Gluten-Free Non-GMO Tortilla Chips made with flax seed, sesame seed, and quinoa

Single Crab Cake

$4.50

Grilled Lump Crab Cake (1)

Solo Scoop Pimiento Cheese

$2.95

Single scoop Peppered Pimiento Cheese Made with grated cheddar, jack cheeses, with seedless, chopped jalapeño, sweet peppers and mayo

Solo Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.75

Single scoop of Chicken Salad chopped chicken breast mixed with celery, green onion, red seedless grapes, mayo & sourcream

Solo Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.50

Single Scoop of Tuna Salad made with 100% Albacore Tuna mixed with green onion, celery, lemon zest & mayo

Side of Smoked Turkey

$4.75

1/4lb Smoked Turkey Breast

Two Scoops Pimiento Cheese

$5.75

Two Scoops Peppered Pimiento Cheese made with grated cheddar & jack cheeses with seedless chopped jalapeño and sweet peppers

Two Scoops Chicken Salad

$7.25

Two scoops Chicken Salad: Chopped Chicken Breast mixed with celery, green onions, red seedless grapes, mayo, and sour cream

Two Scoops Tuna Salad

$6.75

Two Scoops Tuna Salad made with 100% Albacore Tuna mixed with celery, green onion, lemon zest and mayo

Side Salmon

$5.50

Wild Chicken

$5.95Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip - Walnut Cookie Fresh made

Almond Cookie

$2.50

Gluten-Free Almond Cookie with Chocolate ganache dip Fresh made

Intensely Chocolate Walnut Brownie

$3.50

Intensely Chocolate Walnut Brownie A cult favorite

Magic Bar

$3.50

Layered with crushed graham crackers, chocolate, walnuts and coconut

Lemon & Blueberry Yogurt Cake

$2.75

Light and delicious mini cake with lemon glaze

White Chocolate + Apricot Bread Pudding

$4.95

Made with croissants, dried apricots, white chocolate chips. Serve with warm bourbon-butter sauce

Oatmeal Raisin Cranberry Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cranberry Cookie Fresh made!

Pumpkin Cake

$2.95

Sorbet

$2.25+Out of stock

KEY LIME

$4.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Red Velvet

$2.50Out of stock

Waters

Large Ozarka

$2.50

Still bottle of water

Large Pellegrino

$3.25

Large bottle sparkling water

Small Ozarka

$1.50

Still bottle water

Topo Chico

$2.50

Large Topo

$2.95

Soda

A & W Root Beer

$1.40

Canned Soda

Sprite

$1.40

Canned Soda

Coca-Cola

$1.40

Can soda

Diet Coke

$1.40

Canned Soda

Dr. Pepper

$1.40

Canned Soda

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.40

Canned Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Bottle Soda

San Pellegrino Cherry

$2.75

Sparkling Morello Cherry - Canned soda

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.75

Sparkling Lemon - Can soda

San Pellegrino Tangerine

$2.75

Sparkling Tangerine - Can soda

Cup of ICE

Juices

Juice Box

$1.95

Small Tropicana apple juice

Bai Blueberry Sale

$2.95Out of stock

Antioxidant Infusion Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Antioxidant Infusion Juice

Gatorade

$2.75

Antioxidant Infusion Juice

Simply Lemonade

$3.25

Simply Lemonade (brand) We pour for you over ice

V-8 Juice - Canned

$1.95Out of stock

Original V-8 juice in can

Cup of ICE

Bottle OJ

$2.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Our fresh brewed Lipton iced tea over ice

Revolution Hot Tea

$2.75

A variety of flavors available. Make selection upon arrival and receive hot water at second register

Sandwiches

Kid PBJ

$4.95

Whole Sandwich with creamy Jiff and grape jelly. Served with pickle spear.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Whole Grilled American Cheese served with pickle spear.

Kid Quesadilla

$4.95

Cheese Quesadilla / cheddar & jack cheese in grilled flour tortilla served with pickle spear.

Kid Turkey Sandwich

$6.95

Build a simple sandwich with 1/4 lb smoked turkey breast. Served with pickle spear.

Kid Ham Sandwich

$6.95

Build a Simple 1/4 lb Blackforest Ham Sandwich served with pickle spear.

KID HOT DAWG

Kid Hot Dawg

$4.95

HIGH DAWGS

SINGLE DAWG

$5.95

All beef spiral-cut hotdog on a toasted bun with stone-ground mustard and a tangy tomatillo pepper relish we call Chow-Chow!

DOUBLE DAWGS

$8.95

Two all beef spiral-cut hotdog on a toasted bun with stone-ground mustard and a tangy tomatillo pepper relish we call Chow-Chow!

