Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

High Street Pub and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

103 E High St Exd

Sharpsville, PA 16150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Bone-in Wings
12 Boneless Wings
Pizza Logs

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzels

$5.99

Soft Bavarian style pretzel sticks salted and deep fried. Served with a side of nacho cheese for dipping.

Potato Skins

$6.99

Baked potato deep fried and topped with our garlic sauce, shredded colby-jack cheese, and bacon.

Cheese Plate

$8.99+

A generous helping of cubed swiss, pepper jack, and colby cheese. Served with pepperoni, banana peppers, crackers, and a special mustard dipping sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Logs

$6.99

Tender, 100% white shredded chicken meat, blended in premium Buffalo wing sauce, with cream cheese and just a “hint” of blue cheese in a crispy wrapper.

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Provolone cheese sticks deep fried in a special italian breading, served with a side of marinara

Pizza Logs

$5.99

Pepperoni, mozarella, and sauce wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with a side of marinara.

Tiny Tacos

$5.99

Chicken, chilies, and traditional Mexican spices served in a miniature corn tortilla

Fried Zucchini

$5.99

Zucchini slices breaded and deep-fried to perfection, served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Mushrooms breaded and fried, served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Breaded and deep fried onion rings

Hot Cheese Bites

$5.99

Breaded and deep fried cubes of swiss and american cheese with jalapeno peppers.

Spicy Cheese Curds

$5.99

Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded with a spicy flavored coating

Nachos and Cheese

$4.99

A basket of nachos served with 2 sides of nacho cheese for dipping

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

A basket of nachos served with 2 sides of salsa for dipping

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Baskets

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.99

4 chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and a side of fresh-cut fries.

Shrimp Basket with Fries

$9.99

8 pieces of fried fantail shrimp served with a side of fries and cocktail sauce for dipping.

Flatbreads

Basic Flatbread

$7.99

Basic flatbread topped with marinara and your choice of toppings.

White Flatbread

$7.99

Basic flatbread topped with shredded mozzarella and provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.

Taco Flatbread

$9.99

Flatbread topped with salsa, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, taco meat, black olives, onions, and tomatoes.

Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread

$9.99

Flatbread topped with philly steak, grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with a melted mozzarella-provolone blend.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$9.99

Flatbread topped with shredded chicken mixed with ranch and bacon bits. Topped off with a melted mozzarella-provolone blend.

Sausage And Greens Flatbread

$9.99

Burgers

1/2 Pound Build Your Own Burger

$8.99

A fresh 1/2 pound burger cooked to your liking with your choice of toppings.

House Burger

$12.99

A High Street specialty! Fresh half pound burger cooked in hot sauce and topped with melted pepper-jack, bacon, and mushrooms.

Mex-American

3 Beef Tacos

$6.99

3 soft beef tacos topped with cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.

3 Chicken Tacos

$7.99

3 soft chicken tacos topped with cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes

Beef Nacho Supreme

$9.99

A bed of nachos topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, olives, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Nacho Supreme

$10.99

A bed of nachos topped with cajun-seasoned chicken, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, olives, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with taco meat, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with Cajun seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.

Veggie Quesadilla

$6.99

A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with shredded cheese, grilled onions, grilled peppers, grill mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions.

Wings

6 Bone-in Wings

6 Bone-in Wings

$8.49

Our fresh jumbo wings deep-fried to perfection and shaken in your favorite sauce.

12 Bone-in Wings

12 Bone-in Wings

$13.99

Our fresh jumbo wings deep-fried to perfection and shaken in your favorite sauce.

6 Boneless Wings

$6.99

Boneless wings deep fried and shaken in your favorite sauce.

12 Boneless Wings

$10.99

Boneless wings deep fried and shaken in your favorite sauce.

Celery

$1.50

A side-serving of celery served with Ranch or Blue Cheese for dipping.

Carrots

$1.50

Celery & Carrots

$2.50

16 Oz Sauce

$6.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

Philly Sandwich

$9.99

Philly steak sandwich topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted provolone.

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$9.99

Shredded chicken topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted provolone.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.99

Shredded chicken mixed with ranch and bacon topped with melted provolone.

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.99

Philly steak with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms topped with a shredded mozzarella-provolone blend. Wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Shredded chicken mixed with ranch and bacon topped with a shredded mozzarella-provolone blend. Wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.

Chicken Philly Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast on a bun with your choice of toppings.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried chicken tenders on a bun with your choice of toppings.

Sausage Patty Sandwich

$8.49

DiRusso's Italian sausage in a round patty topped with grilled onions and peppers and melted provolone cheese.

Hot Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

A HOT DiRusso's Italian sausage link served on a brat bun topped with grilled peppers and onions and a shredded mozzarella-provolone blend.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken with cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast.

BLT

$7.99

Basic bacon, lettuce, and tomato on grilled Texas toast.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$8.99

A crispy chicken sandwich smothered in marinara and topped with melted provolone and parmesan cheese.

Veggie Wrap

$5.99

Soups and Salads

Side House Salad

$2.99

A starter salad with lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cheese, and your choice of dressing.

Large House Salad

$6.99

A large salad with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, and taco meat served on a bed of tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and salsa or your favorite dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

A large salad with grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

A large salad with crispy chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.

Boneless Chicken Salad

$11.99

A large salad featuring boneless wings shaken in your favorite sauce, with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.

Fries/Waffles/Tots

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50+

Waffle Fries

$4.00+

Tater Tots

$4.00+

Hot Dogs

Hot dog on a bun with your choice of toppings.

Hot Dog

$1.49

Hot dog on a bun with your choice of toppings.

Kids Menu

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

Four boneless wings shaken in your favorite sauce served with a side of fresh-cut fries.

Kids Tacos

$5.99

Two beef tacos with a side of fresh-cut fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

A grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast with a side of fresh-cut fries.

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

A hot dog with choice of toppings and a side of fresh-cut fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce served with a side of fresh-cut fries.

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Extras

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side of Wing Sauce

$0.75

Dressing

$0.50

Slice of Cheese

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Bag Of Chips

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 E High St Exd, Sharpsville, PA 16150

Directions

Gallery
High Street Pub & Grill image
High Street Pub & Grill image
High Street Pub & Grill image
High Street Pub & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Iron Mann Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1762 N State St Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Margherita's Grille
orange starNo Reviews
728 N State Street Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Dragons Den - 2710 Robbins avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2710 Robbins avenue Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Gringo's
orange starNo Reviews
24 N Phelps Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
orange star4.3 • 588
100 W Federal Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
The Finish Line
orange starNo Reviews
6735 Center Rd Lowellville, OH 44436
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sharpsville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Youngstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston