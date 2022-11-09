- Home
- /
- Sharpsville
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- High Street Pub and Grill
High Street Pub and Grill
No reviews yet
103 E High St Exd
Sharpsville, PA 16150
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzels
Soft Bavarian style pretzel sticks salted and deep fried. Served with a side of nacho cheese for dipping.
Potato Skins
Baked potato deep fried and topped with our garlic sauce, shredded colby-jack cheese, and bacon.
Cheese Plate
A generous helping of cubed swiss, pepper jack, and colby cheese. Served with pepperoni, banana peppers, crackers, and a special mustard dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Logs
Tender, 100% white shredded chicken meat, blended in premium Buffalo wing sauce, with cream cheese and just a “hint” of blue cheese in a crispy wrapper.
Cheese Sticks
Provolone cheese sticks deep fried in a special italian breading, served with a side of marinara
Pizza Logs
Pepperoni, mozarella, and sauce wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with a side of marinara.
Tiny Tacos
Chicken, chilies, and traditional Mexican spices served in a miniature corn tortilla
Fried Zucchini
Zucchini slices breaded and deep-fried to perfection, served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Mushrooms breaded and fried, served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Onion Rings
Breaded and deep fried onion rings
Hot Cheese Bites
Breaded and deep fried cubes of swiss and american cheese with jalapeno peppers.
Spicy Cheese Curds
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded with a spicy flavored coating
Nachos and Cheese
A basket of nachos served with 2 sides of nacho cheese for dipping
Chips and Salsa
A basket of nachos served with 2 sides of salsa for dipping
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Baskets
Flatbreads
Basic Flatbread
Basic flatbread topped with marinara and your choice of toppings.
White Flatbread
Basic flatbread topped with shredded mozzarella and provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.
Taco Flatbread
Flatbread topped with salsa, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, taco meat, black olives, onions, and tomatoes.
Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread
Flatbread topped with philly steak, grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with a melted mozzarella-provolone blend.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Flatbread topped with shredded chicken mixed with ranch and bacon bits. Topped off with a melted mozzarella-provolone blend.
Sausage And Greens Flatbread
Burgers
Mex-American
3 Beef Tacos
3 soft beef tacos topped with cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.
3 Chicken Tacos
3 soft chicken tacos topped with cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes
Beef Nacho Supreme
A bed of nachos topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, olives, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Nacho Supreme
A bed of nachos topped with cajun-seasoned chicken, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, olives, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Beef Quesadilla
A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with taco meat, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Chicken Quesadilla
A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with Cajun seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Veggie Quesadilla
A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with shredded cheese, grilled onions, grilled peppers, grill mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions.
Wings
6 Bone-in Wings
Our fresh jumbo wings deep-fried to perfection and shaken in your favorite sauce.
12 Bone-in Wings
Our fresh jumbo wings deep-fried to perfection and shaken in your favorite sauce.
6 Boneless Wings
Boneless wings deep fried and shaken in your favorite sauce.
12 Boneless Wings
Boneless wings deep fried and shaken in your favorite sauce.
Celery
A side-serving of celery served with Ranch or Blue Cheese for dipping.
Carrots
Celery & Carrots
16 Oz Sauce
Sandwiches and Wraps
Philly Sandwich
Philly steak sandwich topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted provolone.
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Shredded chicken topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted provolone.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Shredded chicken mixed with ranch and bacon topped with melted provolone.
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Philly steak with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms topped with a shredded mozzarella-provolone blend. Wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Shredded chicken mixed with ranch and bacon topped with a shredded mozzarella-provolone blend. Wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.
Chicken Philly Wrap
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast on a bun with your choice of toppings.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tenders on a bun with your choice of toppings.
Sausage Patty Sandwich
DiRusso's Italian sausage in a round patty topped with grilled onions and peppers and melted provolone cheese.
Hot Sausage Link Sandwich
A HOT DiRusso's Italian sausage link served on a brat bun topped with grilled peppers and onions and a shredded mozzarella-provolone blend.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken with cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast.
BLT
Basic bacon, lettuce, and tomato on grilled Texas toast.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
A crispy chicken sandwich smothered in marinara and topped with melted provolone and parmesan cheese.
Veggie Wrap
Soups and Salads
Side House Salad
A starter salad with lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cheese, and your choice of dressing.
Large House Salad
A large salad with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, and taco meat served on a bed of tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and salsa or your favorite dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
A large salad with grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
A large salad with crispy chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.
Boneless Chicken Salad
A large salad featuring boneless wings shaken in your favorite sauce, with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.
Fries/Waffles/Tots
Hot Dogs
Kids Menu
Kids Boneless Wings
Four boneless wings shaken in your favorite sauce served with a side of fresh-cut fries.
Kids Tacos
Two beef tacos with a side of fresh-cut fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
A grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast with a side of fresh-cut fries.
Kids Hot Dog
A hot dog with choice of toppings and a side of fresh-cut fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce served with a side of fresh-cut fries.
Apple Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
103 E High St Exd, Sharpsville, PA 16150