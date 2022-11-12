- Home
High Side - Asian Street Food & Craft Beer
600 Reviews
$$
4009 Chain Bridge Road
Fairfax, VA 22030
Hard Seltzer (ONLINE)
DRUNK FRUIT HARD SELTZER - Lychee
6-Pack 12oz can- (Lychee) Hard Seltzer- 4.5% ABV. Drunk Fruit is an Asian Inspired Hard Seltzer brand brewed in Virginia. The flavors are light and crisp and easily pair with a variety of foods.
DRUNK FRUIT HARD SELTZER - Lychee (SINGLE)
SINGLE. 12oz can- (Lychee) Hard Seltzer- 4.5% ABV. Drunk Fruit is an Asian Inspired Hard Seltzer brand brewed in Virginia. The flavors are light and crisp and easily pair with a variety of foods.
DRUNK FRUIT HARD SELTZER - Melon
6-Pack 12oz can- (Melon) Hard Seltzer- 4.5% ABV. Drunk Fruit is an Asian Inspired Hard Seltzer brand brewed in Virginia. The flavors are light and crisp and easily pair with a variety of foods
DRUNK FRUIT HARD SELTZER - Melon (SINGLE)
SINGLE 12oz can- (Yuzu) Hard Seltzer- 4.5% ABV. Drunk Fruit is an Asian Inspired Hard Seltzer brand brewed in Virginia. The flavors are light and crisp and easily pair with a variety of foods.
DRUNK FRUIT HARD SELTZER - Yuzu
6-Pack 12oz can- (Yuzu) Hard Seltzer- 4.5% ABV. Drunk Fruit is an Asian Inspired Hard Seltzer brand brewed in Virginia. The flavors are light and crisp and easily pair with a variety of foods.
DRUNK FRUIT HARD SELTZER - Yuzu (SINGLE)
SINGLE. 12oz can- (Yuzu) Hard Seltzer- 4.5% ABV. Yuzu is a unique citrus fruit commonly found in Japanese cuisines. Its flavor profile is blend between a grapefruit and a mandarin orange. Our crisp double-filtered seltzer accentuates the signature tartness and fragrance of the fruit.
Smooj Pina Colada Smoothie Hard Seltzer (SINGLE)
12oz SINGLE CAN 5%ABV heavily fruited hard seltzer, loaded with all natural pineapple, coconut & key lime. technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like, texture *gluten free, dairy free
Smooj Strawberry Banana Smoothie Hard Seltzer (SINGLE)
12oz Single can 5.1%ABV heavily fruited hard seltzer, loaded with all natural strawberry & banana. technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like, texture *gluten free, dairy free
Smooj Tropical Trip Hard Seltzer (SINGLE)
12oz SINGLE CAN 5%ABV formerly known as "Tropical Vacation" heavily fruited hard seltzer, loaded with legit passionfruit, mango, guava, pineapple & coconut. technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like, texture. Also, contains tangerine & banana. *gluten free, dairy free
Yoju Soju Yogurt Citrus Seltzer (SINGLE)
12oz SINGLE CAN 7%ABV Yoju Soju Yogurt Citrus Seltzer
Small Plates (ONLINE)
Bao - Tofu
Braised Tofu (soy sauce, garlic, and scallion). Served with pickled vegetables, and cilantro.
Bao - Fried Chicken
Served with sriracha mayo, pickled vegetables, and cilantro.
Bao - Taiwanese Pork Belly
Braised pork belly sandwiched in a steamed bun, topped with pickled mustard green, ground peanuts with sugar, and cilantro.
Bao - Tempura Shrimp
Served with sriracha mayo, pickled vegetables, and cilantro.
Beef Teriyaki Skewers
Grilled beef skewers marinated with teriyaki and Chinese BBQ sauce. 4 skewers per order ***DISCLAIMER*** These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase the risk of food-borne illness
Braised Peanuts
Peanuts braised with spices and soy sauce
Chicken Wings - Three-Cup Chicken Sauce
Chicken wings are lightly fried and tossed with three-cup chicken sauce (soy sauce, rice wine, and sesame oil). Garnished with Thai basil and Thai chili pepper. 6 pieces per order
Edamame
Edamame with a dash of olive oil, pepper, and salt (VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE)
Lemongrass Fried Chicken
Deep-fried bite-sized boneless chicken thighs, marinated with lemongrass, fish sauce, and oyster sauce. garnished with kaffir lime leaves, lime wedge, and Thai chili. **Spiciness 1/5**
Mala Pickled Cucumbers
Pickled cucumbers served with cilantro, sesame oil, and house-made mala chili oil. **Spiciness 1/5**
Malaysian Chicken Satay
Chicken satay served with peanut sauce, cucumbers, and red onions. 4 skewers per order. (GLUTEN FREE)
Pot Stickers
Pan fried pot stickers with chicken and cabbage filling. 6 pieces per order
Pretzel Knot with Pimento Cheese
Pretzel filled with a pimento cheese blend, twisted and topped with cheddar cheese
Scallion Pancake with Stir Fried Beef
Scallion pancake rolled with stir-fried beef and onions ***DISCLAIMER*** These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs, may increase the risk of food-borne illness
Sour Plum Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries seasoned with sour plum powder. (VEGAN FRIENDLY, GLUTEN FREE)
Taiwanese Egg Crepe Dan Bing
(VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY) Served with eggs, cheese and scallions. Dan bing is a popular breakfast item in Taiwan. A thin crepe-like layer with eggs and an assortment of fillings to make this simple breakfast item.
Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
Deep-fried marinated chicken cubes. Served with pepper salt, Thai basil, fresh minced garlic, and sweet chili sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
Tornado Fries
Deep-fried spiral-cut potatoes with top-secret beer batter and seasonings. Garnished with Parmesan cheese, special mayo sauce, and scallion. 2 skewers per order. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Big Plates (ONLINE)
Braised Pork Belly Over Rice (Lu Rou Fan)
Braised hand-sliced pork belly with skin on and different spices. Served over rice with a braised egg
Egg Fried Rice
Egg Fried rice Served with a sunny side-up egg and cucumbers. Optional: Add Taiwanese sausage and/or grilled shrimps
Garlic Noodles with Grilled Shrimp
Egg noodles with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese and grilled jumbo shrimp
Lemongrass Fried Chicken Over Rice
Deep fried bite-sized of boneless chicken thighs, marinated with lemongrass, fish sauce, and oyster sauce. garnished with kaffir lime leaves, lime wedge, and Thai chili. Served with rice, a sunny-side up egg, and mala pickled cucumbers
Popcorn Chicken over Rice
Popcorn chicken served with rice, mala pickled cucumbers, and a sunny-side-up egg. (GLUTEN FREE)
Spicy Tofu Dandan Noodles
Served with house-made mala chili oil, sesame sauce, peanut sauce, toasted peanut, fried shallot, scallion, and cilantro. (VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY)
Taiwanese Zha Jiang Noodles
Thick wheat noodles served with sweet and savory ground pork simmered with soybean pastes, onion, and diced tofu. Topped with fresh shredded cucumber, carrot, and scallion (contains sesame oil)
Three-Cup Tofu over Rice (Vegan Friendly)
Fried tofu cubes cooked with three-cup sauce (soy sauce, rice wine, and sesame oil). Garnished with Thai basil and Thai chili pepper. Served over rice with mala pickled cucumber. Vegan Friendly.
Sandwiches (ONLINE)
Crispy Tofu Sandwich
Crispy Tofu is marinated in lemongrass, garlic, and mushroom flavored sauce and deep-fried with a special batter (contain eggs). It is served with a brioche bun, sriracha mayo, cilantro, house-pickled cucumber, and pickled vegetable.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken sandwich is served with sriracha mayo, cilantro, house-pickled cucumber, pickled carrot, pickled daikon, and brioche bun. We marinate the chicken in lemongrass, garlic, fish sauce, and oyster sauce overnight and deep-fried it with our special batter.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled marinated chicken served with grilled spring onion, cilantro, pickled vegetables, and sriracha mayo on a hoagie roll
Salad (ONLINE)
Coleslaw Mix with Tofu
Asian-style blend features Napa cabbage, bok choy, red cabbage, daikon radish and carrots with ginger, mayo and garlic dressing. Topped with fried tofu.
Coleslaw Mix with Grilled Chicken
Asian-style blend features Napa cabbage, bok choy, red cabbage, daikon radish and carrots with ginger, mayo and garlic dressing. Topped with grilled Chicken.
Coleslaw Mix with Grilled Shrimps
Asian-style blend features Napa cabbage, bok choy, red cabbage, daikon radish and carrots with ginger, mayo and garlic dressing. Topped with grilled Shrimp.
Craft Beer Cans & Bottles (ONLINE)
Drekker Mixed 4-Pack OCT22
16 oz Drekker Mixed 4-Pack 1) Strawberry Rhubarb Slang Du Jour 2) Ice Ice PRRT (GRAPE) 3) Raspberry Cheesecake Slang Du Jour 4) Hi-Fi Nightmare (Mikerphone collab)
Artifact Cider Feels Like Home
16oz 4-Pack 5.4%ABV Cider Feels Like Home is a fruity and unfiltered cider with hints of rum and oak, made for unwinding.
BarrieHaus Oktoberfest
16oz 4-pack 5.5%ABV
Belleflower Devil's Chair
16oz 4-Pack 8.2%ABV Pouring burnt yellow with heavy haze, Devil’s Chair is packed with hop aromas of candied orange slices, watermelon, and subtle pine from the diabolical combination of Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin, and Chinook. The palate begins with flavors of mixed citrus and mild toasted grains, and ends with a sweet white wine character. Expect a velvety mount Greek and a resinous, yet restrained, bitterness. Enjoy in the demonic seat of your choosing.
Benchtop Jouble Jeuce
16oz 4-Pack This Gose brewed with sea salt is all about strawberries and raspberries to add that jammy goodness
Bluejacket Before Sunrise (Sojourn Fermentory Collab)
16oz 4-Pack An Austrian-style Märzen brewed with our friends at Sojourn Fermentory (Hampton, VA). This beautifully bright, golden lager is classically step-mashed, naturally carbonated & lagered for 6 weeks. Crisp & clean, with elegant notes of black tea, lemongrass & dried herbs
Charles Towne Festbier
16oz 4-Pack 5%ABV Brewed to celebrate Oktoberfest. Malt forward with notes of fresh baked bread, toffee, and light carmel. Lagered for 4 weeks, clean, crisp, full bodied.
Citizen Cider Baker's Dozen
16oz 4-Pack 5%ABV Cider donut inspired, spiced with vanilla and cinnamon. Off-dry and fruit forward.
Civil Society Fresh
16oz can - 4 pack - 6.2%ABV IPA with Citra, and Columbus hops
Civil Society Tricked Out Golf Cart
16oz can - 4 pack - 7%ABV IPA hopped with Citra and the elusive Riwaka. Peach rings and banana custard are some of the pretty unique flavors we're picking up. With decent but not over the top bitterness.
Crooked Run Merrang!
16oz 4-Pack 5%ABV Merrang! is a pastry Berliner inspired by lemon meringue pie, with lemons, Mexican vanilla, milk sugar, and graham crackers. Take a sip and feel like there's pie in your mouth!
Dutchess Ketzer Lager
16oz 4-Pack 4.8%ABV Ketzer Lager is a Franconian inspired Helles Kellerbier. Reflecting the pure balance, nuance, and quality found in this traditional style, Ketzer is brewed with German Pilsner malt, just a kiss of Vienna and Light Munich and hopped with selected Perle, Hallertau Mittelfrüh, and Saphir hops. A gentle biscuit malt character and a noble floral, spicy hop aroma prevails with notes of wildflower honey, citrus zest, alpine herbs and a hint of peppercorn. To ensure a classic mouthfeel and expressive minerality, Ketzer is unfiltered and naturally carbonated.
Exhibit 'A' Goody Two Shoes
16oz 4-Pack 4.5%ABV Aromas and flavors can transport us to a specific time and place. This beer brings us back to experiencing the tradition, majesty, and purity of Kölsch for the first time.
Goodword Isabella Hefeweizen
16oz 4-Pack 4.9%ABV Hefeweizen
Great Notion Blueberry Muffin
16oz 4-Pack 6%ABV This tart and whimsical blueberry treat will remind you of your family's freshly baked blueberry muffins!
Great Notion DDH Plump
16oz 4-Pack Bursting at the seams with pungent aromas of pineapple, orange sorbet and mango, this IPA was plumped up with a double dry hop of Citra and Mosaic hops.
Interboro Bushburg Pils
16oz 4-Pack 5%ABV Hoppy pilsner brewed all German Noble hops and South German lager yeast. Pours hazy pale yellow. Noble aroma with herbal minty noble hop character, . Taste is bright and slightly sweet, with a dry grassy finish.
Long Live DDH One Ton
16oz 4-Pack 8.4%ABV double-dry hopped w/ a blend of Galaxy, Motueka, Citra, Centennial and Rakau, this DIPA features notes of fresh citrus, white grape + mango.
Magnanimous Juice Lord & Savior
16oz 4-pack Double Dry-Hopped DIPA with Citra, Mosaic & Vic Secret Hops
New Anthem The Moments Gone (Sojourn Collab)
16oz 4-Pack Fun, funky collab with Sojourn... Simcoe, Cashmere and a bunch of Riwaka in the dry hop. Thiol Expressions on Dank Passionfruit and Blanc Grapes
New Anthem When the Sounds Roll In
16oz 4-Pack 6%ABV Tell him he's uninspired, weary and absent. Then the sounds roll in, and lifts him up. Jammy Blueberry Berliner with Guava. Can art by hpfangs.
Other Half Lager Village
16oz 4-Pack Collaboration with Schilling, Halfway Crooks and Burial. A modern Oktoberfest inspired Pilsner brewed with our friends at Schilling, Burial and Halfway Crooks. Brewed with a singular malt, Weyermann pilsner, and a mix of German and New Zealand hops. Hopped with German Hallertau Mittelfruh and Select during the boil and then hit with a mix of German Saphir and NZ Riwaka in the whirlpool. Some traditional floral and spicy notes but with a big citrus/passion fruit hit from the Saphir and Riwaka.
Schilling Alexandr
16oz 4-Pack 5% ABV Czech Pilsner A sessionable pale lager inspired by similar Czech beers. Premium authentic raw materials shine, including Moravian pilsner malt—foundational to the substantial but rounded hop flavor and aroma
Schilling Georg
16oz 4-Pack 5% ABV Named in honor of George A. Schilling, this is a double-decocted dark Bavarian-style lager. Rich, complex Munich malt takes center stage, presenting notes of nuttiness, bread, and undertones of caramel.
Schilling Hoksem
16oz 4-Pack Named after a small town in Belgium's Hoegaarden region, Hoksem is marked by gentle citrus peel and clove spice qualities on the nose, with notes of lemongrass, orange and light spice defining the palate. Brewed with unmalted wheat, orange peel and coriander, Hoksem pours straw yellow with a fluffy white head. Soft, refreshing and wheat-forward, Hoksem is crafted for early summer days on the river
Schilling Hälfte
16oz 4-Pack Hälfte is a modern dry hopped Edel-Pils brewed in collaboration with Other Half of Brooklyn, NY. Kettle-hopped with Hallertau Mittelfrüh and German Saaz and dry hopped with Saphir, Hälfte marries the floral character of Hallertau Mittelfrüh and Saaz with the citrus and berry notes of Saphir. Pale yellow with white foam, it finishes clean and crisp with dry hop character and a hint of bitterness.
Schilling Konstantin Marzen
16oz 4-Pack 5% ABV Märzen. Konstantin is a rich, light-ruby colored seasonal lager. Double-decocted for complexity. Drier and lighter in color than most German-style Märzens, biscuit and bread-like malt note shine in the flavor and aroma.
Schilling Paulus
16oz can - 4 pack -4.8% ABV Helles Lager. Paulus (pronounced Pow'loos) is typical of the highly drinkable golden lagers brewed for fall Bavarian festivals. Malt forward with Noble hops to provide balance, Paulus reminds us of some of the great times we've had in Munich. Prost!
Tabol Marke
16oz 4-PACK 4.9%ABV Naturally carbonated, single decoction German Pilsner.
Three Notch'd Bourbon Barrel Biggie S'mores
12oz 4-Pack 10.8%ABV Signature desert Stout aged in Balcones Texas Pot Still Bourbon barrels. Big Graham cracker, big chocolate, big bourbon!
Tilted Barn Grow
16oz 4-Pack Hopped with Strata, Talus, & Vic Secret for a tropical, coconut, citrus flavor profile.
Tilted Barn Milo's Phoenix
16oz 4-Pack Fruity, hazy, and juicy with notes of passion fruit, peach, and citrus rinds.
Tripping Animals Bagheera
16oz 4-Pack Sour Ale with Boysenberries, Black Currant, Vanilla, and Lactose. Collab with Kings Brewing
Tripping Animals x Fidens Super Connected TIPA
16oz 4-pack 10%ABV A collaboration with our amigos from Fidens Brewing, this TIPA pays homage to the power of mycelium, the ever powerful mushroom, and its complex microsystem of electromagnetic communication. Bursting with hoppy synaptic activity and connecting all your senses with super notes of citrusy pine for a truly all encompassing drinking experience.
Vitamin Peninsula (Citra)
16oz 4-Pack 6%ABV Single Hop NEIPA with Citra
WeldWerks DDH Juicy Bits
16oz 4-pack Our flagship IPA double dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic & El Dorado Hops DDH Juicy Bits opens with hints of pineapple, tangerine, apricot, and papaya on the nose, following with notes of orange juice, peach, passion fruit and grapefruit in the taste. This intensely dry hopped version of our flagship New England-style IPA was crafted to showcase the complex fruit character contributed by nearly 7 lbs per barrel of Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado hops. The finish is soft and rounded, with just enough bitterness to balance the fruit juice character. Only available a few times a year, so enjoy it while you can!
Wheatland Spring Ursprung 2022
16oz 4-Pack 6%ABV Ursprung 2022 is brewed with a majority single-origin Bavarian barley from a farm outside Munich we used to visit. This beer spent months in production, from: brewing and fermenting, to patient tank conditioning. Zum Wohl!
Wild East Decadent & Depraved
16oz 4-Pack Owl Farm 10th Anniversary collaboration. A munich-style dunkel brewed with a touch of smoked malt for enhanced complexity. Notes of bread crusts, pecan, and light caramel with subtle hints of chocolate. Smooth, easy-drinking and balanced.
Wild East Levity Rice Lager (Sojourn Fermentory Collab)
16oz 4-Pack Collaboration with Sojourn Fermentory. Brewed using long grain rice, a single decoction and Saphir & Hallertauer Tradition hops. Light, balanced and aromatic. Clean malt flavor with floral notes and hints of lemongrass & strawberry. Drinks light & easy with a dry finish.
450 North Slushy Caribbean Punch (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN 6%ABV Part of our Island Mixer Series, Caribbean Punch is conditioned on Oranges, Pineapple and Lime. Show Less
450 North Slushy XL Blue Mango Margarita (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN Blue Mango Margarita XL is conditioned on Mango, Limeade, Triple Sec, Orange, Blue Curacao and a touch of Sea Salt
450 North Slushy XL Mermaid Lemonade (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN 5.3%ABV Mermaid Lemonade XL is conditioned on Lemonade, Plum, Pineapple, Blue Raspberry, Orange, Blue Curacao & Blue Raspberry Cotton Candy Floss.
450 North Slushy XXL Banana Split (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN 5.3%ABV Banana Split XXL is conditioned on Banana, Strawberry, Milk Chocolate, Vanilla Ice Cream, Sweet Cherry & Sweet Cherry.
450 North Slushy XXL Birthday Cake Crunch (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN Birthday Cake Crunch Bar XXL is conditioned on Banana, Cake Batter, Vanilla Ice Cream, Lactose & Confetti Sprinkles.
450 North Slushy XXL Daquiri Queen (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN Daquiri Queen XXL is conditioned on Raspberry, Cranberry, Cherry, Triple Sec, Vanilla Cream & Gummy Candies
450 North Slushy XXL Electric Kiwi (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN Electric Kiwi XXL is conditioned on Double Kiwi, Melon, Lime, Sweet & Sour & Passionfruit.
450 North Slushy XXXL Superman Triple Scoop (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN 5.3%ABV Superman Triple Scoop XXXL is conditioned on Black Cherry, Marshmallow, Blueberry, Banana, Vanilla Cream & Marshmallow.
Drekker Braaaaaaaains - Orange & Banana
16oz SINGLE CAN This Braaaaaaaains is absolutely stuffed with orange & banana and then of course we hit it with our double secret smoothie treatment of sea salt, lactose, & vanilla beans!
Drekker CHONK Pineapple Whhhip (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN Our loveable hefty boi found himself in a land (or a world?) full of delicious, pineappley, ice creamy desserts. This new Pineapple Whip Chonk is loaded up with Pineapple, Marshmallows, lactose, and Pineapple Sorbet.
Fourscore Soft Swerve - Cheesecake pop Yellow Peach/White Peach (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN 6%ABV We took our Soft Swerve series to a brand new level by combining our cheesecake and regular cake treatment! Expect luscious fruit profiles backed up by sweet cake coated in a nice vanilla cheesecake backdrop.
Imprint Schmoojee Frose - Peach & Orange Creamsicle Soda (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN Heavily fruited sour with peaches, oranges and loads of orange creamsicle soda. Contains lactose. 6% ABV.
Imprint Schmoojee Frose - Tangerine Boys Double Mallow (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN Heavily fruited sour with tangerine, boysenberry and double the Imprint marshmallow treatment. Contains lactose. 6% ABV.
Imprint Schmoojee Raspberry Blackberry Double Mallow Puffsicle (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN Raz + black, plus a double dose of Imprint marshmallow in this otherworldly Puffsicle. 6% ABV.
Mason Ale Works B.A. Baracus (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN 14%ABV BBA Barleywine: Aged in Cutwater Bourbon Barrels for a year, this limited release was named after our Favorite A Team Character. Baracus is full of rich toffee, plum, vanilla, and rich cherry notes. Let this brew warm up to 50 degrees to fully appreciate its complexity
Timber Ales ForEverett (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN ForEverett is an Imperial Stout brewed to celebrate our pup Everett. This Imperial Stout has been conditioned on vanilla beans, coffee and roasted peanuts before being canned for your enjoyment. We hope you enjoy a can alongside your pup. Cheers!
Tripping Animal Miami Slushy XXL (SINGLE)
16oz SINGLE CAN 6%ABV Miami’s very first XXL SLUSHY in collaboration with 450 North Brewing. This beer is a heavy symphony of banana, passionfruit, apricot, and waterfalls of cara cara orange.
Prairie Bourbon Weekend
12oz bottle 14.2%ABV Bourbon barrel-aged stout with cacao nibs, toasted coconut, vanilla, marshmallow.
Prairie Double Vanilla Noir
12oz Bottle 14%ABV Barrel aged stout with Madagascar vanilla and Tahitian vanilla.
Prairie Pirate (Weekend)
12oz bottle 13%ABV Rum barrel aged stout with coconut, cacao nibs and marshmallow.
Rare Barrel Kerfuffle
12.7oz Bottle 7.3%ABV Golden Sour Beer Aged in Oak Barrels with Raspberries & Strawberries
Rare Barrel Ladybirds and the Bees
12.7oz Bottle 7%ABV Golden Sour Beer Aged in Oak Barrels with Meyer Lemon & Raspberry
Allagash Coolship Resurgam
375ml 6.3%ABV Coolship Resurgam is a blend of both old and young unfruited spontaneous beer. The name comes from the motto of our fair city, Portland, Me. It means "I shall rise again". Coolship Resurgam won a Silver medal at the 2010 GABF
Black Heath Apple Pie
Black Heath Peach Cobbler
Black Heath There’s Pie
Capital Hive Black Currant with Vanilla
375ml bottle 14%ABV Black currant mead with vanilla
Funktastic But First, Coffee
375ml 14% ABV Wildflower Honey fermented and aged on Bones Coffee Co (sinn-o-bun), cinnamon and vanilla beans.
Funktastic Just Grin & Pear it
375ml bottle 14%ABV Wildflower honey fermented with Pears and laid to rest on more Pears, vanilla and cinnamon. Pear Cobbler is the name of the game!
Garagiste Meadery Black & Blue
375ml 11.8%ABV A sweet melomel made with wild, pesticide free blueberries from Canada plus black currants from Poland. Then aged on toasted French Oak
Garagiste Meadery Flavored Water Black/White Label
375ml bottle 11.5%ABV A melomel made with Wild Treasure Blackberries, Black Currants, Black Raspberries, Tahitian Vanilla Beans and White Chocolate.
Lambiek Fabriek Muscar-Elle (2022)
375ml 8.8%ABV Blended lambic aged on maceration with the Muscaris grape, grown in Limburg, Belgium
Lambiek Fabriek Oude Geuze Brett-elle (2022)
375ml bottle 6.3%ABV A traditional blend of one, two and three year old lambics
Primitive A Toast To Legends
375ml Bottle 5.3% ABV Blend of two- and three-year matured Méthode Traditionnelle spontaneous beer rested on Colorado Allstar Peaches and Noyaux (peach pits) in fresh Château Montelena Chardonnay barrels. We incorporated Colorado Wildflower Honey as the priming sugar for bottle refermentation to compliment the 100% Colorado-grown ingredient terroir for this beer.
Primitive Bottle Rocket Science
375ml Bottle 6.5%ABV Lambic We aged a two-year old Méthode Traditionnelle spontaneous beer on Hotchkiss, CO-grown Italian Prune Plums in a single cask. The resulting beer has a gorgeous deep ruby hue with lively carbonation. The acidity is balanced by huge “red fruit” flavors, with an aroma that's nostalgically reminiscent of Hawaiian Punch. Flavors gracefully blend deep stewed plums, fresh red cherries, and a hint of cinnamon and spice.
Referend Pomes Penyeach 2019
375ml Pomes Penyeach amalgamates our wildwinded spontaneous ale with our environs' pomes. Brewed in spring 2019, this pale wheat ale fermented spontaneously in neutral oak barrels before blending in the fall with freshly pressed NJ apple juice. This hybrid was then refermented in second-use charred oak spirit barrels,. After a six month refermentation, the barrels were blended together and conditioned with NJ wildflower honey for a final bottle refermentation to dryness. Bottled on June 15, 2020.
Tilquin - Oude Gueuze Tilquin à L'Ancienne (2020-2021)
375ml Bottle - 7% ABV The Oude Gueuze Tilquin à l'ancienne is a blend of 1, 2 and 3 years old lambic refermented in bottle for at least 6 months. "Oude" in flemish or "à l'ancienne" in french is an appellation protected by the EU and is restricted for traditional belgian gueuze in bottle.
Tilquin - Oude Mirabelle Tilquin à l’Ancienne (2020-2021)
375ml During this season 20|21, we blended a new fruit beer, the Mirabelle Tilquin à l'ancienne 7.0 % alc. (available in 37,5cl & 75cl), which is is made from the fermentation of 240 g of Mirabelle plums by liter of lambic.
Tilquin - Oude Mûre Tilquin à L’Ancienne (2020-2021)
375ml 6%ABV The Mûre Tilquin à l’ancienne (6.0% alc/vol) is a spontaneous fermentation beer obtained from the fermentation of fresh or frozen blackberries in young lambics, blended with 1, 2 and 3 years lambic to reach a final concentration of fruits of 260-300 gr fruit per liter.
Tilquin - Oude Quetsche Tilquin à L'Ancienne (2020-2021)
375ml 750ml 6%ABV Beer of spontaneous fermentation, the Oude Quetsche Tilquin it’s made from the fermentation of 210 gr of purple plums by liter of lambic. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, this beer is refermented in the bottle.
Tilquin - Oude Sureau Tilquin à l'Ancienne (2020-2021)
375ml bottle 6.5%ABV Spontaneous fermentation beer, Sureau Tilquin à l'ancienne is obtained by fermenting 125 g of elderberries per liter of lambic. Unfiltered and unpasteurised, it is refermented in the bottle.
Back Bay's Farmhouse Panda Named Dan
500ml bottle Batch 2.0. It's our collaboration 12%ABV imperial stout with Farmhouse Brewing Co. with toasted coconut, caramel, pandan, and aged in Tarnished Truth Bourbon Barrels.
Bellwoods Grandma’s Boy
500ml bottle, 7% ABV American Wild Ale. Grandma’s Boy is a wild ale blend, aged in oak foeders for the better part of a year. Defined by firm acidity, refined brett character, and spritzy carbonation, it’s a beer that balances stone fruit flavour with soft minerality. This variant conditioned on fresh Prune Plums from Niagara, imparting notes of brown sugar, tannins, and classic plum.
Bellwoods Peach MOG
500ml bottle, 6.5% ABV Sour . Our series of wild ales fermented on a "second pressing" of fruit from various sour or brett beer bases (beers like Farmageddon, Barn Owl, or Motley Cru). The resourceful process allows us to take advantage of fruit we've already utilized once in our barrel aged beers, but that still has flavour, wild yeast, and bacteria left to impart. MOG is the younger, slightly unpredictable, and experimental second generation. Expect lots of variation and always a hint of fruit! The fourth variation in our MOG series pulls its intense aromatics and flavour profile from the peaches that we used in our White Picket Fence variant -- released in 2018. Light bodied and effervescent, Peach MOG partners a bold acidity with flavours and aromas of nectarine, dried apricots and of course -- loads of juicy peach.
Bluejacket Blue Owl
500ml Blue Owl is a beer that was over 2 years in the making. We first met Ulrike Genz of Schneeeule Brauerei in July of 2019. She is one of the few remaining producers of real, traditional Berliner Weisse, a style that nearly went extinct in the early 2000s. At only 3.5%, her beers are remarkably complex, showcasing a harmony of soft fruit esters, cracker-like malt body and gentle acidity. Inspired by Ulrike and Schneeeule, we set out to make the beer that became Blue Owl. Blue Owl is an old-world Berliner Weisse of mixed fermentation. Aged 18 months in white wine barrels that were inoculated with Brettanomyces from Willner Brauerei Berlin, one of the last traditional Berliner Weisse breweries that closed its doors in 1990. Dry-hopped with Hallertau Blanc, then bottle conditioned for 7 months. Brewed in collaboration with Schneeeule Brauerei.
Capital Hive Watermelon Lime Session Mead
500ml 6,5%ABV Watermelon Lime Session
Equilibrium Peanut Cloud
500ml bottle We took our LADS base stout at 11% and conditioned it on Peanuts, Marshmallows, and a touch of lactose to create our latest treat. Pouring pitch black with a pillowy tan head, aromas of creamy Jiff waft up from your pour. Tasting notes are simple for this one, a luscious mouthfeel crossed with chocolate fudge, spoons of peanut butter, and liquid Fluff. This is beer is liquid Fluffernutter
Equilibrium Swirls & Spirals
500ml bottle 11% Stout - Starting off with a thic(5x) base we conditioned the finished liquid on Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, maple syrup, pecans, cinnamon, Madagascar vanilla, and a touch of Lactose. Swirls and Spirals pours viscous with aromas of French toast, maple custard, and your favorite bake shop. The flavors work so well together offering notes of chocolate pudding, cinnamon coffee cake, sticky brown sugar, pecan sandies, and the perfect amount of vanilla frosting. This beer is like liquid gooey cake and packed with flavors that end with delicate and balanced wisps of cinnamon goodness. Swirls and Spirals is a breakfast casserole in a bottle.)
Garden Path The Prime Barrel Age 4th Edition
500ml 7.4%ABV American Wild Ale
Imprint Origins Double Ugandan
500ml 12%ABV We bottled the latest Origins coffee stout which features a rich stout conditioned upon Split Theory Single Origin Ugandan coffee beans and Ugandan vanilla beans. Contains lactose.
Jackie O's Veiled Geometry Barrel Aged Saison
500ml 9.3% ABV Saison aged in wine Barrels for 30 months. Conditioned on Viognier grapes
Oxbow Abrico
500ml Bottle 6.5% ABV Abrico is a mixed-fermentation farmhouse ale aged on apricots.
Superstition Berry White
500ml 13.5%ABV As the 2014 Gold Medal winner at the Mazer Cup International, this sweet and rich drink is unparalleled in quality. The flavors in this wine reveal raspberry and white chocolate notes as you have never experienced. Enjoy as the perfect digestif paired with a rich slice of chocolate cake, a fresh hot brownie or with a fine cigar.
Superstition Blue Berry White
500ml 13.5%ABV The sweetest of berries, the finest honey and subtle notes of white chocolate and balancing tannins await your palate in this fine craft beverage. We spared no expense or amount of time in making this wine, with the lover of flavor in mind. Blue Berry White pairs perfectly with rich foods, cigars and special occasions. Enjoy now or age for years.
Superstition Coffee White
500ml 13.5%ABV Coffee and White Chocolate mead.
Superstition Straw Berry White
500ml 13.5% ABV Straw Berry White is regarded as one of the best strawberry craft beverages ever made.This mead has won three gold medals in the RateBeer Best Competition in 2015, 2016, 2018 and maintains a Ratebeer score of 100 points. It is also a top rated mead in the world on Untappd.
Wild East Contour Variable 1 Farmhouse Saison
500ml 6.1%ABV Foeder-aged solera mixed fermentation saison, conditioned on fresh, locally-grown raspberries & red currants. Tart & tangy with complex notes of wheat, red berry, citrus, light funk, moderate acidity, subtle oak & tannins
American Solera Blanc Contact
750ml bottle. 8% ABV Farmhouse ale refermented with Seyval Blanc grapes.
Crooked Stave Member Berries Cab Franc
750ml 9.5%ABV Méthode Traditionelle Spontaneous Ale Aged in Oak Barrels with Colorado grown Cabernet Franc grapes
Funk Factory Meerts
750ml 4%ABV Meerts is our take on the style of beer traditionally derived from the second runnings of Lambic. Our modern interpretation begins with Pilsner malt, raw wheat, and Saaz hops, which is brewed using a turbid mash and long boil, and fermented in French oak foeders with our wild yeast prior to bottle conditioning. You will find a delicate balance between lemon tartness and rustic earthiness inside its marigold yellow pour
Oxbow Magenta
750ml Bottle - 7.5% Farmhouse Saison Ale Magenta is a mixed-fermentation farmhouse ale refermented with Concord grape juice.
Primitive Back In Vogue Montmorency Cherry
750ml 8.8%ABV Our previous 2-Year fruited Méthode Traditionnelle blend, So Last Season: Montmorency Cherry, spent an additional year in fresh Family Jones Rye Whiskey barrels. Colorado Alfalfa Honey was used as the priming sugar for bottle conditioning. This beer delivers a complex nose of sun-ripened cherry and big holiday baking spice. The taste follows with Grandma's whiskey-laced cherry pie. A moderately tannic structure counterbalances fruit sweetness and a bold spirit-like warming sensation. In this three-year oak-matured release inspired by our favorite Oude Krieks, the combination of fruit, Brett funk, and Rye-whiskey characteristics are engaging your senses to remind you that much like your favorite pair of denim, some styles are timeless.
Primitive Back In Vogue Red Globe Peach
750ml 8.8%ABV Our previous 2-Year fruited Méthode Traditionnelle blend, So Last Season: Montmorency Cherry, spent an additional year in fresh Family Jones Rye Whiskey barrels. Colorado Alfalfa Honey was used as the priming sugar for bottle conditioning. We get a big, bright nose of freshly sliced peaches that’s immediately followed by swirling barrel-aged spirits and brown sugared oak. A moderately tannic structure counterbalances fruit sweetness and a bold spirit-like warming sensation. In this three-year oak-matured release inspired by our favorite Belgian Peche beers, the combination of fruit, house funk, and Rye-whiskey are fresh yet timeless like the ever eternal seesaw of high- and low-waisted pants.
Primitive Circular Logic
750ml 10.5%ABV 3-year blend of Méthode Traditionnelle Primitive Beers aged in Spirit Hound Distillers’ Honey Whiskey barrels. Here’s where it gets trippy; the barrels that define this beer previously held Malt Whiskey, followed by Bee Squared Apiaries’ Longmont honey, followed one more time by Malt Whiskey. To complete the proverbial circle, we procured a gallon of the whiskey barrel-aged honey, a gorgeously spirit-forward oaky nectar that preceded the last Whiskey fill of our barrel, to fuel bottle conditioning in our blend. Expect big honey and booze-soaked oak on the nose followed by a surprisingly delicate and balanced flavor. Grainy and complex with a warming sensation yielding to a dry finish.
Primitive Critical Conversations Cascade
750ml 5.5%ABV Blend of 3-, 2-, and 1-Year matured Méthode Traditionnelle Primitive Beers aged on second-use Colorado-grown Cascade wet hops (originally delivered fresh from the field) in Sauvignon Blanc barrels over a full year. Young spontaneous beer was used to fuel bottle refermentation in this blend. Brightly acidic and pleasingly spritzy, this relative “hop-bomb” will awaken your palate and lift your spirits
Primitive Cursed Heirloom PX Sherry Cask
750ml 5.8%ABV This beer showcases flavor characteristics more akin to Sherry-cask aged Scotches than many beers, presenting a big nose of tar, tobacco, leather, and burnt raisin with a drying tannic sensation on the tongue. Smoke, overturned earth, wood linger on the palate, begging for contemplation and ostentatious smoking jacket.
Primitive Cursed Heirloom: Irish Whiskey
750ml 7.2%ABV MT3 spontaneous beer aged an additional year in a single freshly emptied Irish Whiskey barrel. Bottle conditioned with young spontaneous beer. Released October 2021
Primitive Cursed Heirloom: Rye Whiskey
750ml 7.2%ABV MT3 spontaneous beer aged an additional year in a single freshly emptied Rye Whiskey barrel. Bottle conditioned with young spontaneous beer. Released October 2021.
Primitive Soufflé of Clouds
750ml 4.8%ABV Blend of 3-, 2-, and 1-Year matured Méthode Traditionnelle Primitive Beers rested on the noyaux (pits) of peaches, apricots, nectarines, and plums in fresh Chateau Montelena Chardonnay barrels. Bright acidity, lively carbonation, and refreshingly dry with a nose of freshly baked almond croissants, apricot jam, and river stone minerality
Referend Avond: De Rode Boom
750ml 5.8%ABV Spontaneously fermented golden ale conditioned on rhubarb. For this 2020 second edition, NJ rhubarb was macerated for two months in a single puncheon of 2.5-year-old beer. Bottled Aug. 28, 2020
Referend Berliner Messe: Credo 2020
750ml A blend of our most exemplary barrels of Berliner Messe, brewed in 2016, 2018, and 2020, with the eldest components further aged in a port puncheon and the younger element fermented in a second-use cognac puncheon. An average of 27 months at bottling
Superstition Blueberry Spaceship Box Cider
750ml Bottle - 5.5% ABV Blueberry Spaceship Box, the top rated hard cider in the world, has been poured on tap from Thailand to Copenhagen, at festivals from California to Florida, and now you can have it in your living room. If you have never tried Blueberry Spaceship Box, it is a spectacular blend of sweet and tart, of apple and blueberry, and it is at home when served as a bubbly apéritif or paired with anything from the grill.
Tilquin - Oude Gueuze Tilquin à l'Ancienne (2020-2021) 750ml
750ml 7%ABV The Oude Gueuze Tilquin à l'ancienne is a blend of 1, 2 and 3 years old lambic refermented in bottle for at least 6 months. "Oude" in flemish or "à l'ancienne" in french is an appellation protected by the EU and is restricted for traditional belgian gueuze in bottle
Tilquin - Oude Mirabelle Tilquin à l’Ancienne (2020-2021) 750 ML
**LIMIT ONE PER PERSON** 750ml During this season 20|21, we blended a new fruit beer, the Mirabelle Tilquin à l'ancienne 7.0 % alc. (available in 37,5cl & 75cl), which is is made from the fermentation of 240 g of Mirabelle plums by liter of lambic.
Tilquin - Oude Mûre Tilquin à L’Ancienne (2020-2021) 750 ML
**LIMIT ONE PER PERSON** 750ml 6%ABV The Mûre Tilquin à l’ancienne (6.0% alc/vol) is a spontaneous fermentation beer obtained from the fermentation of fresh or frozen blackberries in young lambics, blended with 1, 2 and 3 years lambic to reach a final concentration of fruits of 260-300 gr fruit per liter.
Tilquin - Oude Pinot Gris Tilquin à L'Ancienne (2020-2021) 750ml
750ml 8.5%ABV Beer of spontaneous fermentation, the Oude Pinot Gris Tilquin à l'ancienne is made from the fermentation of 290 gr of Pinot Gris grapes by liter of lambic. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, this beer is refermented in the bottle.
Tilquin - Oude Pinot Noir Tilquin à L'Ancienne (2020-2021) 750ml
750ml 8.8%ABV Beer of spontaneous fermentation, the Oude Pinot Noir Tilquin à l'ancienne is made from the fermentation of 260 gr of Pinot Noir grapes by liter of lambic. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, this beer is refermented in the bottle.
Tilquin - Oude Quetsche Tilquin à L'Ancienne (2020-2021) 750ml
**LIMIT ONE PER PERSON** 750ml 6%ABV Beer of spontaneous fermentation, the Oude Quetsche Tilquin it’s made from the fermentation of 210 gr of purple plums by liter of lambic. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, this beer is refermented in the bottle.
Tilquin - Oude Riesling Tilquin à L'Ancienne (2020-2021) 750ml
750ml 8.1%ABV Beer of spontaneous fermentation, the Oude Riesling Tilquin à l’ancienne is made from the fermentation of 270 gr of Riesling grapes by liter of lambic. Unfiltered and unpasteurized, this beer is refermented in the bottle.
Tired Hands Frequency Illusion: Grenache Skin Contact
750ml bottle, 7.5% ABV Frequency Illusion; Grenache Skin Contact (Brewed with German Pilsner malt and Pennsylvania wheat, and hopped lightly with New Zealand Motueka. Primary fermented in a large oak foudre atop a ton of previously used Grenache grapes from the 2018 harvest. The fermentation was conducted by our Magickal Saison yeast and assisted by microflora resident to our brewery, as well as native yeasts present on the fruit. Brewed in February of 2019, rested on the skins for six months before packaging and refermented in the bottle for natural carbonation. Notes of tart plum skin, cherry fruit leather, spicy oak, peach pit, and light salinity.)
Tired Hands Frequency Illusion: Sauvignon Blanc
750ml bottle, 6.5% ABV Farmhouse Ale - Saison. Saison co-fermented with Sauvignon Grapes in oak
Wheatland Spring Wahring
750ml Oak Barrel Aged and Bottle Conditioned Vienna Lager People and places separated by time and distance, connected through intention. Währing is an exploration of what we imagine lager production to have been when our farm was established, 1832. Around that time, an Austrian brewer is credited with offering the first lagerbier in a new style named after the place he called home, Vienna. Währing was brewed November 2021 and rested first in oak barrels and then bottles for the remainder of the winter. It’s been patiently bottle conditioning and lagering for half a year since
Glassware
High Side III Anniversary Glassware
High Side limited-edition glassware (Rastal Craft Master One 16oz)
High Side Keychain Opener
High Side Keychain Opener. Be that hero who can always open a beer for friends or love ones.
HS House Glass (Morse Code)
Elegance, simplicity and quality present your craft beer or wine at its best with the Vina Diamond Balloon Glass. This glass features a generous 18.25 ounce capacity with a large bowl and inward tapering top which capture the aromatics and Libbey’s smooth, slim Finedge rim for a full sensory experience.
HS House Glass - 5 Color Morse Code Set
A set of 5 color morse code house glass. Red, Orange, Green, Blue, and Purple. Elegance, simplicity and quality present your craft beer or wine at its best with the Vina Diamond Balloon Glass. This glass features a generous 18.25 ounce capacity with a large bowl and inward tapering top which capture the aromatics and Libbey’s smooth, slim Finedge rim for a full sensory experience.
HS Pilsner Glass
There’s nothing standard about your beer or your brand – give them both the attention they deserve with the sleek, new 16 ounce Evolution Pilsner Glass from Arc. A fresh look for the iconic glass, it beautifully showcases the color and carbonation of pilsners, pale lagers, ryes or bocks. The smaller mouth ensures a full head and concentration of aromatics.
HS Taster Glass
The 10 ounce Libbey Belgian Beer Glass is designed to capture a beer’s aromas and enhance the sensory experience. Remarkably versatile, this modern take on the tulip glass provides the perfect presentation for Belgian styles, and nearly any other style of craft beer. The rounded bowl and inward-tapering top allow the subtle nuances of your beer to develop, and encourage a thick head of foam.
Oozlefinch Collab Glassware
34.7cl Rastal Harmony 35 Wine Glass - with Oozlefinch and High Side logo
Hoodie
Full-Zip Hoodie (Navy)
Full-Zip Hoodie (Navy) with High Side 2nd year Anniversary logo. 6.5 oz ., pre-laundered 80/20 cotton/polyester blend fleece with 100% cotton face, 40 singles Double needle splitstitched throughout Jersey lined hood with nickel eyelets
Full-Zip Hoodie (Charcoal Heather)
Full-Zip Hoodie (Charcoal Heather) 55/45 cotton/polyester
Hat
S/M HIGH SIDE III ANNIVERSARY HAT
FLEXFIT® COTTON TWILL CAP 6745 with High Side III anniversary logo stitched with Vegas Gold Thread. Unstructured Closed back. Stretch fitted Matching undervisor, 8-row stitching on visor Sizing: S/M (6 3/4” - 7 1/4”)
L/XL HIGH SIDE III ANNIVERSARY HAT
FLEXFIT® COTTON TWILL CAP 6745 with High Side III anniversary logo stitched with Vegas Gold Thread. Unstructured Closed back. Stretch fitted Matching undervisor, 8-row stitching on visor Sizing: L/XL (7 1/8” - 7 5/8”)
Malaback
Malaback T-shirt
35/65 cotton/poly blend Seamless double-needle 3/4" neck Taped neck and shoulders Tearaway label Semi-fitted Rolled forward shoulders for better fit Double-needle sleeves and hem
Malaback Tank Top
Relaxed, drapey fit Low-cut armholes Curved bottom hem Side seams Tear away label
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
High Side is a modern, stylish hangout that offers an alluring take on the craft beer bar, surprising beer nerds and novices alike with a thoughtfully curated tap list and exceptional Asian street food known as "xiaochi". 20 craft beer taps + 4 craft cider taps + cellarable bottles + 4-pack to-go
4009 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030