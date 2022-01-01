Restaurant header imageView gallery

High Tea Garden

review star

No reviews yet

720 West Highland Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85013

Order Again

Popular Items

Oatmeal Cookie
Chicken Tacos
Peach

Loose Leaf Tea - Hot

The perfect start to a BLISSful day! All teas consist of loose-leaf tea in a disposable tea bag, sugar, milk & honey.
Bliss - Hot

Bliss - Hot

$4.00

The perfect start to a BLISSful day!

Mid Summer - Hot

Mid Summer - Hot

$4.00

It's always SUMMER in AZ!

Ma Liu Mi - Hot
$4.00

Ma Liu Mi - Hot

$4.00
Citrus Mint - Hot

Citrus Mint - Hot

$4.00

All about the citrus!

Melon Cooler - Hot

Melon Cooler - Hot

$4.00

I think you're Cooler than me!

Turtle Turtle - Hot

Turtle Turtle - Hot

$4.00

Get your pecan flavor on!

Vanilla Chai (Caffeine-free) - Hot

Vanilla Chai (Caffeine-free) - Hot

$4.00

Real chai begins with Vanilla!

So Vanilla - Hot

So Vanilla - Hot

$4.00

There's nothing like too much Vanilla!

Cherry Blossom - Hot

Cherry Blossom - Hot

$4.00

A blossom of peach and cherry that you don't want to miss!

Grey Moonbeam. - Hot

Grey Moonbeam. - Hot

$4.00

Perfect for a FULL MOON!

Bravo Earl - Hot

Bravo Earl - Hot

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea that you cannot stop having!

Kentucky Derby - Hot

Kentucky Derby - Hot

$4.00

Driving your mind away!

Pumpkin Marsala - Hot

Pumpkin Marsala - Hot

$4.00

Pumpkin Chai is the only way to go!

Root Chai - Hot

Root Chai - Hot

$4.00

Chai begins at the Roots!

Noelle Noelle - Hot

Noelle Noelle - Hot

$4.00

You can enjoy Christmas anytime!

Wild Berries - Hot

Wild Berries - Hot

$4.00

Will have a berry wild time!

Loose Leaf Tea - Cold

Bliss

Bliss

$4.00

The perfect start to a BLISSful day!

Mid Summer

Mid Summer

$4.00

It's always SUMMER in AZ!

Ma Liu Mi

Ma Liu Mi

$4.00

One of our Special-Tea flavors!

Citrus Mint

Citrus Mint

$4.00

All about the Citrus!

Melon Cooler
$4.00

Melon Cooler

$4.00
Turtle Turtle
$4.00

Turtle Turtle

$4.00
Vanilla Chai (Caffeine-free)
$4.00

Vanilla Chai (Caffeine-free)

$4.00
So Vanilla

So Vanilla

$4.00
Cherry Blossom
$4.00

Cherry Blossom

$4.00
Grey Moonbeam
$4.00

Grey Moonbeam

$4.00
Bravo Earl

Bravo Earl

$4.00
Kentucky Derby
$4.00

Kentucky Derby

$4.00
Pumpkin Marsala
$4.00

Pumpkin Marsala

$4.00
Root Chai

Root Chai

$4.00
Noelle Noelle
$4.00

Noelle Noelle

$4.00
Wild Berries
$4.00

Wild Berries

$4.00

Horoscope Tea - Hot

Scorpio - Hot
$5.00

Scorpio - Hot

$5.00

Horoscope Tea

Scorpio

Scorpio

$5.00

Pastries

Beef

Beef

$6.00

Pastry filled with cooked beef baked to perfection!

Coconut

Coconut

$6.00

Pastry filled with shredded coconut baked to perfection!

Peach

Peach

$6.00

Pastry filled with peaches baked to perfection!

Blueberry

Blueberry

$6.00

Pastry filled with blueberries baked to perfection!

Protein Bowls

Bowls served with choice of meat(bbq chicken, jerk pork & beef), coleslaw, mac & cheese, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce & an over-medium egg
Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$13.00

Bowls served with beef, coleslaw, mac & cheese, pickled onions, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce & an over-medium egg

BBQ Chicken Bowl

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Bowls served with bbq chicken, coleslaw, mac & cheese, rice, beans, pickled onions mango habanero sauce & an over-medium egg

Jerk Pork Bowl

Jerk Pork Bowl

$12.00

Bowls served with jerk pork, coleslaw, mac & cheese, rice, beans, pickled onions, mango habanero sauce & an over-medium egg

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.00

$5.00
Oatmeal Cookie
$5.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Burritos

Burrito Wrap served with choice of meat(bbq chicken, jerk pork & beef), coleslaw, mac & cheese, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce
Beef Burritos

Beef Burritos

$14.50

Burrito Wrap served with beef, coleslaw, mac & cheese, pickled onions, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Burritos

$12.00

Burrito Wrap served with bbq chicken, coleslaw, mac & cheese, pickled onions, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce

Jerk Pork Burritos

Jerk Pork Burritos

$12.00

Burrito Wrap served with jerk pork, coleslaw, mac & cheese, pickled onions, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce

Pork/Chicken Mixed Burritos

Pork/Chicken Mixed Burritos

$13.00

Burrito Wrap served with mix of jerk pork & chicken, coleslaw, mac & cheese, pickled onions, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce

Tacos

4 corn Tacos served with choice of meat(bbq chicken, jerk pork & beef), coleslaw, mac & cheese, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

4 corn Tacos served with bbq chicken, coleslaw, mac & cheese, pickled onion, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce

Jerk Pork Tacos

Jerk Pork Tacos

$11.00

4 corn Tacos served with jerk pork, coleslaw, mac & cheese, pickled onions, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce

Beef Tacos

Beef Tacos

$12.00

4 corn Tacos served with beef, coleslaw, mac & cheese, pickled onions, rice, beans, mango habanero sauce

ICE

Ice

10lb Bag of Ice

$2.50

20lb Bag of Ice

$4.00

DELIVERY

Delivery Fee

$3.00

Delivery Basic

$30.00

Delivery Premium

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
#1 Loose Leaf Tea provider in Arizona!

720 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

