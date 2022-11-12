High Side - Asian Street Food & Craft Beer

Bluejacket Blue Owl

$10.00

500ml Blue Owl is a beer that was over 2 years in the making. We first met Ulrike Genz of Schneeeule Brauerei in July of 2019. She is one of the few remaining producers of real, traditional Berliner Weisse, a style that nearly went extinct in the early 2000s. At only 3.5%, her beers are remarkably complex, showcasing a harmony of soft fruit esters, cracker-like malt body and gentle acidity. Inspired by Ulrike and Schneeeule, we set out to make the beer that became Blue Owl. Blue Owl is an old-world Berliner Weisse of mixed fermentation. Aged 18 months in white wine barrels that were inoculated with Brettanomyces from Willner Brauerei Berlin, one of the last traditional Berliner Weisse breweries that closed its doors in 1990. Dry-hopped with Hallertau Blanc, then bottle conditioned for 7 months. Brewed in collaboration with Schneeeule Brauerei.